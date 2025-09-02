Author’s Preface

The world does not present us with numbers. It presents us with situations, configurations—whatever one chooses to call them. We then decide which part of a configuration to focus on in order to apply numeration: to measure, or to count. Yet no matter how we measure or count, it is never the thing in itself. It is always only certain aspects. See: Appendix D – Lakoff and Núñez: Mathematics as Embodied Cognition.

We choose what we will count, what we will measure, how we will measure it, when we will measure it, and why. But measures do not float in the universe as if in some Platonic realm. The descriptions we create capture only limited aspects of the world. We cannot use enumeration for everything, though we sometimes confuse ourselves on that point and attempt to measure the unmeasurable. See:Appendix E – Michael Polanyi and the Tacit Dimension and Appendix F – Nancy Cartwright and The Dappled World

The number of ways to quantify a physical situation may approach infinity. To our minds, some things appear more obvious or salient to quantify than others, yet we can always find more if we are creative. Consider a tree. One might quantify its height or girth, or count its leaves. One might attempt to count its branches, though that is difficult since what counts as a “branch” must itself be decided. Measurement is a decision encoded in language—the language of counting and mathematics. It is always a decision, never the thing in itself. I use this phrase deliberately, “the thing in itself,” drawing from the philosophical tradition of Immanuel Kant. See: Appendix A – Immanuel Kant and the “Thing in Itself”: A Common Sense Perspective

The devices of enumeration—vibrations of the air, marks on paper, signals with the hands—are human inventions. They may be scaffolded on innate abilities to sense quantity inherited from evolutionary forebears, but the particular symbols we use are inventions. They differ across times and places.

The remarkable and puzzling fact is that we have learned to combine these numerative devices. We call this mathematics: arithmetic, counting, measurement and so on. And it works. That it works is itself mysterious. But it is only one of many mysteries, alongside the hard problem of consciousness. It is scarcely the only hard problem in the world. See: Appendix B – Wigner and the “Unreasonable Effectiveness” Problem and Appendix C – David Chalmers and the Hard Problem of Consciousness.

Introduction

This essay explores the difference between the world as it exists and the ways humans represent it through counting and measuring. Numbers are not natural features of reality; they are human constructs that abstract from specific aspects of situations. Each act of measurement involves decisions shaped by cultural, practical, and cognitive factors. While enumeration has clear successes in science and technology, it also has limits. Some aspects of the world resist quantification, and attempts to measure them risk confusing abstraction with reality. The paradox lies in the fact that while mathematics and measurement are inventions, they nevertheless prove extraordinarily effective.

Discussion

The World as Configurations, Not Numbers

Nature presents itself as forms, processes, and relationships, not as numbers. A river flows, a mountain rises, a tree grows. Numbers appear only when humans impose frameworks of measurement: a river’s length in kilometers, a mountain’s elevation in meters, a tree’s girth in centimeters. These values are abstractions, not intrinsic features of the objects themselves.

Measurement as Decision

Every measurement encodes a decision. To describe a tree, one might measure height, circumference, biomass, or growth rate. Each choice highlights one dimension and excludes countless others. The decision reflects human purposes—forestry, aesthetics, or ecological research. The philosophical point, emphasized by Kant, is that such abstractions never grasp the totality of the “thing in itself.”

The Limits of Enumeration

Some aspects of existence cannot be captured numerically. Beauty, meaning, or personal experience defy precise quantification. Attempts to assign numbers in such cases produce what might be called spurious quantification—an illusion of precision where none exists. This temptation to overextend numerical language can distort rather than clarify understanding.

Infinite Possibilities of Quantification

Although many things resist measurement, the potential for inventing new measures is virtually limitless. A tree could be described not only by size or age but by chlorophyll content, acoustic resonance, or microhabitat diversity. Human creativity can always devise new dimensions of quantification, reflecting cultural values and practical needs. This openness suggests that quantification is guided as much by salience and imagination as by the object itself.

Human Invention of Numerative Systems

The tools of numeration are human inventions. Speech sounds, marks on clay tablets, hand gestures, and later positional notation all arose from cultural creativity. They may rest on evolutionary foundations—such as the approximate number sense observed in primates and birds—but the specific systems are products of history. Roman numerals, Arabic numerals, binary code, and modern digital systems are distinct symbolic solutions to the problem of representing amount.

The Mystery of Effectiveness

Despite their contingency, numerical systems often succeed in describing natural phenomena. Mathematical formulas predict planetary motion, explain chemical interactions, and model engineering structures. This success is puzzling. As Eugene Wigner put it, mathematics shows an “unreasonable effectiveness” in the natural sciences. Why should inventions of the human mind so consistently map onto the behavior of matter and energy? The mystery is deepened by its parallel with consciousness: both are undeniable facts of human experience yet remain obscure in their underlying principles.

Summary

Numbers do not reside in nature but in human decisions about what to measure and how. Measurement is selective, context-dependent, and culturally shaped. Some aspects of reality cannot be meaningfully quantified, while others can be quantified in innumerable ways. Systems of numeration are inventions, yet they prove extraordinarily powerful in practice. This effectiveness remains mysterious, placing mathematics among the great puzzles of human thought, alongside the enigma of consciousness itself.

Appendix A – Immanuel Kant and the “Thing in Itself”: A Common Sense Perspective

Introduction

Immanuel Kant introduced the notion of the “thing in itself” (Ding an sich) in his Critique of Pure Reason. The phrase describes reality as it exists independently of human perception. While his language is technical, the underlying idea is straightforward: the world is not identical with our representations of it. Our minds structure experience, but reality always exceeds what we can measure or describe.

This appendix presents both Kant’s view and a common sense interpretation, bringing them together into a single, clear account.

Kant’s Distinction: Phenomena and Noumena

Kant divided reality into two aspects:

Phenomena – The world as it appears to us, structured by space, time, and categories like cause and effect. We can know phenomena because they pass through the filters of human cognition.

Noumena (the Thing in Itself) – Reality as it exists independently of perception. This lies beyond human faculties. Kant insisted we cannot directly know it, though it must exist to ground appearances.

Thus, measurement and numeration describe phenomena, not noumena. A tree’s height or a river’s length is real enough, but it is real only in the sense of how we apprehend it, not in its full, independent existence.

Common Sense Clarification

Kant’s critics often argued that talk of the noumenal was incoherent or redundant. Yet the common sense view finds the core claim reasonable:

The world exists whether humans perceive it or not. Humans only know the world through senses and thought, which select and shape aspects of it. Therefore, knowledge is partial. What we know is never identical with the world in its entirety.

Put plainly: there is more to reality than humans can know, and our representations—whether in language, images, or numbers—are never complete.

Why Objections Miss the Point

Philosophers accused Kant of contradiction by saying he described the unknowable. Others said he split reality into two worlds or invoked the noumenal needlessly. These debates, however, mostly turn on language. From a practical standpoint, Kant’s claim is both modest and obvious: human knowledge is limited, and reality outruns what humans can capture.

Common sense aligns with Kant here. Science, for example, gives ever more precise descriptions, but these are still models—maps, not the territory. No matter how exact, they remain human frameworks, not reality itself.

Relevance to Measurement

When humans measure, they select what to count, how to count, and why to count. These acts never capture the “thing in itself.” The height of a tree or the charge of a particle is a property as measured by humans, not the totality of the tree or particle as it exists independently. Measurement works, and often with remarkable effectiveness, but it is still an abstraction. Kant’s distinction reminds us that every numerical description is partial, bounded by the conditions of human understanding.

Conclusion

Kant’s idea of the “thing in itself” is best read not as a paradox but as a sober reminder of the limits of knowledge. The world as humans encounter it—structured by thought and perception—is not the whole of reality. The common sense view agrees: reality exceeds human grasp, even though human frameworks can be powerful tools. Kant’s terminology can be daunting, but his central point is both simple and durable: what we measure is never the thing itself, only aspects of it, as filtered through the human mind.

Appendix B – Wigner and the “Unreasonable Effectiveness” Problem

Introduction

In 1960, the physicist Eugene Wigner published a short but influential essay titled “The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in the Natural Sciences.” His reflections have since become a touchstone for anyone pondering why abstract mathematics, developed without practical aim, so often turns out to describe the physical world with astonishing precision. Wigner called this effectiveness “unreasonable,” since there appears to be no clear explanation for why the human invention of mathematics should align so closely with nature’s workings.

Wigner’s Central Claim

Wigner pointed to multiple instances where mathematical tools, devised for internal reasons within mathematics, later became crucial for science. For example:

Complex numbers, once thought to be a formal curiosity, became indispensable in physics.

Group theory, developed without application in mind, later underpinned particle physics.

For Wigner, this pattern suggested a mysterious harmony between the human mind and the structure of the physical world. He expressed both gratitude and puzzlement at this fit, suggesting it could not be explained by mere coincidence.

Quasi-Platonic Drift

In presenting this mystery, Wigner sometimes seems to slide into a Platonic posture, where mathematics is treated as though it exists independently of human invention. His language implies that mathematics is “out there,” waiting to be discovered, and that nature somehow “uses” mathematics in its construction. This tendency echoes a long tradition in Western thought that views mathematical truths as timeless and universal, existing in a realm beyond the empirical world.

Yet Wigner did not fully endorse this view. He admitted uncertainty about how to frame the issue and avoided asserting a firm metaphysical position. Still, his choice of words—“unreasonable,” “miracle,” “gift”—encourages quasi-Platonic interpretations.

Language as the Alternative Focus

One could argue that it is not mathematics itself that is unreasonably effective, but language. Mathematics is a specialized sublanguage, shaped by rules, symbols, and abstractions. It functions as a compressed, precise extension of human descriptive capacity. Its effectiveness might therefore derive not from some metaphysical alignment between number and nature, but from the plasticity of language itself. Humans are adept at constructing systems of representation flexible enough to map patterns in the world.

Under this view, what appears mysterious is simply the outcome of iterative refinement: humans keep inventing, discarding, and modifying symbolic systems until some of them align with observable regularities. The “miracle” is less about an independent mathematical realm and more about the remarkable adaptability of human language and thought.

The Effectiveness of the Mind

Another way of posing the issue is to shift focus from mathematics or language to the mind. Human cognition is attuned to finding order. Perceptual systems detect patterns, and abstract reasoning extends this capacity into new domains. If the human mind is predisposed to impose structure, then the “unreasonable effectiveness” may be less surprising: what looks like a perfect fit could be a reflection of the mind’s selective engagement with reality.

From this perspective, the mind is not uncovering an external Platonic harmony but generating workable models that serve human purposes. Mathematics seems effective because the mind filters reality in ways that make it appear effective. The mystery, then, lies not in mathematics itself but in the operations of cognition.

How to Pose the Issue?

The enduring difficulty is how to frame the problem. Is the puzzle about mathematics, about language, or about the mind? Wigner’s phrasing leaves the issue suspended between these possibilities:

Quasi-Platonic interpretation – Mathematics exists independently, and its alignment with reality is a cosmic mystery.

Linguistic interpretation – Mathematics is language, and its effectiveness stems from the human capacity to build flexible representational systems.

Cognitive interpretation – The mind itself is the source of the “fit,” shaping both the systems of representation and the perception of order in the world.

Perhaps the most cautious stance is to treat the question as open. The “unreasonable effectiveness” may be a phrase that points to a family of mysteries rather than a single puzzle: the mystery of mathematics, the mystery of language, and the mystery of the mind, all intertwined.

Conclusion

Wigner’s essay raised a problem that remains unresolved. While his language sometimes drifts toward Platonic imagery, the mystery he identified need not be read that way. It could be restated as the unreasonable effectiveness of language or even of the mind itself. The true issue may not be about mathematics mirroring the world but about how humans, through thought and symbol, manage to create tools that align with aspects of reality. How best to pose the issue is itself uncertain, but the problem remains a fertile one: why do our inventions, whether linguistic or mathematical, work as well as they do?

Appendix C – David Chalmers and the Hard Problem of Consciousness

Introduction

In 1995, philosopher David Chalmers introduced the phrase “the hard problem of consciousness” to distinguish between two levels of explanation in the study of the mind. Cognitive science and neuroscience had made progress on what he called the “easy problems”—explaining mechanisms like perception, attention, memory, and behavior. But Chalmers argued that these advances leave untouched the central mystery: why subjective experience exists at all.

The Easy Problems

The “easy problems” are not easy in practice, but they are tractable in principle. They involve identifying physical or computational mechanisms that produce cognitive functions:

How the brain integrates sensory information.

How attention is directed and sustained.

How speech and motor control are carried out.

How memory is stored and retrieved.

Such problems may be solved through neuroscience, computer models, or cognitive psychology. They are “easy” in the sense that they involve functional explanation.

The Hard Problem

The “hard problem” is explaining why and how those processes are accompanied by subjective experience—what it feels like to see red, taste bitterness, or feel pain. Subjective qualities of experience, often called qualia, do not appear to follow from physical mechanisms. A complete description of neural firings or information processing seems to leave out what it is like to be the experiencing subject.

Chalmers’s formulation highlights this explanatory gap: science can describe structures and functions, but it cannot explain why those processes should give rise to awareness.

Philosophical Options

Chalmers outlined several responses to the hard problem:

Reductive Materialism (Dismissal) – Some argue there is no hard problem: once we fully explain the functions, the subjective will be accounted for. Chalmers rejects this as inadequate, since subjective experience is a fact of life, not an illusion.

Dualism (Property Dualism) – Chalmers leans toward the idea that consciousness is a fundamental feature of reality, not reducible to physical processes. He compares it to space, time, or mass—basic elements that cannot be explained away but must be accepted as primitives.

Panpsychism (Speculative Extension) – If consciousness is fundamental, it might pervade the universe at basic levels, a view Chalmers has entertained as a possible path forward.

Relevance to Measurement and Abstraction

Chalmers’s distinction parallels issues raised by Kant and Wigner: the world as described by formal systems (neuroscience, computation, mathematics) may fail to capture aspects of reality as lived. Just as measurement does not capture the “thing in itself,” scientific explanation does not yet capture the essence of experience. The mystery of consciousness resembles the “unreasonable effectiveness” puzzle in mathematics: both reveal gaps between description and reality.

Conclusion

Chalmers’s hard problem reframes the study of mind by insisting that subjective experience cannot be explained in terms of function alone. While many philosophers and scientists dispute his distinction, it has shaped contemporary debates and highlighted the limitations of reductionist models. Like Kant’s noumenon or Wigner’s puzzle, Chalmers’s “hard problem” underscores the distance between human abstractions and the full richness of reality.

Appendix D – Lakoff and Núñez: Mathematics as Embodied Cognition

Introduction

In their book Where Mathematics Comes From (2000), George Lakoff and Rafael Núñez present a radically different account of mathematics from the Platonic tradition. Rather than existing as a timeless realm waiting to be discovered, mathematics is, in their view, a human construction grounded in embodied cognition. It emerges from the way humans experience the world through perception, movement, and metaphorical reasoning.

This perspective aligns closely with the concerns of the main essay on numeration and measurement. Where the essay stresses that numbers do not reside in the world itself but arise from human decisions about what to count and how, Lakoff and Núñez provide a cognitive and linguistic framework for understanding how these abstractions come into being.

The Core Thesis: Mathematics as Embodied

Lakoff and Núñez argue that mathematics is:

Embodied – It arises from basic sensory-motor experiences. Counting, for example, is rooted in the bodily act of grasping and grouping objects. Spatial reasoning underpins geometry, while movement through space grounds the notion of continuity. Metaphorical – More abstract concepts build on these bodily foundations through metaphor. For instance, numbers beyond immediate perception are understood through metaphors of accumulation, balance, or extension. Negative numbers are grasped by imagining movement “backward,” and infinity by extending motion without end. Constructed, not discovered – Mathematical systems are cultural products, shaped by human needs and creativity, rather than eternal truths waiting for discovery.

Relation to Numeration and Measurement

The essay’s claim that measurement is a human decision encoded in language directly parallels Lakoff and Núñez’s view. Measuring a tree’s height or counting its leaves reflects not a property inherent in the tree but a projection of human cognitive structures. The choice of what to measure and how reflects embodied practices and metaphorical extensions, not access to some Platonic realm.

Where Kant emphasized that measurement never captures the “thing in itself,” Lakoff and Núñez provide the mechanism: the human mind relies on metaphors drawn from bodily experience to construct mathematical abstractions. Numbers, then, are not features of reality but features of cognition.

Implications for the “Effectiveness” Debate

Wigner’s puzzle about the unreasonable effectiveness of mathematics becomes less mysterious under this framework. Mathematics appears effective not because it mirrors a Platonic order, but because it grows out of the same embodied interactions with the world that science investigates. Both mathematics and empirical science are human responses to the same structures of experience. Their effectiveness is therefore reasonable, not miraculous.

This reframing also helps guard against spurious quantification. By recognizing mathematics as metaphorically grounded, we can see why some extensions work well (e.g., modeling planetary orbits) while others overreach (e.g., forcing numerical categories onto human emotions or aesthetic judgments).

Conclusion

Lakoff and Núñez shift the discussion of mathematics from metaphysics to cognition. Mathematics, in their view, is not a window into a Platonic realm but a set of conceptual tools shaped by bodily experience, cultural history, and metaphorical projection. This perspective strengthens the essay’s central claim: measurement and numeration are human inventions, powerful but limited, effective yet never identical with the world itself.

Appendix E – Michael Polanyi and the Tacit Dimension

Introduction

In The Tacit Dimension (1966), Michael Polanyi advanced the influential claim that “we know more than we can tell.” By this, he meant that a great deal of human knowledge cannot be fully expressed in explicit language, formal rules, or numerical systems. Knowledge is often embodied, experiential, and context-dependent, existing beneath the level of formal articulation.

This perspective is directly relevant to the essay’s emphasis on the limits of measurement and the risk of spurious quantification. If much of what humans know cannot be captured in numbers or even in words, then any attempt to reduce reality entirely to explicit enumeration necessarily leaves out essential dimensions of human understanding.

Polanyi’s Central Ideas

Polanyi outlined several key points:

Tacit Knowledge – Human skills, practices, and judgments rely on knowledge that cannot be fully articulated. A person riding a bicycle, recognizing a face, or mastering a craft does so through an internalized know-how, not through explicit calculations or formal instructions. Personal Knowledge – All knowledge is rooted in the commitments, experiences, and participation of the knower. Objectivity is never total detachment; it is built upon the contributions of embodied human agents. Limits of Formalization – While formal systems (mathematics, logic, statistics) are powerful, they cannot encompass the full range of human cognition. Attempts to do so lead to distortion, because tacit elements are stripped away in the process.

Relation to Numeration and Measurement

The essay stresses that measurement is a decision: what to count, how to count, and why. Polanyi adds depth to this point by showing that such decisions are grounded in tacit judgments. When a forester measures the height of a tree or a physicist designs an experiment, choices are guided not only by explicit formulas but also by background knowledge, intuition, and skills that cannot be reduced to numbers.

Polanyi’s framework exposes the illusion behind spurious quantification—the belief that everything meaningful can be captured numerically. In practice, numbers always rest on a substratum of tacit understanding: deciding which variables matter, which approximations are acceptable, and which methods are appropriate. These judgments, though indispensable, cannot themselves be fully formalized.

Broader Implications

Polanyi’s insights also reinforce the essay’s critique of overextension. When humans attempt to measure the unmeasurable—such as beauty, morality, or consciousness—they ignore the tacit dimensions that resist formalization. By highlighting the indispensable role of the unsaid and the unquantifiable, Polanyi warns against mistaking numerical representation for the fullness of knowledge.

At the same time, his perspective helps explain why measurement is effective where it works. Tacit knowledge guides the proper framing of problems, ensuring that numerical abstraction is applied appropriately rather than indiscriminately.

Conclusion

Polanyi’s The Tacit Dimension strengthens the argument that human knowledge extends far beyond what can be formalized or measured. Numbers, while powerful, are always partial, resting on deeper layers of unarticulated skill and judgment. This recognition underlines the essay’s central theme: measurement and numeration are human inventions that capture aspects of reality, but never the whole. They operate effectively only because they are embedded within a wider field of tacit human understanding that cannot itself be reduced to numbers.

Appendix F – Nancy Cartwright and The Dappled World

Introduction

In The Dappled World: A Study of the Boundaries of Science (1999), Nancy Cartwright challenges the common belief that science reveals universal, lawlike truths about nature. Instead, she argues that science operates through a patchwork of models and localized regularities. Laws, when they work, do so only within carefully crafted contexts or “nomological machines” that stabilize conditions. Outside those settings, laws fail to apply universally.

Her view connects directly to the essay’s theme of measurement as a selective, humanly guided process. Just as enumeration requires decisions about what to count, science requires decisions about which aspects of the world to isolate and stabilize for measurement. The resulting descriptions are effective within narrow contexts but cannot be taken as complete or universal accounts of reality.

Cartwright’s Central Ideas

Patchwork Science – Science does not uncover one seamless, universal order but rather builds a patchwork of partial models. Physics may explain falling bodies under laboratory conditions, while economics constructs models of markets under assumed constraints. Each domain provides partial, context-dependent insights. Nomological Machines – A “nomological machine” is a structured arrangement of conditions that makes laws work. For example, Galileo’s laws of motion apply when friction is controlled, measurements are precise, and extraneous influences are excluded. Without such conditions, the law breaks down. Against Universalism – The dream of science as a universal explanatory system is, for Cartwright, misguided. Laws are not everywhere and always true; they are local and situated.

Relation to Numeration and Measurement

The essay emphasizes that measurement is never the thing in itself but always a selective abstraction. Cartwright makes a parallel point at the level of scientific law: laws work only when the right conditions are created and enforced. Measuring a tree’s height is straightforward in part because humans agree on the conventions of measurement and the context is stable. But measuring “intelligence” or “economic demand” is fraught because the contexts cannot be fully stabilized.

In both cases, measurement and scientific law succeed not because they uncover universal truths but because humans carefully arrange contexts in which the abstractions apply.

Limits and Overreach

Cartwright’s argument helps expose the danger of spurious quantification. When scientists or policymakers assume that models built under constrained conditions apply universally, they overextend numerical frameworks. This mirrors the tendency to treat measurements as if they fully capture reality rather than as selective abstractions.

For example:

Physics laws applied in highly controlled laboratory settings may not directly describe messy real-world environments.

Statistical models in economics or medicine may generate predictions, but only by bracketing countless variables that, in practice, destabilize outcomes.

Broader Implications

Cartwright reframes the success of science as pragmatic rather than metaphysical. Science works where it works because humans construct stable conditions and apply selective models. This resonates with the essay’s conclusion: numeration and measurement are not reflections of the “thing in itself” but tools that capture aspects of reality under chosen conventions and contexts.

Conclusion

Nancy Cartwright’s The Dappled World reinforces the view that science, like measurement, is selective and limited. Laws and numbers do not reveal universal truth but instead operate effectively within carefully crafted contexts. Both measurement and science are patchwork achievements—powerful in their scope, yet inevitably partial. They illuminate some aspects of reality while leaving the rest unmeasured and unmodeled, reminding us of the boundaries of human abstraction.