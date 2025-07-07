Of course if you are a deist of any variety, we will just have to agree to disagree, or you can hate me if you like. My fundamentalist dad went to his grave thinking his kids would burn in hell for their beliefs, and he did not know the half of it.

Author’s Preface

Contrary to generations of Western philosophers maintaining that you cannot get "oughts" from "is," I maintain that the only place you can get "oughts" is from "is." Yeah, I know this is not a popular opinion in Western circles, but listen to what I have to say. If you don't want to be a Neoplatonist—as it seems most people in Western culture, maybe all people are , but not animals, in their own little animal way. Yeah, Neoplatonists.

I would say that "oughts" are a psychological phenomena, a linguistic phenomena, and a cultural phenomena. But to assert that it makes any coherent sense, that you can assign any meaning to the notion of “just deserts,” “good” and “evil,” “scales of justice”—that any such concepts can be given coherence outside of human desires and language, societal, personal—it's not just wrong, it just doesn't make any sense. One can't give a clear meaning to it that doesn't involve endless regress. And even if it made sense, it's contradicted by everyday experience, where the good suffer and the bad thrive, routinely, for as long as we have records, and surely hundreds of thousands of years before that. So again, the "oughts" that we posit in our language and our society all derive from the "is" of psychology, human wants and desires, and frames of language. "Oughts" don't exist in some realm apart from humanity or the posited objective world.

Note that I have argued elsewhere that any argument that there is no objective world is self-contradictory. Of course, if it turns out that there is a great cosmic one, or a slew of them, it only slightly modifies my argument—unless I cop out and say the ways of the omniscient ones pass all understanding. Maybe, maybe not.

Just a little aside here: I'm a mostly kind-hearted person with the occasional lapse into bitter, vindictive fantasies, but generally behave well, have a strong conscience, and and a little too much existential guilt for my own good, and am engaged in kindly actions more often than cruel ones. In fact, I can't think of much in the way of deliberate cruelty that I've ever inflicted on anybody, although I have lapsed in my judgment from time to time and done things that were not very nice, but not all that horrible either.

My morality is grounded in the Golden Rule, which is essentially a plea for reciprocity, a rule for consistency of behavior. Even Kant's Universal Imperative echoes that plea in more stilted language. As my granny said, "Do as you would be done by." That encapsulates it. I try to live by that. My feelings were shaped by Christian teachings. Yeah, more often honored than not. Such a goody goody (or delusional?).

But I don't think these “oughts” are things that adhere in the universe. They're just things I was taught, and form a consistent system of behavior that sits well with me. Or at least I try to adhere to that system of behavior with reasonable success. Better than some, not as good as others.

Introduction

This essay challenges a long-standing claim in Western thought: the idea that we can't get "oughts"—rules, duties, or moral demands—from "is"—the facts of the world as they are. This idea is often linked to David Hume and repeated in philosophy courses as if it were common sense. But it isn’t common sense at all. It’s an artifact of a way of thinking that separates morals from life, and thoughts from bodies.

What follows is not a defense of morality. It’s a rejection of a confused way of talking about it. The main argument is simple: when people speak of "oughts," they’re drawing from human life. There is nowhere else to draw from. All moral claims—whether about justice, fairness, duty, or evil—are built from how people feel, what they want, what they fear, how they live, and how they speak. There is no outside source.

More than that: the very idea that there could be an "ought" not rooted in any "is" doesn’t just seem false—it doesn’t even make sense. It’s not just mistaken. It’s empty.

Discussion

The Confused Heritage of the "Ought"/"Is" Divide

The claim that we can’t get an "ought" from an "is" comes from a moment in Western philosophy where language was treated as though it floated above the world. According to this view, facts are one kind of thing and values are another—and never the twain shall meet. But that split is artificial. It doesn’t reflect how people actually think, speak, or act.

When someone says “you ought to be honest,” what are they really doing? They’re not appealing to a law written into the fabric of the universe. They’re appealing to a set of shared expectations, feelings, and consequences. They’re trying to persuade, instruct, or reinforce. All of that takes place within human psychology, language, and culture. There’s no magical ingredient added on top.

And when philosophers say “you can’t derive 'ought' from 'is',” they’re not just stating a rule of logic. They’re echoing a much deeper and more problematic idea: that moral truth must come from somewhere else—from a separate realm, apart from what is real.

The Empty Promise of a Moral Realm

The idea that "oughts" exist apart from human life is essentially a Platonic one. Plato imagined a world of perfect forms—unchanging truths—that exist beyond what we see. Justice, beauty, and goodness were among them. Most people no longer claim to believe in that kind of world, but in practice, they still talk as if it exists. They talk about justice and morality as if these were things we discover, not ideas we build.

But once the conversation turns serious, the scaffolding collapses. Where are these moral truths? How do we access them? Why do they contradict each other across cultures and centuries? And why, in everyday life, do we see good people punished and the worst people rewarded?

There’s no evidence of a built-in moral order to the world. What there is, instead, is history, language, biology, culture, and the messy reality of human thought.

Morality Is a Feature of Language and Life

All of our moral concepts—“ought,” “should,” “just,” “fair”—are rooted in how people talk and how people live. They arise from real needs: to cooperate, to avoid harm, to express anger, to comfort the suffering. None of these are abstract. They are everyday facts of human psychology.

When a person says “you shouldn’t do that,” they’re often expressing an emotion, giving a warning, or trying to set a rule. They are not revealing a timeless truth. They are using language to shape behavior.

Children learn these patterns early. They don’t learn morality by studying logic or metaphysics. They learn it through imitation, reward, punishment, and stories. The meanings of moral words emerge from those lived experiences. There is no layer beneath them.

Trying to Get Away from the Human

Attempts to give morality a “higher” source always run into problems. If morality is grounded in reason alone, why do people reason differently about it? If it comes from religion, why are there so many conflicting rules across traditions? If it comes from nature, why are so many of our moral values at odds with what nature actually does?

All of these problems come from trying to lift morality out of the only place it can exist: human life. And once morality is pulled away from the human, it starts to lose all clear meaning.

The result is endless philosophical regress: “But why should I follow this rule?” “What makes that principle better than another?” These questions never end because they are based on the illusion that some final answer lies beyond human thought. But there is no such place.

Platonic Thinking by Habit

Even people who don’t know anything about Plato often carry around his habits. It happens through language. We speak of Justice as if it were a thing. We talk about people “deserving” what happens to them. We act as if morality comes from some outside scorekeeper. But this is just grammar sneaking in metaphysics.

The habit of thinking that "ought" has a separate reality comes not from reason, but from language doing what it does—creating roles, patterns, and expectations. Language is a tool, not a proof. It lets us talk about things as if they were real, even when they are just stories or models.

This doesn’t make morality fake. It makes it human. But it does mean that every claim about what people should do is rooted in what people are—creatures with minds, needs, fears, and hopes. Nothing more.

Summary

The idea that "ought" cannot come from "is" has been repeated for centuries, but it doesn’t hold up. More than that, it doesn't even make sense. Every moral rule, value, or expectation comes from human thought, behavior, and language. There is no source of morality outside human life.

When people try to imagine such a source, they fall back into a kind of Platonic thinking—positing a realm of truths that exist beyond what we can see or test. But this kind of thinking doesn’t clarify anything. It only hides the fact that moral language is built from human needs, not discovered in some cosmic blueprint.

Morality is not grounded in logic, metaphysics, or nature. It is grounded in us. And that’s the only grounding that makes any sense.

Of course if you are a deist of any variety, we will just have to agree to disagree, or you can hate me if you like. My fundamentalist dad went to his grave thinking his kids would burn in hell for their beliefs, and he did not know the half of it.

Readings

Hume, D. (1740/2000). A Treatise of Human Nature. Oxford University Press.

— The original source of the "is/ought" distinction, often misunderstood. Hume’s point is more modest than the doctrine later built on it.

Mackie, J. L. (1977). Ethics: Inventing Right and Wrong. Penguin.

— Argues plainly that there are no objective moral facts. Suggests morality is a human invention, not a discovery.

Prinz, J. (2007). The Emotional Construction of Morals. Oxford University Press.

— Explains how emotions and learning shape moral language, grounding ethics in psychology.

Joyce, R. (2006). The Evolution of Morality. MIT Press.

— Makes the case that moral thinking evolved from practical needs, not abstract reasoning.

Churchland, P. M. (2011). Braintrust: What Neuroscience Tells Us about Morality. Princeton University Press.

— Uses findings from neuroscience to show how moral behavior arises from brain systems shaped by evolution.

Blackburn, S. (2001). Being Good: A Short Introduction to Ethics. Oxford University Press.

— A simple and skeptical overview of moral theory, with clear explanations and warnings against overreach.