Author's Preface

Ratio and Proportion Basics

The ability to make comparisons—to understand amount, to understand quantity, and to understand how to categorize—seems to be fundamental, a-linguistic skills that exist in all types of wetware, neurology, if you will. Humans layer language on top of that: counting, measurement, and so on.

It doesn’t follow that all individuals have great capabilities in that regard. And there must be an evolutionary path to these linguistic skills. A specific manifestation of that is the ability to think about ratios and proportions.

In the common vernacular, ratio and proportion generally mean the same thing, but mathematicians have refined those words to mean subtly different things.

Ratio involves comparison between two quantities.

Proportion means equality between two ratios.

It doesn’t follow that all humans can think clearly about ratio and proportion. Those with neurological damage may not be able to do it at all. Those with declining faculties may not be able to understand that thinking. Children have to be taught how to think in those terms. But ratio and proportion underlie much of mathematics. They get extended into division and fractions, into equations, and into the basic mathematical arithmetic and algebraic formalisms.

Foundational Ideas in Proportion

I’m not aware of the axiomatic basis for this. I assume that such exists. But it seems to me that there are two ideas at work:

Reversibility of Equivalence

With equality—statements of equivalence—it’s reversible. It doesn’t matter which order you specify the two ratios in. It doesn’t change the equivalence. Applying Operations Equally to Both Sides

You can apply any arithmetic operation to a proportion as long as you apply it equally to both sides. It does not change the equivalence.

The Rule of Three

When I was in grade six, I learned what my teacher called the rule of three for dealing with ratio and proportion problems. But I don’t think he ever used those terms—ratio and proportion. That came later in my education.

The method was simple:

You have something at a certain price, and you want to estimate the unit quantity, and then the price for another quantity.

Example: six eggs cost $3.00. How much do twelve eggs cost? That type of problem. Absolutely basic.

He gave us a routine, stepwise procedure for doing it. I wrestled with that one, trying to understand why it should work. It was probably a combination of the teacher’s poor ability to explain things and my intellectual deficits as a kid in grade six.

I would imagine others had the same problem. We didn’t discuss it. It was just something we had to learn by rote. But it turns out that is a ratio and proportion problem—determining unit price and applying it for different quantities.

Difficulty and Neurological Factors

Those who are mathematically somewhat gifted may find this sort of problem quite trivial, quite easy. It’s not—for everybody.

In the periods where I’ve had some neurological brain damage, I’ve found it an extremely difficult problem. Never sure which number to use to divide by, which one was the numerator, which one was the denominator. My conceptual understanding was pretty shaky.

Just determining unit price is simple, in theory. The arithmetic operation: you divide. You create a fraction, that’s all. Then, to find greater quantities or lesser quantities, you multiply that fraction by the desired quantity.

Seems simple, eh?



But if your brain isn’t working, you don’t have a basis for understanding which number is numerator and which is denominator.

People with intact mathematical intuition might laugh at this and think it’s absurd. But it’s not. It’s a wetware capability—and it can vanish.

Beyond Mathematics: Neurology and Psychology

This isn’t an issue of mathematics per se, except at the most conceptual, simple level. It’s not a treatise on mathematics. I’m more interested in psychology and neurology.

Another term that comes to mind is scaling. In connection with ratio and proportion problems, there are all kinds of situations where we have to scale things: maps, recipes. These sorts of problems are fairly commonplace in practical reasoning.

I think it’s become clear to me that the ability to do these sorts of things is really quite idiosyncratic.

One may be quite intelligent, but lose the capability to think through these things easily.

So it seems to me that neurologically, it must depend upon some very specific brain capabilities that don’t relate to overall general intelligence, or other types of intelligence.

It’s a matter of investigation for psychologists and neurologists, I guess.

Concrete Examples vs. Abstractions

It’s also clear to me that it’s much easier to deal with concrete examples as opposed to abstractions.

So, moving to the concrete, there are a couple of different questions that might be answered.

You’re given the number of eggs per dollars, which is one ratio.

The inverse—or reciprocal—is dollars per egg, which we could call the unit price.

Introduction

Ratios and proportions are usually introduced in childhood as simple mathematical tools. They appear to be elementary concepts—dividing apples among friends, doubling recipes, or working out distances on a map. We tend to think of them as the kind of reasoning that “anyone” can do, given basic instruction.

Yet the ability to work with ratios and proportions, even at this elementary level, is not evenly distributed across individuals. Nor is it a fixed skill. For some, it seems effortless; for others, it remains an opaque and frustrating exercise. Still others—often without warning—find their once-reliable abilities slipping away due to neurological changes, cognitive decline, or injury.

This essay looks past the formal structures of ratio and proportion and considers the neurological and cognitive underpinnings that make such reasoning possible in the first place. It explores how these abilities emerge from our brain’s fundamental capacity for comparison and scaling, why they are vulnerable to deterioration, and why concrete examples often remain accessible when abstract reasoning fails.

Part I

Discussion

The Cognitive Foundations of Ratio and Proportion

At a primitive level, organisms engage in comparison. This is the basis for making decisions—more versus less, closer versus farther, bigger versus smaller, safer versus more dangerous. This fundamental cognitive ability doesn’t require language or formal measurement. It is part of what might be called the proto-quantitative capacity that exists in both humans and non-human animals.

But humans have layered language, counting systems, and formal reasoning on top of this basic comparative framework. The concepts of ratio (comparison between quantities) and proportion (equivalence between ratios) are built from these more fundamental abilities but are transformed through language into abstract, symbolic thought.

This layering process creates both opportunities and vulnerabilities. Some individuals acquire great facility in moving from concrete comparisons to abstract proportional reasoning. Others struggle, particularly if they are unable to effectively translate between concrete examples and abstract formulations.

And for those who suffer neurological injury or age-related decline, what once seemed easy can become elusive. This can include difficulty with:

Understanding which numbers to compare.

Knowing the directionality of ratios (which is the numerator, which is the denominator).

Grasping that scaling up or scaling down requires multiplicative reasoning, not just addition or subtraction.

These are not trivial operations, cognitively speaking. They rely on intact neural systems that process quantity, magnitude, ordering, and spatial reasoning—many of which are localized in the parietal lobes, particularly around the intraparietal sulcus. Damage or degradation in these areas can result in acalculia, the inability to perform basic arithmetic, including ratio and proportion reasoning.

Neurological Pathways Involved in Proportional Reasoning

Neurologists and cognitive scientists have identified specific regions of the brain that are responsible for numerical cognition:

The parietal lobe , especially the intraparietal sulcus , plays a key role in processing numerical magnitude and performing calculations.

The prefrontal cortex is involved in working memory and executive function, which help maintain attention on quantities and the operations applied to them.

The angular gyrus is thought to be associated with complex mathematical reasoning, including handling symbolic representations like fractions, ratios, and proportions.

When these areas are compromised—through stroke, trauma, degenerative disease, or even transient disruptions—one’s ability to handle ratios and proportions can deteriorate. This is not a matter of losing intelligence. It’s the breakdown of very specific neurological functions.

Moreover, these brain areas are not dedicated exclusively to mathematical reasoning. They also manage spatial reasoning, time estimation, and sensory-motor integration. As a result, the degradation of proportional reasoning is often accompanied by related cognitive deficits, such as problems with spatial navigation, balance, or coordination.

Scaling as a Cognitive Process

Scaling—whether it’s doubling a recipe or converting distances on a map—is a practical application of proportional reasoning. It requires the ability to maintain a stable mental model of quantity relationships and apply them consistently across contexts.

This process is dependent on working memory and attention control:

You need to hold base quantities in mind.

You must apply consistent multiplicative rules across all quantities involved.

You must avoid the interference of irrelevant variables, requiring selective attention.

In aging, the decline of working memory and processing speed can impair scaling ability, even when the basic concept is understood. Older adults may find themselves making errors not because they don’t understand the math but because the mental effort required to keep the relationships straight exceeds their available cognitive resources.

The Role of Concrete Examples in Preserving Function

When abstract reasoning becomes difficult, concrete examples often remain accessible.

Physical objects (e.g., eggs, coins) serve as external memory aids .

Familiar situations (e.g., shopping for groceries) activate well-worn neural pathways , even when formal reasoning falters.

Procedural routines (like the rule of three) can be followed even when conceptual understanding is weak.

This reliance on concreteness in late life or after neurological insult is not a failure of intelligence—it’s an adaptive strategy. Concrete reasoning requires less cognitive overhead than abstract reasoning because it leverages sensory-motor systems and long-term procedural memory, which are often more resilient.

Part II

Discussion

The ability to make comparisons—whether understanding amount, quantity, or categorization—seems to be a basic, a-linguistic skill. It appears in all kinds of wetware, not just human neurology. Humans, though, have layered language, counting, and measurement on top of that. Yet this doesn’t mean all individuals have equal capabilities in these areas. Some have great facility with quantity and scaling; others do not. Some people lose the ability later in life. And it seems logical that there was an evolutionary path to the linguistic overlay on these more fundamental skills.

Take ratio and proportion as an example. In everyday speech, those two words often mean the same thing. But in mathematics, they’ve been refined into distinct concepts. A ratio is a comparison between two quantities. A proportion is an equality between two ratios. This distinction is not intuitive to everyone. Not all humans can think clearly about ratios and proportions. Some may never fully grasp them without instruction. Children must be taught. Neurological damage can erase the capability altogether. Cognitive decline can make these concepts slippery even for those who once understood them well.

And yet, ratio and proportion underlie huge parts of mathematics. They are extended into division and fractions, into equations, into arithmetic formalisms, into algebraic ones. They are fundamental.

There are at least two core ideas that seem to anchor this type of thinking. First, that equality in an equation is reversible: if two ratios are equal, the order in which you write them doesn’t matter. Second, you can apply any arithmetic operation to both sides of a proportion without changing its validity—provided you do it equally to both sides. These are elementary but powerful ideas.

There is a procedure that was once called the "rule of three" —a routine for solving ratio and proportion problems, even if the terminology wasn’t used. Practical problems like "six eggs cost $3.00; how much do twelve eggs cost?" This was a common classroom example. There was a step-by-step process, but understanding why it worked was a different matter. It was just something you were expected to learn by rote.

This was a ratio and proportion problem—figuring out unit prices and scaling them for different quantities. Mathematically gifted people may find this trivial. But not everyone does. After neurological damage, these seemingly basic problems became extremely difficult. A person may not be sure which number to divide by, which should be the numerator, which the denominator. Conceptual understanding can be shaky.

The arithmetic is simple enough: divide to get a unit price (a fraction), then multiply by the desired quantity. But without a clear sense of which number goes where, the procedure falls apart. People with intact mathematical intuition might laugh at this and think it absurd, but it’s not. It’s a capacity that can vanish.

The concept of scaling connects directly to ratio and proportion. Scaling shows up in maps, recipes, and countless other practical contexts. We scale quantities up or down constantly in everyday reasoning. And yet, the ability to do this seems idiosyncratic. Intelligence doesn’t guarantee proficiency. After all, a person can be sharp in one domain and still struggle with ratios and proportions. Neurologically, this suggests dependence on specific brain functions that aren’t tied to overall intelligence or other abilities. It’s an open field for investigation.

There is a difference between concrete examples and abstraction. It’s easier to reason with specific numbers—like eggs and dollars—than with variables or generalities. Concrete examples make the relationship clear.

In essence, this reflection highlights:

The evolutionary layering of language and formal reasoning over pre-linguistic comparative abilities.

The idiosyncratic nature of proportional reasoning across individuals.

The vulnerability of this reasoning to neurological damage.

The importance of concrete reasoning when abstraction becomes difficult.

The procedural nature of learning tools like the "rule of three" and their dependence on deeper understanding for flexible use.

This is not a matter of mere arithmetic; it’s a matter of neurology and cognition, showing how dependent we are on specific cognitive structures—structures that can fail, degrade, or never develop fully. And yet, we build much of our everyday practical reasoning on these fragile systems.

Summary

Ratio and proportion seem simple on the surface, but they are underpinned by complex cognitive and neurological processes.

They emerge from ancient, pre-linguistic comparison abilities, which humans have elaborated through language and symbolic reasoning.

Specific brain regions—especially the parietal lobe , prefrontal cortex , and angular gyrus —enable proportional reasoning, but these regions are vulnerable to injury and age-related decline.

Scaling , a ubiquitous practical problem, is cognitively demanding, relying on attention control, working memory, and multiplicative reasoning.

As cognitive capacity declines, people tend to rely more on concrete examples and procedural routines to navigate problems that once could be handled abstractly.

This exploration of ratio and proportion highlights how fundamental cognitive operations—comparison, equivalence, scaling—are fragile, embodied, and deeply dependent on neural health. The ability to "do" ratios and proportions is not just about mathematics; it’s about how the brain organizes and manages quantities in the world.