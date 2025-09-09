Invention and Verification of Rules

Even mathematical rules are human inventions that must be tested and verified. They begin as tentative proposals: I wonder if this works. Let’s try it. Suppose this is true. Let’s see what follows. This process is experimental, not a revelation of eternal truths.

Discovery as Ongoing Practice

Mathematics advances through a continual cycle of conjecture, testing, and refinement. What “works” is retained; what fails is discarded. This is an ongoing discovery process, rooted in human inquiry and judgment, not in the handing down of laws from the heavens.

Against Platonic Pretensions

To treat mathematical results as Platonic truths is misguided. Such claims reduce to empty rhetoric, divorced from practical reasoning and common sense. They serve mainly scholars who confuse abstraction with reality, mistaking invented rules for timeless entities.

Physical Laws

Expressing Laws Without Mathematization

Physical laws such as Newton’s and Ohm’s do not require mathematization to be meaningful. Mathematics makes them more precise, but their essence can be conveyed in plain language:

· Ohm’s Law: The current through a conductor increases with the applied voltage and decreases with the resistance of the material.

· Newton’s First Law: An object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion continues in uniform motion unless acted upon by an external force.

· Newton’s Second Law: The acceleration of an object depends on the force applied to it and the object’s mass.

· Newton’s Third Law: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

These formulations are accessible without mathematics, though mathematization allows precision and calculation.

Language is the Medium of Description

Mysteries of Understanding and Language

Understanding itself is mysterious. Language, cognition, and the relationship between them are equally mysterious. These are lived experiences so common that they escape notice, yet they remain unresolved puzzles for neuroscience, cognitive science, and linguistics. A neurologist will describe the astonishing complexity of the brain’s mechanisms for speech and comprehension; a cognitive scientist will admit that the processes of meaning-making are only partly understood; a linguist will emphasize how much remains unknown about the origins and universality of grammar. These mysteries are not esoteric—they are the very fabric of everyday life, invisible precisely because they are so familiar.

Probabilities as Descriptions

Probabilities should be seen not as essences of reality, but as ways of describing aspects of it. They sometimes capture patterns of variability effectively, allowing prediction and control, and at other times they mislead, producing nonsense. Probabilities, like any descriptive system, succeed or fail depending on context, framing, and domain.

Mathematics as a Dialect of Language

Mathematics is best understood as a family of dialects within language. It is distinguished by its orthography, which compresses meaning into concise symbolic forms. These forms have strict internal rules, far tighter than those of ordinary speech, but they remain translatable into natural language. Translation, however, comes with costs: expanded length, added ambiguity, and a loss of elegance. Yet the fact that mathematical expressions can be paraphrased, expanded, compressed, or rendered in words demonstrates that they are forms of language. They have syntax, semantics, and pragmatics, just like natural languages.

Mathematics and the Platonic Residue

This linguistic character of mathematics has often been obscured by its peculiar properties. Its internal rules, once learned, seem alien to ordinary speech, so strict and so unintuitive that many are tempted to treat them as belonging to another realm. This tendency fuels Platonic interpretations: the idea that mathematical truths inhabit a timeless, abstract world beyond physical reality and human awareness. Such thinking still persists in parts of the mathematical community. The very difficulty of mathematics—its resistance to intuition, its dependence on specialized training—gives it an aura of transcendence.

Incoherence of Objections

Objections to the view of mathematics as language generally dissolve into incoherence. They rarely provide a testable counter-position. By contrast, one can empirically show that mathematics behaves like language: it varies across domains, it can be taught and learned, it requires scaffolding through natural language, and it admits paraphrase and translation. The perception of Platonic transcendence may be explained by difficulty, but difficulty is not evidence of metaphysical status.

Intuitive Grasp of Mathematical Patterns

Not all of mathematics is opaque. Some parts—counting, addition, subtraction—are grasped intuitively, though they must still be taught. Children spend years mastering counting systems, learning carrying and borrowing algorithms, and internalizing patterns. Animals, too, exhibit rudimentary number sense: birds can distinguish quantities of food, primates can recognize differences in group size, even fish display sensitivity to relative amounts. Yet full mathematics requires language. Without words and symbols, counting remains a pre-linguistic perception, not a formal system.

Logic and Patterns of Reasoning

Logic exemplifies how reasoning patterns become codified. Classical syllogisms—“All men are mortal. Socrates is a man. Therefore, Socrates is mortal”—are so tight that to deny them is irrational. Even if one disputes a premise, the form of reasoning compels the conclusion. These are patterns recognized and reinforced through experience, not revelations from another realm. Logic, like arithmetic, is a linguistic codification of reliable ways of thinking.

Demonstrating 2 Plus 2 Equals 4

Arithmetic provides another illustration. To teach children that 2 plus 2 equals 4, we show them two objects and add two more. They count, and the answer emerges as a learned, demonstrable result. Once the system is acquired, denying such a result is nonsensical. The truth is not Platonic; it is a function of a learned linguistic-symbolic system embedded in practical demonstration.

Increasing Difficulty in Mathematics and Logic

As mathematics develops, intuition fades. Proofs become less obvious, and specialized training is required to follow the rules. Eventually, understanding depends entirely on mastering abstract transformations. This increasing difficulty helps explain why mathematics appears Platonic: it feels remote, inaccessible, and disconnected from lived experience. But this remoteness is a function of human limits, not evidence of an otherworldly existence.

Mathematics as Language

Despite its peculiarities, mathematics is language. It is constructed by humans, scaffolded by natural language, and used for communication. Multiple paths can lead to the same conclusion; ideas can be paraphrased, expanded, or compressed. The symbols themselves never float free of meaning. When we write “let x represent a quantity” or “if…then…therefore,” we are embedding mathematics in ordinary linguistic scaffolding.

Mathematics as Human Construction

Mathematics is a human invention. It does not dictate outcomes deterministically; it provides tools for reasoning within systems. Multiple approaches exist to solve a problem, just as multiple phrasings exist in natural language. Meaning is always present, even when compressed into symbols. Attempts to portray mathematics as “syntax only” ignore this reality. Formal systems can be programmed into computers, but only because humans first supplied the meanings that the syntax encodes.

Accusation Against Syntax-Only Proponents

Proponents of a syntax-only view commit a serious error. By stripping mathematics of meaning, they distort its nature. This is not mere philosophical quibbling: it results in scholarly malpractice, conclusions disconnected from both practice and common sense.

Grounded Alternatives

Not all scholars fall into this trap. Imre Lakatos emphasized the historical and developmental character of mathematics, showing it as a human activity subject to correction and revision. Keith Devlin has likewise highlighted mathematics as a human practice, not a Platonic abstraction. These perspectives avoid the metaphysical mire by situating mathematics within the real world of language, learning, and reasoning.

Probability

Probability as Mathematical Description

Probabilities, being a branch of mathematics, is subject to the same decision process. So, sometimes one gets the sense that some theorists believe all measures must conform to some probabilistic description or other. Some tractable mathematical formula that creates a nice probability distribution, one we can work with and predict from. I find this an extraordinary assertion, although perhaps no one actually makes it. Maybe I'm the only one who has made it, but it's not true. It cannot be true. Not every measurement must conform to some clean mathematical description. There's no reason to think that it would. It's certainly not an inductive truth. But yet, to assert that everything is probabilistic is to make that assertion. And I don't think even a physicist would want to make that assertion. So, I think it's a matter of them having not constrained their own language and explained what they really mean. Or perhaps they just haven't thought it through very well. They've become cognitively entrapped with their own theoretical discipline. I don't know. It's weird, isn't it?

Ground Rules for Probability

Inner and Outer Worlds

The foundation is the recognition of two domains. The outer world consists of objective space, time, matter, and energy. The inner world consists of awareness—sensation, perception, memory, and thought. Both are undeniable starting points of experience. To deny either is to lapse into metaphysical fantasy.

We never encounter the “thing in itself.” What we know are aspects filtered through consciousness. Perception selects, awareness frames, and intellect imposes boundaries. These boundaries—situations, contexts, and conditions—are fluid and revisable, yet necessary. Every act of reasoning operates within them. Without boundaries there is no subject matter, no way to distinguish cause from effect, or pattern from noise.

Variability and Causation

The outer world is characterized by causation and variability. Causation is not uniform: some factors dominate, others are weak or irrelevant, many are entangled. Causality is not a single chain but an intricate mesh. Variability is how this mesh expresses itself in outcomes. Even deterministic systems show variability because of hidden factors, uncontrolled conditions, or sensitivity to initial states.

Language as the Medium of Description

Language belongs initially to the inner world as an instrument of awareness. But when externalized in speech, writing, and symbols, it becomes part of the outer world as well. Mathematics is a specialized form of language. It is invented, learned, taught, and transmitted like any dialect. Probability, therefore, is not a property of reality but a linguistic device—a branch of mathematical description used to talk about reality.

This distinction is critical. Variability and causality are features of the outer world; probability is a tool of the inner world projected outward for communication. Confusing them leads to conceptual muddles—treating descriptive models as if they were features of reality itself.

Probability as Description, Not Substance

Traditions that treat probability as if it “inheres” in the world misuse language. They reify a description and transform it into a metaphysical property. The outer world contains causes, variability, and patterns. The inner world supplies words, numbers, and equations to describe these. To treat probability as a thing in itself collapses this distinction.

The Mystery of Causation and Variability

Recognizing that probability is descriptive does not remove the mystery of causation and variability. On the contrary, the mystery deepens. Causation is real but elusive, variability is ubiquitous, and their interaction produces the patterns we struggle to capture. But acknowledging mystery is not a license to invent metaphysical categories. It is better to remain with the clarity of causality and variability than to inflate probability into an unexplained third property.

Determinism and Randomness

In a deterministic world, every event has a cause—even when the cause is hidden or unknown. When causal factors are too complex to identify, we label outcomes as random. Randomness is therefore not a repudiation of determinism but a placeholder for ignorance. It reflects our epistemic limits, not a breakdown in causality.

Patterns, Regularities, and Prediction

Despite complexity, the world displays regularities. These regularities allow prediction. In low-variability contexts, direct idealization works: Newton’s and Ohm’s laws, for example, abstract away from small perturbations and predict outcomes with striking accuracy.

In high-variability contexts, we cannot predict individual outcomes but can often predict aggregates. Here probability enters. It provides a framework for describing patterns across many events, provided that conditions remain sufficiently stable. Without stability, probabilistic reasoning collapses.

Probability Distributions and Stability

For probabilistic descriptions to be useful, they must take on regular mathematical shapes. Repeated events under stable conditions give rise to distributions—Gaussian curves, binomial spreads, Poisson counts, and others. These frequency distributions allow aggregate prediction, even though individual events remain uncertain. But the entire framework depends on the assumption of stability: that the context being measured today is sufficiently similar to the one measured yesterday and will persist tomorrow.

Long-Run Frequencies as the Only Coherent Basis

The only coherent foundation of probability is long-run frequency: repeated counts and ratios of outcomes. Frequencies can be tested empirically, replicated, and applied to prediction. By contrast, the subjective interpretation—probability as degree of belief—is intellectually bankrupt. Beliefs are inconsistent, untestable, and incommensurable across individuals. To equate them with probabilities is to abandon rigor.

Limits of Probabilistic Reasoning

Probabilistic reasoning is not universal. In some domains it works remarkably well, in others it fails utterly. Its success depends on repeatable contexts, stable conditions, and meaningful aggregation. Assertions that probability applies to all events, everywhere and always, are absurd. They cannot be proven, are contradicted by evidence, and collapse under scrutiny.

Against Platonic or Propensity Accounts

There is no Platonic realm of probabilities and no metaphysical propensities. What exists is causality and variability, structured within real situations. Probability is simply a language we use to describe these structures when they yield stable patterns. To project probability into a timeless metaphysical space is to reify a tool into a phantom.

The Problem of Foundations

That philosophers, mathematicians, and statisticians cannot agree on the foundations of probability underscores this point. If probability were a Platonic entity, one would expect unity of understanding. Instead, there are competing schools—frequentists, Bayesians, propensity theorists, subjective Bayesians—each with contradictory doctrines. A Platonic “probability” of what, exactly? Divergent opinions? Incoherent definitions? The fragmentation itself shows that probability is a human construction, a linguistic and mathematical convention, not a metaphysical truth.

Series continues at:

I – Postulates Toward a Theory of the World – setting out the starting axioms that ground reasoning about causality, variability, and the relation between inner and outer worlds.

II – Invention and Mathematical Rules – examining how mathematical systems are human constructions, invented, tested, and maintained through rules and conventions.

III – Meta-assumptions and Curve Fitting – exploring the assumptions that underlie proofs and models, and showing how probability distributions arise from the pragmatic act of fitting curves to observed regularities.

IV – Situations and Nomological Machines – considering how causal capacities are stabilized within bounded contexts, and how these constructed “machines” provide the conditions in which probabilistic and mathematical reasoning can be meaningfully applied.