Author’s Preface

This essay belongs to a broader series that questions prevailing assumptions about reasoning, meaning, and the structure of explanation. Its concern is not empirical research, but conceptual clarity. The theme developed here arose from long reflection on the pervasive habit of treating consciousness as if it were something in the world—something to be discovered, measured, or modelled like any other phenomenon. But consciousness is not one thing among many; it is the precondition for the appearance of things at all.

This reflection is not offered as a contribution to science, nor as a rejection of it. Rather, it is a clarification of what it means to speak of consciousness in the first place. The distinction between the inner world and the outer world—while seemingly obvious—is often blurred, especially in contemporary discussions of mind and brain. That blurring is not accidental. It stems from deeply rooted habits of language that go unexamined. This essay is an attempt to expose those habits, not to resolve all questions about consciousness, but to show why some questions may be wrongly framed.

The project is thus conceptual rather than empirical, diagnostic rather than constructive. Its aim is not to define what consciousness is, but to make visible the kinds of confusion that arise when we try to explain it using tools that were never suited to the task. As with other essays in this series, the purpose is not to reach a final conclusion, but to draw a sharper line between sense and nonsense, and to ask what can be said meaningfully about something that makes meaning itself possible.

Introduction

There is a persistent tendency to describe consciousness as if it were a phenomenon located in the outer world. This is done by identifying it with brain activity, body processes, or physical interactions. Such identifications are not only unsupported; they are conceptually mistaken. The brain and body belong to the outer world. Consciousness belongs to the inner world. These are not two objects to be compared, nor two regions to be mapped onto one another. The inner world is not a subset of the outer world. It is not even the opposite of the outer world. It is the condition in which the outer world is encountered at all. To speak of consciousness as if it were one more item in the inventory of the outer world is to mistake what kind of thing consciousness is. This is not merely an error of analysis. It is a confusion of categories that undermines the very possibility of clarity.

Discussion

The Limits of Explaining Consciousness

It is often assumed that consciousness will eventually be explained in terms of what happens in the brain. This assumption is rarely questioned. Yet it is not a demonstrated fact, but a conjecture. There is no reason to believe it is true in principle. To explain something is to place it within a domain of understanding. But consciousness is the precondition of understanding. It is not a thing to be explained. It is that by which explanation takes place. The outer world is the domain in which things are observed, compared, measured, and described. The inner world is the condition for anything being observed at all. Attempts to explain consciousness as if it were part of the outer world fail to grasp this distinction.

The Human Organism and the Outer World

The brain and the body are part of the outer world. They can be seen, touched, cut, and described. They are components of the larger world in which organisms move, act, and die. The vocabulary used to describe them—nerves, muscles, signals, circuits—is drawn from the outer world. These descriptions are functional, spatial, and causal. They belong to the order of things. The human organism is located in the outer world. It is shaped by it, and it in turn shapes it. There is no need to question this. But it is a mistake to move from this observation to the claim that everything that exists must be part of the outer world.

The Inner World and Its Mysteries

The inner world is not a region inside the body. It is not a container or a location. It is the lived world of awareness, of thinking, feeling, intending, remembering, suffering, and choosing. It is not made of anything. It is not located anywhere. It is not composed of parts. It is not surrounded by space or marked by time in the same way the outer world is. The inner world contains mysteries that are not hidden pieces of a puzzle but essential features of experience. They are not mysterious because they are not yet understood. They are mysterious because they are what makes understanding possible. The inner world is not just what happens “inside” a person. It is the frame in which the outer world shows up as meaningful at all.

Metaphor and Language for Inner Worlds

The vocabulary available to describe the inner world is limited. Much of it is borrowed from the outer world. We say that someone “grasped” an idea, or “wrestled” with a problem, or “carried” an emotional burden. These are metaphors. They allow communication, but they do not describe literal states. The inner world is not a landscape, but we speak of it as if it were. It is not a machine, but we speak of “mechanisms” of thought. These metaphors are often necessary. But they must be recognized as metaphors. When they are taken literally, they obscure rather than clarify. It is tempting to treat the inner world as if it were an interior version of the outer world. That temptation leads directly to confusion.

Consciousness, Identity, and Causality

The brain and the body causally affect the inner world. This is obvious. Changes to the outer world affect how the inner world is experienced. Injury, exhaustion, temperature, chemicals, and aging all have an impact. This causal relationship is not in doubt. But it does not follow that the inner world is identical with the outer world. To say that one thing causes another is not to say that the two are the same. Rain causes puddles, but rain is not a puddle. Light causes sight, but light is not sight. The inner world is causally influenced by the outer world, but it is not part of it. Consciousness is not a thing among things. It is not a property. It is not a process. It is not an object. It is the condition of objectivity. To identify consciousness with anything in the outer world is to make a mistake of kind, not just of degree.

Causality and Identity in Other Domains

The difference between causality and identity is well understood in most discussions. Fire causes heat, but fire is not heat. Wires carry current, but they are not electricity. Yet in discussions of consciousness, this basic distinction is often ignored. The desire to simplify, to unify, to explain, leads to the collapse of the inner world into the outer world. This collapse is not an insight. It is a confusion. It substitutes vocabulary for understanding. The difference between what something is and what causes it should not be forgotten. In the case of consciousness, that difference is decisive.

Category Mistakes in Explaining the Mind

A category mistake happens when words or ideas appropriate to one domain are applied to another where they do not belong. It is a category mistake to ask how heavy the number seven is. It is a category mistake to look for the location of a university after listing its buildings. These mistakes are not falsehoods. They are confusions. In talking about the inner world, it is a category mistake to describe it using the language of the outer world. To speak of thoughts as signals, of intentions as programs, or of awareness as computation, is to move vocabulary into a domain where it does not fit. These mistakes are common. They are not always obvious. But they distort the subject. They lead to theories that are internally incoherent and externally persuasive. That is, they sound plausible but do not make sense.

The Coherence of Inner–Outer Explanations

It is tempting to think that everything must be explained in terms of the outer world. But this is not required. It is not even clear that it is possible. The inner world is not something within the outer world. It is not a phenomenon to be observed from the outside. It is the frame in which all phenomena are made sense of. To try to explain the inner world as if it were a feature of the outer world is to reverse the order of explanation. It is to explain what makes explanation possible by appealing to what explanation depends on. That is incoherent. The outer world can affect the inner world. But it cannot account for it. It cannot explain it without first presupposing it.

Reversed Metaphor: Outer Described by Inner

Sometimes, metaphor moves in the other direction. The outer world is described using terms from the inner world. The wind is said to howl in anger. A virus is said to attack. These are clearly metaphorical. They are not taken literally. The wind does not feel rage. The virus does not have intent. These metaphors are understood as imaginative expressions. But when the direction is reversed—when the inner world is described as if it were composed of outer-world structures—this is often not recognized as metaphor. The mind is said to store information, to calculate, to transmit signals. These phrases are often used as if they were literal. They are not. They are metaphors. And they mislead when treated as anything more.

Summary

Consciousness is not a feature of the outer world. It is not a thing, a state, or a process. It is the ground of the inner world and the condition for any experience of the outer world. While the outer world causally affects consciousness, it is a mistake to identify consciousness with anything in the outer world. This mistake arises from the habitual misuse of language—from metaphors taken as literal, and categories taken as interchangeable. The confusion of causality with identity, and the misuse of outer-world vocabulary to describe inner-world experience, leads to category mistakes that undermine serious thought. Recognizing the limits of language and the boundaries between domains is not a retreat from understanding. It is a requirement for it.

Readings

Bennett, M. R., & Hacker, P. M. S. (2003). Philosophical Foundations of Neuroscience. Blackwell.

This book provides a sustained critique of the widespread assumption that brain science can directly explain consciousness, intention, perception, and other inner-world phenomena. Bennett and Hacker argue that many neuroscientific claims involve conceptual confusions rather than empirical discoveries. They emphasize that language appropriate to the outer world—such as talking about neurons “storing” or “processing” information—is often illegitimately transferred to inner-world phenomena, leading to a confusion of causal description with ontological explanation. The authors draw on Wittgensteinian analysis to show how such transpositions often result in category mistakes that obscure rather than clarify the nature of consciousness.

Ryle, G. (1949). The Concept of Mind. Hutchinson.

Ryle’s foundational work introduces the idea of a category mistake, which lies at the heart of this essay’s argument. He critiques the dualist view that mind and body are two separate substances, proposing instead that mental vocabulary refers not to ghostly inner entities but to dispositions and capacities that are expressed in action. While his conclusions diverge from those advanced here, his diagnosis of how metaphors drawn from one domain are misapplied to another remains highly relevant. Ryle demonstrates how the temptation to locate the mind “inside” the person arises from the inappropriate use of outer-world spatial metaphors to describe inner-world conditions. His work remains central for understanding the linguistic confusions that underlie many modern accounts of consciousness.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The Tacit Dimension. University of Chicago Press.

Polanyi’s concept of tacit knowledge—that we know more than we can tell—reinforces the claim that the inner world cannot be fully articulated using outer-world language. He shows that the act of knowing always involves a background of unspoken, experiential awareness that is irreducible to explicit formulas or physical descriptions. Polanyi argues that conscious comprehension is rooted in a participatory relation to the world, not in the mechanical application of rules. His analysis supports the view that consciousness is not a product to be broken down into components, but the context within which meaning arises. This work helps reframe the nature of understanding itself as a fundamentally inner-world activity.

Searle, J. R. (1992). The Rediscovery of the Mind. MIT Press.

Searle forcefully challenges reductionist models of consciousness that treat the mind as a computational or mechanistic byproduct of the brain. While he affirms that consciousness is biologically based, he rejects the idea that it can be captured in third-person terms or modeled as a formal system. Searle distinguishes between the outer world of observable behavior and the inner world of first-person experience, and insists that any account of mind that ignores this distinction fails in principle. His discussion of the “first-person ontology” of consciousness aligns with the essay’s claim that consciousness is the condition for any experience of the world, not a component of it. Searle's rejection of linguistic and logical reductionism helps illuminate the irreducible character of the inner world.

Nagel, T. (1974). What is it like to be a bat? The Philosophical Review, 83(4), 435–450. https://doi.org/10.2307/2183914

Nagel’s influential essay poses a direct challenge to the outer-world explanatory project by highlighting the inaccessibility of subjective experience to objective description. He argues that no amount of third-person knowledge—no matter how complete—can capture the inner-world reality of what it is like to be a conscious creature. The subjective perspective, he maintains, cannot be reduced to the outer-world terms of physiology, behavior, or function. His formulation of the "what it is like" question has become a standard reference point for those who argue that consciousness is fundamentally distinct from physical processes. The essay supports the view that the inner world is not a mystery to be solved but a condition to be recognized.

Hacker, P. M. S. (2012). The Intellectual Powers: A Study of Human Nature. Wiley-Blackwell.

Hacker builds on his earlier collaboration with Bennett and extends the critique of conceptual missteps in philosophical psychology. He offers a detailed analysis of what it means to perceive, believe, imagine, remember, and intend—arguing that these are not reducible to physical states or neural processes. Hacker carefully examines the logical grammar of inner-world concepts, showing how treating them as though they belonged to the outer world leads to confusion. His work insists on the autonomy of psychological vocabulary and rejects the legitimacy of outer-world metaphors in describing human consciousness. By emphasizing the role of linguistic clarity and conceptual restraint, Hacker provides a rigorous philosophical foundation for distinguishing between what can and cannot be said coherently about the mind.