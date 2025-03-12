There is an undeniable family resemblance among classification, abstraction, pattern recognition, generalization, over-generalization, cherry picking, and selective attention. These are not disparate cognitive functions but variations on a common neurological theme—mechanisms by which the human mind processes a bewildering and excessive amount of sensory and cognitive input. They function as cognitive filters, sieving the overwhelming complexity of the world into something tractable. That these operations overlap and blur into each other suggests they are not discrete processes but manifestations of an underlying, and still poorly understood, neurological system. And this system precedes language. It precedes formal thought. It precedes mathematics. It simply is—an adaptive cognitive mechanism honed for survival, not for philosophical neatness.

This, fundamentally, is not about probabilities. Probabilities are a late, mathematical graft—an imposed structure we retroactively slap onto our reasoning processes in an attempt to render them more rigorous. Philosophers, statisticians, and logicians have spent generations retrofitting their theories of reasoning with probabilistic language, mistaking the map for the territory. The truth is far simpler and, paradoxically, more mysterious: we generalize because that’s what we do. We extrapolate from experience not because we’ve computed the probabilities—consciously or unconsciously—but because our minds are wired to form expectations based on patterns. We survive by doing so, not by calculating odds.

The notion that induction is "probabilistic" is a dumb idea—dumb in the Orwellian sense of something so dumb only an intellectual could believe it. It’s what happens when philosophers, obsessed with categories and formalisms, project their mathematical fetishes onto the messy, pre-linguistic substrate of actual human thought. There is no probability calculus running in our heads. There is no unconscious Bayesian engine humming quietly beneath our awareness. There is no “inductive logic” separate from the habitual, intuitive way humans and animals alike make sense of their environments. It is just reasoning. To call it "induction" is to invent a category that doesn't need to exist.

Formal logic, for all its elegance, is merely the tidy, rule-bound codification of certain patterns of reasoning that we happen to find self-consistent and reliable. It is reasoning with the sharp edges sanded down and the messy bits thrown away. But it is not fundamentally different from the everyday reasoning that existed long before Aristotle tried to diagram it. It is not a separate faculty or method—it is merely reasoning, dressed up in formal attire.

As for abduction—well, if it means "reasoning to the best explanation," or "hypothesis generation," then it’s another dumb category mistake. Reasoning doesn’t segregate itself so neatly. We don’t switch hats and say, “Now I’m reasoning abductively.” We reason. We think. Sometimes we come up with guesses, sometimes conclusions, sometimes patterns—but these are results, not modes. If "abduction" just means thinking, then fine, it’s another label on the same box. But if it’s proposed as a distinct category, a special kind of reasoning, it’s unnecessary.

In the end, these philosophical distinctions between induction, deduction, abduction—they are post hoc attempts to label a process that resists categorization. Reasoning precedes language. It precedes formalization. It is primitive in the best sense of the word: foundational, not simple. And the attempts by generations of bright thinkers to jam it into tidy boxes, often culminating in elaborate systems that obscure more than they reveal, are—to put it provocatively—dumb.