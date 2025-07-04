Ephektikoi - Guerrilla Epistemologist

LMAO, I have yet to se an "AI" capable of generating proper code.

They all generate mostly linear code, w/o regard for modularization, factorization, or god forbid use of high level concepts, higher order functions, etc..

I am too lazy to program now days, so often I get seduced to delegate trivial boring tasks to AI: like parse: "<k>[:<u>][.<p>]" .. an hour later, me copy pasting one failed attempt after another, I got tired and wrote the parsing function in 3 lines myself .. when I showed the working solution to "AI" it started explaining to me how it works ..

So yeah, they can check the code that is working, but to generate it .. it is another level.

If you think current (human) code is bad, wait till "AI" takes over the coding ..

The only thing they are good for is telling you what APIs exist in various libraries, so you do not have to look up things yourself.

