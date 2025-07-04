Author’s Preface

This essay began with the observation that peer review, while widely defended and even idealized, rests on a very shallow understanding of how people think. It was promoted as if a small group of readers could simply look at a paper and judge whether it was sound. But that assumption is deeply flawed. People don’t think in a vacuum. They don’t put aside what they believe when judging new ideas. In fact, they can’t. There’s no such thing as starting from nothing. Everyone sees the world through what they already take to be true. That’s not a mistake—it’s just how the mind works. But this basic fact seems to have been overlooked entirely when peer review was adopted. Perhaps someone did raise objections at the time, but if so, they were ignored. In hindsight, the failure of peer review to live up to its promise shouldn’t surprise anyone. It was always going to reflect the beliefs and limits of those doing the reviewing. And because it’s treated as a test of truth, it has become something much worse than a broken system—it’s become a performance. In many cases, it resembles what Richard Feynman once called cargo cult science: it looks like science, it uses the forms of science, but it often does not lead to understanding.

Introduction

Peer review is commonly thought of as the main way science checks itself. Before a paper appears in a journal, other experts in the same field read it and decide whether it should be published. The idea is that bad work will be filtered out and only good, solid research will make it into print.

This system sounds like common sense. It’s easy to understand why people support it. But like many ideas that sound good at first, peer review turns out to be more complicated in practice. It doesn’t just judge the quality of work—it ends up protecting some views and keeping others out. That’s not because reviewers are dishonest or corrupt. It’s because no one can help seeing new ideas through the lens of what they already believe.

This essay explores how the peer review process has become more of a ritual than a real test of knowledge. It argues that the system was built on mistaken ideas about human thinking and that it continues to survive more because of habit and appearance than because it actually works.

Discussion

The Surface Appeal of Peer Review

At first glance, peer review seems like a very reasonable way to handle the problem of quality. Instead of letting anything be published, journals require that a few knowledgeable people look at each paper. If the reviewers find it useful and well-argued, the paper goes forward. If not, it’s sent back or rejected.

This idea gives people the feeling that published research has been checked. It suggests that science is self-correcting and that only reliable findings get through. But this picture leaves out the most important part: how people actually form judgments.

People Think from Within What They Already Believe

The most basic problem with peer review is not bias or favoritism. It’s not that people are unfair. It’s that people cannot judge anything without using their current beliefs to do so. They can’t suddenly forget what they think is true when they read something new. And there’s no way around that.

Every person understands the world through what they already believe to be the case. That’s not an error—it’s how thinking works. All reasoning starts from where a person already stands. So when a reviewer reads a paper, they are not looking at it from some pure, neutral position. They are judging it based on whether it makes sense within the picture of the world they already have.

This is not something people choose to do. It’s not a flaw they can fix. It’s a built-in part of how the mind works. People don’t look at new ideas like empty containers waiting to be filled. They use their current understanding to make sense of what they read. That’s unavoidable.

Yet peer review assumes that people can do something else entirely. It assumes they can look at a paper and judge it fairly, even if it goes against their basic assumptions. That’s simply not possible. If an idea fits the reviewer’s current thinking, it will seem reasonable. If it doesn’t, it will seem confused or wrong—no matter how well it’s argued.

The Role of Institutions and Incentives

Beyond this basic issue, there are also social and institutional pressures that make things worse. Reviewers are not just individuals—they are part of academic departments, research groups, funding networks, and reputations built over time. Journals want to protect their image. Editors want articles that will be cited and respected. Reviewers may want to promote their own theories or defend their own past work.

None of this is surprising. It’s just the way organized systems behave. People have careers to think about. They don’t want to support something that could make them look foolish. And they’re less likely to praise ideas that would require changing their entire way of working. All of these pressures make it even harder for new or unfamiliar work to get a fair reading.

But again, the deeper problem is not corruption or bad behavior. The real issue is that even without these pressures, people would still interpret new work through what they already believe. That’s the default condition of human thought.

What the Process Rewards

Because reviewers judge work based on what they already think is valid, authors quickly learn how to shape their papers to meet expectations. They don’t just ask what’s true—they ask what will get past the gatekeepers. This leads to papers that repeat familiar ideas, cite the right authorities, and avoid anything too bold or unfamiliar.

In this way, peer review starts to shape not only what gets published, but what kind of work is done in the first place. If certain questions are always rejected, researchers stop asking them. If certain methods are always rewarded, they become the default. Over time, this narrows the range of thought in the field. It creates the appearance of agreement—not because everyone is convinced, but because the system discourages anything else.

The Ritual of Review

Peer review gives the outward signs of careful judgment. There are forms, comments, revisions, and final decisions. But the result often reflects more about what the reviewers already believe than about the actual quality of the work. It becomes a kind of performance. It looks like science is testing itself, but in many cases, it’s just repeating what it already thinks it knows.

This is where the comparison to cargo cult science becomes useful. In World War II, some Pacific islanders built airstrips out of bamboo and waited for airplanes to land. They were copying the visible parts of what they had seen the military do, hoping to bring back the same results. In the same way, peer review copies the outward form of careful thought, but it often lacks the open-mindedness and risk-taking that real progress requires.

The review process has become a habit. It continues because it feels serious. It gives the impression that someone is in charge and that standards are being maintained. But in many cases, the process is simply reproducing the same ideas over and over again.

Could This Have Been Predicted?

Yes—and perhaps it was. Anyone who understands how people think could have predicted that peer review would tend to confirm what reviewers already believe. And anyone familiar with institutions could have guessed that careers, reputations, and politics would shape what gets published.

What’s strange is not that these things happen, but that they’re rarely talked about. Peer review is still widely seen as essential, as if no other system could be imagined. Even when people admit that it has problems, they usually assume the problems can be fixed with better training or new rules. But no fix can change the fact that people think with what they already believe. That is not a bug. It’s the central feature.

Summary

Peer review was built on the idea that a few experts could check the quality of a paper and decide whether it should be published. Is it not impossible for people to judge new ideas without relying on their own beliefs? Those belief may be dead wrong.

People can only understand new arguments by comparing them to what they already believe to be true. That’s not a weakness—it’s how the mind works.

On top of that, the review process is shaped by social, professional, and institutional pressures. Reviewers may protect their own views, editors may avoid risk, and authors may shape their work to match what they think will be accepted. The result is a system that rewards conformity, discourages new thinking, and gives the appearance of scientific rigor without delivering it.

Peer review is not just imperfect—it’s fundamentally built on the wrong assumptions. It looks like careful judgment, but often acts like a filter for what people already believe. Until that is recognized, the system will continue to protect the status quo while pretending to search for truth.

Readings

Cartwright, N. (2007). Hunting causes and using them: Approaches in philosophy and economics. Cambridge University Press.

Relevance: Cartwright explains how models in science often don’t match the real world. This supports the idea that peer review, as a model of judgment, assumes conditions that don’t exist in practice—like neutral reasoning or clean causality.

Ioannidis, J. P. A. (2005). Why most published research findings are false. PLoS Medicine, 2(8), e124. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124

Relevance: This article shows that even peer-reviewed studies often turn out to be wrong. It supports the claim that passing peer review is no guarantee of truth, and that the process may actually promote unreliable results.

Smith, R. (2006). Peer review: a flawed process at the heart of science and journals. Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, 99(4), 178–182.

Relevance: As a former editor of a major journal, Smith outlines how peer review often fails. His insider view supports the essay’s claim that the process is more about appearance than real checking.

Shatz, D. (2004). Peer review: A critical inquiry. Rowman & Littlefield.

Relevance: Shatz explores the philosophy behind peer review and its practical effects. His work connects directly to the idea that the system fails not just because of bad behavior but because of flawed assumptions about how people judge.

Feyerabend, P. (1975). Against method: Outline of an anarchistic theory of knowledge. New Left Books.

Relevance: Feyerabend argues that there is no single method that guarantees good science. His rejection of rigid systems supports the essay’s view that peer review, when treated as a gatekeeper, does more to block thinking than to support it.