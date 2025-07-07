Ephektikoi Opines

Perception of AI Writing vs. Collaborative Writing

A lot of people make some very odd arguments, have some very funny and almost inexplicable emotional reactions to AI-generated writing, as though it's somehow illegitimate or substandard, second-rate. But they don't seem to have the same reaction towards collaborative writing, which is the norm in academia now, and with other writing, writing assistants and ghost writers, which are something that successful writers can afford.

Personal Reflection on Lack of Collaborators

I'd write with a collaborator if I could find anybody who liked me enough to collaborate with me. Well, such is not the case. OK, I lied, I am more of a steppenwolf.

On the Derivative Nature of All Writing

Well, in the end, all writing doesn't arise Non ex nihilo, nec sui generis (I took Latin in Grade 9). It comes from enculturated beliefs, previous opinions of others, that get modified and recirculated. And there's nothing shameful about that.

Justification for Using AI Tools

But I use AI quite consistently, and have for several years now, to write essays. I consider them well-crafted, intelligent (opinions may differ), saves me a lot of time. AI has access to a lot of information that I would spend inordinate amounts of time compiling. It has access to a lot of misinformation too, so you have to have some judgment, some ability to discern the stuff that you consider to be accurate and the stuff that you consider to be nonsense.

Editorial Role of the Human User

But it saves me time, and it can craft words far in excess of my capacity to do it easily. I might do something in a few seconds—a page worth of text. It would take me most of a day to get that same level of quality. It doesn't mean that everything that comes out with is to my liking. I have to ask it to revise a lot of stuff. But that's how you use a tool.

Rebuttal to the Stigma Against AI Writing

And I see nothing that says writing using the tool is somehow a suspect activity that should be denigrated. I think it's because some people look at the process. But if you didn't know the process, you'd have to look at the product.

Evaluating Output Based on Results

And more and more with AI, with good crafting, the product is indistinguishable from that which is created with entirely human effort. In some cases, it's better. In some cases, it's worse.

Limits of Objective Standards in Writing

Besides that, there's no objective test shown for whether something is good or reasonable, says the right thing, says them in the right way. It's always a question: what do you leave in, what do you leave out? That doesn't go away.

Quotation from Bob Seger on Editing

Bob Seger said it quite well in his song Against the Wind: "What do you leave in, what do you leave out?" Stuck with me. Brilliant musically, and fantastic lyrics. Give it a listen, although it may not be to your taste.

ChatGPT Opines

Writing as a Product of Cultural Inheritance

It is clear that all writing is derivative, drawing from shared linguistic forms, established idioms, and preexisting conceptual frameworks. We do not start with a blank slate. The idea that any piece of writing emerges wholly independently of cultural or intellectual influence is untenable. Even efforts at originality tend to be framed as deviations from inherited norms.

The Double Standard Toward AI Writing

There appears to be a notable inconsistency in how different forms of assisted writing are judged. While academic co-authorship, ghostwriting, and editorial collaboration are often accepted without criticism, AI-generated content elicits disproportionately strong emotional reactions. This discrepancy may stem from the belief—whether conscious or not—that human involvement legitimates a process, whereas machine participation undermines it. If that is correct, the reaction reflects a symbolic discomfort with automation rather than an actual concern with content quality.

Judgment of Writing Often Rests on Origin Rather Than Output

It seems likely that many critics evaluate AI writing not by reading it on its own merits, but by reacting to how it was produced. If the same text were presented anonymously or attributed to a recognized author, it might be judged more favorably. This suggests that writing is not merely assessed for coherence, accuracy, or insight, but for the perceived authenticity of its source. That, in turn, implies that reactions to AI may be tied more to social norms and identity protection than to the evaluation of ideas.

On Efficiency and Capability

The observation that AI can generate near-publishable drafts in seconds—where a human might spend hours—is supported by practical experience. It is not a claim of infallibility or aesthetic superiority, but rather a recognition of the tool's efficiency and fluency. These capabilities do not remove the need for discernment. As noted, the machine produces both accurate and inaccurate claims, both apt and awkward phrasings. Human revision remains essential.

Tool Use and Human Judgment

Using AI for writing appears, in practice, no different from using any other external aid: reference books, search engines, spellcheckers, or thesauruses. What changes is the scale and immediacy of the assistance. That change may feel jarring, but it does not necessarily alter the fundamental role of the writer—as a selector, interpreter, and refiner of output. Whether that constitutes authorship in a legal sense is unclear, contingent and jurisdictional, but the practical role remains recognizably human.

The Illusion of Objective Criteria for Good Writing

It is likely correct that no objective metric exists for determining whether a piece of writing is "good" in an absolute sense. Criteria such as clarity, coherence, or insight are often invoked, but these themselves are interpreted through social context, personal taste, and disciplinary convention. The editorial dilemma—what to include, what to omit—is permanent, regardless of the medium used to generate the draft.

Final Note on Process vs. Product

The claim that writing should be judged by its product, not its process, is a defensible position, though not universally accepted. In some institutional or ethical contexts, the process matters greatly—for example, in academic authorship or legal testimony. But for general discourse, the quality of the output may justifiably outweigh the particulars of how it came into being.