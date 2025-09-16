Author’s Preface

This essay is part of the Reason Series, which explores the foundations of language, mathematics, science, and thought. Each essay takes a seemingly narrow problem and shows how it connects to broader issues of reasoning, meaning, and understanding.

The present essay examines paraphrase and translation: how meaning seems to persist despite shifts in words, syntax, or even language itself. This subject, although apparently simple, reveals connections to deep questions about thought, consciousness, and the limits of explanation. The aim is not to resolve these mysteries, but to clarify how they appear, why they matter, and what they imply about human reasoning.

Introduction

Paraphrasing and translation are everyday acts, yet they raise profound questions. When someone rewords a statement, or when a text is translated into another language, meaning often seems to survive. But what exactly survives, and how do we know it does?

This essay takes up the survival of meaning across paraphrase and translation. It situates the problem within broader issues of language and thought, exploring pre-linguistic awareness, tacit understanding, the difficulty of teaching paraphrase, and the challenge of translation. In doing so, it ties this problem into the “hard problem of meaning,” itself related to consciousness and thought.

Discussion

The Survival of Meaning Across Paraphrase and Translation

How linguistic meaning can survive rewording and translation is just one of life's little mysteries. Of course, when one thinks more deeply, one realizes that that's just an aspect of the even harder and more general problem of how we understand words, how we produce words, or how we understand even without words.

And paraphrase, rewording, condensation, all these things you can do with language are only one aspect of the broader mysteries. There is pre-linguistic thought that isn't necessarily visualization, or auditory imagination, or sensation, or any other perception. There is some sort of awareness of inner thoughts, but it's not a linguistic awareness. It is routine, but we only allude to it in a few expressions, and cannot find words to address it in the common speech.

Non-Linguistic Thought and Its Limits

Apparently some people rarely employ linguistic awareness, yet they manage to think their way out of a wet paper bag routinely. Whorf said that without certain words in one's vocabulary, one couldn't discuss those things dependent upon those words. That should be pretty obvious that. He never made the strong claim that language was identical with thought, nor did he say language determines thought in a strong sense. But language clearly enables thought.

Without words, there is still thought, but without having learned words, though would not be much beyond the level of a bright non-human.; infant like and not much more. So those claiming that they think without words have learned words, even if they don't initially articulate them in much of their thinking.

We don't even know what it means to hear a thought. In my case, it does not really resemble sound; it is something else. We don't know what their phenomenological reality really is for other people. They might be misreporting things. We can't know. We don't know.

The Necessity of Learned Language

You can find any number of accounts on YouTube now of people making the claim that they do not experience inner speech. Who am I to question their veracity or their ability to introspect? However, I can maintain that one must have learned language in order to have anything but the most basic thoughts, even if one's language doesn't emerge as perceived inner speech. This is still a claim I find quite puzzling, but then again people do make that claim, and I can see it in myself but it is so interspersed with inner speech it is hard to get a focus on.

It's incoherent to suggest that people who have never learned speech can do any sort of reasoning beyond the most rudimentary. I mean, it doesn't make any sense. Even if they don't consciously perceive any inner speech, their reasoning must be scaffolded by the ability to have learned words. That just stands to reason. Anything else is ridiculous.

Paraphrasing as a Test of Understanding

In this essay, I'm dealing with the narrower problem of paraphrasing, which is tied up with language, thought, meaning, understanding, misunderstanding, paraphrase, rewording, condensation, and the problem of how we can assert that the meaning is preserved across a paraphrase.

So, we have the issue of someone saying something and a listener says, “I don't understand that, state it in a different way.” and they do. That's called paraphrase. Maybe the individual who claimed to misunderstand does now understand. How do we test for that? That's another issue.

In any case, we can rephrase, and we seem to be able to do it such that another person can understand the new phrasing.

Meaning Extraction and Misunderstanding

Sometimes we say things, and someone says, I didn't hear that word, so can you repeat it? Once they say the word, they can understand what was being said. Except in the process of understanding, we don't do it word by word. We do it by meanings. We extract meaning from a phrase or larger group of words—the context.

It's only when we don't hear a particular word correctly at some level of processing that we ask for clarification, so then we can extract meaning. Apparently some scholar call this “repair.”

Sometimes it's not a misheard word, it's a word that the listener didn't have in their vocabulary. Sometimes they go ahead without worrying about it, they construct a meaning, or they found enough meaning in the rest of the phrase that they didn't need to know that precise word. Or sometimes they'll say, I didn't understand you because they don't know that word, so you have to explain the new word.

The Problem of Teaching Paraphrase

Somewhere in high school, in English classes, students might be asked to paraphrase something without particularly good instructions as to what a paraphrase entails. So they struggle with it. Some may master it, but each paraphrase is different.

Each one involves a different sort of rewording, because there's no algorithm for paraphrase. Apparently some scholars have suggested one, but that is irrelevant to the broader point. However, statistically, large-language model AI can do a good job of paraphrasing. Does that mean that the wetware is very analogous to statistical word processing? That's a strange conclusion.

Yet either we have one sort of analogous (in some obscure fashion) mechanism that gives us that result, or we have two totally separate mechanisms that give the same result.

Tacit Understanding and Adequacy of Paraphrase

So how do we make sure that someone has paraphrased correctly? Well, we do it through tacit understanding. We look at it, we read the original, read the paraphrase, and say, yeah, that seems to be about it, even though the wording is totally different. Or we say that they've missed this and that, or they've got the wrong idea here and there.

So we use our tacit understanding and our learned understanding of how language works to decide whether the paraphrasing is adequate or not. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn't. Sometimes it's totally off the base.

Paraphrase in Literature Classes

So then we have a professor setting an exam question. He asks some question about literature. What was Shakespeare trying to say in this act of The Tempest?

Assuming the students have read The Tempest, they then try to explain in words, their own words, what Shakespeare was about with that act. And maybe they can do it, maybe they can't. Maybe they have to go back and re-read that section of The Tempest.

And some are really good at it, and some are not so good. And the professor makes a judgment as to whether someone did a good job or a poor job based on his understanding. And there's no algorithm for that.

Not even a checklist is normally used; although, I suppose a professor could set up a checklist, just as some job interviewers set up a checklist to their sterile process—some job interviewers do that.

The Problem of Translation

Then we get the issue of language translation, which is just the problem of not knowing particular words writ large. And translators don't come up with the same translation. No two translators will translate the same phrase, even if they do a word-by-word translation, which is the most rudimentary level of translation.

Every word that you're trying to translate is going to have more than one synonym, or just about every word. And some words will have no translation because there won't be a language equivalent in the target language.

So they will try to convey the sense of what the original said, which means they have to have some deep understanding of the target language--a deep understanding. And they have to have a deep understanding of the source language--a deep understanding. Without that, they're not going to do anything remotely close to a good translation.

And translations can be pitched at any level of detail. They can be very faithful to the original text or very impressionistic. There's no algorithm for that.

The Unity of the Problem

So I don't think there's a real difference in the wetware between these various different activities. It's all part and parcel of an aspect of the same issue of how we extract meaning from words and how we put meaning into words, and how meaning isn't a property of the words themselves.

It's more mysterious than we suppose. We can have meanings, and we can have expressions of the meaning, and that's a great mystery—how we can have multiple expressions for the same meaning.

And the only way we can say it's the same meaning is by agreement from various people saying, yeah, it means the same thing. Because there's no algorithm for meaning.

The Hard Problem of Meaning

Generations of scholars have looked at this, and I don't know if any truly significant progress has been made over the centuries up to the year 2025. I know that there are various scholars still looking at it: philosophers, linguists, semanticists—I don't know what fields they would be involved in—but I am sure that very little real progress has been made.

Well, of course this is intimately tied up with the hard problem of consciousness, which is tied up with the hard problem of thought, which is tied up with the hard problem of meaning and understanding, which is tied up with the hard problem of language.

Because not all meaning is language; clearly not all thought is linguistic, nor perception, nor imagery, nor imagination, nor sensation. It's just pure thought, and it precedes language. In every individual, it precedes language. How else can language emerge if there isn't some pure thought going on under the covers? If a person believe that thought just emerges from a vacuum, then that's metaphysics. That's not science.

Summary

The problem of paraphrase and translation opens onto the broader mystery of meaning itself. Meaning can appear to survive across rewordings, across languages, and across contexts, but its persistence cannot be reduced to an algorithm. Tacit judgment, shared understanding, and agreement play central roles.

This essay argues that while pre-linguistic thought exists, meaningful reasoning depends upon learned language. Paraphrasing, teaching paraphrase, and translation all expose how language and thought intertwine—and how elusive the “hard problem of meaning” remains.

