Author’s Preface

This essay continues the Reason series by scrutinizing the conceptual confusion underlying the claim that Bayesian probability represents belief. The critique focuses on the recurrent tendency—among philosophers, statisticians, and AI theorists—to equate formal, mathematical processes with psychological states. This conflation reflects a deeper issue of reification and category error: abstract operations are miscast as mental phenomena. The aim here is to expose the philosophical and cognitive incoherence of this conflation and to clarify what is at stake when computation is mistaken for cognition.

Introduction

The Bayesian framework has become a dominant model in contemporary philosophy of science, statistics, and cognitive science. It is frequently claimed—both explicitly and by implication—that Bayesian probability represents an individual’s “degree of belief.” This claim is not only imprecise but fundamentally flawed. It mistakes a formal computation for a psychological state. While Bayesian reasoning may be used by people to help guide belief revision, it does not constitute belief itself. Equating the two commits both a reification and a category mistake: it treats an abstract model as if it were a mental reality. This essay unpacks that error in four parts, examining the difference between computation and belief, the nature of reification, the scholars who make this mistake, and the empirical inadequacy of the claim.

1. Computation Is Not Belief

At its core, Bayesian updating is a mathematical procedure. It involves assigning prior probabilities, updating them using new data (via likelihoods), and generating a revised probability known as the posterior. The process requires multiplication and normalization—standard mathematical operations.

This procedure is no more a belief than solving for x in a linear equation is an emotion. Computation produces numerical values. These values have no consciousness, no interpretation, no internal stance. They do not “believe” anything. They are simply outputs of an algorithmic rule.

Belief, by contrast, is a psychological phenomenon. It involves subjective experience, mental representation, and interpretation. A belief can be doubted, questioned, emotionally tinged, or embedded in a web of other thoughts. It belongs to the realm of conscious and unconscious cognition, not numerical output.

To say that Bayesian updating “is” belief, or that a probability generated by it is a degree of belief, is to confuse representation with what is being represented. It commits a category mistake, in the same way that saying “the map is the territory” would be mistaken. A person may use Bayesian methods to help guide or revise belief, but this does not mean the Bayesian computation is the belief.

2. The Reification Problem: Turning Abstract Calculations into Psychological States

Reification occurs when something abstract is treated as if it were a real, concrete thing. In this context, the abstraction is the Bayesian algorithm. It is a formal, rule-based method for updating probability estimates. The error lies in treating this abstract method as if it were a mental or subjective phenomenon.

To illustrate: if a computer runs a Bayesian update, no one would plausibly claim that the computer has formed a belief. The machine has merely processed data through an algorithm and produced an output. Yet when the same update is used in human reasoning, it is sometimes said to be the person’s belief—ignoring the crucial distinction between tool and state.

If belief is defined as a mental condition that includes interpretation, awareness (or subconscious salience), and meaning attribution, then a formula cannot instantiate belief. At best, Bayesian probability might model how beliefs change under certain constraints. But this modeling role does not justify identifying the model with the phenomenon.

Saying that Bayesian probabilities are beliefs is thus an unjustified reification. It elevates a computational scaffold to the status of a psychological state. This move obscures more than it explains, and it distorts the nature of belief itself.

3. The Scholars Who Get It Wrong

Despite these clear distinctions, many philosophers, cognitive scientists, and statisticians assert that Bayesian probability represents belief in a literal sense. They argue that belief is simply a matter of probabilistic confidence, and that Bayesian inference captures its structure.

This position makes two implicit assumptions: first, that belief is always coherent and quantifiable; second, that human reasoning can and should follow probabilistic norms. Both assumptions are empirically questionable and conceptually narrow.

In practice, human beliefs are often inconsistent, emotionally charged, and resistant to revision. People simultaneously hold incompatible beliefs, cling to discredited positions, and revise opinions without any probabilistic reasoning whatsoever. The mind is not a probability engine—it is a complex, adaptive, interpretive system shaped by history, mood, culture, and attention.

Further, Bayesian models are prescriptive, not descriptive: they say how belief should change if one were a perfectly rational agent. But real human belief revision does not follow these rules. There is no empirical justification for claiming that belief is Bayesian probability, unless one is willing to define belief entirely in terms of mathematical idealization—and thus ignore the messy facts of psychology.

4. Conclusion: Bayesian Computation and Belief Are Not the Same

The conflation of Bayesian computation with belief reflects two philosophical errors. First, it is a category mistake: it places mental phenomena and formal operations in the same conceptual bin. Second, it is a reification: it treats abstract tools as though they were mental states.

At most, Bayesian models provide a rough formal analogy for certain kinds of belief revision. They can serve as heuristics or analytical tools. But they are not beliefs, and they do not generate belief in any literal sense. They do not interpret, doubt, or mean anything. They just compute.

The fundamental distinction remains:

Beliefs are mental states, shaped by context, intention, affect, and background knowledge.

Computations are formal procedures, indifferent to meaning, context, or consciousness.

Treating Bayesian probabilities as beliefs collapses this distinction and muddies both psychological and philosophical understanding. It is an error of conceptual categorization, not an insight into how humans think.

