Introduction

This essay explores a sequence of reflections on how thought arises, how language frames it, and how we test the stories we tell about the world. It treats cognition as biologically grounded, spontaneous, and fallible, yet capable of navigating a world assumed to be real and manipulable. No overarching theory is proposed—only a pragmatic sketch of how we think, question, and come to provisional understanding.

Potential Bedtime Reading - Soporific Maybe

Discussion On Stories, Thought, and the Limits of Knowing

The Nature of Storytelling and Belief

As the guerrilla epistemologist, I'm in the business of questioning some assumptions and writing about my conclusions based on that questioning. Am I right? Am I wrong? Deity only knows. However, I do assert that what I tell is a story I consider plausible at the time. A week later, I may change my mind, but it's the one I currently consider most plausible. So I try not to lie to you or myself, although I'm sure I get things wrong. My stories may resonate with some people. Others may think they're nonsensical. It's just the nature of storytelling, and that's all we do as human beings: tell stories and try to assess whether they're coherent and reflect the truth or not. Of course, that truth statement is pretty loaded. Let me know if you ever figure out what it actually means.

Testing Plausibility Through Heuristics and Experience

Of course, as I've outlined in other essays, we have some mechanisms for assessing the plausibility of a story, and sometimes even the possibility or the impossibility, let's say. They're not reliable. They're heuristics. They're not exclusive. There are many more, but I came up with maybe five that I thought would be useful, and I think the most pragmatic test is the one of prediction and running the experiment, whether it's formal or informal. Of course, formal or informal, you run the risk of confounding your judgment with all the unknown factors that are involved. That's why science is so difficult. However, the only true test is to run the experiment, and I don't mean formal experiments. Please don't mistake my meaning. Just look to the world and try to see if it works out through demonstration, empiricism, what have you.

Storytelling as Thought and Explanation

So our stories, when we're trying to understand something, are directed, vaguely directed. We attempt to find explanations, stories that work, that explain the world, within our own current understanding, which could change overnight, change even within the telling of the story. But that's all we have to work with, our current understanding. We look for evidence, facts on the ground, that support our case, or refute it, if we're more honest with ourselves. I have trouble doing that, but that's just me. And how do we assess stories? Well, how do we come up with stories? They pop (a technical word) into our heads. As I said, they're directed, but they appear in our consciousness, at the detailed level. And we may often even have to fish for words, to try to explain what we've thought. It seems a little weird, eh? You might think that the words are the story, but they are not. There's thought that precedes the words, and it gets encapsulated as a story. So, stories pop into our heads, words spring into our heads, and the assumptions to question appear in our heads.

Everything is spontaneous generation, mental spontaneous generation. A lot of people are uncomfortable with that. They think that they reason, and it's some property they have to be able to reason. Well, it is, sort of. But at the end, reason just means things arrive in your head.

The Spontaneity of Thought and Assumption

Which ideas pop into our head? Well, it's really spontaneous and not deterministic, at least not in any obvious sense, although maybe under the covers it is. But specific ideas come into our head either as explanation or as things to be explained or as assumptions to be questioned. In the space of possible reasons for any explanation, any phenomena, we come up with a few. Some people come up with more, some people come up with less. Some people come up with ones that seem more reasonable, more plausible. Some come up with ones that are ludicrous. Sometimes we accept these reasons without much reflection. Experiencce helps, smarts help, however you cut it. Other times we introspect, examine our own minds, to make sure that what we've said makes sense. Same thing with assumptions. The number of assumptions that really exist is immense because language is built upon assumptions. And some of these assumptions rest on pretty rotten rock. But which assumptions are we going to have pop into our head so we can question? Well, again, it's the same as any other idea that's come into your head. It's a spontaneous generation of ideas. We don't know how it happens, but we can say to some extent we can direct the general thrust of it without going into the specifics.

Rules, Reasoning, and Metaphor

I wonder what kind of a person in this day and age would think that thinking is only applying rules, or using language? We can use rules in some cases, mostly after the fact. We can analyze speech. Still. beware of Platonism in disguise.

Hey, I didn't say we can't apply rules, particularly in some narrow contexts. I've given rules. We discussed above. But that doesn't mean that thinking is rules. The thinking is learning how to apply the rules and applying them. But that's only one narrow class of thinking. It's not a general type of thinking. It's not a general explanation of thinking. The only true explanation is ideas pop into your head. That's quite descriptive. It's a metaphor, but it's an accurate metaphor.

Shaping Thought: Wetware, Training, and Mystery

I'm not saying that the idea of thoughts popping into the head is not subject to training and understanding and knowledge of the world. That shapes which thoughts arrive in our heads in some mystery fashion. If you're trying to prove something mathematically, the steps in the proof have to pop into your head. That should be obvious to any who have tried to prove something mathematically. The steps are not a given, and sometimes the things that come into your head just don't work, and you have to redo it and redo it and redo it. So we don't have a coherent account of how these thoughts arise, but we do know that they do arise, and we do know that they're shaped by any number of psychological factors which cannot be easily elucidated. They are also shaped strongly by learned patterns. There is an obvious case to be made that native gifts are crucial to performance.

A Personal Story: The Wetware of Thought

Here is a story I tell myself that I consider most plausible. Now I'm telling a broader audience, but not much broader.

1 - Thoughts depend upon the wetware, the brain, and the body. This is true of humans and true of animals. I reserve judgment on plants and some nasty little crawly critters. However, all lines of evidence that I can think of, all understanding of causality, point to that conclusion. So it's puzzling that our self-experience argues the opposite, and that we think we have agency, and we think we're the master of their own minds, despite all evidence of the contrary.

2 - The mind's not a blank slate, even from birth. It has potential. But without the proper grounding in experience and learning, and idea formation, the machinery can't do much of anything.

3 - It would be nice to know what's garbage on the input, because then we know what's garbage on the output. But the world doesn't work that way. We can only tell our stories as to what's garbage and what's not, and use a few heuristics.

4 - Thoughts just pop into our heads spontaneously, but they can be directed. And they seem to be directed by the ideas that are already in our head. But the specific thoughts just pop. That's how we can be primed, metaphorically, to have certain thoughts pop into our heads. And it happens all the time. Well, it would be pretty absurd to claim that we plan a thought before we have that thought, wouldn't it? It doesn't make any sense.

5 - Thought always depends upon wetware, but language always depends upon thought, and thought somehow or other comes to represent the world, in other words, in a great mesh entangled beyond understanding.

6 - A dictionary is only a rough approximation of that entanglement. But curiously enough, words themselves, once produced, even internally, but better yet externally, feed back into thought. And words coming from somewhere else feed into thought.

7 - The world is not divided into little hunks of words, little chunks of meaning. This continuous thing, we break it up with our words, even though the boundaries are somewhat fuzzy, and the words may mean more than one thing, but the words are always far simpler than the reality, which is a continuous, varied, unknown and unknowable.

8 - So we have a pragmatic inference that most people share that the world exists, and we know that we can manipulate it for certain outcomes, in some cases. In other cases, good luck with that.

9 - I consider inductive logic to be a $100 word to label our gift of being to generalize. It comes free of charge.

10 - I consider the rarely used deductive logic to be a study of patterns which work, found out through concrete observation and then generalized.

On Philosophers and the Opacity of Style

I wonder if philosophers have thought through these issues better than I have. You would think so, being trained as philosophers and all? However, one thing about philosophers, most of them, not all of them, write with such jargon-filled language, dealing with in-group concepts and terribly bloated prose, it's hard to know exactly what they're trying to say. So, it could be that they say nothing at all, but how would one know if one can't understand the writing? Wittgenstein is like that. I've tried to read him a number of times. What a horror show for writing. There are any number of writing teachers out there who could show him a thing or two if he were still alive and willing to listen. Well, a lot of philosophers are like that. Some I know can write well when they're writing for the layperson, but they still revert to philosophical babble when writing for their colleagues. Professor of epistemology, Sherolyn Roush, writes on tracking truth. She's written some very clear stuff that I've read, and she's written some horribly opaque stuff. She's gone right into symbolic logic, which doesn't really help very much.

I am not sure symbolic logic actually establishes any philosophical truths, although philosophers have turned to that as a fashion in recent years. I guess just because they can, or maybe they think their colleagues will appreciate it. I'm not sure that it establishes anything more clearly than would plain English. Of course, I only made two of those logic classes; I needed my sleep.

I know Sherolyn Roush can write in plain English, but yet she chooses not to for her colleagues. Figure that one out.

The Problem of Verification and the Limits of Knowledge

Getting back to stories, is there any way to determine if a story is correct or false? I'd say, well, it depends on what you mean by correct or false. For me, correct means that we can predict, we can control, not just explain, but we can explain in such a way that we can predict and control. Then we know the story is not false, at least not completely false. But that rough-and-ready test can fail, too, in high variability situations. However, it's probably the best test we have. And we can apply some heuristics to the story, as I've gone into that in a previous essay. And I just touched on a few heuristics. I'm sure there's far, far more than that.

In the end, I don't think that there's going to be ever one comprehensive theory of knowledge. Any theories that have been proposed can be found wanting in some respect or another. So who am I to try to come up with my own theory of knowledge? Nope, not going to do that.

However, there's some stories that can be shown to be correct so well that unless you're mistaking your own navel for the world, you're going to agree that they're correct. Of course, some people believe everything they think. That's a problem, too. Your own stories might not be as good as you think they are.

Objective Reality and Human Limitation

In the end, I think, pragmatically, any assertion that there's not an objective reality becomes self-defeating, self-contradictory. However, I think any assertion that we can grasp reality fully seems to ignore the evidence that there's actually no one method, in most cases, that's reliable. Except, if you step off a cliff, at that moment of impact, you might realize there is an objective reality. You won’t have a lot of time to tell a story though.

Readings

Polanyi, M. (1966). The tacit dimension. University of Chicago Press.

Polanyi argues that knowledge is rooted in tacit, embodied understanding that cannot be fully articulated. This aligns with the view that thought arises spontaneously and that explicit reasoning is scaffolded upon inarticulate knowing. His writing is clearer than most scholars, but still denser than the essay presented here.

James, W. (1907). Pragmatism: A new name for some old ways of thinking. Longmans, Green.

James advocates a pragmatic theory of truth—what is “true” is what works in experience. This echoes the essay’s criterion of prediction and control as a practical test for plausibility, rather than any metaphysical claim about reality.

Gigerenzer, G. (2007). Gut feelings: The intelligence of the unconscious. Viking.

Gigerenzer defends the role of heuristics and intuitive judgment in human reasoning, complementing the view that most thoughts “pop” into mind and are filtered after the fact. His work supports the rejection of algorithmic models of thought as general explanations.

Toulmin, S. (1958). The uses of argument. Cambridge University Press.

Toulmin critiques formal logic as insufficient for real-world reasoning and emphasizes field-dependent standards of argumentation. His approach supports the idea that reasoning is context-bound and narrative-based, not reducible to rule-following.

Hanson, N. R. (1958). Patterns of discovery: An inquiry into the conceptual foundations of science. Cambridge University Press.

Hanson explores how observation is theory-laden and how explanatory frameworks shape perception. This complements the essay’s claim that prior ideas direct what thoughts are likely to emerge and what assumptions are likely to be questioned.

Sellars, W. (1956). Empiricism and the philosophy of mind. In H. Feigl & M. Scriven (Eds.), Minnesota Studies in the Philosophy of Science (Vol. 1, pp. 253–329). University of Minnesota Press.

Sellars critiques the “myth of the given” and emphasizes the social and conceptual scaffolding of perception. His work is far more technical but shares the essay’s recognition that input is not raw but mediated by language, background, and framework.