Author’s Preface

This essay explores the many factors that influence a person’s weight and fat distribution. It begins with dietary approaches because they dominate public discussion and do, in fact, explain a large portion of the observed variation. However, diet is not the whole picture. Many people eat similarly but show very different weight outcomes. The field is riddled with complexity, conflicting research, strong opinions, and persistent myths.

It is necessary to recognize human variability—not just in genetics, but in biology, psychology, lifestyle, and social environment. General patterns do exist (including across populations), but they are not predictive for every individual. Too often, weight is treated as a matter of personal virtue or failure. This has led to damaging forms of judgment, often expressed in social shaming, workplace discrimination, and exclusion. Biological variation is not a moral flaw, and the attempt to impose universal rules on diverse bodies is misguided.

Introduction: Diet Front and Centre

No other factor is more debated, researched, or weaponized than diet. Diet not only affects weight, but also energy levels, inflammation, mood, and long-term disease risk. Yet, despite thousands of studies, a clear consensus on the “best” diet remains elusive. Human bodies respond differently to the same foods. What works well for one person may backfire for another.

Discussion

A Few Representative Diets

1. Low-Carb Diets

Low-carbohydrate diets reduce foods high in sugars and starches—bread, pasta, rice, sweets—and often lead to quick early weight loss. The idea is to lower insulin levels and force the body to burn fat. Many people find success on this approach, especially those with insulin resistance. It may work up to a point, and then weight loss may stall. It still will be of possible benefit. This argues that there is more to weight than just diet composition.

2. Ketogenic (Keto) Diet

This is a stricter form of low-carb eating that aims to shift the body into ketosis, where fat (rather than carbohydrates) becomes the main fuel. It is high in fat, very low in carbs, and moderate in protein. It can suppress appetite and reduce insulin levels, but is hard to maintain long-term for many people. Our society and culinary pattens work against it.

3. Carnivore Diet

This extreme form of keto allows only animal-based foods—meat, eggs, and sometimes dairy. Advocates claim improvements in inflammation, digestion, and mental clarity. Critics argue it lacks key nutrients and fiber. Long-term safety is still unknown.

4. Paleo Diet

Inspired by pre-agricultural eating, paleo diets exclude grains, legumes, dairy, and processed foods. It emphasizes meat, vegetables, fruit, nuts, and seeds. The logic is evolutionary: to eat as our ancestors did. Results vary, but many find it sustainable and helpful for weight and blood sugar control.

5. Plant-Based and Vegan Diets

These diets eliminate (or severely restrict) animal products. They can be high in fiber and low in saturated fat. Some studies show benefits for heart health and weight, especially when focused on whole foods rather than processed meat substitutes. However, some people experience blood sugar spikes or nutrient deficiencies if not carefully planned.

6. Mediterranean Diet

Based on traditional diets of Southern Europe, it includes vegetables, fruits, whole grains, olive oil, fish, and moderate wine. It’s one of the most consistently praised diets for overall health and tends to support moderate weight control over time.

Diet Is Crucial—But Not Everything

While diet is statistically one of the strongest predictors of body composition, it does not explain everything. People on identical diets can gain or lose weight at different rates. There are individual differences in digestion, metabolism, hormone levels, fat storage, appetite signals, and energy usage that change how food is processed.

The popular “calories in versus calories out” model—while arithmetically true—is biologically simplistic. It assumes the body is a furnace that burns calories at a fixed rate. But food affects hormones, hunger, metabolism, and nutrient partitioning. The same calories from sugar and steak do not produce the same effects in the body. Some foods are more filling, others promote fat storage, and still others alter gut bacteria in ways we are only beginning to understand.

The Set-Point Theory

Set-point theory suggests that each person has a biologically programmed weight range that the body tries to defend. This idea has been debated, but evidence supports at least a partial truth: after weight loss, bodies often resist further change by lowering metabolism and increasing hunger. This is why maintaining weight loss can be harder than achieving it.

However, the set point is not always fixed. It may be adjusted by long-term lifestyle changes, severe stress, or chronic overeating. Still, it helps explain why some people can eat modestly and remain overweight, while others stay lean with minimal effort.

When Diets Stall: The Limits of Composition and the Complexity of Adherence

Diets often begin with a burst of success. Especially in the first weeks or months, many people lose weight—sometimes dramatically—by shifting to a new eating pattern. This effect is seen across a range of dietary approaches: low-carb, ketogenic, paleo, vegan, Mediterranean, calorie-restricted, or intermittent fasting. Early progress is common. But over time, many diets stall. Weight loss slows, halts, or even reverses, despite continued adherence—or so it appears.

This is one of the most frustrating and poorly explained phenomena in weight management. The reasons for a weight plateau are numerous and not always clear:

The body adapts . As weight decreases, basal metabolic rate often drops. The same diet that once created a deficit may now be closer to caloric maintenance.

Hormonal adjustments occur. Leptin (which signals satiety) often falls with weight loss, while ghrelin (which signals hunger) rises. The body begins to resist further weight loss through increased appetite and lower energy expenditure.

Nutritional monotony or fatigue sets in. Sticking to a strict regimen—whether keto, plant-based, or calorie-counted—becomes psychologically and socially difficult over time.

Unconscious increases in intake may happen. Small increases in portion sizes, snacking, or treat frequency—while still “on plan”—can erode the calorie deficit.

Non-diet factors may rise in importance. Stress, sleep deprivation, hormonal shifts, illness, medications, or life events can all interfere with further loss.

These issues illustrate a critical point: diet composition matters, but it is not the whole story. Weight regulation is not purely a matter of what is eaten. It involves physiology, psychology, context, habit, and environment. Adherence—sustained, consistent application of a diet over time—is both crucial and fragile. Many diets work well in theory, but fewer work well enough, long enough, for enough people.

Even so, any weight loss—however partial or temporary—can be beneficial. Modest reductions of 5–10% of body weight often improve blood pressure, cholesterol, insulin sensitivity, and other metabolic markers. Total transformation is not necessary to see health improvements. This point is often missed in all-or-nothing thinking that frames weight loss as a success only if it reaches a specific number.

The widespread tendency to treat diet as the only driver of weight leads to moralizing: if someone is not losing weight, the assumption is that they are eating the “wrong” foods or failing to “stick to it.” But that presumes a level of control and predictability that biology does not support. Bodies are not machines that respond uniformly to inputs. They are systems with adaptive feedback loops, historical baggage, and highly individual trajectories.

So yes, diets may work—up to a point. But when the body resists, or the mind tires, or life intervenes, weight loss may stall. This is not necessarily failure. It is a signal that weight is about more than diet composition. Recognizing this does not mean giving up on health. It means acknowledging that bodies are complex, humans are variable, and long-term change involves more than just what is on the plate.



Fasting: An Ancient Practice with Modern Appeal

Fasting, broadly defined as the voluntary abstention from food for a period of time, has gained renewed popularity as a strategy for weight management and metabolic health. While often discussed as a modern trend, fasting has deep historical and cultural roots. Religious, philosophical, and medical traditions across the world have endorsed fasting for spiritual purification, discipline, and physical healing.

In its modern form, fasting has been repurposed as a metabolic intervention. It is no longer just about eating less—but about eating less often, based on the hypothesis that giving the body extended breaks from food may restore insulin sensitivity, reduce inflammation, promote fat burning, and reset appetite signals.

Types of Fasting

Several patterns have emerged, with varying durations and structures:

Intermittent Fasting (IF): The most common form, involving a daily eating window (e.g., 16 hours of fasting and 8 hours of eating). This is sometimes called the 16:8 protocol .

Time-Restricted Eating (TRE): A milder form of intermittent fasting where food intake is confined to, for example, a 10- or 12-hour window each day.

Alternate-Day Fasting (ADF): Eating normally one day, followed by a day of either total fasting or significant calorie reduction (e.g., 500 calories).

Extended Fasting: Going without food for 24 hours or more, sometimes up to several days, under medical supervision. This is more controversial and not suitable for everyone.

Proposed Mechanisms

Fasting is said to work through several biological pathways:

Lowering Insulin: Fasting gives insulin levels a chance to fall, which may encourage the body to access fat stores.

Promoting Autophagy: Extended fasting may trigger the body to break down old or damaged cells, a process called autophagy, though most human data here are indirect or inferred from animal studies.

Reducing Hunger Hormones: Some studies suggest that regular fasting may recalibrate hunger hormones like ghrelin, reducing the intensity of cravings over time.

Improving Metabolic Flexibility: Fasting may train the body to switch more easily between burning glucose and burning fat for fuel.

Clinical and Anecdotal Observations

Supporters of fasting, including practitioners like Dr. Jason Fung, argue that it is simple, cost-free, and effective, especially for individuals with insulin resistance or type 2 diabetes. Anecdotal reports are often striking—rapid weight loss, improved energy, and better blood glucose control.

But critics point out limitations. Research is still developing, and many trials are short-term or observational. Fasting can trigger headaches, fatigue, irritability, and sleep disturbances, especially during adaptation. For some, especially those with a history of eating disorders, fasting may be psychologically harmful or lead to cycles of bingeing and restriction.

Longer fasts raise further concerns: nutrient deficiencies, muscle loss, and gallstone risk. As with any intervention, individual variability is key. Some thrive on fasting. Others find it intolerable or ineffective.

Summary of Fasting's Role

Fasting offers a non-pharmacological, non-dietary approach to metabolic improvement. It bypasses some of the difficulties of meal planning and calorie tracking by focusing instead on when to eat, rather than what. As with all strategies for weight and health, the effectiveness of fasting depends on context, physiology, and sustainability.

Human Variability and Fat Distribution

People differ not only in how much fat they store, but where they store it. This distribution is strikingly individual and, as far as current evidence shows, not changeable in its pattern, only in its extent.

Visceral fat surrounds internal organs and is linked to metabolic diseases.

Subcutaneous fat lies under the skin and is more benign.

Some people carry fat mainly in the abdomen , others in the hips, thighs, or buttocks .

These patterns are influenced by sex, age, hormones, and ancestry.

Certain populations—for example, Nilotic groups in East Africa—tend to be naturally tall and lean in their ancestral settings. However, when transplanted into industrial societies with different foods, activities, and stress levels, they often develop patterns of fat accumulation not seen in their home environments.

Similarly, some groups—notably certain populations in southern Africa and South Asia—display pronounced fat accumulation on the buttocks, especially among women. This is known as steatopygia in its extreme form. Though it follows general patterns, individual variation remains wide, and no dietary or exercise routine appears to significantly shift the overall deposition pattern.

Conflicting Research and Strong Opinions

Nutrition research is full of contradictions. This is partly due to:

Poor study designs.

Reliance on food recall questionnaires.

Funding biases.

Difficulty isolating single variables in free-living humans.

At the same time, opinions abound, often with little humility. Advocates of different diets or theories frequently treat their preferences as scientific truth and criticize other approaches as dangerous or ignorant. Online forums, influencers, and even some professionals contribute to a polarized atmosphere.

Social Judgments and Fat Shaming

Perhaps most damaging is the widespread moral judgment tied to weight. Thinness is treated as a sign of virtue; fatness as a moral failure. This view ignores biology, individual history, trauma, medical conditions, medications, and socioeconomic constraints.

Weight bias appears in healthcare, employment, media, and education.

People often project their own dietary success as a universal standard.

The resulting shame and stigma can cause psychological harm and even contribute to weight gain through stress responses and emotional eating.

This form of censure can become metaphorically fascistic—policing bodies in the name of health while ignoring individuality and complexity.

Multiple Factors: A Non-Exhaustive List

There is no final count of factors influencing weight. The following 50 have been proposed or studied, but there may be many more. Some are supported by evidence; others remain speculative. The interactions among them are often poorly understood. This list is grouped by category, but many items overlap.

A. Genetic and Biological Foundations

Inherited gene variants Epigenetic influences from ancestral environments Basal metabolic rate (BMR) Thyroid function Insulin levels and sensitivity Leptin and ghrelin signaling Sex-based hormonal differences Timing of puberty Menopause and andropause Ethnic and racial population traits Gut microbiome composition

B. Medical Conditions and Physiological States

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) Cushing’s syndrome Sleep apnea Type 2 diabetes Chronic stress and cortisol response Depression and other mood disorders Pregnancy and postpartum changes Brain injuries affecting appetite regulation Viral and bacterial infections (e.g., adenovirus 36)

C. Pharmaceutical and Medical Treatments

Antidepressants (SSRIs, tricyclics) Antipsychotics Insulin therapy Corticosteroids Hormonal birth control Chemotherapy Beta blockers

D. Dietary Patterns and Food Environment

Ultra-processed food intake High sugar and sugary drink consumption Caloric density of foods Artificial sweeteners Eating late at night Frequent snacking Large portion sizes Micronutrient deficiencies

E. Physical Activity and Movement

Regular exercise habits Sedentary behavior and screen time Low muscle mass Non-exercise activity (e.g., fidgeting, walking)

F. Psychological and Behavioral Factors

Emotional or disordered eating Negative body image and self-esteem issues Food addiction or compulsive eating Early childhood feeding practices Cultural beliefs around food and weight

G. Social and Environmental Context

Socioeconomic status and food access Urban vs. rural living conditions Cultural body ideals and food traditions Social modeling by friends and family Food marketing and advertising exposure Climate and seasonal influences

Summary

Diet remains the most visible factor in discussions about weight. But its effects are filtered through a tangle of other forces: genetic, hormonal, psychological, environmental, and social. Some people lose weight easily; others struggle for years. Some gain fat in specific areas; others gain evenly or not at all. The deeper truth is that weight and fat distribution are not entirely under voluntary control.

Moralizing about weight ignores this reality. The human body is diverse, and biology does not respect ideology. Respecting that diversity—without shaming, blaming, or prescribing one-size-fits-all answers—is the only position that science and compassion can share.

Suggested Readings

General Views

Hall, K. D., & Kahan, S. (2018). Maintenance of lost weight and long-term management of obesity. Medical Clinics of North America, 102(1), 183–197.

Pontzer, H. (2021). Burn: The Misunderstood Science of Metabolism. New York: Avery.

Mann, T., et al. (2007). Medicare's search for effective obesity treatments: Diets are not the answer. American Psychologist, 62(3), 220–233.

Ludwig, D. S., & Ebbeling, C. B. (2018). The carbohydrate-insulin model of obesity: beyond "calories in, calories out". JAMA Internal Medicine, 178(8), 1098–1103.

Turnbaugh, P. J., et al. (2006). An obesity-associated gut microbiome with increased capacity for energy harvest. Nature, 444(7122), 1027–1031.

Focus on Low-Carb, Ketogenic, and Related Diets

This list emphasizes works by leading proponents and researchers of low-carbohydrate, ketogenic, and insulin-centered models of obesity and metabolic health. While these authors represent a particular perspective, their work has had wide influence and continues to shape debate around diet and weight regulation. These books make recommendations have been shown to work in many cases, but fail in some. That is to be expected, given individual variability.

Taubes, G. (2010). Why We Get Fat: And What to Do About It. New York: Knopf.

A journalist's investigation into the failures of calorie-based models and the case for carbohydrate restriction. Accessible and widely cited.

Taubes, G. (2007). Good Calories, Bad Calories. New York: Alfred A. Knopf.

A deeper, more technical examination of the history and science behind dietary fat, carbohydrates, and chronic disease.

Fung, J. (2016). The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss. Vancouver: Greystone Books.

A nephrologist’s argument that obesity is primarily hormonal—especially insulin-driven—and not about calorie excess. Promotes intermittent fasting and low-carb eating.

Fung, J. (2018). The Diabetes Code: Prevent and Reverse Type 2 Diabetes Naturally. Vancouver: Greystone Books.

A companion volume focused specifically on insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, again endorsing carbohydrate reduction.

Westman, E. C., Phinney, S. D., & Volek, J. S. (2011). The New Atkins for a New You: The Ultimate Diet for Shedding Weight and Feeling Great. New York: Fireside.

A clinical update of the Atkins approach, backed by physicians who have studied low-carb interventions in medical settings.

Westman, E. C. (2020). End Your Carb Confusion: A Simple Guide to Customize Your Carb Intake for Optimal Health. Miami: Victory Belt.

A user-friendly guide for tailoring carbohydrate intake based on health goals, co-authored with Amy Berger.

Eades, M. R., & Eades, M. D. (1996). Protein Power: The High-Protein/Low-Carbohydrate Way to Lose Weight, Feel Fit, and Boost Your Health. New York: Bantam.

Among the earliest popular books advocating high-protein, low-carb diets. Discusses metabolic syndrome, insulin, and ancestral eating.

Teicholz, N. (2014). The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat and Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet. New York: Simon & Schuster.

A journalist’s critique of dietary fat guidelines and the institutional bias against saturated fat. Argues that many long-held dietary beliefs are unfounded.

Volek, J. S., & Phinney, S. D. (2011). The Art and Science of Low Carbohydrate Living. Miami: Beyond Obesity LLC.

A practical and scientific guide for healthcare professionals and serious readers on the application of ketogenic and low-carb diets.

This list emphasizes the low-carbohydrate and metabolic-hormonal framework for understanding weight and health. It does not represent the full range of perspectives on diet but is focused on voices that have directly challenged the dominant calorie-centric and low-fat paradigms.