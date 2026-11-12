All references were checked to ensure that they exist. These references are much more valuable than this little essay of course. There is some heavy duty reading there, which could occupy you for more than a few weeks I imagine. — Ephektikoi

Prompts can make a model argue a position and then its opposite with equal fluency. This resembles a sophist’s skill more than a reasoner’s: the arguments are real artifacts of human discourse, but the machine has no stake in them and no way of knowing which is true. Training adds a further push. Human feedback can reward responses that match a user’s views over truthful ones (Sharma et al., 2023).

Introduction

A large language model rearranges the text it was trained on, and it is easy to mistake that fluency for knowledge. This essay explains why the mistake is natural, where the source material falls short, and what changes from model to model.

What the Machine Does

Permutation, in the everyday sense

“Permute” is accurate: the same pieces in new orders, constrained by patterns of what tends to follow what. Nothing enters the output that was not in the training text in some form. Whatever else happens inside the machinery, the result is recombination, and it should be read as such (Shanahan, 2024).

The pull of the mainstream narrative

The most commonly found story is the deepest groove in the data, so output falls into it unless pushed. Prompting is the pushing. It moves the output toward other regions of the text, where other voices and framings live. The same effect appears at larger scale: when models are trained on model-generated text, the rare, unusual parts of the original distribution progressively disappear (Shumailov et al., 2024).

Sophistry on Demand

Steering produces advocacy, not conviction

Prompts can make a model argue a position and then its opposite with equal fluency. This resembles a sophist’s skill more than a reasoner’s: the arguments are real artifacts of human discourse, but the machine has no stake in them and no way of knowing which is true. Training adds a further push. Human feedback can reward responses that match a user’s views over truthful ones (Sharma et al., 2023).

Explanations that rationalize

Stated reasoning is no guarantee of the real cause. Chain-of-thought explanations can systematically misrepresent the true reason for a model’s answer (Turpin et al., 2023). Fluent hallucination is a documented, general problem of text generation (Ji et al., 2023).

Output Is Not Knowledge or Reason

Language and thought come apart

In people, fluency usually accompanies understanding. In the machine the two have separated. Models are surprisingly good at formal linguistic competence, while their functional competence, understanding and using language in the world, is spottier (Mahowald et al., 2024). Researchers disagree about how much understanding, if any, to attribute to these systems (Mitchell & Krakauer, 2023), but the practical stance is the same: a tool of unknown reliability, sometimes brilliant and sometimes foolish, whose output must be checked.

Metaphor as a working tool

Describing such a system in metaphor is unavoidable. Metaphor is how people understand the abstract in terms of the concrete (Lakoff & Johnson, 1980). The caution is against letting a loaded metaphor, “knows” or “believes” or “thinks,” carry unearned conclusions (Shanahan, 2024).

The Limits of the Source Material

How little of human speech was ever written

Speech is older than writing by a span nobody can measure. Writing is a comparatively recent technology, and most human speech, in most places and times, was never written down (Ong, 2002). Training text comes from the part that was written, was later digitized, and is publicly available. Calling that sample “vast” describes how much a person could read, not how much of human discourse it covers. It is a small slice of what people have said.

Whose voices are in the slice

The slice is also uneven. Web text overrepresents hegemonic viewpoints and encodes biases (Bender et al., 2021), and the supply is finite: at current trends, models will be trained on datasets about equal to the available public human text between 2026 and 2032 (Villalobos et al., 2024). The ceiling is the stock of text itself, not the world.

Disputes inherited, not resolved

Beyond the concrete and checkable, most claims on the large questions are contested, contradictory or unknowable. Survival enforces answers about food, shelter and danger; nothing enforces answers about the great questions. A model trained on what people said about them inherits the disputes along with the words, and averaging disputes does not settle them. When a model sounds settled on a deep question, the settlement reflects which voices were loudest in the text.

Text Is a Poor Model of Animal Intelligence

Mathematics on text, returning text

These systems perform statistical operations on text and return text. Animal intelligence arises from bodies, hunger, balance, pain, other animals and a world that pushes back, and its knowledge is tested against consequence. Several lines of thought make the contrast precise:

A system trained only on linguistic form has no way, in principle, to learn meaning (Bender & Koller, 2020).

Symbols defined only through other symbols never reach the world (Harnad, 1990; Searle, 1980).

Intelligence may be built from sensing and acting in the world, not from representations (Brooks, 1991).

Cognition is something an organism enacts through its embodied history (Varela et al., 2016).

Text is a thin, secondhand shadow of that contact, and “the debate is open” (Mitchell & Krakauer, 2023) does not change what the medium is.

Differences Among Models

What is shared

Every current LLM shares the basic nature: text in, statistically shaped text out, the mainstream narrative as default, steerable by prompt. Constraints and refusals vary by system, but they are also products of training and not signs of a judging mind.

What varies

The differences are of degree and of equipment:

Scale and data mix. Models differ in how much text they saw and which text.

Tuning. Some are tuned harder toward caution or agreeableness, which can strengthen the sycophancy tendency noted above (Sharma et al., 2023).

Tools and memory. Models with search or retrieval draw on material beyond their fixed dataset, but have no independent means of judging what they retrieve. Functional competence often depends on such augmentations (Mahowald et al., 2024).

Reasoning-style models. Intermediate steps help on checkable problems, yet the stated reasoning may not be the actual cause (Turpin et al., 2023).

Summary

A language model recombines a small, uneven sample of human text, defaults to the most common narrative, and can be steered into either side of an argument. Its fluency is not knowledge or reason. Use it to widen the field of view and to draft, and check what matters against the world.

References

All references were checked to ensure that they exist. These references are much more valuable than this little essay of course. There is some heavy duty reading there, which could occupy you for more than a few weeks I imagine. — Ephektikoi

Bender, E. M., Gebru, T., McMillan-Major, A., & Shmitchell, S. (2021). On the dangers of stochastic parrots: Can language models be too big? In Proceedings of the 2021 ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency (pp. 610–623). Association for Computing Machinery. https://doi.org/10.1145/3442188.3445922

Bender, E. M., & Koller, A. (2020). Climbing towards NLU: On meaning, form, and understanding in the age of data. In Proceedings of the 58th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics (pp. 5185–5198). Association for Computational Linguistics. https://doi.org/10.18653/v1/2020.acl-main.463

Brooks, R. A. (1991). Intelligence without representation. Artificial Intelligence, 47(1–3), 139–159. https://doi.org/10.1016/0004-3702(91)90053-M

Harnad, S. (1990). The symbol grounding problem. Physica D: Nonlinear Phenomena, 42(1–3), 335–346. https://doi.org/10.1016/0167-2789(90)90087-6

Ji, Z., Lee, N., Frieske, R., Yu, T., Su, D., Xu, Y., Ishii, E., Bang, Y. J., Madotto, A., & Fung, P. (2023). Survey of hallucination in natural language generation. ACM Computing Surveys, 55(12), Article 248. https://doi.org/10.1145/3571730

Lakoff, G., & Johnson, M. (1980). Metaphors we live by. University of Chicago Press. https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/M/bo3637992.html

Mahowald, K., Ivanova, A. A., Blank, I. A., Kanwisher, N., Tenenbaum, J. B., & Fedorenko, E. (2024). Dissociating language and thought in large language models. Trends in Cognitive Sciences, 28(6), 517–540. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tics.2024.01.011

Mitchell, M., & Krakauer, D. C. (2023). The debate over understanding in AI’s large language models. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 120(13), Article e2215907120. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2215907120

Ong, W. J. (2002). Orality and literacy: The technologizing of the word. Routledge. (Original work published 1982) https://archive.org/details/oralityliteracyt0000ongw

Searle, J. R. (1980). Minds, brains, and programs. Behavioral and Brain Sciences, 3(3), 417–424. https://doi.org/10.1017/S0140525X00005756

Shanahan, M. (2024). Talking about large language models. Communications of the ACM, 67(2), 68–79. https://doi.org/10.1145/3624724

Sharma, M., Tong, M., Korbak, T., Duvenaud, D., Askell, A., Bowman, S. R., Cheng, N., Durmus, E., Hatfield-Dodds, Z., Johnston, S. R., Kravec, S., Maxwell, T., McCandlish, S., Ndousse, K., Rausch, O., Schiefer, N., Yan, D., Zhang, M., & Perez, E. (2023). Towards understanding sycophancy in language models. arXiv. https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2310.13548

Shumailov, I., Shumaylov, Z., Zhao, Y., Papernot, N., Anderson, R., & Gal, Y. (2024). AI models collapse when trained on recursively generated data. Nature, 631(8022), 755–759. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07566-y

Turpin, M., Michael, J., Perez, E., & Bowman, S. R. (2023). Language models don’t always say what they think: Unfaithful explanations in chain-of-thought prompting. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 36. https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2305.04388

Varela, F. J., Thompson, E., & Rosch, E. (2016). The embodied mind: Cognitive science and human experience (Rev. ed.). MIT Press. (Original work published 1991) https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262720212/the-embodied-mind/

Villalobos, P., Ho, A., Sevilla, J., Besiroglu, T., Heim, L., & Hobbhahn, M. (2024). Position: Will we run out of data? Limits of LLM scaling based on human-generated data. In Proceedings of the 41st International Conference on Machine Learning (Vol. 235, pp. 49523–49544). PMLR. https://proceedings.mlr.press/v235/villalobos24a.html

Note by Claude AI: All sixteen references were checked against publisher, DOI, conference or repository records. The Sharma et al. paper is cited as an arXiv preprint because I did not confirm a journal or proceedings version.