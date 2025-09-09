Situations and Boundaries as Description and Nomological Machines

The Situated Nature of Mathematical Reasoning

All mathematical reasoning is situated. It presupposes contexts—sometimes highly idealized, sometimes closer to the complexity of the real world. A model of dice rolls presumes a bounded system: a die, a flat surface, repeatable throws. A model of coin flips assumes a similar structure. Even Newton’s laws or Ohm’s law, though presented as universal, depend on tacit assumptions about friction, air resistance, and homogeneity of materials.

No mathematical model exists in the abstract. Each is tied to a situation, defined by boundaries that select which factors matter and which can be ignored. These boundaries may be explicit, as in laboratory experiments, or implicit, as in everyday reasoning. But they are always there.

The Dual Nature of Nomological Machines

Nancy Cartwright introduced the term nomological machine to describe the structured conditions under which laws work. These machines have two inseparable aspects:

1. Descriptive aspect – The way we represent and explain the machine using language, whether natural or mathematical. Language supplies categories, boundaries, and reasoning. Mathematics is a specialized form of this descriptive language, compressed and symbolic but still linguistic in character.

2. Physical implementation – The actual material arrangement of objects, forces, and constraints that stabilize outcomes. A pendulum suspended on a string, a vacuum chamber, a resistor in a circuit—all are physical embodiments of nomological machines.

Both aspects are essential. Without the physical arrangement, the description floats free of reality. Without the description, the arrangement cannot be communicated, tested, or replicated.

Creative Judgment in Building Machines

The creation of a nomological machine is not automatic but a creative act of judgment. We decide what belongs inside the system and what lies outside. For a die, we ignore air currents and hand movements beyond a certain level of detail. For Ohm’s law, we disregard temperature variations unless extreme.

This act of framing is always partial. The objective world exists independently, but our models map only fragments of it. We might capture some features of the map, but never the entire territory. A nomological machine is therefore a map-making tool, helping us refine our representation of reality. It cannot deliver the whole truth, but it can produce a better working map.

The Role of Language and Decisions

Every description requires decisions about reference:

· What counts as an outcome? (Heads vs. tails, or also “landing on the edge”?)

· What is measured, and with what instrument?

· What boundaries are drawn around the system? (Does air resistance belong in the model? Does body posture matter in a falling-object model?)

Language encodes these decisions. Even mathematical symbols require interpretation: “let x represent voltage,” “let t represent time.” Without such interpretive scaffolding, numbers and formulas remain inert marks. Measurement itself depends on linguistic framing: to count apples, one must first decide what counts as an apple.

Thus, models are always situated in language, awareness, and thought. The act of description cannot be separated from cognition.

Inner and Outer Components

Nomological machines blend the outer world of objects and forces with the inner world of awareness and reasoning. The outer world supplies the causal structures; the inner world supplies the framing. When we externalize language in speech, writing, or equations, it re-enters the outer world as an object for others to interpret. This looping between inner and outer is not a flaw but the very structure of description.

The Map and the Territory

As Korzybski emphasized, the map is not the territory. The map is an abstraction: selective, symbolic, incomplete. Yet maps are indispensable. Without them, we cannot orient ourselves in the world at all. Nomological machines are ways of producing such maps: structured, bounded descriptions that allow us to say something reliable about a portion of reality, even though the whole remains beyond our grasp.

Perception, Causality, and Boundaries

We perceive events and outcomes through the filters of awareness and context. Sometimes causality is obvious—touch a flame, and pain follows. Other times it is opaque, buried under complexity. By exerting experimental controls, we create conditions where causal relations become clearer. A laboratory setup isolates variables; in daily life, deliberate simplification (e.g., holding constant diet or exercise routines) can make causal patterns visible.

Causality, then, is not absent in uncontrolled contexts—it is simply harder to detect. Boundaries allow us to carve out a portion of the world where causality becomes tractable.

Cartwright’s Point on Causality

Cartwright’s notion of nomological machines is often misread. It is unlikely she meant to imply that some events are uncaused. Rather, her claim is that causes are graspable only within structured contexts. Laws are not universal abstractions floating above reality; they are tools that function within machines—bounded situations that stabilize outcomes.

Events outside such contexts remain beyond our understanding, but this ignorance should not be mistaken for acausality. It is an epistemic limitation, not an ontological one.

Examples of Nomological Machines in Action

Consider Ohm’s Law. Within a carefully defined context—stable temperature, consistent materials, moderate voltages—the ratio of current to voltage remains constant. Here, probabilistic reasoning is unnecessary because variability is tightly constrained.

Now consider gravity. A feather falls slowly because of air resistance; a lead ball falls more quickly because resistance is negligible relative to its weight. A human body falling from an airplane descends at different rates depending on posture or the presence of a wingsuit. The same law of gravity applies, but the outcomes differ because the boundaries of the machine—air resistance, shape, orientation—are different. To model each situation, we must decide which factors belong inside the machine.

Why Nomological Machines Matter

Our knowledge of the world is fragmentary. We never capture the whole territory, but only build incomplete maps. Nomological machines are the devices—conceptual and physical—that make mapping possible. By stabilizing outcomes, drawing boundaries, and formalizing descriptions, they allow us to carve order out of complexity.

Without them, reasoning collapses into either chaos (everything is variable, nothing is predictable) or vacuity (laws claimed without boundaries). With them, we produce models that, while imperfect, guide understanding and action. They are our means of working between the inner world of thought and the outer world of causality.

Nomological Machines and the Ground for Probability

Probabilistic reasoning, like deterministic modeling, only functions within the framework of a nomological machine. A die thrown on a table, a coin flipped in the air, or a carefully designed laboratory experiment all represent bounded systems where variability is stabilized. Within such machines, outcomes can be enumerated, repeated, and counted, producing the long-run frequencies that probability requires.

Outside these machines, probability loses coherence. If boundaries are undefined, if conditions shift unpredictably, if outcomes cannot be consistently classified, then long-run regularities cannot form. In such cases, probability becomes empty language—numbers without empirical grounding.

Thus, probability depends not on some Platonic realm of chance, but on the construction of situations where variability is constrained enough to display patterns. Nomological machines are the indispensable precondition: they transform the chaotic entanglement of causality into stable systems where probabilistic descriptions can be applied. Without them, probability collapses into incoherence.

Scale and Levels of Explanation

The Property of Scale in Reasoning

Reasoning and language share an important property: the ability to describe phenomena at different levels of scale. Scale here does not mean physical size alone but the level of generality or detail chosen for explanation. The same event can be framed broadly or narrowly, depending on how boundaries are drawn and what factors are included in the description.

The Walnut Example at Multiple Scales

Consider the case of a walnut. At one level, we might describe the dramatic event of a sledgehammer striking the walnut and shattering it. This is a high-level description of interaction: hammer meets walnut, destruction follows.

But we can also zoom in to examine the fragments: their size, shape, distribution, and trajectories. Each vantage point represents a different nomological framing—a different machine for describing the outcome.

Alternatively, we could analyze the force required to crack the walnut. Here, the key is defining what “crack” means. Does it refer to a slight deformation of the shell, a clean split into halves, or an explosive dispersal of fragments? Each definition establishes a different machine, with different boundaries and measurements.

Defining Outcomes and Machines

To make the problem tractable, we must define what counts as an outcome. Once the definition is in place, we can build a machine around it. For force-based analysis, we might calibrate applied force against observed outcomes, constructing probability distributions for different degrees of cracking.

This introduces two sources of variability:

1. Variability in force – the independent factor, measurable and adjustable.

2. Variability in walnut structure – the dependent factor, reflecting the natural uniqueness of each walnut: shell thickness, moisture content, internal flaws.

Even within a controlled machine, outcomes differ because no two walnuts are identical.

Why Scale Matters

The walnut illustrates a general principle: explanations depend on the scale of framing. At one scale, we talk about gross interactions; at another, about fragment distribution; at yet another, about measurable force. Each level of scale yields its own nomological machine, with its own definitions, boundaries, and outcomes. None is “wrong,” but each highlights different aspects of the same event.

In this sense, scale is not merely a matter of perspective but a structural feature of reasoning. It determines what can be counted, what can be measured, and what can be predicted.

Scale and Probability

Different scales of explanation generate different probability frameworks. In the walnut example, each framing of the situation implies a distinct probability distribution:

· Probability of cracking at all – defined by the relation between applied force and the threshold of structural resistance.

· Probability of fragment size distribution – focusing on how the walnut breaks once cracking occurs, producing a spread of fragment sizes and shapes.

· Probability of fragment trajectories – tracking the dispersal pattern of pieces, which depends on angles, points of impact, and internal fault lines.

Each distribution depends on how the nomological machine is defined. What counts as an outcome? What boundaries are fixed? Which variables are treated as independent and which as dependent? Change the framing, and the associated probabilities change as well.

This illustrates a broader truth: probability does not describe the world in itself. It describes regularities that emerge within bounded machines constructed at specific scales. The same physical event—a walnut struck by a hammer—can be represented by multiple probability models, each valid in its own context but none absolute.

The lesson is that probabilistic reasoning is always scale-bound and context-bound. Stability at one level (e.g., cracking vs. not cracking) does not imply stability at another (e.g., fragment shapes). Probability is therefore not a universal property but a situated language of description, dependent on the scale of analysis chosen.

Scale, Probability, and Scientific Practice

The walnut example is not merely metaphorical; it mirrors the way scientists and engineers handle complex systems. In practice, different scales of explanation correspond to different probability models, each tied to a specific nomological machine.

Materials Testing and Reliability Engineering

In materials science, tests are run to determine the force required to fracture samples. For walnuts, substitute ceramic tiles, steel beams, or concrete cylinders. The probability model here is about threshold forces: how much stress or load a material can withstand before failure. The variability comes from internal differences in structure—microscopic flaws, density variations, or environmental factors such as humidity.

Reliability engineers use probability distributions (often Weibull or lognormal) to describe the probability of failure under load. At this scale, the focus is not on the exact way a material breaks, but on whether it holds or fails when subjected to force.

Fracture Mechanics and Fragment Distribution

Shift to a finer scale, and the concern becomes the distribution of fragments after failure. This is the realm of fracture mechanics, where researchers study how cracks propagate through materials and what patterns emerge. For a walnut, this could mean the probability of producing halves versus shards versus powder. In aerospace engineering, it could mean how a turbine blade fragments when it fails, and what secondary damage results.

Different probability distributions model these outcomes. Power laws, for instance, often describe fragment size distributions, reflecting the regularities that emerge when large structures break apart into many smaller pieces.

Trajectories and Safety Modeling

At yet another scale, one can focus on trajectories of fragments. For walnuts, this may seem whimsical, but for industries dealing with explosions, crashes, or shattering equipment, it becomes critical. The probability distributions here concern dispersal patterns: angles, velocities, and ranges of fragments. These inform safety guidelines, containment structures, and risk assessments.

Multi-Scale Modeling

What unites these examples is that each scale produces its own probability distribution, but the distributions are not interchangeable. The probability of failure under load tells nothing about fragment size; the fragment size distribution says nothing about trajectories. Each probability model is bound to the level of description chosen.

Scientists and engineers often use multi-scale modeling to integrate these layers. For example, in reliability engineering, the probability of failure at the material level might be combined with probability distributions of fragment behavior at the structural level, yielding compound risk models.

The Broader Lesson

This multi-scale perspective reinforces the idea that probability is not a property of the world in itself, but a descriptive tool tied to scale and framing. A walnut, a steel beam, or a human body under stress may all exhibit probabilistic patterns—but which patterns are visible depends on the machine we build, the boundaries we draw, and the outcomes we define.

Probability works where nomological machines stabilize variability enough for long-run regularities to emerge. And those machines are scale-dependent. What is stable and predictable at one level may dissolve into unpredictability at another.

Quantum Physics

Aggregates and Curve-Fitting

Quantum mechanics shows predictive power only in large aggregates. At the level of single particles, outcomes appear unpredictable, even chaotic. But when experiments are repeated millions or billions of times—electron impacts on a detector screen, photons through a double slit—statistical regularities emerge. These regularities are then expressed in mathematical form through the wave function.

Yet this is still curve-fitting. We match patterns in aggregate outcomes to tractable formulas. Sometimes the physical world, with its tangled causality, happens to yield distributions that fit our mathematics. At other times, no smooth curve applies. Where regularity is strong enough, prediction becomes possible; where it is not, probability offers no help.

To claim that probability is an inherent property of the universe is to lapse into Platonism—the belief that abstractions such as probability exist as independent realities. This view is indefensible. Appeals to propensities—supposed inherent tendencies of things to behave probabilistically—do not solve the problem. They merely repackage complex causality in new language without explanation.

Randomness and Inductive Reasoning

The claim that quantum events are truly random cannot be proven. Nor can the opposite—that everything is strictly deterministic—be demonstrated conclusively. But inductive reasoning, based on everyday experience, suggests that uncaused events are implausible. Everything observed in ordinary life has causes, even if the causal chain is opaque or exceedingly complex. To suppose otherwise contradicts the principle that has guided all successful inquiry to date.

Still, no empirical test can eliminate the possibility of pure randomness. This is why physicists disagree. Some insist on fundamental randomness; others deny it. These disagreements are couched politely in professional discourse, but at their core they reflect radically different views of the nature of reality.

Wave Functions and Regularities

The wave function is developed through mathematical conjecture, not direct observation. It is a symbolic construct, justified because it yields predictions that match experiment. When repeated trials accumulate, the predicted probabilities align with observed frequencies. In the long run—even the extreme long run—the wave function appears to “work.”

But to say that these results are caused by uncaused events is incoherent. Regularity requires structure; uncaused events imply the absence of structure. To combine the two ideas is self-defeating. One might argue, with Haldane, that “the universe is queerer than we can imagine.” Perhaps so. But science depends on coherence, and incoherence is not a viable scientific postulate.

Quantum mechanics, then, does not prove the existence of inherent probability. It proves only that mathematical descriptions can capture long-run regularities. That is curve-fitting, not metaphysics.

Interpretations and Fashion

Interpretations of quantum mechanics illustrate the tension:

· The Copenhagen interpretation treats the wave function as a purely probabilistic description. It is considered “mainstream,” but mainstream simply means fashionable, not necessarily true. Scientific fashions shift with time; coherence does not.

· The Many-Worlds hypothesis asserts that every possible outcome occurs in branching universes. This claim cannot be verified or falsified, and it cannot even be clearly defined. What counts as a separate “world”? When and how do branchings occur? The hypothesis appears to be a reification of mathematics—taking a convenient formalism and mistaking it for ontology.

· Propensity theories claim that objects have intrinsic probabilistic dispositions. But this adds nothing. It is linguistic substitution rather than explanation, a way of hiding ignorance behind new terminology.

None of these interpretations resolves the basic problem. All stretch language and mathematics beyond coherence.

Vacuous Probability Talk

Physicists sometimes assert that “everything is probabilistic.” The claim sounds bold but unravels on inspection. What could it mean?

· It could be a tautology: probability equals chance, chance equals probability. This explains nothing.

· It could mean that some events are truly uncaused. But to say this is to abandon the principle of physics itself, which is to seek causal explanation.

· It could mean that everything follows clean mathematical distributions. But which distributions? Gaussian, exponential, power law? One, some, or all? Without specification, the claim is empty.

The more one presses, the more vacuous it becomes. Without clear meaning, such assertions do not advance understanding.

Science and Common Sense

To claim that uncaused regularities are fundamental undermines science itself. Regularity presupposes order, and order presupposes causality. To deny causality is to deny the very foundation of explanation.

It may be that the universe is stranger than human common sense can grasp, as Haldane suggested. But even if so, inquiry cannot proceed by embracing incoherence. Science requires the working assumption that events have causes.

Thus, quantum mechanics should not be taken as proof that the world is intrinsically probabilistic. It shows only that aggregated patterns can be fitted to mathematical curves. The success of those fits does not imply inherent probability. It implies that, in certain bounded contexts, causality produces long-run regularities that can be described mathematically.

Quantum Probability as Descriptive Language

Even in quantum mechanics, probability functions not as a property of the universe but as a descriptive language. The wave function, though treated as if it reveals inherent chance, is in practice a mathematical device for summarizing long-run regularities. Its success depends on constructing bounded situations—controlled experiments with repeatable conditions that act as nomological machines. Only within these machines do probabilistic predictions hold.

Outside such controlled settings, quantum behavior becomes opaque. Without stable boundaries and repeatable conditions, probabilities cannot be defined, measured, or tested. This shows that probability does not inhere in particles or fields; it inheres in the description of structured contexts that we build for observation.

Thus, the lesson of quantum physics is the same as elsewhere: probability is curve-fitting applied within well-defined machines. It has no independent metaphysical existence. It is a linguistic and mathematical tool, effective in certain domains, useless in others, and always dependent on how the situation is framed.

Other Views and My Views

I have made a series of assertions here. Like any set of assertions, they are open to quarrel. Someone, somewhere, will take issue with them. Nevertheless, I consider my assertions sound and defensible. What interests me is not whether every scholar would agree with each detail, but whether the general thrust of my view aligns, at least in part, with the work of figures like Lakatos, Devlin, or Cartwright.

I have little doubt that they would phrase matters differently. Their language would diverge from mine, their emphasis might vary, but conceptually I do not think they would find my stance alien. All three placed strong emphasis on the human framing of knowledge, the situatedness of reasoning, and the limits of universalist or Platonic claims.

Nancy Cartwright and Capacities

When I consider Nancy Cartwright in particular, I note that her views are in many respects close to mine, even if the vocabulary differs. In her early work, especially How the Laws of Physics Lie (1983), she made use of propensity talk, inherited from Popper, though even then with caution. By the late 1980s and into the 1990s, with Nature’s Capacities and Their Measurement (1989, revised 1994), she shifted away from propensities and toward capacities.

That shift matters. Propensities suggest probabilistic tendencies somehow built into the world itself, as if probability were an intrinsic metaphysical property. This is incoherent, and I reject it. Cartwright came to recognize its problems and reframed her account. Capacities, by contrast, highlight what entities are able to do under specified conditions. Aspirin has the capacity to relieve headaches; uranium has the capacity to decay; gravity has the capacity to draw bodies together. These are not mysterious probabilistic essences. They are causal powers that manifest only when a proper nomological machine is in place to stabilize them.

This move to capacities resonates with my own insistence that causality is situated and bounded. Entities do not exhibit universal laws floating free of context; they display capacities that operate within machines. To describe these machines requires language, often mathematical, but the language is always an abstraction, always situated.

So what would Cartwright make of my description of a world of regularities in a causal structure? I suspect she would not disagree in principle. She might resist some of my formulations, perhaps press me on certain details, but the overlap is considerable. Where I speak of situations, boundaries, and entangled causality, she speaks of machines and capacities. The difference lies in emphasis and terminology, not in the basic orientation.

Lakatos and Research Programmes

Imre Lakatos’s philosophy of mathematics and science also bears directly on my concerns. Lakatos argued that theories advance not as isolated axioms or proofs, but as research programmes—frameworks that evolve through conjecture and refutation. Mathematics, on his account, is not a pristine discovery of eternal truths but a messy, historical process of human reasoning, prone to error, revision, and reinvention.

This aligns closely with my view that mathematics is a dialect of language, invented and tested, not handed down from some Platonic realm. Where I emphasize invention, situated boundaries, and curve-fitting, Lakatos stresses the heuristic process—the way proofs and counterexamples drive mathematics forward. Both positions reject the myth of absolute certainty. Both see mathematics as deeply tied to human practice, rather than transcendent reality.

I doubt Lakatos would object to my insistence that all models and laws are idealizations. His whole project aimed to show that even mathematics—long considered the purest of sciences—is provisional, open to correction, and shaped by the judgments of its practitioners.

Devlin and Mathematics as Human Activity

Keith Devlin, sometimes called “the math guy” for popular audiences, has consistently argued that mathematics is a human activity—a language we develop to describe and manipulate patterns. Devlin rejects the notion that mathematics exists in some Platonic heaven, insisting instead that it is rooted in cognition, communication, and culture.

This resonates almost exactly with my assertion that mathematics is language, pure and simple. Devlin, like me, notes that symbols and proofs are always scaffolded by natural language, and that learning mathematics is no different in principle from learning a specialized dialect. His view reinforces my skepticism toward Platonic accounts: what matters is not whether mathematics is “out there” in some third realm, but how humans invent, refine, and use it as a tool of description.

If I claim that mathematics is curve-fitting and abstraction dressed in specialized orthography, Devlin might soften the phrasing, but he would not quarrel with the core idea. His emphasis on mathematics as a social and cognitive activity is consistent with my insistence that proofs are human arguments, not revelations.

Summary —Where I Stand

Taken together, I see Lakatos, Devlin, and Cartwright as intellectual allies, even if none would sign on to my every claim. Lakatos shows how mathematical reasoning evolves through trial and error, rather than timeless discovery. Devlin underscores mathematics as human language and activity, not metaphysical essence. Cartwright demonstrates how laws function within machines of stability, where capacities operate in bounded contexts.

My own contribution is to attempt to push these ideas together into a simplified claim: that mathematics and probability are not features of the universe, but descriptive tools built on language, deployed within bounded situations, and always provisional. I suspect all three would recognize the shape of this view, even if they might choose different words to express it. Hubris? You be the judge.

Series links at:

I – Postulates Toward a Theory of the World – setting out the starting axioms that ground reasoning about causality, variability, and the relation between inner and outer worlds.

II – Invention and Mathematical Rules – examining how mathematical systems are human constructions, invented, tested, and maintained through rules and conventions.

III – Meta-assumptions and Curve Fitting – exploring the assumptions that underlie proofs and models, and showing how probability distributions arise from the pragmatic act of fitting curves to observed regularities.

IV – Situations and Nomological Machines – considering how causal capacities are stabilized within bounded contexts, and how these constructed “machines” provide the conditions in which probabilistic and mathematical reasoning can be meaningfully applied.