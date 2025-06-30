Author’s Preface:

This essay addresses a familiar philosophical question that has surfaced in both scholarly and popular discourse: Is my experience of red the same as yours? While often taken as a profound mystery or an invitation to speculate about consciousness, the essay contends that the question is, in fact, meaningless. It cannot be operationalized, verified, or falsified, and thus it fails the most basic criteria for intelligible inquiry. The aim here is not to solve the problem, but to expose its structure as a pseudo-problem—a linguistic illusion that arises from the misuse of public language to describe private states.

Introduction:

Many questions about the mind and consciousness appear reasonable on the surface. But some of these questions are malformed in ways that make them unanswerable—not due to a lack of information, but because they are conceptually incoherent. This essay focuses on one such question: Is my experience of seeing red the same as yours? The analysis proceeds by unpacking what this question assumes, what it lacks, and why it cannot be coherently answered. The broader aim is to show that not all confusion is due to insufficient science; some confusion arises because the question itself fails to make sense.

Discussion:

1. The Problem of Subjectivity

Subjective experiences—or qualia—are internal, private, and inaccessible to others. No individual can directly inspect the experience of another. When two people say “this is red,” they are aligning their use of language, not verifying a shared experience. There is no intersubjective test for phenomenal sameness.

Example:

Two people might both call a ripe tomato “red.” They may even agree it matches a red apple. But this agreement is linguistic and behavioral. It does not—and cannot—entail that their internal experiences are identical.

2. The Failure of Verification and Falsification

For a question to be scientifically or philosophically meaningful, it must at least be in principle verifiable or falsifiable. There must be a conceivable way to know if the answer is yes or no. This requirement is not met in the case of qualia comparison.

Example:

Imagine claiming that one person’s red is another’s green. Even if they both passed every color vision test and agreed on all color names, there would be no method—conceptual or empirical—to resolve the question. No evidence could ever show that one view is correct and the other false.

3. The Illusion of Science Fiction Solutions

Some suggest hypothetical technologies—brain-to-brain interfaces, qualia translation devices, or neural synchrony measurement—as ways to compare experiences. But these thought experiments already assume the very comparability they are meant to test.

Example:

A device that translates “red” from one brain to another would still rely on the recipient interpreting the signal within their own frame of reference. This is not a comparison of qualia but a replication of neural patterns, which may or may not correlate with identical experiences.

4. Category Error and Misuse of Language

The root of the confusion lies in treating subjective phenomena as though they were objective. The structure of public language allows for terms like “red” to be used communicatively, but these terms are learned in social contexts and tied to behavior, not experience.

Example:

A child learns “red” by being corrected and reinforced in the presence of red objects. The child learns to say “red” when the social conditions warrant it, not because there is access to anyone else’s inner experience.

5. What Remains Meaningful

While the question of qualia identity is incoherent, the discussion of subjective experience remains philosophically important. What can be meaningfully discussed is how language, culture, and biology converge to produce coordinated behavior and shared concepts.

Example:

Investigating how humans learn color terms across cultures, or how color perception varies with neurological differences, yields real insights. But these investigations remain about behavior and brain states, not direct comparisons of private experience.

Summary:

The question “Is my red the same as your red?” is not just unanswerable—it is unintelligible within any coherent framework of meaning. It cannot be tested, verified, or falsified, and it relies on a false assumption: that private experiences can be compared across individuals. The belief that this question is meaningful arises from linguistic misuse, not from empirical mystery. In dismissing the question as incoherent, the essay does not diminish the value of studying perception, language, or consciousness. Rather, it calls for clarity in distinguishing genuine philosophical problems from conceptual illusions.

Readings:

Dennett, D. C. (1991). Consciousness Explained. Little, Brown. [Challenges the notion of private qualia and defends a functionalist view of mind.]

Churchland, P. S. (1986). Neurophilosophy: Toward a Unified Science of the Mind-Brain. MIT Press. [Argues that neuroscience offers the best path forward for understanding experience.]

Sellars, W. (1956). Empiricism and the Philosophy of Mind. [Examines how language and experience are integrated in epistemic claims.]

Nagel, T. (1974). What Is It Like to Be a Bat? The Philosophical Review, 83(4), 435–450. [Classic paper on the inaccessibility of subjective experience.]

Hacker, P. M. S. (2007). Human Nature: The Categorical Framework. Wiley-Blackwell. [Argues against misuse of language in philosophical problems.]