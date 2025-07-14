Author’s Preface

Perhaps the basis for a study of the mind should start with awareness and the phenomenological aspects, and not presume that such can be mathematized. I have argued in the past that there are no mental operation primitives, since all definitions are entangled with one another. However, I would now argue that we do have language to describe possible primitives in ways that are irreducible: they would be things such as felt awareness, consciousness, attention, memory, sensation, motion, cognition, emotion, perception, will, imagination, and bodily self-location. I think these gesture towards primitives in the wetware. I sure that they do not form a complete set, but they are fairly representative. They are language used to describe things that are largely irreducible and known phenomenologically—known through the inner life—and they do not require much explanation apart from the fact that we have an inner life, and these terms are quite descriptive of it.

Introduction

The search for “mental primitives”—basic operations out of which all mental activity is supposedly constructed—has been a recurring ambition in philosophy, psychology, artificial intelligence, and cognitive science. The appeal is clear: if the mind could be decomposed into a finite set of elementary functions, then perhaps it could be modeled, replicated, or optimized. Yet this ambition has consistently failed to account for the richness and structure of conscious experience as it is actually lived.

This essay rejects the idea of mental operation primitives in any computational or mechanistic sense. Instead, it affirms that while mental processes do not resolve into functional units, there exists a coherent, open-ended vocabulary of phenomenological descriptors—terms that point to irreducible, directly felt aspects of experience. These descriptors do not explain how the mind works. They do not model underlying structures. They name what is encountered directly in awareness, prior to interpretation, theory, or cultural mediation.

Such terms serve as anchors for introspective discourse, enabling communication about consciousness without falling into the traps of functional reduction or speculative abstraction. The list that follows is representative, not exhaustive. Human experience is too layered, dynamic, and ambiguous to admit a final taxonomy. But it is not chaotic. These descriptors offer stable reference points, intelligible across contexts, because they emerge from the shared structure of lived awareness.

Discussion

The Rejection of Mental Operation Primitives

In artificial intelligence, cognitive psychology, and analytic philosophy, mental primitives are often imagined as functions such as store, compare, recall, or select. These are framed in analogy with programming operations or logical structures. But this analogy is misleading. Human experience does not unfold as a sequence of cleanly defined steps. It flows, interweaves, and shifts in emphasis.

No person introspecting their experience encounters primitive operations. One does not feel oneself “retrieving a memory” or “executing an inference” in a way that corresponds to machine logic. Rather, one feels remembering. One feels thinking. These are not operations performed; they are modes of being conscious. The failure of functional primitives lies not just in empirical limits but in conceptual misplacement: they are abstractions imposed upon experience, not properties arising from it.

Phenomenological Descriptors as an Alternative

Instead of searching for functional atoms, we can describe what is actually given in experience. This yields a vocabulary of phenomenological descriptors—terms that name first-order features of consciousness without attempting to analyze or explain them. These terms are:

Recognizable without theory,

Shared across individuals,

Introspectively accessible, and

Resistant to reduction.

Below is a representative list, divided by domain for clarity, though the categories overlap in experience.

Core Modes of Awareness

Awareness – The foundational condition of being conscious. Not directed at any object; it is the backdrop of all experience.

Attention – The selective focusing of awareness. It can intensify, narrow, or shift. Attention feels effortful or relaxed, intrusive or voluntary.

Sensory and Perceptual Structures

Sensation – The raw registration of sensory input: warmth, color, texture, pressure. Not yet interpreted.

Perception – The organization of sensation into meaningful wholes (e.g., seeing a door, not just edges and light).

Bodily self-location – The lived sense of where “I” am in space. Often centered in the head or chest, varying with state and activity.

Temporal and Memory-Related Experiences

Memory – The return of past experience into present awareness. It may be vivid or vague, embodied or narrative.

Temporal flow – The felt passage of time. It may speed, slow, halt, or thicken. It is experienced, not measured.

Affective and Motivational Dynamics

Emotion – A complex blending of bodily tension, evaluative tone, and directed feeling. Emotions are recognizable in their character (e.g., fear, joy, shame).

Mood – A background affective atmosphere. Less directed than emotion; it shapes the quality of all awareness.

Desire – The felt pull toward something not currently present. Often somatic; it carries intentional direction.

Aversion – The push away from something present or imagined. It may be sharp or diffuse.

Cognitive and Imaginative Processes

Cognition – The felt activity of thinking, judging, reflecting. It may occur in language, imagery, or conceptual patterns.

Belief – A sense of taking something as true. It is not merely propositional; it has a tone of settledness or confidence.

Doubt – A felt instability of belief. Often experienced as a tension or hovering indecision.

Imagination – The appearance of non-actual scenes or concepts in awareness. May be visual, verbal, emotional, or hybrid.

Understanding – The felt arrival of meaning or coherence. Though polysemous and context-sensitive, it is among the most central and immediate of cognitive states—a base category from which other forms of reasoning or interpretation often derive.

Volitional and Action-Oriented Aspects

Will – The felt effort to initiate, resist, or sustain action. Will is experienced as tension, resolution, or momentum.

Intention – The orientation of one’s awareness or body toward a future act. Felt as directedness or preparatory stance.

Motion – The felt execution or suppression of physical movement. Includes the anticipation of movement and the sensation of stillness.

Meta-Experiential States

Presence – A heightened awareness of “being here,” often in crisis, awe, or silence. It is not content but a shift in experiential tone.

Absorption – The narrowing of awareness into a task, sensation, or idea. Often accompanied by a loss of self-reflective monitoring.

Effort – The experiential strain of sustaining attention, resisting distraction, or pursuing difficult actions.

Relief – A felt transition from tension to ease. Marked by shifts in breath, posture, or awareness.

Surprise – A disruption of expectancy. Felt as a sharp shift in attention or bodily startle.

Certainty – The subjective closure of questioning or doubt. It carries a sense of fixity and conclusion.

Confusion – The felt fragmentation or incompatibility of meanings, directions, or percepts.

This list is neither final nor formally structured. It is an invitation to careful observation and descriptive clarity. The aim is not to carve nature at its joints, but to name aspects of consciousness that any reflective subject can recognize.

Inclusion Criterion: Direct Introspective Access

Only terms that meet this condition are included:

Can the term refer to a felt quality or mode of consciousness directly available in immediate experience?

Terms that fail this test—because they are theoretical constructs, post hoc interpretations, or culturally embedded categories—are excluded. This keeps the vocabulary grounded in lived awareness, rather than speculative overlay.

Language as Designation, Not Explanation

The descriptors offered are not definitions or components. They do not explain anything. Their purpose is to point, not to model. They are akin to landmarks: recognizable from within, flexible in boundary, stable enough for shared use.

Precision is not the aim. Fidelity is. The descriptors capture something known to all conscious subjects without theory. They are what explanation must take for granted.

Fuzziness, Blending, and Continuity

There are no sharp borders in consciousness. Emotion and thought can co-arise. Imagination may borrow from memory. Will may become effort, then resolve into motion. The phenomenological terrain is continuous and dynamic. But this does not undermine the descriptors. It affirms their relevance: they trace features, not isolate parts.

Avoiding Reification

It is essential to resist the impulse to treat these terms as modules or parts of a system. They are not boxes in a diagram. They are facets of lived experience—not mechanisms or explanatory constructs. To treat them as such is to fall back into the very reductionism this vocabulary seeks to resist.

Summary

This essay has argued that the search for mental primitives as operations is misguided. Instead, we find a set of phenomenological descriptors—terms that:

Name irreducible aspects of lived experience,

Are grounded in first-person awareness,

Do not arise from theory or cultural convention,

Are recognizable across contexts and individuals.

These descriptors are not complete, not taxonomically fixed, and not explanatory. They are tools for naming what is already known, inwardly, by anyone capable of reflective attention. Their value lies in their descriptive traction, their openness, and their resistance to abstraction.

This list is not a theory of mind. It is a vocabulary for what the mind, as lived, is like.

