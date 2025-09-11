Western Gray Squirrel ( Sciurus griseus ) Domain: Eukaryota

Kingdom: Animalia

Phylum: Chordata

Class: Mammalia

Order: Rodentia

Family: Sciuridae

Genus: Sciurus

Species: Sciurus griseus (Western gray squirrel)

Author’s Preface

This essay develops from a series of reflections on animal behavior, ethological categories, and the problem of randomness in the details of motion and action. It considers how ethologists classify, how humans interpret, and how, at the fine-grained level, much behavior—whether squirrel darting or human fidgeting—remains opaque, apparently random. Random, random, random.

Introduction

Categorizing Behavior

Animal behaviors, ecologists or ethologists characterize them, are described as food-seeking, explorative, play, mating, safety-seeking, homeostatic regulation, thirst, hunger, warmth, and shelter. This of course is just a representative sample. These categories are counted and observed in the field, becoming the basis for systematic ethograms.

But such categories, however well institutionalized, are judgments. They are professional conventions applied across species. One can list dominance behaviors, affiliative behaviors, and nurturing behaviors, and these may appear fundamental. Yet even with a rich taxonomy, the interpretation of individual acts remains uncertain.

The Problem of Meaning in Acts

At the detailed level, the meaning of a behavior is not always knowable. A squirrel darting hither, thither and yon may appear to be engaged in play, or in aggression, or in courtship. A chase may be interpreted as dominance assertion, or as a mating pursuit, or simply as rough-and-tumble. Skilled ethologists may conjecture, but they cannot always distinguish.

The uncertainty lies in the acts themselves. Why does the squirrel go left rather than right? Why run up a tree, only to come down again? Why chase, why be chased? Each movement has causes, but to the observer, the causes are invisible. At the scale of the act, behavior is random.

Human Parallels

The analogy extends to human beings. One leg shifts, an arm stretches, a scratch arises, an itch appears and disappears. One moves left, one moves right, with no apparent reason and no known reason. Thoughts too emerge in this same manner: sudden, unbidden, unpredictable.

I assume that there is causation. Just as with squirrels, neural firings, sensory inputs, subtle internal states vary, but the detail is inaccessible. What remains is randomness in the small.

Explanation in the Large and the Small

There is a pattern here: explanation works in the large and fails in the small. Ethologists smooth over the random dartings by counting percentages of time spent in feeding, play, vigilance, or mating. Psychologists and sociologists do the same at the population level. Order appears when the acts are aggregated, but not in the twitch, the scratch, the dart.

This is not an accident but the nature of explanation itself. In the large, regularities emerge. In the small, organisms display endless randomness.

The Role of Categories and Judgment

Institutional categories—dominance, affiliative, nurturing—are attempts to impose order. They are not meaningless: they do capture recurrent patterns, especially in species close to humans, where similarity of morphology, social structure, and cognition makes interpretation more secure. In primates, canids, and felines, the categories map well enough to observed human behavior. But as species diverge from humans, categories grow tenuous.

In squirrels, birds, fish, or insects, the ethologist may still assign behaviors to feeding, play, or vigilance, but at the detailed level, meaning cannot be confirmed. We can only use the same general behavioural markers that we would use for our fellows. If we specialize in one type of animal, we can do better.

Situations, Scale, and Human Judgment

All observation and all measurement take place within a context, a frame of reference. There is no view from nowhere. Every act of counting and recording is situated, and every choice of what to observe, how to categorize, and how to measure is a human decision.

The Situated Nature of Observation

We decide what to look at, what to count, what to measure, and how to do so. These decisions do not inhere in the universe itself; they are not given. They reflect the intersection of institutional traditions, methodological habits, and the aims of the researcher. Observation is framed by what has been taught to count as significant.

The Outer and the Inner World

Behind all this lies the assumption of an objective, outer world. It is necessary to suppose that events really occur beyond us. But all judgments originate in the inner world, in perception and awareness. They are objectified by turning them into language, which allows communication and recording. Language describes features of the outer world, but it always does so from within the situated perspective of the observer.

Example: The Chimpanzee and the Mongongo Nut

Consider a chimpanzee in the jungle with a mongongo nut on a log, striking it with a stick to break it open. Can we predict reliably that the nut will break?

In the laboratory, we find that nuts break reliably if sufficient force is applied. Apply overkill force and the nut breaks virtually 100% of the time.

When the force is calibrated to a threshold level, the outcome varies. Sometimes the nut breaks, sometimes it does not, depending on the nut and the applied force.

Substrate matters: striking on one surface may succeed, on another it may fail. Even the angle of impact may determine the result.

Thus, the whole situation must be considered: the nut, the stick, the log, the angle, the force.

Fragments and Unpredictability

After the nut breaks, the fragments scatter. Here prediction collapses altogether. Where do they go? How large are they? Does one fly upward, another downward? Do they travel a foot, a foot and a half, or hardly an inch? These outcomes are not practically predictable. Even probabilistic models are inadequate, because the variables multiply and resist tractable formulation.

Conclusion

Observation and measurement are embedded in situations. They are shaped by human decisions about what matters and how to record it. They reflect reality but do so through contextual lenses. The example of the chimpanzee with the mongongo nut shows how predictability may hold in the large (nuts break under overkill force) but dissolves in the small (fragment size and trajectory). Even when deterministic causality is assumed, human judgment and context determine what is seen, what is counted, and what is said.

Observation as Situated Within a Context

Observation is never context-free. It always takes place under specific conditions, shaped by the environment, the observer, and the categories available for recording. To say that observation is situated within a context is to stress that what we see and what we count are inseparable from the circumstances in which they occur.

The Conditions of Time and Place

Every observation is anchored in a time and place. A chimpanzee at noon, when the sun is high and food is abundant, behaves differently from the same chimpanzee at dusk, when it prepares to nest. A troop in the dry season may show heightened aggression over scarce water, while in the rainy season it may disperse more widely to forage. Context is not peripheral; it defines the field of what can be observed.

Visibility and Access

The physical environment mediates what reaches the observer’s eyes and ears. Dense foliage hides some animals altogether, leaving only vocalizations as clues. A chimpanzee may vanish behind a tree or over a ridge, breaking the continuity of the record. An open clearing allows grooming and dominance displays to be tallied, but under cover they may pass unseen. Thus the very presence or absence of vegetation, terrain, and light conditions alters the dataset.

The Role of the Observer

Observation is filtered through the training, attention, and experience of the human being doing the observing. A veteran fieldworker may catch subtle ear twitches or fleeting submissive gestures; a novice may overlook them entirely. Fatigue, distraction, and expectation also shape what is noticed. No two observers will ever produce identical records of the same event.

The Selection of Categories

Even when the act itself is seen, the decision of how to classify it is contextual. Is a chase playful or aggressive? Is a vocalization a food call or a social contact? Ethograms provide categories, but the placement of a real-world act into a box is always interpretive. Tradition, training, and disciplinary consensus guide these decisions, but they remain judgments, not givens.

The Tools of Recording

The instruments of observation—tally sheets, stopwatches, sampling regimes, coding manuals—further shape what becomes data. What is not measured disappears from the record. A checklist that includes “grooming” but excludes “glances” will emphasize one dimension of social life and obscure another. Categories are institutional products, not natural features of the world.

The Parallel With the Mongongo Nut

The act of a chimpanzee cracking a mongongo nut makes the point vividly. Whether the nut breaks depends on the nut’s hardness, the stick used, the log surface, the angle of the strike, and the applied force. Outcomes vary with each condition. When the nut does break, the fragments scatter unpredictably—upward, downward, near, far. Prediction fails in the detail.

Observation of behavior is of the same character. What is recorded depends on the situation—the vantage point, the categories chosen, the observer’s skill, and the environmental conditions. Just as there is no abstract nut-breaking independent of circumstances, there is no observation independent of context.

Conclusion

Observation is always situated. It is never pure reception of facts, never unmediated access to an objective world. Instead, it is an encounter shaped by time, place, environment, observer, category system, and recording method. There is indeed an outer world, but our knowledge of it comes through an inner world that selects, interprets, and objectifies experience into language. Context is not an addition to observation; it is its condition.

Self-Observation on the Randomness of Behavior

One does not need to look only at animals in the wild to perceive the randomness of behavior. Self-observation reveals the same pattern: small, irregular, apparently unmotivated movements that occur continually in ordinary life.

Micro-Movements in Humans

If one looks at oneself, one can observe little motions, twitches, and movements. They are not constant, but they are frequent enough, and they occur at irregular, seemingly random intervals. These may be small adjustments of posture, a sudden stretch, a shift of weight from one side to the other. We routinely do this. We continually do this. Unless frozen, immobilized, or comatose, the body is never still.

The Nature of the Human Organism

This pattern is simply the nature of the human being. The body is in constant, low-level motion. One may attribute these acts to physiology—muscle tone, neural firing, circulatory adjustments—but such explanations cannot clarify why any particular movement occurs at a given moment. The wetware, the body, produces endless micro-adjustments whose specific triggers are opaque.

Determinism Without Comprehension

It is reasonable to claim that these acts are deterministic. They are caused, they have physiological roots. But one cannot claim to understand why a particular sequence unfolds, why the foot begins vibrating at one instant, why the leg shifts or the shoulders hunch. The causes are multiple, hidden, and beyond precise knowledge. The behavior simply appears, without conscious control.

Animal Parallels

Animals are no different. A cat, for example, engages in grooming at irregular intervals: this paw, that flank, a sudden stretch, then a nap, then a wild burst of running. They want out, they want in. There is no way to parse the exact reason why each act follows the one before it. They groom what they can reach, they move unpredictably, they appear to act at random.

Conclusion

In human beings and in animals alike, the detailed level of behavior is a continuous interplay of small, seemingly random acts. The patterns can be explained in the large, but never in the small. The norm is randomness, not predictability. Random, random, random.

Broad Classification of Animal Behaviors

This is a representative list. It certainly is not complete, but it gives an introduction to the types of behaviors under discussion and illustrates the broad categories that ethologists and behavioral scientists commonly apply across species.

1. Feeding and Foraging

Food seeking (searching, hunting, grazing, browsing, scavenging)

Food handling and processing (cracking, peeling, carrying, caching)

Drinking and mineral seeking (water, salt, geophagy)

2. Exploration and Play

Exploration of environment and objects (sniffing, probing, manipulation)

Play behavior (social play, locomotor play, object play)

3. Reproductive and Nurturing

Courtship and mating (displays, solicitation, copulation)

Pair-bond maintenance (mutual grooming, coordinated displays)

Parental care (nest building, feeding, guarding offspring)

Alloparental care (helping at nest, cooperative breeding)

4. Social Organization

Dominance behaviors (threat displays, ritualized contests, aggressive posturing)

Submission and appeasement (cowering, yielding postures, grooming of dominant individuals)

Affiliative behaviors (grooming, greeting rituals, huddling, group cohesion)

Nurturing beyond offspring (consolation, food sharing, cooperative defense)

5. Communication

Olfactory signals (scent marking, gland rubbing, urine marking)

Acoustic signals (calls, songs, alarm cries, drumming)

Visual signals (gestures, postures, color displays, bioluminescence)

Tactile signals (nudging, stroking, grooming as signal)

6. Safety, Defense, and Anti-Predator

Vigilance and sentinel behavior

Alarm responses (calls, flagging, stomping)

Escape and avoidance (flight, freezing, hiding)

Defensive or deceptive displays (camouflage, startle responses, feigned injury)

7. Maintenance and Homeostasis

Self-grooming and comfort behaviors (licking, scratching, stretching, yawning)

Thermoregulation (basking, panting, huddling, shade seeking)

Elimination and marking (urination, defecation, territorial signals)

8. Shelter and Space Use

Construction and use (burrowing, denning, nest building, web spinning)

Spatial behaviors (territory marking, patrolling, nest guarding)

Resting and sleeping (solitary or group postures)

9. Locomotion

Terrestrial locomotion (walking, trotting, bounding, leaping)

Arboreal locomotion (climbing, brachiation, leaping)

Aquatic locomotion (swimming, diving, porpoising)

Aerial locomotion (flapping, soaring, hovering, migration)

10. Miscellaneous / Context-Specific

Tool use beyond feeding (weapon use, nest-building tools)

Learning and innovation (problem-solving, imitation, teaching)

Displacement activities (self-grooming or yawning in conflict situations)

Sample Observation Tally of Chimpanzee Behaviors

This is not a transcript of any actual field record. It is a representative reconstruction of the kind of numeric observation sheet that might be kept by a primatologist in the field. The numbers are illustrative only.

Individual Observed: Adult Male “Figan”

Date: 12 July 1974 (example)

Location: Gombe Stream National Park

Interpretation

Such a sheet gives the raw behavioral frequencies for a single individual on a single day. Multiple sheets across days, and across group members, accumulate into the large datasets from which ethologists derive patterns of dominance, affiliation, feeding ecology, and so forth.

Difficulty of Observation and Subjectivity in the Recordings

Observation of animal behavior in the field is neither simple nor straightforward. It is a skill that requires training, practice, and accumulated experience. The recording of behavior, especially in wild primates such as chimpanzees, involves inherent difficulties and a significant degree of subjectivity.

Trained and Learned Skill

Knowing what to look for is partly taught—through formal ethological methods, textbooks, and apprenticeship under experienced fieldworkers. But it is also learned the hard way, by hours in the forest, gradually recognizing subtle postures, vocalizations, and interactions. The observer develops the ability to distinguish the relevant act from background noise, to metaphorically detect the figure from the ground.

Subjective Elements

Two observers may not record the same behaviors. One might classify a chase as play; another as aggression. One might notice a fleeting submissive gesture; another might miss it entirely. Ethograms give categories, but deciding when a real-world act fits the category is a judgment call. This subjectivity is unavoidable and is an underappreciated part of behavioral science.

Obscured Targets

In real fieldwork, the animal is often not visible. For long stretches, the chimpanzee may be behind thick vegetation, concealed behind a tree, or already over a rise. During these times, only vocalizations are available to the observer: pant-hoots, screams, food calls. Identifying individuals from calls alone requires expertise, and even then uncertainty remains. The record is incomplete by necessity.

The Challenge of Data Collection

Observation in the field is not like observation in a laboratory. Animals are mobile, unpredictable, and often hidden. The record contains gaps, ambiguities, and estimates. To compile a day’s sheet of behavior counts is to wrestle with imperfect access, fleeting glimpses, partial sounds, and constant interpretive judgment.

Conclusion

Field observation is indispensable but difficult. It is not the neutral tallying of obvious facts; it is an interpretive practice shaped by training, experience, and circumstance. The observer must learn to see, to hear, and to decide what counts as a behavior worth recording. What results is valuable, but never free of subjectivity or uncertainty.

Probabilistic Interpretations and the Question of Curves

There are those who argue that the apparent randomness of behavior can be subsumed under probability theory. If one collects enough observations, they claim, the acts will fit smooth probabilistic curves. The normal or Gaussian distribution is the favored model, because it is mathematically tractable and culturally entrenched in the sciences.

The Appeal of the Gaussian

The Gaussian curve represents a tidy picture: variation clustered around a mean, tails tapering smoothly, regularity emerging from randomness. For theorists, this is attractive. It suggests that the twitch of a squirrel, the chase of a chimpanzee, the postural shift of a human can all be reduced to orderly distributions.

The Unstable Reality

In practice, the situation is far less compliant. Individual differences, environmental fluctuations, observer subjectivity, and instability of context undermine the assumption of a stable distribution. Each animal is unique, each setting contingent, each dataset subject to gaps and interpretation. To suppose that the sum of these irregularities must produce a Gaussian curve is at best hopeful, at worst dogmatic.

The Problem of Meaning

Even if one succeeds in fitting a curve to observed behaviors, the meaning of the distribution is uncertain. What exactly is measured? Frequency of acts? Duration? Intensity? How should the data be weighted when individuals differ, when circumstances shift, when observation itself is uneven? The curve may exist mathematically, but its interpretation is contestable.

Dogma and Doubt

Some insist nonetheless that the Gaussian is inevitable, that all variation must conform in the long run. This has become a kind of orthodoxy in parts of the behavioral sciences. Yet it is far from obvious that animal behavior—shaped by chance, individuality, environment, and context—obeys such tidy laws.

Conclusion

Probability offers tools, but whether animal behavior falls into smooth mathematical regularities remains debatable. The claim that it must be Gaussian reflects more a preference for order and tractability than a discovery about the natural world. Perhaps it is right; perhaps not. At the detailed level of real observation, the neatness of the curve is hard to find.

Statistical Studies of Primate Behavior

This section provides a representative list of studies in which primatologists and ethologists have applied statistical analysis to behavioral observations. It is not complete, but it illustrates the methods and findings discussed: variability of distributions, instability of trends, and the attempt to impose quantitative models on noisy field data.

Altmann, J. (1974). Observational study of behavior: Sampling methods. Behaviour, 49(3), 227–267.

This methodological classic formalized sampling strategies (focal animal, scan sampling, all-occurrence records). It established the quantitative backbone of primate behavior studies, enabling statistical treatment of frequency and duration data.

Goodall, J. (1986). The chimpanzees of Gombe: Patterns of behavior. Harvard University Press.

A monumental dataset covering decades of observations. Goodall used frequency counts and time budgets, revealing regularities in grooming and aggression but also great instability across years. Statistical summaries highlight both pattern and noise.

Nishida, T. (1990). The chimpanzees of the Mahale Mountains. University of Tokyo Press.

Presents longitudinal data on chimpanzee social structures. Statistical comparisons between individuals and groups demonstrate variability in dominance, alliance formation, and reproductive success.

Wrangham, R. W. (1996). Chimpanzee cultures. Harvard University Press.

Edited volume reporting cross-site comparisons, with quantitative summaries of feeding, tool use, and aggression. Highlights differences across populations and the problem of treating behaviors as universally distributed.

Mitani, J. C., Watts, D. P., & Amsler, S. J. (2010). Lethal intergroup aggression leads to territorial expansion in wild chimpanzees. Current Biology, 20(12), R507–R508.

Statistical analysis of rare but consequential behaviors—coalitionary killings and territorial patrols—showing how infrequent events can have major demographic consequences. Data treated with caution due to small sample sizes.

Smuts, B. B. (1985). Sex and friendship in baboons. Aldine.

Uses quantitative measures of grooming and proximity to test hypotheses about female mate choice and male-female alliances. Data reveal skewed distributions and strong individual differences, not Gaussian smoothness.

Lehmann, J., & Dunbar, R. I. M. (2009). Network cohesion, group size and neocortex size in female-bonded primates. Proceedings of the Royal Society B, 276(1677), 4417–4425.

Applies social network analysis to grooming data. Demonstrates that grooming ties follow uneven, power-law-like distributions rather than Gaussian symmetry.

Altmann, S. A. (1962). A field study of the sociobiology of rhesus monkeys, Macaca mulatta. Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, 102(2), 338–435.

One of the earliest quantitative ethological studies, presenting statistical rates of aggression, submission, and grooming. Shows the importance of systematic tallying and the limitations of interpretation in unstable groups.

Concluding Note

These studies confirm that statistical analysis has long been applied to behavioral data. While such analyses produce useful summaries, they consistently reveal variability, skewness, and instability—challenging the assumption that animal behavior neatly follows Gaussian curves.

Summary

Randomness as the Normal Condition

A huge random component runs through the activity of all organisms. Perhaps this is mostly ignored by those who prefer systematization, but it is evident in the darting squirrel and in the restless human body. Most of what creatures do is random at the micro-level.

In the aggregate, categories and explanations hold. In the particular, they dissolve. Life, in its immediate motions, is randomness, and explanation is the art of smoothing over that randomness into broader patterns.

Reading List

Here is a reading list in APA format, drawing on foundational and influential works in animal behavior, ethology, anthropology, and primatology. Each entry is annotated for its relevance to the themes of categorization, randomness, and interpretation in the essay.

Altmann, J. (1974). Observational study of behavior: Sampling methods. Behaviour, 49(3), 227–267.

This classic methodological paper establishes standardized approaches to recording animal behavior. It is directly relevant to the discussion of ethograms and the institutional categories used to classify seemingly random actions.

Bekoff, M., & Byers, J. A. (Eds.). (1998). Animal play: Evolutionary, comparative, and ecological perspectives. Cambridge University Press.

Explores the ambiguity of play versus aggression or courtship, exactly the kind of interpretive difficulty described in the squirrel example.

de Waal, F. B. M. (1982). Chimpanzee politics: Power and sex among apes. Johns Hopkins University Press.

Documents dominance, affiliation, and reconciliation behaviors in chimpanzees. Demonstrates how categories of dominance and affiliative behavior can be convincingly applied to species close to humans, reinforcing the point about phylogenetic proximity aiding interpretation.

de Waal, F. B. M. (1996). Good natured: The origins of right and wrong in humans and other animals. Harvard University Press.

Addresses nurturing, affiliative, and consolatory behaviors in primates, linking them to human categories of meaning. Provides grounding for the claim that interpretation becomes easier in closely related species.

Eibl-Eibesfeldt, I. (1989). Human ethology. Aldine de Gruyter.

Extends ethological categories into human contexts, illustrating how behaviors such as postural shifts, gestures, and facial expressions can be catalogued. Supports the comparison of random micro-movements in humans and animals.

Lorenz, K. (1952). King Solomon’s ring. Methuen.

A popular but influential account that reflects early ethological attempts to classify behaviors, sometimes over-systematizing. Provides background on the institutional roots of behavior categories.

Maestripieri, D. (2007). Macachiavellian intelligence: How rhesus macaques and humans have conquered the world. University of Chicago Press.

Analyzes hierarchy, social maneuvering, and affiliative behavior in macaques. Relevant to the theme of institutional categories such as dominance and affiliation being more securely applied in primates.

Tinbergen, N. (1963). On aims and methods of ethology. Zeitschrift für Tierpsychologie, 20, 410–433.

A foundational statement of ethological method, emphasizing description, causation, development, and function. Establishes the framework that still governs behavioral categorization.

Whiten, A., Goodall, J., McGrew, W. C., Nishida, T., Reynolds, V., Sugiyama, Y., ... & Boesch, C. (1999). Cultures in chimpanzees. Nature, 399(6737), 682–685.

Demonstrates cultural variability in chimpanzee behavior. Relevant to the problem of meaning: the same act may carry different significance across groups, underscoring the limits of universal categorization.

Zahavi, A., & Zahavi, A. (1997). The handicap principle: A missing piece of Darwin’s puzzle. Oxford University Press.

Explains seemingly random or extravagant displays (such as darting movements) as signals. Offers a counterpoint to the emphasis on randomness, showing how some apparently purposeless behaviors can have communicative or evolutionary functions.