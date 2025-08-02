I said Guerilla Dall-E, not Gorilla! Blame it on the speech to text program. OpenAI seems to have gone with the most limited speech to text model, not the best.

Epigraph "Truth joins the inner world to the outer world; without that joining, the word itself loses all meaning."

See:

Author’s Preface

In this series of essays titled Reason, the aim is to probe and analyze concepts, question assumptions, and expose the hidden scaffolding of thought that supports—or undermines—what people take to be true. This approach is rooted in decades of reading, observation, and reflection. The question of truth is not approached as an abstract diversion but as an unavoidable matter: it governs belief, guides action, and shapes the relationship between the inner world of experience and the outer world of objective reality.

Do these essays deliver truth? That is itself a vexed question. “Truth” in its most defensible sense means that what is asserted corresponds with the world. Even that is not without difficulties, but it provides the only workable anchor. The one rule worth remembering is simple: do not believe everything thought privately, nor everything asserted publicly—whether by layperson, expert, or philosopher.

The present essay takes stock of the competing theories of truth, assesses their shortcomings, and argues that every viable approach either openly admits or covertly smuggles in some form of correspondence theory. Along the way, it addresses deeper questions about the relationship between the inner and outer worlds, the role of language, and the limits of philosophical theorizing.

Introduction

Theories of truth proliferate, often in contradiction to each other. Philosophers have offered coherence, pragmatist, deflationary, semantic, performative, pluralist, consensus, constructive, redundancy, and epistemic approaches, among others. Yet each is inevitably drawn—by necessity—back to the question of correspondence between the world inside the mind and the world outside it.

This essay examines the inner–outer world distinction as the essential frame for understanding truth. The inner world refers to the realm of subjective awareness: thoughts, perceptions, emotions, imaginings. The outer world refers to the objective environment: the physical and social reality in which events take place, bodies move, and causes operate. Truth is the joining of these worlds in such a way that belief or assertion matches reality.

Many philosophical schools appear to skirt this issue, becoming entangled in their own vocabulary and treating truth as though it can be defined without direct reference to an objective reality. This, the essay will argue, is ultimately a failure.

Discussion

1. The Inner and Outer Worlds as the Ground of Truth

Truth is meaningful only when it connects the inner world to the outer world. Without this connection, the concept collapses into self-reference and language play. Every claim, however abstract, is grounded in some way in reality: the fact that people can talk about something depends on the existence of either a physical referent or a shared cognitive model traceable to reality.

Philosophical tendencies to collapse the distinction between inner and outer worlds result in confusion. One example is the reduction of truth to linguistic consistency without reference to reality. But language is not belief, and belief is not understanding. Words are merely tools; what they point to lies outside language.

2. Language Is Not Thought

Language plays a central role in human reasoning, but it is not equivalent to thought itself. Infants, animals, and individuals without language due to congenital conditions think without speaking. Thought can be image-based, sensory-based, emotional, or intuitive. Philosophers who treat thought as coextensive with language conflate symbolic representation with cognition itself, overlooking the pre-linguistic and non-linguistic domains of mind.

3. The Causal Realities of Wetware

The “wetware”—the brain and body—generates the inner world in causal, physical ways. This is not correlation but causation: a blow to the head causes loss of consciousness; ingestion of certain compounds alters perception; lesions in specific brain regions impair memory or language. Philosophers who avoid acknowledging this causal basis in favor of purely conceptual accounts lose sight of the fact that subjective experience is a biological phenomenon anchored in the outer world.

4. Confusing Ontology and Epistemology

Ontology concerns what exists; epistemology concerns how knowledge is obtained. Philosophers often blur these, asking questions about existence in the form of questions about knowing, or vice versa. This results in category mistakes: the failure to keep separate the question of what is from the question of how we know.

5. The Naïveté about Phenomenology

Phenomenology—the study of direct experience—is sometimes treated superficially. The relationship between inner and outer worlds is not just a matter of correct propositions but of lived experience, perception, and embodiment. Truth is about whether our inner states match the way the outer world actually is, and phenomenology provides the immediate content of those inner states.

6. Language Must Touch the Earth

Even in its most abstract form, language must be tethered to the world. No utterance is purely self-referential in a literal sense; language emerges from the interplay between inner models and outer referents. Philosophical systems that forget this lapse into “castles in the sky”—internally consistent but disconnected from reality.

7. The Limits of Human Cognition

Human cognitive ability is limited by biology, sensory apparatus, and the scale of time and space accessible to perception. Truth is filtered through these constraints. The fact that reality extends beyond human perception does not abolish truth; rather, it limits what can be known and demands humility in claims to certainty.

8. Objective Reality as the Necessary Frame

Any discourse that rejects an objective outer world undermines itself. The very act of speaking assumes a shared reality in which words refer to something beyond the speaker’s mind. To deny the outer world is to deny the possibility of communication and shared truth altogether.

Competing Theories of Truth and Their Shortcomings

A separate article (see: https://ephektikoi.substack.com/p/reason-on-the-inner-and-outer-worlds) has reviewed the major theories: coherence, pragmatic, deflationary, redundancy, semantic, performative, consensus, constructive, pluralist, and epistemic. Each, in different ways, either bypasses the problem of correspondence or quietly imports it.

For example:

Coherence theory defines truth as consistency within a belief system but requires correspondence to reality to make the system meaningful.

Pragmatist theory focuses on what “works” but assumes that “working” means acting successfully in the outer world.

Semantic theory explicitly anchors truth to the match between statements and reality—already correspondence theory by another name.

Consensus theory rests on social agreement, but agreement must still be about something real if it is to count as truth.

When stripped down, every sustainable theory must admit that truth is a function of inner states accurately reflecting outer realities.

Afterword: Why the Morass Exists

The persistent confusion about truth arises from several tendencies in philosophical thought:

Conflating language with understanding and belief. Conflating the inner and outer worlds. Ignoring the causal basis of the inner world in the wetware. Confusing language with thought itself. Confusing ontology with epistemology. Neglecting the phenomenological character of experience. Forgetting that language is always grounded in reality. Overlooking the limits of human cognition. Undermining the role of the objective outer world in making truth possible.

These are not universal faults of every philosopher, but they are widespread tendencies. The result is a proliferation of theories that are elegant in form but hollow in content. The only coherent touchstone remains: truth connects the inner world to the outer world in such a way that belief or assertion matches reality.

Summary

Truth is not an arbitrary construction nor a mere linguistic device; it is the alignment of the inner world of belief and perception with the outer world of objective reality. Language mediates this relationship but does not constitute it. Every philosophical theory of truth that survives scrutiny either explicitly adopts or implicitly assumes some form of correspondence theory. The failure to acknowledge this leads to obfuscation, endless word games, and self-referential systems that collapse under their own weight.

Readings

Austin, J. L. (1962). How to do things with words. Oxford: Oxford University Press.

Austin examines the performative aspects of language—how words themselves can be actions. This connects to the essay’s insistence that language must ultimately “touch the earth” but also operates in structured ways that can obscure its grounding in reality. Austin’s work helps clarify the limits of self-referential systems by showing that even performatives rely on the world for their force.

Davidson, D. (1984). Inquiries into truth and interpretation. Oxford: Clarendon Press.

Davidson rejects conceptual schemes entirely separate from the world, arguing for a unified conceptual–linguistic framework anchored in objective reality. His essays on truth support the essay’s claim that every sustainable theory requires a correspondence link, even if only tacitly acknowledged.

Dennett, D. C. (1991). Consciousness explained. Boston, MA: Little, Brown.

Dennett’s materialist account ties consciousness to physical processes in the brain. While the present essay diverges sharply from his dismissal of qualia, his work illustrates the “wetware” approach: that the inner world is causally produced by the body. The essay critiques those philosophers who ignore such causal realities in favor of pure conceptualism.

James, W. (1907). Pragmatism: A new name for some old ways of thinking. New York: Longmans, Green, and Co.

James offers a pragmatic account of truth as what “works” in human experience. The present essay critiques this as insufficient without a correspondence anchor but acknowledges James’s insight that truth is validated in practical engagement with the outer world.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The tacit dimension. Garden City, NY: Doubleday & Company.

Polanyi shows that much of human knowing is tacit—embodied, experiential, and not reducible to explicit language. This supports the essay’s view that language is not thought itself, and that pre-linguistic cognition exists in animals, infants, and individuals without speech.

Quine, W. V. O. (1960). Word and object. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Quine’s work on indeterminacy of translation demonstrates how meaning and truth cannot be isolated from the world in which they operate. His rejection of a sharp divide between analytic and synthetic truths reinforces the essay’s argument against purely self-referential linguistic systems. However, Quine is far from a clear writer — very dense read.

Russell, B. (1912). The problems of philosophy. London: Williams and Norgate.

Russell’s clear discussion of the correspondence theory of truth grounds the view that truth links belief and fact. His work remains a foundational statement of the principle defended throughout the essay. In contrast to Quine, Russell is very readable.

Searle, J. R. (1995). The construction of social reality. New York: Free Press.

Searle’s concept of “institutional facts” shows how some truths depend on human agreement (e.g., money, marriage) yet still require grounding in the physical world. This bridges the essay’s discussion of consensus theory with the insistence on connection to the outer world.

Strawson, P. F. (1950). On referring. Mind, 59(235), 320–344.

Strawson analyzes how reference works in natural language, illustrating the essential role of the outer world in giving content to words. His treatment of “presupposition failure” connects directly to the essay’s critique of self-contained philosophical systems.

Tarski, A. (1944). The semantic conception of truth and the foundations of semantics. Philosophy and Phenomenological Research, 4(3), 341–376.

Tarski’s formal account of truth (“‘Snow is white’ is true if and only if snow is white”) is the clearest articulation of correspondence in formal semantics. The essay uses this as the ultimate example of why truth-talk must reference reality, however abstractly framed.