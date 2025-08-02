Author’s Preface

This essay forms part of the Reason series, which examines how the use of language shapes—and often distorts—our understanding of the world. In earlier essays, the focus has been on the way narratives, metaphors, and formal arguments arise not from some neutral standpoint but from the limits and biases of those who create them. John Henry Newman’s retelling of The Man and the Lion is a compact but telling allegory that exposes one of the central themes of this series: the way language, imagery, and representation can trap us inside our own partial view of reality. The fable is not merely about a difference of opinion between a man and a lion; it is about the deeper problem that what we call “evidence” is inseparable from the perspective that produced it.

Introduction

John Henry Newman’s The Fable of the Man and the Lion is a short allegorical piece, adapted from one of Aesop’s fables, used to illustrate the idea that narratives, histories, and moral lessons are shaped by the perspective and interests of the teller

In Newman’s version, a man and a lion walk together, debating which is stronger. They pass a carved image showing a man killing a lion. The man points to this as proof of human superiority. The lion replies that the carving was made by a man; if a lion had made it, the image would be reversed. This short exchange works as a parable about the way every account, every representation, is already shaped by the assumptions, priorities, and language of its maker.

To prove his point, the man shows the lion a statue depicting a man triumphantly standing over a lion. The lion responds that if lions could carve statues, they would show the opposite. The piece warns against uncritically accepting depictions or accounts that come from a single point of view. It underscores the necessity of recognizing that what passes as "proof" may only be the expression of one party's power to frame the story.

Text of “The Man and the Lion”

The Man once invited the Lion to be his guest, and received him with princely hospitality. The Lion was well‑pleased, and they traveled together through the forest. Soon they began to dispute which of the two was superior in strength and courage.

As they were disputing, they came upon a statue of a Man strangling a Lion. The Man said, “See there! How strong we men are and how we prevail even over the king of beasts.”

The Lion replied, “That statue was made by one of you men. If we Lions could make statues, you would see yourself beneath the lion’s paw.”

Moral: One story is good, until another is told

Newman uses this brief allegory to illustrate that representation is often controlled by those who wield the power to produce it. The fable emphasizes the importance of examining the source of narratives before accepting them as truth—an insight consistent with Newman’s broader theological and epistemological concerns.

The allegory illustrates a recurrent problem in reasoning: what appears to be objective proof is often nothing more than the visible record of one point of view. We think we are seeing reality; in fact, we are seeing a version of reality that has passed through the filter of a storyteller’s mind, language, and cultural frame.

Discussion

1. The Central Message: Representation Is Not Reality

The allegory’s message is straightforward: depictions of reality—whether carved, painted, written, or spoken—are not neutral. They are products of someone’s perspective. The carved statue does not show who is stronger; it shows what the carver wanted to say about strength. This is a warning that the “proof” we encounter in language and art is often evidence only of the storyteller’s position, not of the world itself.

2. The Power to Shape the Record

The man in the story controls the means of representation. In human society, this is a familiar condition: those with the tools of communication—whether chisels, printing presses, broadcast networks, or digital platforms—decide what is seen and what is not. In this sense, the allegory is not only about bias but also about the politics of narrative. Whoever makes the images shapes the public memory and defines the official version of events.

3. Language as the Gatekeeper of Perception

In the Reason series, this point links directly to the broader claim that language governs the boundaries of our thinking. The man’s carving is not just an image; it is a statement in a visual language, one that asserts a particular version of reality. The lion’s hypothetical reversal would be a different statement in the same language. Neither captures reality in full; each filters it through a particular stance. This is how language itself works. It does not present reality “as it is” but as it can be framed, described, and understood from a given position.

4. Interpreters on the Allegory

Classical interpreters of Aesop’s original version saw it as a simple caution: do not trust self-serving evidence. Newman’s retelling preserves that lesson but tightens its focus on the moral and rhetorical implications. In modern times, literary and cultural critics see in it a commentary on media bias, propaganda, and historical revisionism. The anthropologist might see it as a reminder that every account of another culture is already framed by the observer’s own cultural logic. In this way, the allegory extends beyond human–lion disputes to any situation where the storyteller’s position shapes the story’s content.

5. How We Misunderstand the World

The lion’s protest in the fable is not only about the man’s carving but about a structural human failing: the tendency to mistake our current, imperfect understanding for reality itself. We live inside a world of our own words and images, treating them as direct access to truth when they are merely interpretations. This is not a trivial problem; it is a constant feature of human reasoning. We are prone to thinking that because our stories make sense to us, they must capture the world as it really is. The allegory warns that another storyteller, using the same materials, could create a persuasive and entirely different account.

Summary

Newman’s The Man and the Lion condenses into a few lines a fundamental insight about reasoning: that our images, words, and arguments are all partial views shaped by the limits of their makers. The statue in the fable is not evidence of the truth; it is evidence of who had the power to speak. The lion’s hypothetical counter-statue exposes the relativity of the evidence and the need to ask, in every case, “From whose point of view was this made?” For the Reason series, the fable stands as an emblem of the way language and representation both reveal and conceal, helping us understand the world while also imprisoning us within our own current, imperfect understandings.

Readings

Aesop. (1914). Aesop’s Fables (V.S. Vernon Jones, Trans.). London: Heinemann. (Early versions of the fable; basis for later adaptations.)

Newman, J.H. (1890). Parochial and Plain Sermons (various editions). London: Longmans, Green, and Co. (Moral reflections by Newman, including allegorical material.)

Berger, J. (1972). Ways of Seeing. London: BBC and Penguin. (On how images and cultural framing shape perception.)

Said, E.W. (1978). Orientalism. New York: Pantheon Books. (On how dominant narratives frame others through selective representation.)