Author’s Preface

This essay is a detailed exploration of the phenomenology of inner experience. It draws entirely from direct observation, not from second-hand theory, and examines what it is like to inhabit a mind, to attend to its contents, and to notice the ways those contents change. It challenges certain entrenched academic positions—particularly the view that thought is identical to language—and argues that the variety, fluidity, and ineffability of inner life cannot be contained by the terms that philosophy and psychology have so far offered.

The discussion unfolds across several linked themes. These include: the scope of felt states (a preferred term over “feelings” or “emotions”); the variability of those states and the factors that influence them; the frequent but underexamined shifts of attention between outer world, body, and inner life; the existence of pre-verbal or quasi-verbal thought; the possibility of minimal, contentless awareness; and the epistemic limits of knowing the inner states of other beings.

The account stays close to lived experience, avoiding unnecessary technical jargon, and treats language not as a definitive model for thought, but as a partial, sometimes clumsy tool for representing it.

Introduction

The inner world is private. This is not a conclusion but a definitional truth: no one can directly access another’s inner experience. We can compare words, behaviours, physiological reactions, even neural recordings, but the lived reality—the qualitative “what-it-is-like” of an experience—remains opaque to others.

We have an array of words for talking about inner life—consciousness, awareness, attention, perception, sensation—and in philosophy the added coinage qualia. These terms suggest that we might compare experiences directly: “my red” and “your red” must be the same if we both apply the word to the same stimulus. But such linguistic alignment only confirms correlation between stimulus and outward report; it does not verify that the inner experiences match.

This limitation does not make phenomenology—the study of inner experience—pointless. It simply means phenomenology must begin from what can be observed directly: the shifting states of consciousness as they appear to the subject, the conditions that seem to change them, and the limits of our ability to name them.

Discussion

1. Felt States: Beyond the Vocabulary of Emotion

The term felt states refers to the full range of inner conditions as they are lived, without presupposing the narrow emotion lists common in psychology. Models such as Paul Ekman’s “basic emotions” identify anger, fear, joy, sadness, surprise, and disgust. These categories capture part of the field, but they exclude countless states that are neither unnamed variants of these emotions nor reducible to them.

Felt states range from strong and pervasive to faint and fleeting. Some operate as background tones—present whether or not one is consciously attending to them. Depression, for example, may not register as a distinct state until named, yet it can subtly influence every perception. Joy can be equally pervasive, colouring the whole of experience without necessarily being focal.

Many felt states are ineffable. The term means not that they are mysterious in principle, but that they lack ready names in our shared vocabulary. Awe, reverence, adoration, loathing—these are the ones we have names for. But there are innumerable unnamed states that cannot be captured with a single word, even though they are as real in experience as any “basic emotion.”

2. Variability, Intensity, and Modulation

Felt states differ not only in kind but in intensity, duration, and stability. They are also responsive to a wide variety of influences:

Cognitive and verbal: Words spoken by others, internal ruminations, sudden insights.

Physical: Pain, pleasure, bodily fatigue, illness, exertion.

Chemical: Alcohol, psilocybin, LSD, caffeine, and countless other psychoactive agents.

Energetic and sensory: Light, sound, touch, temperature; mechanical, electrical, or magnetic stimulation.

The sensorium—the total apparatus of sensation—acts as a modifiable interface for experience. Memory also exerts constant influence, colouring states even when its content is not at the forefront of awareness. Memory is erratic: it can bring back vivid details or fail entirely, as in the “tip-of-the-tongue” phenomenon. This latter case is itself a felt state, here termed the inchoate state: a pre-verbal pause, without clear imagery or sensation, in which the mind seems to reach but not yet grasp.

3. The Dynamics of Attention and Awareness

One of the most common features of mental life is the fluid shift of attention among domains. This is so familiar it often goes unnoticed.

Attention can move from the external world to the body, from the body to the inner world, from inner thought to outer perception. One can fix on a tree, then narrow focus to a single leaf, then shift to the sensation of one’s feet against the floor, then to the faint ringing in the ears that is normally ignored until attended to. The tinnitus does not vanish when unattended—presumably the physical cause persists—but attention determines whether it is part of conscious experience at that moment.

Attention can also be directed toward:

Inner language: the silent flow of words in thought.

Non-verbal thought: conceptual structures without linguistic form.

Imagery: visualising objects, scenes, or events.

Imagined sound: hearing music or voices internally.

Philosophy calls the object-directed nature of awareness intentionality, but the term obscures what is plain in lived experience: ordinarily we are aware of something. Yet there can also be diffuse or raw awareness without a specific object—brief blank stares, contentless moments in which perception, thought, and sensation seem absent. These states are neither mystical nor exalted; they are simply part of the nervous system’s range.

4. Transitional States: Pre-Verbal and Quasi-Verbal Thought

Not all thought is either wholly non-linguistic or fully verbal. Between these lies quasi-verbal or pre-verbal thought—mental content that has structure and direction but has not yet crystallised into words.

Such states often appear during complex reasoning: the mind holds the outline of an argument or a set of points but has not yet formed sentences. They are conscious but fleeting, gone before they can be described. Unlike the tip-of-the-tongue state, the missing element is not a specific word but the linguistic form of an entire thought.

The existence of such states is direct evidence against the claim that thought is language. Language may be one medium for thought, but it is not the entirety of it.

5. Minimal Awareness and Other Minds

It is possible to enter a brief state—perhaps a second or two—of minimal awareness, in which language, thought, and sensation fall away, leaving only a diffuse background sense of being. These states dissolve quickly.

This raises questions about the inner lives of nonhuman creatures. A cat staring at a wall may be in such a state—or in a very different one. The truth is inaccessible. Neural activity can be measured, but no measurement will yield the felt texture of the experience. Even in simpler organisms, the mapping between neural patterns and qualitative states is far too complex to reconstruct in full.

6. The Critique of “Language is Thought”

Careful phenomenological observation shows that much of conscious life is non-linguistic: bodily sensation, imagery, affective tone, pre-verbal thought, minimal awareness. The view that thought is language—a position entrenched in some parts of philosophy and cognitive science—is contradicted by this evidence.

Language is a representational tool, valuable for communication and certain forms of reasoning, but it is not the substrate of all thought. Treating it as such obscures the complexity and variety of inner life and distorts our understanding of how mind operates.

Summary

Inner life is richer, more variable, and less easily named than many philosophical and psychological accounts allow. Felt states extend far beyond the narrow emotional categories of standard models, varying in intensity, duration, and responsiveness to multiple influences. Attention shifts constantly between outer perception, bodily sensation, and inner life, sometimes to structured thought, sometimes to blank, contentless awareness.

Transitional forms of thought—pre-verbal or quasi-verbal—demonstrate that language is not the same as thought. Minimal awareness and the opacity of other minds remind us that even the most careful observation has limits.

Phenomenology, properly understood, is not the cataloguing of fixed states but the ongoing observation of this fluid, layered field of experience, with full acknowledgment of the inadequacy of our language to capture it completely.

Readings

James, W. (1890). The Principles of Psychology (Vol. 1). New York: Henry Holt.

A foundational text introducing the metaphor of the “stream of consciousness,” emphasising continuity, change, and the impossibility of breaking inner life into rigid units.

Nagel, T. (1974). What is it like to be a bat? The Philosophical Review, 83(4), 435–450.

A philosophical argument on the limits of third-person science in capturing first-person experience, directly relevant to the problem of knowing other minds.

Tart, C. T. (1975). States of Consciousness. New York: E. P. Dutton.

An early systematic attempt to describe and classify altered states of consciousness, useful as a comparative framework for understanding the breadth of possible felt states.

Ratcliffe, M. (2008). Feelings of Being: Phenomenology, Psychiatry and the Sense of Reality. Oxford: Oxford University Press.

A phenomenological study of background moods and the ways they shape the sense of reality, closely aligned with the concept of pervasive felt states.

Varela, F. J., Thompson, E., & Rosch, E. (1991). The Embodied Mind: Cognitive Science and Human Experience. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Connects phenomenological observation to cognitive science, emphasising embodiment and the role of lived experience in shaping cognition.