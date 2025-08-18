Counting and Measurement

Cardinal Numbers and Real Numbers are all ways of talking, of describing the world. They don't exist in some ill-defined platonic realm. The Platonic realm is what I call the Platonic fallacy, a mistake in conceptualization, a mistake in reasoning, and not to be defended because it's incoherent. One cannot specify exactly what it means, and when one specifies it, it turns out to be nonsense, with no reference beyond we that can describe the world through quantity.

Given that all mathematics is a language, and can be expressed and must be expressed ultimately as natural language: natural language allows us to paraphrase and condense and summarize and expand and revise, reword without limit. And mathematics can do that too. So then a Platonic vision has to account for that. There's no one expression that embodifies the idea. So the platonic realm must be a realm of ideas, and there's no coherent sense in which ideas can float around in a Platonic realm. To even say they float is a metaphor. To even say they exist is a metaphor. So it's totally unclear what the Platonic realm consists of.

What we do know is that humans, and most of the higher animals, infants before speech, have a rudimentary sense of quantity. They don't have words for counting, but they have quantity. It seems to be a mental primitive in some sense. But even then, it's not a true primitive, because it requires us to be able to perceptually set boundaries, distinguish foreground from background, find objects in space. In our perceptions, in our feelings, in our sensations, we separate the world into different chunks. And depending on what we call an object, we can decide what to count. And counting is a decision. Measurement is a decision. We have to decide what parts of the world are going to be counted, which parts are going to be measured, and how we're going to do that, and how we're going to interpret that as numbers, which are also words. So one might think that counting is obvious, it's just 1, 2, 3, 4, but in actual fact, it involves a lot of mental operations, perceptual and sensory. And it's not a given just what we should count as an object. Sometimes it's quite obvious, but in the extremes there are always fuzzy boundaries. As organisms, we do that, though.