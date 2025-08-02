Author’s Preface

The dominant intellectual traditions in Western philosophy and cognitive science have often defined reasoning in narrowly linguistic terms, reinforcing a parochial view that obscures the breadth of the phenomenon. This narrowing reflects cognitive entrapment (See Appendix B: What I Mean by “Cognitive Entrapment”): working within inherited parameters without questioning their adequacy. A similarly constricted approach has been applied to consciousness, treating it as a singular, on–off state, and as if it could be cleanly identified with self-reflective awareness. Such views fail to recognize both the diversity of cognitive processes and the spectrum of conscious experience. This essay aims to recover a broader, more grounded understanding of reasoning as the general mode of operation of the wetware (See Appendix A: Why I Use “Wetware”) and to reconsider consciousness as a shifting, multifaceted set of felt states embedded in ongoing processes, much of which occur without awareness.

Introduction

Reasoning is frequently portrayed as a deliberate, linguistic process—a uniquely human activity centered on propositional language and formal logic. But this is an artefact of how reasoning has been defined, not an inherent truth about its nature. Reasoning is best understood as what the wetware does when it adapts, responds, and adjusts to circumstances. It is not inherently linguistic, nor is it always conscious.

Consciousness itself is often treated as a unitary, on–off condition: one is either conscious or not. This is almost certainly an intellectual oversimplification. Consciousness varies in degree, mode, and quality, encompassing an array of felt states—sensations, emotions, thoughts—interspersed with long stretches of unfelt processing. While we can observe behavior and infer awareness, we cannot directly access another’s felt states. All such attributions are inferences, shaped by biology and evolved dispositions.

Discussion

1. Reasoning as the Master Capacity of the Wetware

Reasoning is the master capability from which all complex behavior flows. It is the adaptive, integrative activity of the nervous system—processing sensory input, drawing on stored patterns, modulating behavior in light of context.

Even simple-seeming actions, like catching a ball, involve rapid, adaptive computations—estimating trajectories, adjusting muscle movements, accounting for wind or spin.

Reflexive-seeming responses are often shaped by prior experience; the nervous system tunes them over time.

This continuous background reasoning governs not only high-level problem solving but also posture, balance, motor coordination, and social navigation.

Reasoning thus encompasses more dimensions than language can capture: spatial, motoric, emotional, sensory, and symbolic. It is the pervasive operating mode of the wetware.

2. Reasoning Is Not Linguistic in Nature

Equating reasoning with language is a category mistake. Language is a product of reasoning, a powerful means for expressing and communicating thought, but it is not the substrate of thought itself.

Infants display reasoning before language: seeking hidden objects, anticipating events, coordinating with caregivers.

Animals reason without words: corvids use tools, dolphins cooperate in hunts, apes plan multi-step actions.

Humans reason non-linguistically in skilled activity: driving, dancing, composing music, solving spatial puzzles.

The puzzling philosophical fixation on language as the essence of reasoning reflects a cognitively entrapped tradition in Western thought. It narrows inquiry to what can be verbally articulated, overlooking the vast, often unconscious reasoning that underlies behavior.

3. Reasoning Without Consciousness

Much reasoning occurs outside awareness. The wetware continuously regulates physiological states, guides movements, and manages complex perceptual–motor loops without our attention. Conscious, deliberate reasoning is a special case, not the general rule.

4. Consciousness as Degrees and Modes of Felt States

The common assumption that consciousness is singular and binary—either present or absent—cannot withstand scrutiny. Consciousness is better described as a shifting set of felt states:

Normal waking awareness involves a rich stream of felt sensations, thoughts, and perceptions.

Sleep turns down or suspends these felt states, with dreaming producing a different mode of felt experience.

Drug-altered states —from alcohol to psilocybin—change the quality, coherence, and intensity of felt states.

Flow states reduce reflective self-awareness while maintaining high functional performance.

So much more

The only clear commonality among these conditions is that they are felt. Large portions of cognition proceed unfelt, “under the covers,” in parallel with or independent of felt awareness.

5. The Inference Problem: Other Minds and Felt States

We cannot directly experience another being’s felt states. We make inferences—about other humans, about animals—based on behavior, evolutionary continuity, and neurological similarity.

It is reasonable to infer that other humans have conscious experiences broadly like ours; denying this requires an implausible scepticism.

For non-human animals, inferences are less secure. Mammals and birds show strong evidence for rich felt states; invertebrates, such as spiders, present more uncertainty.

One can posit that a spider’s complex behavior may be executed without felt states, but this remains conjecture.

Biology likely predisposes us to attribute awareness to other beings. This evolved social inference helps coordinate social life but is not proof of actual felt states in others.

Summary

It is a given that the wetware’s adaptive mode of operation is to run continuously across conscious and unconscious processes. Language is a major tool of reasoning but not its foundation. Consciousness is not a unitary, binary condition but a spectrum of felt states, modulated by context, physiology, and brain state. Much thought occurs without felt awareness; much behavior proceeds without conscious deliberation. While it is natural to infer consciousness in others, such inferences remain formally unprovable and actually unknowable across large evolutionary divides. Reasoning, language, and consciousness each remain, in their own way, great mysteries, connected yet irreducible to one another.

Readings

Polanyi, M. (1966). The Tacit Dimension. Garden City, NY: Doubleday.

Explores the vast scope of non-verbal and non-explicit reasoning, offering a clear challenge to linguistic models of thought.

Searle, J. R. (1992). The Rediscovery of the Mind. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Argues for the reality and centrality of consciousness while emphasizing its subjective, first-person character and resistance to reduction.

Nagel, T. (1974). What is it Like to Be a Bat? The Philosophical Review, 83(4), 435–450.

A classic discussion of the limits of knowing another creature’s conscious experience, highlighting the inaccessibility of felt states across species.

Edelman, G. M., & Tononi, G. (2000). A Universe of Consciousness: How Matter Becomes Imagination. New York: Basic Books.

Presents a biological account of consciousness as a dynamic process, with emphasis on variation in modes and levels of awareness.

Appendix A: Why I Use “Wetware”

I use wetware as a colloquial term for the body as a whole. In theoretical discussions, one often encounters the phrase embodied consciousness—the idea that conscious experience is rooted in the lived reality of a body. My preference for wetware emphasizes a plainspoken reminder: it is not merely the nervous system.

The tendency to single out the nervous system is a product of certain scholarly traditions, particularly in neuroscience and psychology, that separate it conceptually from the rest of the organism. But this separation is misleading. The nervous system cannot function independently of the body’s other systems—musculoskeletal, circulatory, endocrine, digestive, and so on. The body is an integrated whole, and all these systems interact to produce what is experienced as perception, thought, and action.

A moment’s reflection should make this clear. The state of the body affects mood, attention, decision-making, and the quality of conscious experience. To speak of wetware is to point directly to this integrated reality rather than to a specialized or isolated organ system.

Appendix B: What I Mean by “Cognitive Entrapment”

The term cognitive entrapment is not a standard expression in psychology, but it captures a pervasive tendency in human thought: the difficulty of thinking outside established frames of reference. It refers to the condition of operating within a set of assumptions, definitions, and intellectual habits without seriously examining them.

This tendency is especially visible within intellectual and professional traditions, where disciplinary boundaries, methodological commitments, and canonical texts can reinforce a closed loop of thinking. But cognitive entrapment is not limited to scholars or specialists. It affects everyone. It is a general feature of human cognition to default to established patterns—mental shortcuts that feel secure and familiar but can limit insight.

Breaking free from cognitive entrapment requires the ability—and the willingness—to step back and ask whether the assumptions guiding one’s reasoning are actually sound. This does not mean questioning all assumptions. That would be impossible; reasoning itself depends on a background of unexamined premises. The challenge is to identify the assumptions that are most relevant to the issue at hand and subject them to critical scrutiny.

The capacity to recognize and question unsound assumptions is central to clear reasoning. It is not the only component—reasoning also involves organizing evidence, drawing plausible inferences, and maintaining coherence—but without the ability to re-examine guiding premises, reasoning risks collapsing into the mere repetition of inherited thought patterns.