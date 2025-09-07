Subject: Opposition to Proposed Ban on Gas and Diesel Vehicles

Executive Summary

This submission opposes any ban on gas and diesel vehicles in Canada. Electric vehicles are neither environmentally benign nor practical under Canadian conditions. Their production and disposal impose severe environmental costs. Their batteries pose fire hazards acknowledged by Transport Canada. Their performance is unreliable in Canada’s cold climate and vast geography. Subsidies for EVs disproportionately benefit higher-income households while excluding low-income Canadians. Instead of mandates, policy should focus on strengthening the economy, improving infrastructure, and supporting transportation solutions that are safe, practical, and equitable for all Canadians.

To The Honourable Mark Carney,

I submit this letter to strongly oppose any prohibition on the purchase or sale of new gas and diesel vehicles in Canada. Electric vehicles (EVs) are not a practical, equitable, or environmentally sound solution to the nation’s transportation needs. The following points outline the reasons for this position.

1. Environmental Costs of EV Production and Disposal

The production of EV batteries requires intensive mining of lithium, cobalt, and rare earth metals. These activities are destructive to ecosystems and energy-intensive. Environmental burdens are shifted overseas to countries with poor labour and environmental protections. In addition, disposal and recycling of large lithium-ion batteries remain unresolved problems that create long-term environmental hazards.

2. Safety Risks and Fire Hazards

EV batteries pose unique risks of thermal runaway, producing fires that burn hotter, are harder to extinguish, and may reignite after being put out. Transport Canada has acted on these risks by prohibiting damaged EVs with compromised batteries, exposed wiring, or leaks from boarding Canadian ferries, due to the unacceptable fire hazard in confined marine spaces. This directive demonstrates that EV safety risks are real, acknowledged by regulators, and not easily managed.

3. Practical Limitations in Canada’s Geography and Climate

Canada’s cold winters reduce EV range significantly, leaving drivers with unreliable performance in essential travel. The vast distances between communities make charging infrastructure infeasible in many regions, especially rural and northern areas. For many Canadians, dependable access to transportation for work, emergencies, and family needs cannot be guaranteed with EVs.

4. Economic Inequities of EV Subsidies

Subsidies for EV purchases primarily benefit high-income households that can already afford expensive new vehicles. Low-income Canadians, who may rely on older gas vehicles or who lack access to charging facilities, are excluded from these benefits. Redirecting subsidy funds toward public infrastructure, affordable housing, or energy affordability would provide far greater fairness and practical benefit to Canadians.

5. Policy Priorities Better Aligned with Canadian Needs

Policy should focus on improving the economy, creating high-quality jobs, and ensuring that Canadians have disposable income before imposing costly transportation mandates. Investment in resilient energy infrastructure and practical emissions reductions, such as cleaner fuels and efficiency improvements, will deliver more reliable results without burdening households.

Conclusion

Electric vehicles carry hidden environmental costs, serious safety risks, practical limitations in Canadian conditions, and create economic inequities. These problems are acknowledged even by Transport Canada’s own safety directives. For these reasons, banning gas and diesel vehicles and subsidizing EVs is not in the interest of Canadian citizens.

I respectfully urge the government to reject bans on gas and diesel vehicles, to discontinue EV subsidies, and to focus on policies that provide practical, safe, and equitable transportation solutions.

Respectfully submitted,

[Your Name]