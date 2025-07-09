Prefacing Remarks

This entry in the Reason series explores the limits of knowledge in trauma research and treatment. The main essay consists of a sequence of arguably grounded reflections on trauma, psychology, and the epistemological failure of scientific models in this domain. The final section provides an annotated bibliography of influential figures and texts in trauma therapy to illustrate the diversity and unsettled character of the field.

Musings

Thoughts, emotion, sensation, perception, all acts of awareness are so inextricably tangled that it's hard to say where one starts and the other stops. But sometimes our emotions run away with us. They get tagged to our memories in such a way that it becomes disastrous for our mental health. We call it triggering. We call it flashbacks. We call it PTSD. But it happens. And we don't know how to treat it reliably.

So it seems to be neurological and biological and biochemical. And sometimes we can use electricity. Sometimes we can use talk therapy. Sometimes we can use chemicals. And sometimes we can't do anything at all. It's just a great mystery. But it's a sad thing when it happens.

Nobody really knows anything. There are lots of theories. So that should be plain. There are lots of proposed treatments. Sometimes things seem to work, other times they don't. Sometimes we think we've got it healed, and it comes back. It's very unpredictable. Not understood at all. Theories abound.

Clinical psychology is far more art than science. We try this, see if it works. Try that, see if it works. Sometimes it does, often it doesn't. Our theories are arguably mostly useless, provisional at best.

I don't consider any criticisms of trauma therapy saying it's just anecdotal reasoning to be correct, it's not an area where we can scientifically reason. Probabilities don't apply. Calculations don't apply. At most, it's pattern recognition with vague predictions and treatments that may or may not work. There's no science behind it. There's just heuristics and anecdote. So to assert that something is anecdotal is really a bogus criticism.

All scholarship starts with anecdote. Science seems to think otherwise, but science has vast failures in the area of psychology and almost no successes when applying the methods of science. Any successes don't come from any controlled studies.

Working with trauma we have theorizing and occasional practical success; not prediction, not numbers. Was the healing due to the treatment? Maybe and maybe not. How would one know for sure? And to assert that numbers would be useful and applicable is a often a mistake.

Readings

The following readings represent a range of influential figures and frameworks in the contemporary study and treatment of trauma. They do not represent a cumulative science, nor do they converge on a shared theoretical model. Rather, they reflect a wide field of experiential inquiry, grounded in clinical intuition, case history, heuristic trial, and reflective theorizing. While some make gestures toward neurobiological explanation or outcome measurement, the underlying reality is that trauma therapy remains a domain where prediction, replication, and calculation have little foothold. Criticisms that dismiss particular approaches as “anecdotal” miss the point: in this field, there is no foundational science to appeal to, and there is no formal model to verify. Theories abound, treatments are proposed, sometimes things help, sometimes they don’t. That is the epistemic ground of trauma therapy today.

Van der Kolk, B. A. (2014). The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma. Viking.

A broadly influential text that integrates personal case experience, clinical observation, and neurobiological speculation. Argues that trauma reshapes the body’s stress systems and must be treated through embodied and experiential practices. Its success lies not in formal demonstration but in clinical resonance.

Herman, J. L. (1992). Trauma and Recovery: The Aftermath of Violence—from Domestic Abuse to Political Terror. Basic Books.

Presents a narrative structure for understanding trauma and its treatment, especially in interpersonal and systemic contexts. Introduced durable categories such as complex PTSD and phase-based recovery. Grounded in feminist clinical practice, not experimental validation.

Levine, P. A. (1997). Waking the Tiger: Healing Trauma. North Atlantic Books.

Proposes that trauma is a bodily state, locked in the nervous system, and must be resolved through physiological discharge. Theoretical grounding draws from animal behavior and somatic theory, not formal empirical study. Widely adopted in practice-based settings.

Porges, S. W. (2011). The Polyvagal Theory: Neurophysiological Foundations of Emotions, Attachment, Communication, and Self-Regulation. Norton.

Outlines a speculative model of the autonomic nervous system emphasizing safety, threat, and bodily regulation. Has influenced many therapeutic modalities, though its mechanisms remain conceptual. Its relevance is heuristic, not predictive.

Fisher, J. (2017). Healing the Fragmented Selves of Trauma Survivors: Overcoming Internal Self-Alienation. Routledge.

Offers a structured approach to working with trauma-induced internal divisions of identity, drawing on Internal Family Systems and somatic methods. The model reflects accumulated clinical pattern recognition rather than scientific testing.

Briere, J., & Scott, C. (2014). Principles of Trauma Therapy: A Guide to Symptoms, Evaluation, and Treatment (2nd ed.). SAGE.

An overview of prevailing approaches in clinical psychology, with emphasis on cognitive-behavioral frameworks. While it cites outcome studies, it also acknowledges the limits of standardization and the complexity of individual cases.

Courtois, C. A., & Ford, J. D. (Eds.). (2013). Treating Complex Traumatic Stress Disorders in Adults: Scientific Foundations and Therapeutic Models (2nd ed.). Guilford Press.

A compendium of diverse clinical approaches to trauma that reflects the field’s lack of consensus. Though framed as “scientific,” the content is overwhelmingly narrative, interpretive, and therapeutic rather than formally analytic.

McFarlane, A. C., & Yehuda, R. (2000). The Science of Trauma: Understanding the Human Response to Stress. In E. M. G. McNally & R. A. Carlson (Eds.), Trauma, Recovery, and the Therapeutic Relationship. American Psychiatric Publishing.

Explores speculative links between trauma and stress hormones. Represents a biological narrative of trauma’s mechanisms that is suggestive rather than explanatory. The theoretical scaffolding has not led to reliable therapeutic prediction.

Ogden, P., Minton, K., & Pain, C. (2006). Trauma and the Body: A Sensorimotor Approach to Psychotherapy. Norton.

Blends attachment theory, body awareness, and somatic processing into a treatment framework. The underlying logic is clinical and reflective, not statistical. Its uptake is practical, not evidentiary.

Bromberg, P. M. (1998). Standing in the Spaces: Essays on Clinical Process, Trauma, and Dissociation. Analytic Press.

Essays on dissociation and multiplicity in trauma survivors, framed through relational psychoanalysis. Makes no claim to generalizability. Insight comes from clinical reflection, not measurement.