Author’s Preface

The Reason series examines problems of thought, knowledge, and explanation with the aim of clarifying what can be said without jargon or evasion. Each essay seeks to separate what can be known from what is merely asserted, to identify where explanation succeeds and where it reaches a natural limit, and to frame these limits without falling into mystification.

This essay addresses a recurring tension in discussions of consciousness: whether it should be treated purely as a product of biological processes or as a basic fact that resists reduction. The argument presented here is that both are true, but in different senses. Consciousness, in all its varieties, is caused by the living biological organism. Yet the bare fact of awareness—the condition that makes any knowledge possible—is not reducible to more basic terms. If accepted, understanding this dual character resolves much of the confusion that surrounds the debate and provides a coherent framework for further discussion.

Introduction

Consciousness is among the most intensively debated topics in philosophy, neuroscience, and psychology. Its varieties range from ordinary wakefulness to dreaming, anaesthesia, meditative absorption, and pathological states. Each has distinct causal antecedents and correlates, many of which are well understood. But beneath this diversity lies a common feature: every variety is a form of felt experience. This fact of awareness—the sense that there is something it is like to undergo a state—remains constant.

Two observations form the backbone of this essay. First, the evidence that consciousness is causally produced by the biological organism (wetware) is overwhelming, drawn from both ordinary experience and systematic science. Second, the fact of awareness is not something that can be explained in more basic terms, because it is the condition in which any such explanation is formed and understood. The two claims are not in competition; they operate in different domains. Recognising their relationship dissolves the apparent paradox that the processes generating awareness are themselves only known within awareness.

Discussion

The Causal Basis of Consciousness

Evidence from Ordinary Life

The dependence of consciousness on biological processes is evident without specialised training. A blow to the head can extinguish awareness instantly. Sleep reduces consciousness; dreams alter its form. Fatigue, intoxication, illness, and emotional upheaval all shift the texture of awareness in predictable ways. These examples show that changes to the body change the conscious state.

Clinical and Experimental Evidence

Medicine and neuroscience make the relationship even clearer. Anaesthetic agents suspend awareness in proportion to dose. Lesions can remove whole dimensions of experience—such as colour perception or recognition of familiar faces—while leaving others intact. Electrical or magnetic stimulation can produce hallucinations, recall memories, or evoke emotions. These are not loose correlations but reproducible cause–effect relationships with measurable parameters.

The Direction of Causation

All such evidence points one way: the wetware produces consciousness, not the other way around. The organism is the generator of felt states, and altering its processes alters what is experienced. We do not need the neurological details.

The Irreducibility of Awareness

Fact vs. Content

It is important to distinguish between the fact of awareness and the contents of awareness. Contents are what vary: sights, sounds, thoughts, emotions, dreams. The fact of awareness—the felt sense that something is present to be experienced—does not vary in the same way.

Explanation’s Boundary

Explaining the mechanisms by which particular contents arise is a scientific task. But explaining why there is something it is like to experience anything at all is not. Such explanation would have to stand outside the condition of awareness, which is impossible. Awareness is the ground of all inquiry and cannot be displaced by its products.

The “Illusion” Misstep

Calling consciousness an illusion fails for conceptual reasons. Illusions are misrepresentations for someone. Denying the fact of awareness while invoking illusion is self-defeating. What can sensibly be claimed is that contents are sometimes illusory—misrepresenting objects or events—while awareness itself remains real.

Resolving the Apparent Paradox

The paradox can be stated simply: wetware causes consciousness, but wetware is only known within consciousness. This is not a contradiction once the two perspectives are separated. From the causal standpoint, biological processes produce and modulate awareness. From the epistemic standpoint, awareness is the condition in which those processes are known. The two standpoints are complementary rather than competing.

Philosophical Positions in Context

Searle’s Biological Naturalism

John Searle maintains that consciousness is both real and causally produced by the brain. His Chinese Room argument is not necessary here, but his conclusion fits the present view: consciousness is caused but irreducible.

Dennett’s Functionalism

Daniel Dennett offers a functional account of how mental contents are organised, reported, and integrated. This work is valuable for understanding how certain conscious structures operate, but it does not—and cannot—eliminate the fact of awareness. Possible misreadings that portray Dennett as denying consciousness entirely collapse the distinction between content and fact.

Nagel and Chalmers

Thomas Nagel and David Chalmers keep attention on the “what-it’s-like” character of consciousness. While their framing sometimes invites metaphysical speculation, their central point—that there is an explanatory gap between mechanism and felt experience—is compatible with the argument presented here.

Summary

Consciousness is both a product of biological processes and the irreducible ground of all knowledge. The evidence for causal production is decisive, coming from everyday life, clinical practice, and experimental manipulation. The varieties of consciousness—wakefulness, dreaming, altered states—are all caused by changes in the organism’s wetware. Yet the fact that there is awareness at all is not something that can be reduced to more basic terms, because it is the condition in which all explanation takes place. Recognising this twofold character resolves the apparent paradox without appealing to mystery or denying the causal basis of conscious states.

Readings

Searle, J. R. (1992). The Rediscovery of the Mind. MIT Press.

Searle argues for consciousness as a real, subjective phenomenon caused by biological processes but not reducible to them. This work provides a sustained critique of attempts to eliminate or redefine awareness and serves as a naturalistic foundation for the causal-and-irreducible view.

Dennett, D. C. (1991). Consciousness Explained. Little, Brown and Co.

Dennett’s account of the functional organisation of cognition illuminates how conscious reports, access, and integration occur. While often criticised for neglecting the irreducibility of awareness, it remains an important source for understanding the mechanisms and architecture underlying conscious content.

Nagel, T. (1974). What is it like to be a bat? The Philosophical Review, 83(4), 435–450.

Nagel introduces the idea that consciousness involves a subjective character—what it is like to be an organism—which cannot be captured by objective physical description. This article frames the explanatory gap addressed in the present essay.

Chalmers, D. J. (1996). The Conscious Mind: In Search of a Fundamental Theory. Oxford University Press.

Chalmers develops the “hard problem” of consciousness, distinguishing between explaining functions and explaining why there is felt experience at all. Though his metaphysical conclusions are debated, his articulation of the problem aligns with the irreducibility thesis.