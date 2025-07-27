Author’s Preface

This essay belongs to the Reason series and continues its critique of conceptual confusions in language, psychology, and philosophy. It addresses a mystery so familiar that most never recognize it as one: the equivalence of internal responses to both real-world stimuli and their symbolic stand-ins. A sunset and a photograph of it can elicit similar awe. A partner’s shirt can evoke emotion. A favoured blanket can give a child security. A remembered loss may bring tears as real as those shed at the actual event. These effects suggest that the distinction between object and representation, so important in theory, often vanishes in experience.

The core of this essay is the argument that human felt states—emotional, cognitive, and somatic—are triggered by a wide range of inputs, many of which are symbolic or surrogate in nature, and that current psychological and philosophical vocabularies fail to account for this. The failures of rigid emotional taxonomies, confused notions of "meaning," and obscure philosophical prose are examined, with an emphasis on restoring a grounded, phenomenologically honest language of experience.

Introduction

Human consciousness is marked by the constant interplay between external and internal worlds. Emotions, moods, and subtle internal responses arise not only from what occurs around the body, but also from what is remembered, imagined, or symbolically represented. This collapse of the distinction between referent and surrogate is not a theoretical claim but an observed fact. Yet few frameworks—philosophical, psychological, or semiotic—seem to really acknowledge the instability and fluidity of such phenomena.

What is commonly called “emotion” may be better understood as a wide spectrum of felt states, ranging from sharp and clearly identifiable feelings like fear or rage to indistinct, unnamed, ineffable moods that resist categorization. These felt states may occupy the foreground of awareness or remain in the background, shaping perception, behavior, and thought without becoming linguistically articulated or even consciously noticed.

This essay examines the inadequacy of current emotion taxonomies, critiques the conceptual abuse of the term meaning, and calls for a phenomenologically grounded model that accepts the unstable, idiosyncratic, and surrogate-triggered nature of felt experience. The work of Charles Tart is considered as an early attempt to map altered states of consciousness and background experiential fields, with acknowledgment of both his insights and his limitations.

Discussion

1. Surrogates and Triggers: Objects, Representations, and Emotional Resonance

1.1 The Empirical Collapse of Symbol and Referent

In everyday experience, a physical object and its symbolic representation can elicit indistinguishable emotional responses. This fact, while rarely acknowledged, undercuts the structural distinctions prized in disciplines such as semiotics or analytical philosophy. For example:

A live performance and a recorded video can evoke identical excitement.

A remembered argument can produce the same surge of anger as the original encounter.

A fictional tragedy can induce tears and grief akin to a real loss.

This practical equivalence reveals something profound about the brain’s processing: it is not anchored solely in the actual. Surrogates—memories, images, metaphors—are functionally sufficient to trigger full-bodied internal responses. Whether the stimulus is materially present, imagined, or symbolically mediated, the outcome in terms of felt experience may be identical. Hence, any strict theoretical line drawn between "real" and "represented" becomes untenable.

1.2 The Ubiquity of Surrogacy

This surrogate equivalence extends into the arts, literature, and digital media. People cry over fictional characters, become enraged by symbolic imagery, or feel longing while listening to music unconnected to any personal history. These are not illusions. They are fully embodied responses, including measurable physiological markers—elevated heart rate, hormone release, pupil dilation—comparable to those triggered by real-world events.

The implications are vast. They suggest that the structure of consciousness is inherently symbolic, or at least symbolically susceptible. The sensorium and the affective system are not tuned merely to reality, but to representations, stand-ins, and inner simulations. This calls into question any theory of mind that depends on objective grounding alone.

2. The Failure of the Term “Meaning”

2.1 Terminological Confusion

The term meaning is deployed with such abandon in academic and everyday discourse that it has lost much of its utility. It can refer to linguistic reference (“the meaning of a word”), symbolic function (“the meaning of a ritual”), personal significance (“the meaning of life”), or affective charge (“it meant a lot to me”). The failure to disambiguate these uses renders much discussion vague or circular.

When applied to affective phenomena, meaning is typically a shorthand for emotional salience—a term that more clearly points to the felt importance of an experience, image, or memory. Unlike meaning, emotional salience does not confuse linguistic structure with psychological consequence. It names the felt relevance of a stimulus, whether verbal or non-verbal, concrete or abstract.

2.2 The Problem with Langer’s Aesthetic “Meaning”

Susanne K. Langer’s theory of non-discursive symbolic meaning (1957) attempted to salvage the term by redefining it for the realm of music, visual art, and dance. She claimed that such forms communicated “meaning” through form and structure, outside language. But this new use of the term compounded rather than resolved the ambiguity. Her “meaning” was neither referential, nor semantic, nor clearly emotional—it was somewhere between pattern, symbol, and feeling. While the impulse was correct—to acknowledge that artworks evoke internal states—her framework muddied rather than clarified the underlying phenomena.

Substituting more precise terms such as emotional resonance, felt tone, or subjective intensity may not resolve all conceptual problems, but at least they draw a clearer boundary between discursive meaning and lived experience.

3. Felt States: Beyond Emotion, Mood, and Language

3.1 The Inadequacy of Emotional Taxonomies

Paul Ekman’s influential theory of six “basic emotions” (1992)—happiness, sadness, anger, fear, surprise, disgust—has been widely taught and accepted in psychology and popular culture. But it accounts for only a narrow band of human affective experience. Most felt states do not fit neatly into these categories. They are not blends or gradients of the six; they are often unrelated.

Consider the following:

The awe one may feel in a cathedral

The hushed reverence one feels while watching snowfall.

The ecstasy one may feel seeing majesty in nature.

The melancholic nostalgia evoked by a certain scent.

The anxious anticipation on waking, unconnected to any specific event.

The quiet sense of unease that colors one's day without articulation.

These are not Eckman’s named emotions. They are not easily codified. Yet they are central to human experience. They may have no fully clear linguistic representation, yet exert causal force over attention, memory, and behavior. The dominant models exclude them not because they are rare, but because they are difficult to study, quantify, or linguistically tag.

3.2 Foreground and Background States

Some felt states dominate awareness—they are foregrounded. Anger, joy, fear often demand recognition. But many remain backgrounded: persistent moods, subliminal tones, low-level anticipations, or unarticulated discomforts that shape how the world is perceived. These background states are often more pervasive than the foreground ones, and yet less noticed.

The felt texture of being—what it feels like to be awake, to be human in a particular moment—is usually unexamined but constantly present. It shades perception and reaction. The failure to account for these background tones is a failure to describe what life is actually like.

4. Charles Tart and the Mapping of Altered States

4.1 Contributions of State-Specific Science

Charles Tart, a psychologist and parapsychology researcher, attempted in the 1970s and beyond to map states of consciousness using self-report and introspection (Tart, 1975). His work aimed to systematize states such as dreaming, meditation, hypnosis, and drug-induced experiences. He proposed that each state has a unique structure, and that traditional scientific methods fail to capture state-specific knowledge.

His insight was that states of consciousness are not merely altered contents of mind, but altered modes of experiencing, which include shifts in self-awareness, time sense, body perception, and affective tone. Tart's maps represented an early attempt to take the ineffability of felt states seriously and develop tools for their description.

4.2 Limitations and Legacy

Despite the promise of Tart’s project, his work was hampered by a perceived lack of operational clarity and limited methodological rigor. His concept of state-specific sciences remains suggestive rather than programmatic. Furthermore, his frameworks remain reliant on introspective verbalization, which presumes the very linguistic expressibility that the ineffable nature of many felt states undermines.

Nevertheless, Tart’s project stands as a rare effort to treat felt states not as noise in the system but as the primary data of human experience. His emphasis on mapping rather than classifying offers a potential bridge between phenomenology and psychology.

5. Philosophical Obscurity and the Need for Common-Sense Phenomenology

5.1 Opaqueness Masquerading as Precision

Many phenomenologists—particularly Husserl and Merleau-Ponty—sought to address these issues. But their prose is so dense, convoluted, and self-referential that their insights remain inaccessible. Maurice Merleau-Ponty’s Phenomenology of Perception (1962) is emblematic: praised for its depth but unreadable to most, and nearly impossible to paraphrase without distortion.

To describe a concept clearly is not to oversimplify it. Rather, it is to communicate. Where phenomenology aimed to describe experience, it often ended up as linguistic morass detached from empirical grounding.

5.2 Toward a Plain-Spoken Phenomenology

What is needed is a descriptive vocabulary rooted in shared human experience—language that captures the subtle, fluctuating, unstable nature of inner life without resorting to jargon. Such a phenomenology would not attempt to define consciousness or emotion in terms of necessary and sufficient conditions, but would instead aim to characterize them: what they are like, how they shift, how they relate to perception and behavior.

This would require abandoning the false clarity of analytic reduction and the false profundity of philosophical opacity. It would demand instead a return to lived experience and ordinary observation: How do felt states arise? What triggers them? How do they shape thought and action?

Summary

This essay has argued that human felt states—overly simplified by the term “emotions”—are triggered by both objects and symbolic representations. The equivalence of real and surrogate triggers raises issue for theories of emotion, meaning, and symbolic reference. Most felt states are ineffable, unstable, and context-dependent; they often evade naming or classification. Current taxonomies, such as Ekman’s basic emotions, are inadequate, and philosophical accounts are frequently unreadable.

The term meaning is shown to be conceptually confused when used to describe emotional salience, and Susan Langer’s aesthetic theory of meaning is critiqued for its vagueness.

Charles Tart’s work on altered states is recognized as a rare effort to map internal experience, though his framework remains incomplete. A more grounded, plain-language phenomenology is called for—one that begins from what is lived rather than what is theorized.

