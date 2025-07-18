I'm not going to argue—go full Nietzsche—that there are no facts, only interpretations. Sometimes there are facts, under any reasonable definition of what a fact is. Sometimes there are interpretations, under any reasonable definition of what interpretations are. Sometimes the interpretations are good. Often enough, they're horrendous. The problem, of course, is to determine which is which. And that’s a fact… or is it an interpretation? (Scratches head.)

Author’s Preface

This essay brings together a set of reflections on what I see as recurring problems with how formal reasoning is used when applied to complex, unstable, and interpretive areas of human life. The general theme is simple enough: much of modern academic thinking appears to lean too heavily on formalism, abstraction, and quantification, often losing sight of how people actually reason in everyday life.

The structure follows four main themes:

1. the neglect of everyday phenomenology and the careless dismissal of folk psychology,

2. the repeated but unworkable attempt to quantify things that are not really measurable,

3. the questionable conception of proof itself and how it is used, and

4. the Central Limit Theorem as an overextended and misapplied formalism.

All four sections share a common direction—pushing back against Platonic habits of thought and the idea of formal certainty in places where, in practice, people rely on judgment, approximation, and direct observation.

These are my current views. I offer them as opinions formed by experience and reflection, not as proofs of anything. They are provisional and subject to revision, like all reasoning about human affairs should be. While I believe these views are reasonable, I fully accept they may be incomplete or mistaken. Others, including some professional scholars, have expressed similar concerns in their own ways, though often with different emphasis or focus. For those interested in exploring these issues further, the readings section includes sources that influenced or align with the themes discussed here.

I'm not going to argue—go full Nietzsche—that there are no facts, only interpretations. Sometimes there are facts, under any reasonable definition of what a fact is. Sometimes there are interpretations, under any reasonable definition of what interpretations are. Sometimes the interpretations are good. Often enough, they're horrendous. The problem, of course, is to determine which is which. And that’s a fact… or is it an interpretation? (Scratches head.)

Introduction

This essay begins from a simple observation: in certain parts of modern intellectual life, especially in fields like psychology and the social sciences, formal reasoning and abstract models are often treated as more solid and reliable than they probably are. In particular, there seems to be a routine tendency to overlook the complicated, unstable, and context-dependent nature of human behavior, and to replace it with neat formal systems that promise more certainty than they can actually deliver.

What follows is not an attempt to disprove formal methods outright—they have their uses, especially in well-structured systems—but rather to question where and how they are applied. My focus here is on areas where formalism tends to overreach, offering claims of precision and rigor in settings where flexibility, approximation, and direct human judgment seem more appropriate.

The goal of this essay is to explore a set of recurring patterns: where reasoning about people drifts too far into abstraction, where common language and experience are ignored, and where the supposed security of proof is often more about persuasive argument within accepted systems than about discovering anything definite. The following sections examine examples of this drift and reflect on how it affects understanding, especially in domains where interpretation and tacit knowledge are central.

Part I: Phenomenology and the Neglect of Everyday Reasoning

People have always had a working language for talking about what goes on inside their own heads. It shows up in plain, ordinary phrases: people “hold a thought,” “lose a thought,” “follow a train of thought,” or “forget what they were going to say.” People don’t have to learn these phrases from textbooks or classrooms—they grow up hearing them and using them because they describe real experiences everyone shares. This is the natural phenomenology people use every day, built straight out of lived experience.

But when looking at academic discussions—especially in the European philosophical traditions—something odd happens. This simple, common way of talking gets ignored. Academics have a habit of replacing these plain words with strange, complicated jargon that few people outside their bubble can understand. They talk about “intentionality,” “epoché,” or “noema” and act as if this is a clearer, more scientific way of describing thought. But it isn’t. In fact, it often just muddies things. Most people know exactly what it means to “lose a thought” or “follow a train of thought.” They do not know what “intentionality” means without taking a university course.

This habit of turning simple ideas into complicated language points to a bigger problem. Many academic thinkers treat ordinary experience with suspicion. They often refer to everyday ways of thinking and speaking as “folk psychology,” and some even dismiss it as vague or atheoretical. They seem to believe that everyday categories are somehow defective because they don’t come wrapped in formal definitions or mathematical models. But this criticism doesn’t hold up under serious thought.

Take the basic experience of thinking. Thoughts often come and go without warning. Sometimes a thought appears clearly, sometimes it fades away, sometimes people follow it in a certain direction, and sometimes they forget it altogether. People don’t need a theory to notice this—it just happens. They observe it in themselves. They have simple words to explain it. This isn’t sloppy or confused reasoning. It’s the actual foundation of all thinking: people experience these events, talk about them, and use them to understand themselves and others.

Some critics say psychology shouldn’t rely on these “folk categories” because they aren’t connected to any deep theory. But that complaint misses the obvious. What else could psychology use? There is no magic set of scientific categories waiting in the wings. There’s no hidden, superior way to divide up mental life based on brain waves or computer models. People don’t experience their minds through neurological data. They experience their minds through feelings, thoughts, patterns, and words.

Everyday terms like “anger,” “sadness,” “attention,” or “distraction” are how people make sense of themselves and the world around them. These terms survive because they work. People can understand each other by using them. People can explain their moods, their struggles, and their decisions using these terms. There is no need for a complicated theory to get at the basics of human experience.

Even in professional psychology, this is unavoidable. Despite decades of trying to make psychology more “scientific,” researchers and practitioners still rely heavily on plain language descriptions. There are countless questionnaires and rating scales where people are asked, in ordinary words, how they feel or what they think. The so-called “folk definitions” end up being the backbone of most applied psychology because they are the only reliable tool available when dealing with people’s minds.

The whole complaint about folk psychology falls apart if anyone asks a simple question: what exactly is supposed to replace it? Neurological definitions? Those don’t tell people anything about how to live their lives or understand themselves. Algorithmic models? Those are just tools built on top of the same everyday language. Operational definitions? Those often reduce rich, lived experiences to thin, artificial measurements that don’t capture what people actually feel.

The truth is that folk categories are not a flaw. They are the practical, grounded way people describe and understand their own minds. These categories are built on direct experience, on noticing patterns in thought, emotion, and behavior. People don’t see themselves as collections of brain states or mathematical equations. They see themselves as living, feeling beings who go through recognizable states—being happy, sad, lost in thought, frustrated, or joyful. And they talk about it in words that everyone understands.

This isn’t just speculation. It is grounded in decades of observation. After years spent in academic psychology, and decades of watching it from the outside, it is clear that nearly everything in psychology leans on these ordinary categories. That’s not because of laziness or lack of theory—it’s because those categories actually work. They make sense of the messy, shifting world of human thought and behavior.

Even the experience of thinking without words, or watching a thought drift in and out of attention, happens before any language gets applied. People often experience ideas before they have the words for them. Later, they turn the experience into words, share it, and sometimes even reflect back on it to refine their thinking. But the order remains clear: first comes the experience, then comes the language, and formal theory usually trails far behind, if it shows up at all.

In the end, it is a mistake to treat the academic language of phenomenology as superior or more precise than everyday talk. The ordinary way people talk about their own thoughts and feelings captures more of what is actually happening. Academic jargon often hides this simplicity under a layer of confusing terms. The real phenomenology—the one that explains how people actually experience their minds—starts in the street, in daily life, in the plain phrases that everyone knows how to use. Academic philosophy often turns away from this, but it does so at the cost of losing touch with reality. A proper understanding of human thought begins with what people already know about themselves, not with made-up labels from philosophical traditions.

Part II: The Failure of Quantification in Unstable Domains

It has been argued elsewhere—and it remains worth repeating—that trying to quantify human psychology is a fundamental error. In fact, it may be more than just an error; it is a category mistake. The mistake comes from treating human behavior, which is messy, unstable, and full of shifting patterns, as though it can be captured in the same way one might measure the length of a table or the weight of a sack of flour. The main tool for this quantification has been probability theory, and it is simply not built for this kind of task.

This is not to say there are no patterns in human behavior. There are patterns, and they are obvious to anyone who pays attention. People can see these patterns with their own eyes. They can recognize trends in how others act, often without needing to count anything or write anything down. Multiple people can notice the same thing: someone being rude, someone being generous, someone being two-faced. The recognition is there, even if the exact words used to describe it differ slightly. This happens because humans have a strong, built-in ability to observe and understand social behavior without numbers getting in the way.

This is where the real power of tacit understanding shows itself. People can spot trends, shifts in mood, changes in behavior—none of this requires formal categories or numerical scores. This ability to grasp what is happening is something that comes naturally to people who live and interact with others. It is informal, it is imprecise, but it is also real, and it works in everyday life far better than the systems of numbers and formulas that academics have tried to impose on it.

There are plenty of everyday examples to back this up. Take a simple case: someone notices that a person at work is routinely nasty and unfair to them but behaves nicely to people in higher positions. This is not some unusual discovery—it is something many people have seen firsthand. People even have sayings for it: “kicking down but kissing up.” It is a common feature of office life and social life in general. People see it, they talk about it, and they understand it. They don’t need to quantify it. They don’t need to count how many times it happens. They know it is a pattern because they experience it.

People make these sorts of judgments all the time. They can tell who is frequently kind and who is frequently nasty. They can tell who is fair and who is not. This knowledge is built on observation and experience, not on counting events or running statistical tests. These judgments are not absolute—they depend on context, they shift with new information, and people understand this. But the basic fact remains: people can distinguish between types of behavior without quantifying anything. These are qualitative judgments, not quantitative ones, and trying to force them into numbers misses the point.

Another ordinary example comes from observing animals. Anyone who has spent time around dogs knows that dogs have different temperaments. One dog might constantly seek affection and approval. Another dog might always want to assert itself and dominate. Another might be fearful and avoidant. These differences are clear to anyone who interacts with the animals. Nobody counts how many times a dog wags its tail or barks to reach these conclusions—they simply notice, reflect, and understand. Again, it is an informal, flexible, and practical knowledge built on observation, not quantification.

This way of understanding the world—through noticing, judging, and forming impressions—is the way humans are wired to work. It is flexible, it adapts to changing circumstances, and it recognizes the subtleties that rigid measurements often miss. Yet despite this, modern psychology and other social sciences have fallen into the trap of thinking everything must be turned into numbers. The field has drifted toward operational definitions and scoring systems, trying to package human experience into categories that can be plugged into statistical models.

This move toward measurement is not harmless. It distorts the very thing it claims to study. By taking living, shifting, complicated human tendencies and forcing them into numbers, the real picture gets flattened and misrepresented. This is particularly obvious when statistical methods, such as those relying on the Central Limit Theorem, are applied to these unstable situations. The Central Limit Theorem only works under specific assumptions: independence of observations, identical distributions, and stable variance. These assumptions rarely, if ever, hold true when dealing with human behavior. People are not coins to be flipped or dice to be rolled; they are variable, reactive, and unpredictable.

This is where the problem with modern psychological quantification becomes most visible. Researchers declare they are using “scientific” methods because they apply statistical models, but these models are built on assumptions that cannot be demonstrated to hold and, in many cases, obviously do not hold. The result is a kind of fake certainty. Numbers get printed, charts get published, and results get reported as if they represent real, stable facts about people—when in fact, they often reflect nothing more than the quirks of a flawed measurement system.

Tacit human judgment, for all its imperfections, often outperforms these formal measurement systems in the real world. People can quickly tell the difference between a person who is generally kind and a person who is generally unpleasant. They can spot changes in behavior, shifts in mood, and social dynamics without needing a statistical analysis. Their observations are approximate but usually more useful in practice than the pretend precision offered by scales and scores.

The rush to quantify everything also creates a false sense of objectivity. Assigning numbers to things does not automatically make them clearer or more accurate. Sometimes it does the opposite. It strips away the context, the flexibility, and the nuance that are necessary for understanding unstable phenomena like human behavior. Numbers can be helpful in some areas—counting physical objects, measuring weight, timing events—but they fail when applied to areas where the underlying reality is fluid and unstable.

In the end, the attempt to quantify human behavior reflects a basic misunderstanding of what can and cannot be measured. It is a confusion between the need for precision in the hard sciences and the need for flexible, perceptive judgment in human affairs. People have always been able to make useful judgments about each other without numbers, and those judgments have worked well enough to get through life. The problem comes when academics, driven by the desire for formal rigor, try to impose numbers where they do not belong. This results in poor models, bad predictions, and a distorted view of how people actually behave.

Part III: The Linguistic Nature of Proof and the Myth of Deduction

There are all kinds of words people use when talking about proof. There’s “proof,” “proven,” “deductive proof,” “written proof,” “symbolic proof,” even “computer proof” or “machine proof.” People say they have proved something, or they believe something has been proven. But if looked at closely, this whole idea of “proof” turns out to be pretty slippery. Proof is not some kind of hard, universal truth floating out there, like a Platonic truth about the universe. The correctness of a proof always depends on human understanding, and human understanding is flawed. Always has been, always will be.

Sometimes people talk about “tight” proofs and “not-so-tight” proofs. But what is that really saying? Mostly it just means some reasoning seems more convincing than other reasoning. That’s a judgment call, plain and simple. People also talk about proof by experiment or demonstration. They prove things by showing that, under certain conditions, one thing follows from another. Drop an object, and it falls to the ground. Pop a water balloon, and it bursts. Boil water at sea level, and it hits 100°C. These are basic demonstrations, and people count them as proof in everyday life. But even these are not absolute—they depend on background conditions. Water boils at 100°C, except when it doesn’t, like at high altitude. Everything is conditional on circumstances, even things called “proofs.”

This gets more complicated when stepping into mathematics and statistics, especially when people think they are working with deduction. Many statisticians think their results are deductively certain. But there’s a problem. There’s no such thing as absolute proof in these areas—there’s only argument and persuasion. People argue that something follows from something else, but that doesn’t make it true in the real world. What is called “proof” is really a set of judgments made by people trained to think a certain way, often missing the fact that they are just following familiar patterns of reasoning, not discovering timeless truths.

Take something like the Central Limit Theorem. It’s not proved by pure deduction. It’s proved through chains of reasoning, through language, through diagrams, through arguments that make sense to people trained in the field. Like all proofs, it’s built on prior understandings, on accepted steps, on language mixed with symbols. People use notations, but the reasoning behind those symbols always needs to be explained with language. Deductive parts do exist, but they are only fragments inside larger, language-driven explanations. The proof doesn’t stand on deduction alone—it needs the full support of human understanding to make sense.

Most people don’t realize how much of so-called proof comes down to language. A computer can follow a set of rules to check steps in a chain of reasoning, but it doesn’t know what any of it means. Humans have to define the rules, agree on the assumptions, and decide whether the outcome is persuasive. It’s all built on human interpretation. Thinking itself isn’t deductive. People don’t live by deduction. They notice patterns, they guess, they argue, they persuade, and sometimes they formalize things after the fact.

Deductive reasoning, when used properly, only says that if certain premises are true and certain steps are followed, a conclusion will also be true. But it says nothing about whether the starting premises are true in the first place. So deduction isn’t a full picture of reasoning—it's just one small part of it, and it leaves out most of what makes people understand things in the first place.

In real life, people don’t reason in deductive terms. Even in mathematics, most of the time people argue using language, using steps that are often skipped because they’re assumed to be obvious to anyone familiar with the subject. That’s why non-specialists struggle to follow mathematical reasoning—it depends on tacit knowledge, on unspoken understanding, and on community habits. The formal symbolic patterns are really just a surface layer; underneath it’s language and shared meaning doing all the real work.

This doesn’t just happen by accident. People get trained into these systems. They learn to think a certain way, to use certain steps, to follow certain forms. But that training can make people blind to the limitations of their own reasoning. It can make them confuse patterns of reasoning with actual deductive certainty. Some of the clearest examples come from geometry, like in Euclid’s proofs. Euclid used diagrams and plain language alongside logical steps. The diagrams were central, because people needed to see the relationships, not just follow the words.

Even the simplest geometric proof depends on perception. Draw two triangles on a page, and a person can see they are the same. Lay one on top of the other, and it becomes obvious. But in reality, no two drawings are perfectly identical. There’s always some variation, no matter how small. The abstraction is “identical triangles,” but in practice, there’s no such thing. People see similarity through perception first. Measurement comes later—if it comes at all. Even when measurements are taken, they just confirm what people already see.

That’s true in geometry, and it’s true across all forms of reasoning. People recognize patterns first, describe them with language, and only afterwards try to measure them. The process always starts with intuition and tacit understanding, moves to words, and only sometimes ends up with numbers and symbols. Measurement is just a formal layer on top of already-existing recognition. The main act of understanding happens before the formal step even begins.

This leads to a bigger point about proof across all fields—mathematics, science, statistics, or social science. Proof is presented as though it guarantees knowledge. But in practice, proofs are just arguments, supported by language, diagrams, examples, and community agreement. A so-called “tight” proof only means the argument feels complete, with no obvious holes. It doesn’t guarantee truth. Proofs are accepted because enough trained people agree that they make sense, but this is no different from other kinds of human reasoning.

Even computer-generated proofs don’t escape this problem. A computer proof is only accepted after people agree on the definitions, on the steps, and on the value of the result. There is no pure deduction separated from human judgment. Everything still runs through the filter of language, tacit understanding, and persuasion.

Rejecting Platonic thinking means rejecting the idea that proofs give people timeless truths. Proofs are language-based, meaning-based, and always subject to the limits of human reasoning. They depend on patterns people find convincing, not on some hidden certainty built into the universe. Proof is mostly persuasion dressed up in formal clothes, and it is shaped by culture, training, and shared habits—not by pure logic or absolute knowledge.

Part IV: The Central Limit Theorem as a Misused Formalism

There is a common misunderstanding about the Central Limit Theorem (CLT) and what it really claims. First off, it’s not just one theorem—it’s a family of theorems. Each version of the CLT starts from different assumptions, different setups, and comes with its own proof. But all of them have something in common: they rely on an already-built framework of mathematical reasoning. That includes prior theorems, lemmas, definitions, axioms, and most importantly, specific assumptions about probability and about how data behaves.

The proof of the Central Limit Theorem is never “pure deduction” in the strict, formal sense. It always begins by accepting certain things up front. These are the starting points—the assumptions about independence of observations, identical distributions, finite variances, or other technical conditions depending on which version of the theorem is being used. From there, reasoning takes place within this formal system. The reasoning is structured and follows certain rules, but it is still language, persuasion, and argumentation. There is no direct line from reality to theorem; it is all done within an artificial, constructed framework designed by mathematicians.

In this setup, what gets called “proof” is simply the following of reasoning steps, agreed on by the mathematical community, that show if certain conditions hold, then certain results follow. That’s all it says. If the conditions match, then the result is claimed to hold within the idealized world of mathematics. But there’s a big if here—whether the real world actually meets those assumptions is an entirely different matter. The mathematical proof doesn’t tell anything about the world. It doesn’t verify whether the assumptions are satisfied in practice. It only says: if you accept these starting points, then this is where you end up.

This is why it is wrong to think of the Central Limit Theorem as providing any kind of absolute guarantee about real-world behavior. It doesn’t. All it shows is that under certain formal conditions, an outcome holds in a model. There is no Platonic certainty here, no divine truth about the universe. The confidence people place in the CLT often comes from misplaced faith that the formal conditions are satisfied by reality. But the real world doesn’t come with labels saying “independent,” “identically distributed,” or “finite variance.” These are human-invented categories, based on simplifications and abstractions.

To go further, even within mathematics, proofs like those of the CLT are not deduction in the deepest sense. Deduction, strictly speaking, means preserving truth given true premises. But mathematics, including the CLT, doesn’t guarantee truth—it assumes it. The whole framework starts with assumptions, not with universally known truths. All the elegant steps, all the reasoning, all the formal language, still depend entirely on the soundness of the starting assumptions. Soundness itself is not something deduction can guarantee. Deduction can only transfer truth from premises to conclusion, but it cannot check whether the premises are correct to begin with.

This creates a major gap when people use the CLT in fields like psychology or social science. They borrow the formalism, assuming the theorem applies, but they rarely, if ever, verify whether the real-world data actually fits the assumptions. Worse, in many cases it’s not even possible to verify these assumptions properly. People are not stable units like idealized balls bouncing around in physics experiments. Human behavior doesn’t produce independent, identically distributed samples. Variance in human behavior is not fixed—it can balloon, shrink, or collapse depending on context, mood, environment, or social setting.

So when statistical methods in psychology lean heavily on the Central Limit Theorem, they are building on sand. The theorem is treated like a hard fact about the world, but it’s only a fact about a particular mathematical model under very specific conditions. That model rarely matches the messiness of human behavior. People taking averages and calculating standard errors based on CLT assumptions are pretending the data meets the requirements. But in unstable domains like psychology, this is an assumption, not a demonstrated fact. This makes the conclusions questionable at best, and in many cases, misleading.

The deeper problem is not just misuse—it’s a basic confusion about what mathematical proof offers. Proof in mathematics shows that an argument holds within a closed system, based on pre-agreed assumptions. It does not show that the world behaves that way. It certainly doesn’t show that results extend beyond the neat boundaries of the formal system. Using the Central Limit Theorem outside of clean, controlled conditions without checking assumptions is more than just careless—it borders on intellectual dishonesty. It takes a statement about idealized math and wrongly applies it to unstable, unpredictable human reality.

In the end, the faith placed in the CLT reveals how easily formalism can mislead people. There is a mistaken belief that because something is mathematically proven, it must hold in the world. But mathematics is a reasoning tool—it produces internally valid structures, not guarantees about reality. The CLT proves things within the logical structures of mathematical probability, nothing more. The rest—believing it holds in real life—is just persuasion, habit, and the false comfort of formal symbols. There is no deductive bridge from the theorem to the world, and pretending there is creates false confidence, misleading results, and weakens understanding of the very phenomena people claim to study.

Summary

This essay has explored what appears to be a recurring pattern across four connected areas: the tendency of formal academic traditions to misrepresent how people actually reason. The discussion begins with the sidelining of everyday phenomenology, continues through the misplaced criticism of folk psychology, examines the unreliable push to quantify unstable human behavior, questions common misunderstandings about proof and its limits, and finally critiques the routine overuse of statistical tools like the Central Limit Theorem in domains where their assumptions do not hold.

A consistent theme has emerged: the central role of tacit, perceptual, and intuitive reasoning in human life. Formalism does not replace this underlying reasoning—it builds on it, and often distorts it in the process. While formal systems may have their place, understanding remains grounded in how people observe, describe, and reason about their experiences. When intellectual traditions ignore this foundation, they risk exchanging practical ways of making sense of the world for empty abstraction. The reflections offered here do not claim finality, but suggest that remembering the role of ordinary reasoning is essential in any honest account of how people actually think and make sense of the world.

Readings

The following works were chosen to complement and expand upon the themes discussed in this essay, particularly the critique of formal reasoning applied to complex and unstable domains. Each reading offers a different perspective on the limits of formalism, the importance of human judgment, and the role of tacit understanding.

Davis, P. J. and Hersh, R. (1981). The Mathematical Experience. Boston: Birkhäuser. This book is a classic reflection on how mathematics is practiced as a human activity rather than a discovery of timeless, abstract truths. It emphasizes the cultural, historical, and psychological dimensions of mathematics, challenging the myth of mathematical reasoning as purely formal and detached. The authors explore how mathematicians actually work and think, which aligns with this essay’s argument that reasoning is fundamentally tied to human practice. For more details, see https://www.math.chalmers.se/~ulfp/Review/MathExperience.pdf.

Lakatos, I. (1976). Proofs and Refutations: The Logic of Mathematical Discovery. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. Lakatos famously shows that mathematical proofs are not final, closed demonstrations but are instead subject to constant challenge, revision, and reinterpretation. Using dialogue and historical examples, the book highlights how proofs evolve through debate and correction, undermining the view of mathematics as purely deductive or absolute. This supports the essay’s skepticism of formal proof as a fixed or conclusive tool. A summary can be found at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Proofs_and_Refutations.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The Tacit Dimension. Chicago: University of Chicago Press. Polanyi’s foundational argument is that “we know more than we can tell,” stressing that much human knowledge is tacit—understood and applied without being fully articulated. His work is central to this essay’s argument that reasoning depends heavily on tacit knowledge and perceptual judgment, not merely on formal rules or articulated logic. Further details are available at https://press.uchicago.edu/ucp/books/book/chicago/T/bo6035368.html.

Cartwright, N. (2007). Hunting Causes and Using Them: Approaches in Philosophy and Economics. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press. Cartwright challenges the idea that formal models can fully capture causal relations in fields like economics and the social sciences. She argues for a more context-sensitive view of causation, showing how formal reasoning often breaks down in complex real-world systems. This directly supports the essay’s critique of overreliance on formal models in empirical research. An overview can be found at https://www.researchgate.net/publication/227390391_Hunting_Causes_and_Using_Them.

Gigerenzer, G. (2007). Gut Feelings: The Intelligence of the Unconscious. New York: Viking. Gigerenzer makes the case that simple heuristics, based on gut feelings and unconscious reasoning, can outperform complex statistical calculations in everyday decision-making. His work highlights the practical success of intuitive reasoning, especially in situations where data is unstable or incomplete. This aligns with the essay’s argument in favor of ordinary judgment over the inappropriate application of probabilistic models. Further reading is available at https://www.econtalk.org/gerd-gigerenzer-on-gut-feelings.

Each of these works has been included because they address key points of the essay from different angles: Davis and Hersh explore the cultural context of mathematics, Lakatos reveals the evolving nature of proof, Polanyi explains the unspoken foundations of knowledge, Cartwright critiques formal modeling in complex domains, and Gigerenzer defends intuitive reasoning over formal statistical methods. Collectively, they offer additional evidence and reasoning to support the idea that formalism, while useful in limited domains, does not capture the full reality of human reasoning and decision-making.