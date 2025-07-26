The Fact of Variability

All phenomena encountered in the world—whether physical objects, natural events, or social actions—display variability. This variability is not confined to changes over time but includes differences across space, between instances, and even within single entities. Every object encountered has structure; this is a precondition for it being recognized as an object at all. Structure implies internal differentiation and relational consistency, and in many cases, aspects of this structure can be measured. However, measurement is a derived activity, not a necessity. Variability exists whether or not we quantify it.

In everyday observation, patterns often seem elusive or disrupted. Events do not unfold the same way each time, even under superficially similar conditions. It is this apparent randomness that prompts human inquiry. The basic method employed is repetition: repeat the action, control the surrounding context, and observe whether the result is stable. This method presupposes that the underlying world is not wholly capricious. But in the vast majority of complex real-world settings, controlled repetition is either impossible or deeply compromised by the number of interacting factors. In consequence, our understanding stalls at the very least because the tools and situations available for investigation are inadequate. However, it may be that we will never have methods that universally work for complex situations, and perhaps we will run into limits of our very mysterious cognitive apparatus, some scientific presumptions to the contrary. We do not know the world, only some limited aspects of it. Think about it.

On Randomness and Causality

Faced with persistent unpredictability, some maintain that certain events are uncaused. This view is commonly labeled "randomness" and, in its stronger forms, is taken to imply the absence of any cause whatsoever. Others contend that this unpredictability merely reflects ignorance or complexity, not the absence of causality. This second position holds that all events are in principle caused, whether or not we can observe or describe the causal chain. It is commonly called "determinism."

What matters here is not a theological stance about the ultimate architecture of the universe, but a practical recognition: in most complex domains, we cannot reliably see causes. This does not mean causes are absent. It possibly means they are hidden—by insufficient data, poor instruments, lack of access, or the sheer entanglement of factors exceeding our cognitive capabilities. The failure to observe a cause should not lead to the inference that none exists. Nor does the invocation of randomness help, except in the formal sense of modelling unpredictability through probabilities.

The Limits of Quantification

Mathematics can be a powerful tool in investigating variability, but its use must be justified on a case-by-case basis. There are situations where quantification supports inference, reduces ambiguity, and allows effective prediction. There are others where the use of numbers is not merely unhelpful but misleading. The assumption that every significant phenomenon can be measured is unwarranted. We make decisions as to which aspects of the world we are going to measure. Many of the most important features of human experience—meaning, intention, pain, insight, betrayal—are not quantifiable. Attempts to assign numbers to such things are at best symbolic and at worst a category mistake.

Even where quantification is possible, its interpretation requires caution. Measurement presumes stability and comparability, conditions that often fail in open, complex systems. Without these conditions, numbers become artifacts of the method, not reflections of reality.

The Coherence of Determinism

The deterministic view holds that events unfold in accordance with prior conditions and regularities, even if these are unknown or inaccessible. This view is not a metaphysical claim of total control or absolute prediction but a methodological stance: assume structure until shown otherwise. It reflects a bias toward coherence, not omniscience.

In contrast, the claim that randomness itself has structure—and that uncaused events can nonetheless yield reliable statistical regularities—borders on incoherence. A truly uncaused event does not seem to be something which can be described as part of a structured system in any meaningful way. To claim both that something is uncaused and that it has measurable properties seems to rely on contradictory premises. The structure of randomness, so called, is either a modelling convenience (in which case the underlying system is assumed structured) or a rhetorical illusion.

The determinist position does not deny ignorance; it denies that ignorance is evidence of absence. It insists on the intelligibility of the world, even when our tools fail to grasp it. To abandon determinism because of perceived disorder may be to misinterpret our limitations as properties of the world.

Readings and Annotations

Cartwright, N. (1983). How the Laws of Physics Lie. Oxford University Press.

Cartwright argues that scientific laws are not universal truths but idealized constructs tailored for specific modeling purposes. This directly supports the view that even in physics—the domain most hospitable to mathematical modeling—quantification often fails to capture the causal complexity of real-world systems. Her critique of the "laws of nature" as idealizations supports the essay's argument that observed variability does not imply absence of cause.

Taleb, N. N. (2007). The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable. Random House.

Taleb examines how rare, unpredictable events challenge the assumptions of probabilistic modeling and reveal the limits of statistical inference. Although Taleb does not explicitly argue for determinism, his critique of the overuse of randomness in explanation reinforces the position that what appears as randomness often reflects model failure rather than true acausality.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The Tacit Dimension. University of Chicago Press.

Polanyi demonstrates that much of what we know cannot be articulated or formalized. This underlines the limitations of quantification and the centrality of tacit understanding in navigating complex systems. His insights justify skepticism toward mathematical treatments of phenomena not grounded in observable, interpretable structure.

Hacking, I. (1990). The Taming of Chance. Cambridge University Press.

Hacking traces the historical emergence of statistical reasoning and the philosophical tensions surrounding chance and determinism. He highlights how concepts like randomness became institutionalized within science, even while their conceptual grounding remained unstable. This history supports the claim that randomness is often a placeholder for ignorance rather than a positive property of nature.

Jaynes, E. T. (2003). Probability Theory: The Logic of Science. Cambridge University Press.

Jaynes, a committed Bayesian, treats probability as an extension of logic rather than as a reflection of ontological chance. His position aligns with the essay’s determinist stance in that uncertainty is attributed to incomplete knowledge, not to uncaused events. Jaynes’ foundational position undercuts the coherence of claims about intrinsic randomness having structure.

Giere, R. N. (1999). Science Without Laws. University of Chicago Press.

Giere argues against the idea that science aims at discovering universal laws, instead viewing models as tools shaped by human purposes. This pragmatic approach supports the idea that mathematical modeling is context-dependent and often inadequate in capturing real-world complexity.

Medawar, P. (1967). The Art of the Soluble. Oxford University Press.

Medawar highlights the distinction between soluble and insoluble problems in science, noting that many real-world problems resist formal treatment. This reinforces the essay’s claim that not all important questions can be answered through measurement or mathematics.

Salmon, W. C. (1998). Causality and Explanation. Oxford University Press.

Salmon offers an account of scientific explanation grounded in causality, with careful attention to probabilistic causation. His work provides a technical and conceptual foundation for the view that causal explanations require structure, and that randomness lacks the necessary properties to be explanatory in its own right.

This essay asserts that the variability observed in the world is compatible with causality, and that the recourse to randomness is often a linguistic and conceptual cover for epistemic limitations. Determinism is not an omniscient dogma but a disciplined stance grounded in the observable structure of the world. Quantification, while occasionally useful, cannot substitute for understanding, and must not be mistaken for it.