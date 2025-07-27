For context see:

Author’s Preface

This piece continues the line of reflection opened in my earlier writing on mind, body and language. It revisits the division—if that’s the right word—between what we directly experience and what we posit, what we live through and what we describe. The topic here is not just how we bridge those worlds, but how we scaffold them, and sometimes mistake the scaffolding for the thing itself. Language is part of that scaffolding. So is mathematics. So is probability. But these are not free-floating truths. They are languages. And while they may be specialized, they are not self-sufficient. They are interpretive. They are partial. They leave things out.

Introduction

We experience an inner world; we posit an outer world. To doubt that outer world, one would have to be a philosopher, a mystic, or slightly unhinged—but, I repeat myself (stolen from mark Twain).

The outer world consists of things—objects with their properties in space and time. The inner world consists of awareness, understanding, misunderstanding, and perception. We do not experience objects directly. We experience sensations—sights, sounds, pressures, impressions—and we interpret those. Sometimes we get it right. Sometimes we don’t.

The outer world presents regularities and irregularities. Some of those regularities come to us as sounds, marks, or gestures. In the inner world, we interpret them as voice, language, words, text, symbols. The meaning is not in the thing itself. It arises through abstraction, interpretation.

Between the two worlds, we have the sensorium. It is through sensation that we construct what we take to be perception. And from perception, understanding—sometimes. Or misunderstanding, as the case may be.

And then we scaffold it all with language, many languages. Some of us do, anyway. A few more scaffold it with the mathematical languages—and these are diverse—but they're still languages. Not self-sufficient, dependent on natural languages, but specialized.

Discussion

I. The Inner and Outer

The inner world is what we live in. The outer world is what we posit. The inner world is immediate—there is no removing oneself from awareness. One may be wrong in what one thinks one is aware of, but one is not wrong in the being-aware itself. The outer world, by contrast, is assumed. It is taken to be the source of the regularities we notice and react to. And in practice, it holds together. It’s not normally doubted. But the structure of the outer world is not something we experience directly. It’s something we infer. We take patterns, and we build a world from them.

The distinction is not just an academic one. It underlies all reasoning. It shapes how we frame truth and error, understanding and confusion, clarity and vagueness.

II. Language as Scaffold

To make sense of anything, we construct frameworks. The primary one is language. It lets us interpret sensations, categorize them, compare them, and share them. Language is how we describe the outer world to each other—and to ourselves. It gives form to thought, or perhaps gives thought a means of articulation. But it is not transparent. It does not encode reality. It helps us construct a view of it.

And some go further. Some scaffold their understanding not just with language in the ordinary sense, but with mathematical languages. These are sometimes treated as precise, pure, and foundational. But they are still languages. They are structured and rule-governed, yes, but they are not self-justifying. They are still grounded in interpretation. They are not the world. They are ways of talking about patterns in the world.

III. A Specialized Language: Probability

One of these specialized languages is called probability—sometimes called a stochastic view. But basic probabilities count things, calculate ratios; they look at events and outcomes, and then they idealize that. They begin with regularities in the world, but they do not remain there. They move into hypotheticals.

They start with the observed and move to the imagined. They posit things that are counterfactuals, actually. Or, let’s put it this way: suppose things are the case. We don’t think it is. It’s an approximation.

Then we take these probabilities—these theoretical models, these representations that we know are somewhat suspect—and say we can apply them to the world, given these assumptions. And that works.

And then we apply them to the world where we know they work, and we verify it through tests—empirically. And then we apply them to areas where it’s very difficult to even validate them empirically.

But we do it.

And we make the meta-assumption that the probabilities apply to all aspects of the world. Could this possibly be true?

But that’s an assumption that is may not be tenable—I suspect that’s not the way the world works.

IV. On the Limits of Quantification

Not everything in the outer world can be quantified. I suspect very little in the inner world can be quantified either. I have to disavow my previous training as a psychologist to say that, of course. Oh well!

We can measure some things. We can decide to measure things. But most things we can’t measure. Most things we can’t count. And even when we can, we are not measuring the thing—we are measuring something about the thing.

You may be able to count or measure certain aspects of something, but in the general case, there are any number of things that are immune to measurement. You can take measurements of some properties, but that’s not the same thing as the thing. And you can only select certain properties to measure. It’s not limitless.

Even if you measured a hundred aspects of a tree, you still wouldn’t have a tree. You’d have data. You’d have attributes. You’d have quantities. But you would not have the tree.

Quantification narrows. It selects. It abstracts. And in doing so, it omits. What is left out may be more important than what is measured. Measurement is not neutral. It does not preserve the fullness of things. It reduces, filters, and distorts. It creates a usable shadow of the thing. It does not give us the thing itself.

And yet some behave as if everything important must be measurable, falling into a quiet metaphysics—one that confuses the capacity to assign a number with the capacity to understand.It is hidden Platonism.

That confusion is not a mistake of method. It is a mistake of philosophy.

V. Against Mathematical Realism

Of course, certain mathematicians—particularly those still infected, however faintly, with Neoplatonic thinking—would object to this characterization. For them, mathematics is not just a constructed language but a discovery, a glimpse into some real structure of the world. Probability, for them, isn’t just a tool; it’s how the world is. To question its application is to question truth itself.

No current thinker would now state such things so bluntly. No one openly invokes Plato’s third realm of ideal forms. But the taint persists.

I entirely reject such thinking—on grounds of incoherence.

There is no third realm. There are no ideal forms. What there is are patterns—in perception, in expectation, in expression—and there are the languages we use to talk about those patterns. But the language is not the thing. The pattern is not the truth. The structure is not the object.

What we call mathematics is a human artifact. It is structured, yes. It is useful, yes. But it is interpretive. It is conditional. It is bounded by what we can imagine and what we choose to encode. And when we forget that—when we treat the system as self-justifying, or as somehow ontologically prior—we are no longer reasoning. We are believing.

Summary

This has been a meditation on the difference between the inner and the outer, on the work of sensation and interpretation, on the scaffolding of language, and on the dangers of forgetting what language is. The essay has looked at mathematical languages, with probability as a case in point—not as a target, but as an instance of a broader phenomenon: the tendency to mistake our tools for the world itself.

The key point is not that some things are hard to measure. The key point is that most things are not measurable at all. The world does not offer itself in numbers. And even when we do measure, we are always selecting. Always omitting. Always narrowing.

When we treat these narrowed representations as comprehensive—when we assign numbers to inner life, or to things that resist formal expression—we are not just misapplying a method. We are committing a philosophical error. We are confusing abstraction with understanding. We are mistaking part for whole. And we are forgetting that the languages we use, however specialized, are not reality itself—but only the scaffolding we use to talk about it.

Readings

