Author's Preface

I have long known of the Eastern concept of yin and yang, and tried to make sense of it from time to time. It's sometimes called the fish diagram when it's represented graphically. It's a circle with two highly stylized fish entwined, with the eye of one fish being yin, where its body is yang, and the eye of the other fish being yang, and its body is yin. And that symbolizes the dualities of the world, the polarities. I was thinking of that recently, thinking about creativity and analysis, thinking about semantics and syntax, and wondering if these polarities were features of the world, features of language, features of our ability to conceive of things, or something more metaphysical. In any case, polarities:

1. No yin without yang; no yang without yin.

2. No semantics without syntax; no syntax without semantics.

3. No up without down; no down without up.

4. No face of the coin without the obverse; no obverse of the coin without the face.

5. No creativity without analysis; no analysis without creativity.

6. No outside without an inside; no inside without an outside.

7. No figure without a ground; no ground without a figure.

8. No light without dark; no dark without light.

9. Perhaps no good without evil; perhaps no evil without good.

Do these polarities only seem to be definitional, or are they a feature of the world—just a feature of language, or an ontology? So, I guess I could treat these as Zen koans, but I think I should treat them as analogies instead, because each one can be looked at in terms of similarities and differences and described.

Introduction

The tension between opposites is a recurring motif in both philosophical inquiry and everyday cognition. Whether drawn from metaphysical speculation, linguistic analysis, or perceptual experience, dualities seem to define not just our categories of thought but our very mode of understanding the world. The ancient concept of yin and yang embodies this interplay, expressing that opposites are interdependent and mutually constitutive. But are such polarities intrinsic to the world itself, or merely reflections of the ways in which language and cognition divide experience into binary frames? This essay examines a series of conceptual polarities—semantic and syntactic, inner and outer, light and dark, and others—to explore whether they originate in the structure of reality, the structure of language, or the limitations of human interpretation.

Discussion

1. Yin and Yang

The yin-yang polarity is one of interdependence: each element contains the seed of its opposite. In Taoist metaphysics, this is not a rhetorical device but a principle of cosmic balance. The question is whether this principle is metaphysical, psychological, or merely a symbolic convention. When interpreted metaphorically, yin and yang provide a powerful analogy for many human concepts. But there is no empirical basis to assert that the cosmos itself operates on binary complementarities.

2. Semantics and Syntax

Formalists have long attempted to divorce syntax from semantics, treating syntax as a purely structural system and semantics as an optional interpretive layer. But such separation collapses under scrutiny. Syntax, as a rule-governed structure, cannot be meaningful without reference to semantics. Likewise, semantics cannot be realized without syntactic expression. Their interdependence mirrors the yin-yang relationship.

3. Up and Down

These spatial terms are relational, not absolute. They depend on a reference frame, such as gravitational orientation or visual perspective. The apparent polarity is imposed by physical embodiment and sensorimotor experience, not by metaphysical necessity. Nonetheless, the pair illustrates how many concepts exist only in relation to their opposites.

4. Face and Obverse of a Coin

This polarity is physically instantiated. A coin has two sides, each defined by its not-being the other. The analogy demonstrates that some opposites are mutually defining in physical terms. Yet this mutual definition does not imply metaphysical necessity, only material structure.

5. Creativity and Analysis

Traditionally cast as opposing modes of thought, creativity and analysis are better understood as reciprocally reinforcing. Creative insight often emerges from analytical decomposition, while analysis benefits from imaginative framing. The supposed opposition is pedagogical, not ontological.

6. Outside and Inside

These spatial and psychological categories are relational. They can describe positions, identities, or mental states. The existence of one implies the conceptual presence of the other. Their polarity is cognitive and linguistic, not necessarily metaphysical.

7. Figure and Ground

A core concept in Gestalt psychology, the figure-ground distinction emphasizes perceptual salience. One cannot perceive a figure without a ground, nor vice versa. The distinction is a function of attention and perceptual framing. This polarity likely originates in cognitive architecture.

8. Light and Dark

In physics, darkness is the absence of light. Yet perceptually, the two are experienced as co-defining. Human vision relies on contrast. Again, the polarity emerges from human perceptual systems, not from fundamental ontology.

9. Good and Evil

This pair is ethically loaded. Many philosophical and theological traditions debate whether good and evil are real opposites. The analogy to yin and yang here is suggestive but fragile, as moral categories are culturally and historically contingent.

Summary

The dualities explored above suggest that many apparent opposites are not intrinsic features of the world but emerge from the structures of language, perception, and cognition. Some are physically grounded, others conceptually framed. The analogy to yin and yang provides a heuristic, not a proof. Whether these polarities reflect ontology or epistemology remains open, but it is clear that our engagement with the world is structured by contrasts. These contrasts help make meaning possible, whether or not they mirror the universe as it is "in itself."

Readings

Lakoff, G., & Johnson, M. (1980). Metaphors we live by. University of Chicago Press.

Cassirer, E. (1944). An essay on man: An introduction to a philosophy of human culture. Yale University Press.

Palmer, S. E. (1999). Vision science: Photons to phenomenology. MIT Press. [On figure-ground perception]

Searle, J. R. (1995). The construction of social reality. Free Press.

Gardner, H. (1993). Creating minds: An anatomy of creativity seen through the lives of Freud, Einstein, Picasso, Stravinsky, Eliot, Graham, and Gandhi. Basic Books.

Varela, F. J., Thompson, E., & Rosch, E. (1991). The embodied mind: Cognitive science and human experience. MIT Press.

Bohr, N. (1934). Atomic theory and the description of nature. Cambridge University Press. [On complementarity]

Wittgenstein, L. (1953). Philosophical investigations. Blackwell.

Jaynes, J. (1976). The origin of consciousness in the breakdown of the bicameral mind. Houghton Mifflin.

Merleau-Ponty, M. (1945). Phenomenology of perception. Gallimard.