Note, to reach this position took the abandonment of all of my formal training in psychology, and maybe 55 years of investigation and reflection. Did I get it right? This represents the story I adhere to at the moment, the one which makes the most sense to me, and seems most consistent with my life experience.

Author’s Preface

This installment in the Reason series revisits a central question in psychology and human interpretation: can we truly explain, let alone predict, behavior? Formal theories often assume we can. But this essay argues that behavior is deeply unstable, underdetermined by any known model, and shaped by countless interacting and often unknowable factors. While plausible stories help us interpret what people do, they offer no guarantee of predictive value—and certainly no claim to measurement. This is not a lament, but a clarification: understanding human behavior is a narrative, interpretive process rooted in tacit judgment, not a formal science awaiting better tools.

Note, to reach this position took the abandonment of all of my formal training in psychology, and maybe 55 years of investigation and reflection. Did I get it right? This represent the story I adhere to at the moment, the one which makes the most sense to me, and seems most consistent with my life experience.

Introduction

Psychology has long promised to explain why people act as they do. It has produced an abundance of theories, mechanisms, and causal conjectures—many of which seem plausible. Yet prediction remains elusive. Despite decades of research, there is no consensus on how to reliably forecast behavior, even in seemingly routine situations. What remains instead is a form of retrospective sense-making: stories, intuitions, and interpretive frameworks that help us understand past behavior, qualify future expectations, and guide practical reasoning. This essay argues that such stories are valid in their own terms, but fundamentally underdetermined by any model—whether scientific, statistical, or philosophical.

Discussion

1. Behavior Is Underdetermined, Not Just Complex

It is common to say that human behavior is “complex,” but this understates the case. Complexity suggests that with better tools or more data, the behavior could be modeled. That is not the issue here. The issue is underdetermination: for any given behavior, multiple conflicting explanations can be simultaneously consistent with the observable facts. No theory—whether evolutionary, psychodynamic, cognitive, or cultural—can claim final authority.

A person tells a lie. Why? To avoid punishment? To protect someone’s feelings? To gain advantage? To conform? Because of childhood trauma? The observable act—lying—supports all of these explanations. Which is true? Perhaps some combination. Perhaps none. The point is not that we don’t know which explanation is correct, but that the truth of the explanation cannot be definitively established, even in principle. It is interpretive, not determinative.

This underdetermination does not result from lack of effort or sophistication. It is not resolved by randomized trials, algorithmic models, or computational simulation. It reflects something deeper: the meaning and cause of behavior cannot be unambiguously resolved by external observation, because behavior is shaped by inner life, contingent context, and symbolic interpretation.

2. Formal Models Do Not Capture This Domain

Modern psychology and cognitive science rely heavily on mathematical models: probabilistic reasoning, signal detection theory, linear modeling, and statistical inference. While these tools can be useful in constrained laboratory conditions, they are fundamentally misapplied when extended to the full range of human behavior.

Briefly, Bayesian and Frequentist approaches both attempt to express belief and uncertainty through numeric structures—priors, likelihoods, p-values, and confidence intervals. But in domains like human behavior, these models rest on unfulfilled assumptions:

Stable, definable units of analysis,

Measurable quantities,

Known outcome spaces,

Repeatable trials.

None of these apply to the mind or behavior in any reliable way. Signal detection theory assumes separable signal and noise distributions—an idea that may suit auditory stimuli in lab settings but not moral reasoning, motivation, or social action. These models assume a structure that the domain does not exhibit.

There is no solid empirical or philosophical justification for assigning numerical probabilities to mental events or future behaviors. The practice reflects methodological convenience, not discovered regularity. It is a projection of the researcher's uncertainty, not a measure of the subject’s disposition.

3. Measurement and the Illusion of Precision

Measurement requires a stable property, a reference unit, and the possibility of comparing magnitudes. Temperature can be measured. Reaction time can be measured (with error). But belief, fear, empathy, or desire? These are not measurable properties. Yet the social sciences routinely assign numerical values to these phenomena.

This is not approximation—it is category error. The act of assigning a 5 to someone’s level of motivation or a 130 to their intelligence presumes a scale that does not exist in any natural or physical sense. These numbers are linguistic artifacts, operational definitions masquerading as measurement. They serve administrative purposes, but do not reflect the structure of reality.

This has consequences. Once treated as numbers, these constructs are subjected to all the mathematical procedures of real measurement: added, averaged, graphed, and statistically modeled. The resulting inferences are treated as truths about human nature, but they are not. They are simulations of rigor, built on false premises.

4. Tacit Understanding Is the Foundation of Psychological Insight

Real psychological understanding emerges not from models, but from tacit knowledge—the background, experience-based judgment we bring to bear in interpreting others. This understanding is:

Narrative,

Contextual,

Pattern-based,

Often unspoken.

We know more than we can say, as Michael Polanyi observed. We interpret behavior not by calculating its probability, but by recognizing its shape—connecting it to familiar patterns, past cases, cultural meanings. Tacit understanding guides parents, therapists, teachers, and judges far more effectively than any model does. It allows us to say, “I’ve seen this before,” or “That doesn’t add up,” or “Something’s off here,” without needing numerical justification.

This mode of understanding is not inferior to formal reasoning—it is the condition for it. Without tacit judgment, we could not even select what to model, or how. Tacit knowledge enables us to navigate the uncertainty, not eliminate it. It is interpretive, not calculative.

5. Plausible Stories: Useful, But Never Determinative

Despite the collapse of predictive ambition, plausible stories remain indispensable. Mechanisms such as:

Tribal loyalty, Confirmation bias, Moral rationalization, Role conformity, Emotional numbing, Status defense, Identity preservation,

allow us to make sense of actions after the fact. These stories often feel intuitively right. They help us understand why someone betrayed a friend, apologized publicly, denied wrongdoing, or voted against their interest.

But they are not predictive in the strong sense. They tell us what might happen, not what will happen. They interact, override, reinforce, or neutralize one another. They cannot be disentangled in real time, and they do not sum to a forecast.

This is why we cannot explain, let alone predict, why one man kills millions and is kind to his dogs, or why another sacrifices himself for strangers. There are always “contributing factors,” but no definitive cause. The mechanisms help us build plausible reconstructions—but these are not final explanations. They are narrative scaffolds, not discoveries.

Tribal Loyalty

Tribal loyalty is the tendency to favor and defend members of one’s in-group—whether defined by ideology, identity, culture, or affiliation—often at the expense of fairness, truth, or impartiality. It reinforces cohesion within the group but can lead to bias, exclusion, or hostility toward outsiders. Confirmation Bias

Confirmation bias is the tendency to seek out, interpret, and recall information in ways that support one’s preexisting beliefs or expectations, while discounting or ignoring contradictory evidence. It influences reasoning by narrowing attention to data that feel familiar or agreeable, often reinforcing mistaken or biased conclusions. Moral Rationalization

Moral rationalization is the process of justifying one’s questionable or harmful actions by reframing them in morally acceptable terms. This allows individuals to avoid guilt or cognitive dissonance by convincing themselves that their actions served a higher purpose or were excusable under the circumstances. Role Conformity

Role conformity describes the inclination to behave in ways that align with the expectations associated with a social role—such as student, parent, employee, or leader—even if those behaviors conflict with personal beliefs. The perceived pressure to "act the part" can override individual judgment or moral hesitation. Emotional Numbing

Emotional numbing is a psychological state in which a person becomes detached from emotional experience, often as a defense against overwhelming stress, guilt, or trauma. It can lead to a diminished sense of empathy or concern, enabling actions that would otherwise evoke strong emotional response. Status Defense

Status defense is the impulse to protect one’s social standing, reputation, or authority, especially when it is threatened by criticism, loss, or perceived disrespect. This can manifest as denial, aggression, or overcompensation, and often distorts reasoning or interpersonal behavior. Identity Preservation

Identity preservation is the psychological tendency to maintain consistency with one’s self-concept or personal narrative, even in the face of conflicting evidence or experiences. People will often resist information or behavior changes that threaten their sense of who they are, leading to defensive or rigid thinking.

Is this a complete and correct set? Complete? Almost certainly not. Correct? Seems to be consistent with my understanding of the world. I will go no farther than that.

6. The Challenge and the Admission

The difficulty of explaining human behavior is not temporary. It is not a matter of needing better data or methods. It reflects the nature of the subject matter. People act in ways shaped by meanings, histories, and contradictions. They are loyal and treacherous, kind and brutal, self-serving and self-sacrificing. These are not random fluctuations. They are the incommensurable entanglements of consciousness, history, and meaning.

The honest position is not defeat, but reorientation. We are not constructing laws, but reading patterns. We are not testing models, but interpreting signs. Our explanations are stories, grounded in lived understanding, and our best tool is judgment, not mathematics.

Summary

Human behavior cannot be modeled as a predictable system. The stories we tell—about bias, conformity, morality, emotion, and tribalism—help us understand behavior retrospectively, and sometimes help us anticipate broad tendencies. But they do not yield precise prediction, nor do they explain fully.

Attempts to mathematize belief, emotion, or character misrepresent what these are. Probabilistic models and measurement schemes drawn from simpler domains are ill-suited to the mental and behavioral world. They are not just crude approximations—they are conceptual misapplications.

What remains is interpretation grounded in tacit understanding. We explain behavior not by calculating, but by recognizing patterns and telling plausible stories. This is not weakness—it is the only method appropriate to the domain. And it is how, in practice, we have always understood one another.

Suggested Readings