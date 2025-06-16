Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Igor's avatar
Igor
4h

Yeah, human brain often fails Bayes "test".

Which means our brains have not been (evolutionary) trained to do it.

The same thing can be said for our brains not being able to do exponential inter/extra polation and using linear when it is not appropriate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mike Zimmer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture