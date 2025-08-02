Author’s Preface

This essay reflects on a simple yet profound phenomenon: how one kind of experience can stand for another. The focus here is on reading, listening, thinking, and awareness—not as formal processes, but as they are lived. The chain of metaphors presented is not a theory of causes but an observation of how different forms of representation operate across domains of experience.

Reading serves as the main example because it so clearly involves these shifts: from visible marks to sound, from marks to meaning, from meaning to thought, and from thought to the condition of awareness. These distinctions become clearer when separating language from thought and when noting differences between novice and skilled reading.

Introduction

Representation allows movement between distinct kinds of experience: from the visible to the audible, the audible to the mental, the mental to the conceptual, and finally to awareness itself. These shifts are so quick and natural that they often go unnoticed.

The chain of representation here is expressed in five linked metaphors:

Scratches on paper represent sounds in the air. Scratches on paper give rise to echoes in the mind. Sounds in the air lead to echoes in the mind. Echoes in the mind are entangled with thought. Thought represents awareness.

These do not mark a fixed order of events. Each names a way in which one kind of thing can stand for another in lived experience.

Discussion

Scratches on paper represent sounds in the air

In early reading, marks on a page are turned into sounds step by step. Letters are matched to known sounds, combined into words, and only then does meaning emerge. This is the learned association between written form and spoken language.

Skilled readers can still recreate sound when reading silently or aloud, but do not need to. The relation between marks and sounds remains, yet it can be bypassed when the goal is understanding rather than vocalization.

Scratches on paper give rise to echoes in the mind

Fluent readers may move directly from marks to meaning, without reconstructing the sound of each word. In this mode, the marks on the page evoke an “echo in the mind”—the mental content that follows from hearing or recalling language.

This explains the difference between reading aloud and reading silently for comprehension. In the first, sound is primary and meaning follows; in the second, meaning is primary and sound is incidental.

Sounds in the air lead to echoes in the mind

Hearing speech involves more than registering an acoustic signal. Speech points inward toward meaning and leaves a brief, private trace—an echo—after the sound itself fades. This echo carries both the sound and its sense, often without conscious effort.

Echoes in the mind are entangled with thought

Mental echoes, whether from language, imagery, or memory, can open into thought. But thought is not identical with language. Thought can take place without words—through images, spatial reasoning, bodily memory, and intuitive leaps.

Language can participate in thought, sharpen it, and express it. Yet the capacity to think exceeds what language alone can capture.

Thought Represents Awareness

Thought arises within awareness. Any thought can point toward that encompassing condition, but cannot contain it. Awareness is the background in which thinking takes place and remains present even when no particular thought is active.

Summary

This chain of representation shows how distinct kinds of experience, different modes, are linked in everyday life. These shifts are not rare or exceptional; they happen constantly. The mystery is how effortlessly the mind crosses these boundaries.

Readings

Polanyi, M. (1966). The Tacit Dimension. Chicago: University of Chicago Press.

– Foundational work on knowledge known without explicit articulation, central to understanding tacit awareness in reading and comprehension.

Merleau-Ponty, M. (1962). Phenomenology of Perception (C. Smith, Trans.). London: Routledge & Kegan Paul.

– Classic phenomenological account of perception, embodiment, and pre-reflective awareness, relevant to the immediacy of reading and understanding.

Ingarden, R. (1973). The Literary Work of Art: An Investigation on the Borderlines of Ontology, Logic, and Theory of Literature (G. Grabowicz, Trans.). Evanston, IL: Northwestern University Press.

– Examines how texts function as structures that evoke meaning in the reader’s mind.

Kieras, D. E. (1982). Thematic Processes in the Comprehension of Technical Prose. In A. Flammer & W. Kintsch (Eds.), Discourse Processing (pp. 85–107). Amsterdam: North-Holland.

– An empirical view of how skilled reading often bypasses phonetic decoding to reach meaning directly.

Mangen, A., & van der Weel, A. (2016). Why don’t we read hypertext novels? Convergence, 22(2), 199–214.

– Discusses embodied and cognitive processes in reading, touching on the phenomenology of deep reading.

Zwaan, R. A., & Radvansky, G. A. (1998). Situation models in language comprehension and memory. Psychological Bulletin, 123(2), 162–185.

– Explains how readers mentally simulate and represent what they read, highlighting the role of tacit, non-verbal structures in comprehension.