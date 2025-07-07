Note: If you think this contradicts some previous positions that I have taken, you are right. I don’t give you truth, I give you opinions, and opinions evolve. You should know that.

Author’s Preface

Here's another article, an essay, in my recent series where I try to figure out the world, understand it. Good luck with that, you say? Well, yeah, of course. However, I do my best. And here I talk about measuring the unmeasurable again with a different slant. I came up with the term quasi-quantitative. Well, that's a mouthful, isn't it? Deciding that there is no a priori reason why we had to have that binary of qualitative versus quantitative. It seems to be an artifact of the current human theoretical language as opposed to a reality of the world. And it's contradicted by current practice where we have any number of examples of things that are at least ordinal in some sense and used pragmatically with some success, perhaps a limited and situationally relative success, but are used and have been used for generations. I'm talking about things such as educational test scores and IQ measures, and even many of the measures that psychologists and sociologists and psychometricians use. I'm not saying that they have a great deal of validity, but they seem to be useful pragmatically. And to some extent, they're useful for explanation and prediction. And I also contend that perhaps the theoretical understanding of what measurement is is incomplete, and that we seem to be able to use computations successfully on these ordinal measures. Not perfectly, not with the fidelity of interval and ratio information, but we can still use them. And it seems to work to some extent and fails as well. So that's a great mystery, that we can identify ordered patterns and do computations on them with some limited success, and it's situational. So I've tried to put that together into a coherent essay, perhaps with some success.

This essay reflects my current thoughts on the issue, far from definitive. However, in the appendices I show that my thoughts are not absolutely unique, although they're certainly not mainstream. I'm trying to make sense of things, looking at what the theory says about computation and measurement, and what practice says about success in the real world, which is contextual, situational, but seems to work in some cases to a limited extent for making predictions, for ranking things, for assessing patterns, that computation can do that with ranked data. It's puzzling to me, but it seems to be able to do that. So I may just be talking about what is conventionally now called ordinal data or ordinal scales, perhaps, but all I'm doing is saying that this ordinal information, which is used in computation, may actually be useful in computation, theoretical objections to the contrary, and therefore the theory is at best incomplete. So we can call these things semi-stable, order-preserving transformations. The implication being that they sometimes work, sometimes don't, and it's situational and contingent upon Deity knows what. It confounds my reasoning.

Note: If you think this contradicts some previous positions that I have taken, you are right. I don’t give you truth, I give you opinions, and opinions evolve. You should know that.

Introduction

Measurement theory tells us that numbers used in arithmetic must refer to ratio or interval scales. Such numbers must be based on comparisons to known standards, support meaningful addition and subtraction, and allow valid computation. Ordinal scales—such as rankings, Likert items, or test scores—fail these criteria. Their intervals are undefined, their units are arbitrary, and their total scores do not correspond to any physical or conceptual magnitude. By all formal accounts, arithmetic operations on such data are invalid.

Yet in practice, these operations are widespread. Educators compute averages of test scores. Psychologists calculate correlations between survey responses. Social scientists build regression models using rank-ordered categories. These are not exceptions or errors—they are institutionalized norms. The paradox is this: computation is being performed on objects that are not supposed to be computable, and it often works. This essay examines that paradox in detail.

Discussion

The Nature of Quasi-Quantities

Quasi-quantities are objects that look like numbers and act like numbers in limited ways, but are not real quantities. They include IQ scores, letter grades, essay ratings, Likert scale responses, and other ordinal or vaguely ordered data. These data types do not satisfy the requirements of interval or ratio measurement. They cannot be placed on a common unit scale. They do not represent equal differences. They are not derived from calibrated instruments. In most cases, their underlying categories are unstable, shifting across contexts, populations, or raters.

Yet they are treated numerically. Scores are added, averaged, and compared. Proxies are substituted for real measures. The results are not formally justified but seem pragmatically effective. They offer clues, if not certainty. That practical utility is the motivation behind the label quasi-quantitative. It signals an intermediate case—not measurement, but not noise; not reliable, but not meaningless.

Linguistic Origins and the Illusion of Quantity

Many quasi-quantities are created through language. Words like “strongly agree,” “agree,” “neutral,” and so on are mapped to numbers like 5, 4, 3. The mapping creates the illusion of distance, where none is defined. The labels are ordinal at best and often rely on common-sense interpretations of meaning. But once numbers are assigned, it becomes easy—and tempting—to do arithmetic.

The labels themselves invite sequencing. There is a felt sense that “strongly agree” is more than “agree.” This invites the assignment of direction and magnitude. But this structure arises from linguistic convention and subjective interpretation. It is not grounded in stable measurement. Yet because the pattern seems plausible, it supports action. This is pattern recognition—not measurement.

The Educator’s Argument: It Works

Despite theoretical objections, educational practice has long used quasi-quantitative scores. A test score of 92% is taken to mean that a student has a strong grasp of the material. A score of 50% suggests a poor grasp. These are not measurements in the formal sense—they reflect performance on a selected set of questions judged by a scoring rubric, which may include partial credit, subjective interpretation, and content selection biases. But they are informative.

Educators know the difference between a student who performs well and one who struggles. They use scores not as absolute quantities but as indicators of pattern, ability, or preparedness. The logic is: a student who earns 90% on algebra tests across several topics probably understands algebra better than one who earns 60%. This reasoning is not strict, but it is often good enough.

Even in essay grading—where subjectivity is pronounced—teachers assign numerical marks based on criteria like coherence, structure, and grammar. The marks are not real quantities, but they reflect evaluations that can be compared. The number does not measure the value of the essay but serves as a proxy for the teacher’s judgment. This system works, roughly. It detects patterns. It allows ranking. It supports progression. Its success is limited, but persistent.

Pattern Recognition, Not Measurement

The usefulness of quasi-quantities stems from their ability to support pattern recognition. The goal is not to measure an underlying substance but to detect regularities. Test scores are interpreted as signs of broader capability. They are not precise but directional. They tell us “more than,” “less than,” “roughly equal,” without defining units.

This is what makes quasi-quantification distinct. It allows for certain kinds of computation—not valid under formal measurement theory, but often useful in decision-making. Arithmetic is used here not to measure, but to extract rough patterns. The intervals are not trusted, but the ranks are. It is a form of semi-formal reasoning, where the procedures imitate those of formal systems but do not rely on formal properties.

The Theoretical Objection: It Shouldn’t Work

From a formalist point of view, all of this is a misuse of mathematical tools. Arithmetic operations require structure—defined units, equal intervals, known baselines. Probabilistic models such as those used in psychometrics assume distributions, error terms, and measurable constructs. These conditions are rarely met in education or psychology.

The Central Limit Theorem, for example, is mathematically rigorous within its assumptions—but those assumptions almost never apply in open, soft systems like human cognition, behavior, or learning. The data-generating processes are unknown and likely unknowable. The intervals between test scores are not equal. The categories are unstable. The items are arbitrarily selected. Yet researchers proceed as if the conditions held. They build models, publish results, and draw conclusions.

This is a theoretical failure. The models do not match the domain. The tools were designed for closed systems with well-defined probabilities. Human reasoning, language, and behavior are not such systems. The use of probability, measurement, and computation in these domains involves a category mistake—treating language-based artifacts as if they were physical measures. Yet the practice persists, because…

The Proof Is in the Pudding

Despite its flaws, the method seems to work. Not perfectly, but well enough. Test scores predict future performance—imperfectly, but better than chance. IQ scores, though conceptually fragile and methodologically dubious, correlate with certain life outcomes. Likert scales capture attitudes that seem to track with behavior. The proxies, while unstable, are sometimes useful. They don’t offer definitive knowledge. But they give partial insight. And that’s often sufficient.

This creates a dilemma. If practice contradicts theory, one must ask whether the theory is incomplete. If quasi-quantitative methods produce explanatory and predictive success—contextual, situational, approximate—then their rejection on formal grounds misses the point. Formalism fails to capture how these tools function in the real world.

A Critique of Formalism and Neoplatonism

One reason for this failure may lie in the residual influence of Platonism. Many mathematicians and theorists treat numbers and formal structures as if they have an independent, abstract existence—something real and perfect, untouched by the messiness of practice. This view encourages the rejection of any system that doesn’t conform to strict definitions. But in doing so, it ignores how human cognition and reasoning actually operate.

Mathematics is a system of rules applied to patterns. But the patterns of the real world are not always rule-following. They are often irregular, unstable, and context-sensitive. The idea that all valid computation must conform to Platonic ideals leads to a narrow and brittle understanding of reasoning. Pattern recognition in the world works differently. It is fluid, fuzzy, and often language-dependent. Quasi-quantification lives in that space. It is not a reified structure, but a practical technique.

Summary

Quasi-quantification describes a broad class of reasoning practices in which data that do not qualify as quantities are treated as if they do. This includes scores, ranks, survey responses, and subjective evaluations. These objects lack the properties needed for valid arithmetic—yet they are used in arithmetic anyway. And surprisingly, the results are often useful.

This success contradicts formal measurement theory, which insists that only ratio or interval data support computation. But real-world practice shows otherwise. In education, psychology, and other human sciences, quasi-quantities yield patterns that inform judgments and guide action. The success is partial, context-bound, and often opaque—but it is real.

This gap between theory and practice demands a rethinking of foundational assumptions. Formal models are not always wrong—but they are often too narrow. They fail to account for the pragmatic use of loosely structured data in everyday reasoning. That failure must be acknowledged if theory is to reflect how the world actually works.

