ChatGPT said that the implication of my essay was that movement depends upon reason. That took me back for a few seconds. Then I thought: yes, that's clearly the implication of what I've just said. Movement is about thinking anyway—tacit thinking and explicitly verbal thinking—but thinking. We move because we think.

Author’s Preface

The Reason series is concerned with practical epistemology: how people actually reason in daily life. It avoids the trap of abstract formalism, which portrays reasoning as if it were detached from bodies, environments, or consequences. The guiding assumption here is that reasoning is not merely something spoken or written but something enacted. It occurs in speech and argument, but also in movement, in the tacit judgments that allow one to cross a muddy field, climb a rock face, or ride a bicycle.

This essay addresses locomotion as reasoning. What at first seems like a simple mechanical process—putting one foot in front of the other—turns out, on closer examination, to be a constant exercise in prediction, reflection, and revision. The neurological substrate makes movement possible, but the form it takes is acquired through learning. A child does not know how to walk on cobblestones or step on driftwood logs; that skill is absorbed through years of trial, error, and gradual tacit refinement.

My purpose here is not to provide a manual—no book teaches how to cross a cobbled beach, how to stay upright on wet Mexican tile, or how to move safely over seaweed-covered rock. Yet all these examples illustrate that locomotion is not instinct but a layered act of reasoning.

Introduction

The following discussion explores how movement depends on prediction and learned skill. It begins with the bodily substrate, but shows that learning quickly becomes dominant. It examines the continuum of reasoning modes—from intuitive to verbal—and the perception of surfaces that make or break judgment. It considers how quickly decisions must be made when running over cobblestones or leaping across boulders, how path choices are made and revised in real time, and how error and failure reveal the fallibility of both intuition and explicit reasoning. It also explores how confidence, temperament, and history of falls shape behavior, and how specialized cases such as climbing and cycling concentrate these dynamics.

The argument is simple: locomotion is an embodied form of reasoning. It is learned, predictive, fallible, and endlessly adaptive.

Discussion

I. Neurological and Bodily Substrate

All locomotion presupposes a bodily ground. The vestibular system in the inner ear monitors balance, detecting tilt and acceleration. Proprioceptive signals from muscles and joints report limb position. Reflexive circuits in the spinal cord and brainstem stabilize posture, while anticipatory adjustments shift weight before each step. These mechanisms are omnipresent: they operate when standing still, walking, rolling on the ground, or even when falling. They are not sufficient to produce skill but provide the equipment that allows it to be learned.

II. Learning and Skill Acquisition

No one is born knowing how to walk or climb. Walking is learned through months of wobbling and falling, gradually refined until it becomes stable. Each surface—smooth floor, loose gravel, moss, driftwood, wet tile—adds a new lesson.

Learning is often implicit. A slip on seaweed-covered rock may be painful, but it permanently inscribes the judgment “this surface is treacherous.” No verbal rule is needed; the body simply recalls the experience next time. Some learning is explicit, articulated as inner rules: “Wet tile is dangerous; take care.” With practice, these rules fade into silent competence. Yet in new situations, explicit reasoning may reappear.

Confidence is shaped by falls. Someone who has toppled many times may hesitate even when safe. Others, less cautious, stride boldly, sometimes courting risk. Thus learning is not only technical but psychological, a balance between bodily ability and remembered failure.

III. Prediction as Central Descriptor

Movement is prediction in action. Each step requires forecasting how the surface will respond and how the body will adjust. Walking on cobblestones, one predicts whether the stones are stable enough to hold weight. Running across them shows how swiftly such forecasts can occur.

The boulder field illustrates prediction vividly. As a young person, one might leap from boulder to boulder, trusting that the chosen rock would be stable enough for landing. The prediction was often right, but not always. Each leap was a gamble, grounded in tacit judgment. Prediction is thus not certainty but a best guess, often right but occasionally catastrophic.

IV. Modes of Reasoning Continuum

Judgments occur along a spectrum:

Intuitive mode : The body adjusts silently, as when running over irregular stones without pausing.

Non-verbal reflective mode : A brief pause produces a felt judgment—this moss may be slippery, that log may roll—without inner speech.

Verbal reflective mode: Words scaffold action, as in telling oneself “step on the left rock; the right one looks wet.”

These modes are not discrete but continuous. Walking quickly, intuition dominates. In ambiguous situations, reflection surfaces. Faced with danger, deliberation takes over. But even then, reflection may be too slow, and action depends again on intuition.

V. Perception of Surfaces and Environmental Cues

Locomotion requires reading the world.

Wet Mexican tile : It appears firm, but when wet it offers no traction; feet fly out without warning.

Seaweed-covered rock : Looks solid, but the film of algae turns it into ice.

Moss : Sometimes secure, sometimes detaching suddenly underfoot.

Mud : May be firm or may slide away.

Cobblestones : Uneven, requiring constant micro-adjustments of stride.

Driftwood logs: Massive, but prone to roll unexpectedly when stepped on.

Each case demonstrates the uncertainty of perception. The eyes suggest one thing; experience sometimes confirms, sometimes contradicts.

VI. Pace, Timing, and Speed–Accuracy Trade-offs

Judgment always requires time, even when tacit. Yet it is astonishingly quick. People walk briskly over complex ground without constant falling. Even running across cobblestones, tacit prediction keeps pace with speed.

The boulder leap again exemplifies speed. As a young man, fitter and stronger, one might mount a boulder and leap to the next. Each decision—distance, angle, stability—was made in a fraction of a second. The risks were real, but agility and balance made success possible.

By contrast, slow walking allows for reflection. Approaching moss or mud, one may stop, look, and reason: “Is this dangerous?” But slowness is costly; one cannot analyze every step. The trade-off is continuous: speed requires trust in tacit skill, while caution permits analysis but at the cost of time.

VII. Path Planning and On-the-Fly Revision

Movement is also planning. On unstable ground, one looks ahead—sometimes several steps, sometimes just one. The eyes scan, weighing alternatives.

Sometimes a path is chosen and then abandoned mid-course when it proves too risky. A new path is sought quickly, and steps are adjusted. Around puddles, people detour rather than wet their feet. The choice is not always conscious; often it is instantaneous.

The schema is captured in the children’s rhyme: “Can’t go over it, can’t go under it, have to go around it.” This simple formula captures the universal strategies of obstacle negotiation.

VIII. Error and Failure Modes

Movement is fallible.

Assumptive error : Moss judged stable detaches underfoot.

Perceptual miss : A stair edge is not noticed; a toe catches.

Execution failure : The foot is not lifted high enough; balance tips.

Hidden fragility : A rock shelf crumbles when gripped, producing a fall.

Low-speed instability: A bicycle topples when momentum is insufficient.

Cycling illustrates error clearly. At speed, gyroscopic stability keeps the bike upright, but at low speed, balance is fragile. A rut or curb misjudged in angle can send the rider down. Falls may seem random, but closer inspection reveals perceptual or predictive failure.

IX. Confidence, Temperament, and History of Falls

Judgment is tempered by personality. The cautious move slowly, testing each surface. The bold move quickly, trusting ability. Past falls affect confidence. A person who has slipped many times may hesitate even when the footing is secure. Others may overestimate their skill, leading to reckless errors. Age shifts the balance further: reflexes slow, strength diminishes, and the costs of falling increase. Locomotion becomes a dialogue between body, mind, and memory.

X. Activity-Specific Cases

Climbing is structured and deliberate at first. Novices place each hand and foot with conscious calculation. With experience, movements become tacit; holds are recognized instinctively. Yet at difficult points, verbal reasoning resurfaces: “Right foot here, left hand there.” Climbing compresses the continuum of reasoning into a single activity.

Cycling is another case. At speed, stability seems automatic. At slow pace, instability dominates. Misjudged obstacles—loose gravel, curbs, ruts—cause falls. The rider may not even realize the risk until too late. Cycling makes visible how prediction, perception, and balance interact, and how failure often stems from unseen conditions.

Summary

Locomotion is reasoning embodied. It is built on neurological substrate but dominated by learning. It is prediction, fallible and adaptive, ranging from intuition to verbal reflection. It involves reading surfaces, trading speed for accuracy, planning paths, correcting errors, and negotiating confidence. Specialized activities like climbing and cycling dramatize what walking already shows: that each movement is a forecast, tested against reality.

What seems automatic—walking, stepping, balancing—is a continuous, learned negotiation with uncertainty.

Readings

Gibson, J. J. (1979). The ecological approach to visual perception. Houghton Mifflin.

Gibson’s work is foundational in showing that perception is not detached from action but geared toward what can be done in an environment. His concept of affordances—the possibilities for action offered by surfaces and objects—fits directly with the examples in this essay. A wet Mexican tile affords danger; a dry one affords stability. A driftwood log affords walking, but also the possibility of rolling. Gibson’s ecological framework emphasizes that perception evolved precisely to support locomotion in a world of shifting, unpredictable surfaces.

Bernstein, N. (1967). The coordination and regulation of movements. Pergamon.

Bernstein described motor skill as an adaptive system, coordinating multiple degrees of freedom while responding to variable conditions. His insights resonate with the examples of cobblestones, moss, and boulder leaps: the body does not simply repeat fixed patterns but continuously regulates movement in response to feedback and prediction. Bernstein’s account underlines the idea that movement is not mechanical repetition but a living, adaptive negotiation with uncertainty.

Shumway-Cook, A., & Woollacott, M. H. (2016). Motor control: Translating research into clinical practice (5th ed.). Lippincott Williams & Wilkins.

This text bridges laboratory research with practical issues such as fall prevention, gait rehabilitation, and clinical training. Its relevance here lies in demonstrating how balance systems can fail and how explicit strategies are sometimes reintroduced when tacit control is unreliable. The hesitation of someone who has fallen before, or the cautious scanning of a slick surface, parallels the clinical strategies recommended for older adults or patients at risk of falling. It shows how the implicit skills described in this essay can be made explicit again for safety and training.

Adolph, K. E., & Robinson, S. R. (2015). The road to walking: What learning to walk tells us about development. In M. Lamb & R. Lerner (Eds.), Handbook of child psychology and developmental science (7th ed., Vol. 2, pp. 403–443). Wiley.

Adolph’s developmental work demonstrates that walking is not a genetic given but a skill learned through error and adaptation. Infants acquire locomotion by falling, misjudging, and recalibrating—just as adults continue to learn when encountering new surfaces like seaweed or driftwood. The child’s early attempts mirror the adult’s missteps on unfamiliar terrain: both involve prediction, error, and eventual tacit competence. This reading emphasizes the central claim of the essay—that locomotion is acquired, not innate.

Cordo, P., & Nashner, L. (1982). Properties of postural adjustments associated with rapid arm movements. Journal of Neurophysiology, 47(2), 287–302.

This classic study demonstrates that the body prepares itself for movement by making anticipatory postural adjustments. Before stepping on moss or lifting a foot over a stair, stabilizing muscles have already fired. The invisible groundwork of balance underlies every explicit decision about where to place a foot. Cordo and Nashner’s research supports the essay’s point that balance is not incidental but omnipresent, running in the background even when unnoticed.

Pijpers, J. R., Oudejans, R. R., & Bakker, F. C. (2005). Anxiety-induced changes in movement behaviour during the execution of a complex climbing task. Psychology of Sport and Exercise, 6(4), 447–459.

This study shows how fear of falling alters movement. Climbers under anxiety move more cautiously, hesitate longer before selecting holds, and sometimes revert to slower, more deliberate strategies. The parallels to walking over slippery tile or cycling after prior falls are clear: confidence or its absence shapes decision-making. Pijpers et al. provide empirical grounding for the essay’s claim that temperament and history of failure alter prediction and balance in profound ways.

Fajen, B. R., Riley, M. A., & Turvey, M. T. (2009). Information, affordances, and the control of action in sport. International Journal of Sport Psychology, 40(1), 79–107.

This work examines how athletes perceive surfaces and act under time pressure, using information in the environment to guide rapid judgments. The quick appraisal needed to leap across boulders or run across cobblestones echoes the athlete’s need to judge footing in real time. Fajen and colleagues show how predictive control is based not on abstract reasoning but on perceiving what the environment makes possible. Their framework helps explain why speed forces reliance on tacit, intuitive processing rather than explicit reflection.

Appendix A: Do We Reason When We Move, Or Is That A Misuse Of The Word?

There is a longstanding scholarly tradition in Western philosophy that reasoning is about playing word games, about language, about propositions. Is that not psychologically uninformed and actually very shallow? Even word games are about thinking, so reasoning with words depends upon thinking—something perhaps not understood, or at least marginalized.

Dialectical Section: Objections and Rebuttals

Objections to the Claim that Movement is Reasoning

1. Conflation of Movement and Reasoning

One objection is that to describe movement as reasoning stretches the term too far. Reasoning, in much of the Western philosophical tradition, has been confined to language, propositions, and inference. To extend it to predictive locomotion risks trivializing the concept and erasing the distinction between deliberate thought and bodily adjustment.

2. Privileging Language as the Core of Reasoning

A second objection insists that reasoning requires words. Inner speech allows the construction of plans, the weighing of alternatives, and the articulation of rules. Without words, it is argued, what remains is skilled performance, not reasoning. By this view, tacit adjustments when walking over cobblestones or cycling around obstacles may be intelligent, but they are not reasoning.

3. Overgeneralization

A third objection points to the danger of overreach. The statement “we move because we think” appears to exclude reflexes, habits, and mechanical adjustments that proceed without deliberation. Not every stumble, stride, or breath should be taken as an instance of reasoning. The claim may be judged too broad to be credible.

Rebuttals to the Objections

1. Grounding of Language in the Same Substrate

All language depends on the same “wetware” as tacit movement. Linguistic reasoning is not a separate faculty, but one manifestation of neural processes we do not fully understand. To restrict “reasoning” to its linguistic form is arbitrary. Predictive movement control, though largely tacit, is guided by the same underlying substrate that makes speech and inference possible.

2. Reflexes are Not Dominant in Predictive Control

Reflex arcs and automatic corrections exist, but they are not what allow a person to judge whether moss will hold, or whether seaweed will betray footing, or whether a bicycle will clear an obstacle. Such judgments involve prediction, shaped by learning and experience, and sometimes cast into inner speech. Reflexes support the background, but the dominant process in uncertain terrain is reasoning—anticipating and deciding under conditions of risk.

3. Mystery of Linguistic Processing

Language itself rests on opaque processes. The ability to produce and comprehend inner or outer speech is not better understood than tacit predictive movement. To argue that “real reasoning” begins only when words are involved presupposes a distinction between mental substance and bodily process. This dualism lacks warrant. Both linguistic and tacit reasoning draw on the same uncharted cognitive mechanisms.

4. Polysemy of “Reasoning”

The word “reasoning” has been stretched by philosophers, used in multiple overlapping senses. To describe movement as reasoning is not to dilute the term, but to restore it to its fuller range: the human capacity to anticipate, evaluate, and adapt in the face of uncertainty. Philosophical traditions that confine reasoning to word games impose a narrowing that obscures the phenomenon itself.

Resolution

The objections highlight legitimate concerns about clarity and definition. Reasoning is often equated with language, and careless extension of the term risks confusion. Yet the rebuttal demonstrates that this restriction has little empirical justification. Language is one mode of reasoning, but not the only one. Predictive movement—whether stepping across cobblestones, avoiding a puddle, leaping between boulders, or cycling at low speed—depends on continuous forecasting, evaluation, and adjustment.

Thus, movement is reasoning in practice. It is reasoning without words, reasoning embodied, reasoning tacit and fast. To deny it that name is to privilege a linguistic convenience over the reality of how humans act in the world.