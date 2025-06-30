The central problem addressed in the essay: the mismatch between our hopes for clear results and the real, messy outcomes of trying to intervene in complex systems like the body or human life more broadly. Whether it's the overconfidence of wellness routines, the misunderstanding of medical risk, the harms of over-treatment, or the marketing of unnecessary drugs, the same truth surfaces: in many cases, we just don’t know if what we did made things better, worse, or left them unchanged. … plain-spoken insight into how and why that uncertainty persists.

Author’s Preface

This essay was written to explore a common experience that rarely gets talked about plainly: we do things hoping to make a difference, but we often don’t know if they did any good. We tell ourselves stories about what helped and what didn’t, but in truth, we can’t usually say for sure. Especially in health and medicine, where the stakes are high, it’s natural to want clear answers but life doesn’t often give them.

Introduction

People are constantly trying to help—help themselves, help others, help their kids, their parents, their friends. It might be through giving advice, changing habits, trying a new treatment, eating a different way, or taking action based on something a doctor, a book, or a podcast said. And when something changes afterward, we often assume the change happened because of what we did.

But most of the time, we can’t really tell. Maybe the action helped. Maybe it made no difference. Maybe it made things worse. And often, there’s just no way to know. Life doesn’t let us press rewind and try a different path to see how things would have gone. This uncertainty is not a small thing—it’s a basic feature of everyday life.

Discussion

1. Trying to Make a Difference—Without Knowing If We Did

Take any area of life where people try to make things better—raising kids, helping someone through a tough time, managing stress, adjusting to illness, dealing with pain, even trying to improve sleep or lose weight. In all these cases, people usually do something. They give advice, they try a supplement, they cut out sugar, they go for walks. They tell themselves and others that these things are helping. And sometimes, maybe they are. But most of the time, they don’t actually know.

Things change for many reasons. Some problems just get better on their own. Others go up and down naturally. Sometimes the change had nothing to do with the action at all. But once people take action and then things change, they connect the two in their minds. That’s how people think. It feels like a pattern—even when the pattern might not be real.

This doesn’t mean it’s wrong to try. But it does mean that we should be cautious about claiming to know what helped.

2. The Murky World of Medicine and Nutrition

Nowhere is this more obvious than in health. People go to doctors or try home remedies hoping to feel better. And sometimes they do. But even in modern medicine, with all its technology and science, there’s a lot of guessing. Doctors ask about symptoms. They pick a treatment based on training, past cases, or guidelines. If it doesn’t work, they try something else. This process may sound precise, but much of it is trial and error.

Even when a drug or treatment has been tested and shown to help a lot of people, that doesn’t mean it will help this person. People’s bodies are different. Their other medications, their environment, their stress, their sleep, even their digestion—all of it matters, and much of it is unknown or unmeasured. So doctors often rely on what the patient says. “Do you feel better?” “Are the side effects worse?” “Let’s try a lower dose.” It’s a conversation, not a calculation.

And patients themselves often don’t know how to answer. “Maybe I feel better? I think the pain is a little less? Or maybe I’m just used to it?” Some people underreport symptoms. Others overreport. Some want to believe the treatment is working. Others want to stop taking pills. The result is a huge amount of uncertainty.

On top of that, even when research shows that something tends to work, that’s based on group data. But individual people are not average. A treatment might help most people but still hurt or do nothing for someone else.

3. When Interventions Cause Harm

People tend to think that doing something is better than doing nothing. But doing something can cause harm too. This is especially true in medicine. Every year, a large number of people are harmed or even killed by medical treatment. This includes side effects from drugs, complications from surgery, infections caught in hospitals, and simple errors.

Even treatments that seem obviously helpful can go wrong. A knee replacement might fix one person’s pain and leave another person worse off. A blood pressure medication might reduce risk for some and cause dizziness or falls in others. Amputating a gangrenous limb might save a life—or it might not. A cancer treatment might extend life—or shorten it through side effects. And when someone survives or gets better, it’s still hard to say why. Was it the treatment? Was it their body healing on its own? Was it luck?

Sometimes doing nothing is safer. Sometimes doing nothing leads to disaster. The hard part is that there’s usually no way to know which was true. We don’t get to live two versions of the same life and compare them.

4. The Limits of Knowing

Most people like to feel that if they act wisely and follow good advice, they will improve their situation. And sometimes that happens. But it’s important to admit that even when things seem to go well, we’re often just guessing about what caused what.

The world is messy. There are too many moving parts. Too many unknowns. Too many things that can’t be seen or measured. This doesn’t mean we should give up trying. But it does mean we should be careful about assuming too much certainty. Most of the time, when something works—or doesn’t—we don’t actually know why.

Summary

In daily life, people take action hoping to make things better. And sometimes they do. But most of the time, we don’t know if what we did helped, hurt, or made no difference. Whether it’s trying a new vitamin, adjusting a diet, following a doctor’s advice, or simply giving someone encouragement, the results are usually too tangled to untangle.

In health care especially, where the desire for certainty is strongest, the truth is often the most uncertain. Doctors make educated guesses. Patients report fuzzy symptoms. Treatments work for some, not for others. Harm is common. Clarity is rare.

The honest position is not defeatism—it’s humility. We live in a world where outcomes are cloudy, where intentions often outpace results, and where the difference between help and harm is often hidden from view. That’s just the way things are. Most of the time, we simply don’t know what worked.

Suggested Readings

The following works provide accessible, critical perspectives on uncertainty in medical and everyday interventions. Each illustrates how modern systems of advice, treatment, and health management often offer more confidence than actual understanding. These books underscore the central theme of this essay: we often don’t—and can’t—know what worked, what helped, or what harmed.

Ehrenreich, B. (2018). Natural causes: An epidemic of wellness, the certainty of dying, and our illusion of control. Twelve.

In this sharply written critique, Ehrenreich challenges the illusion that personal effort can guarantee health, especially in a society obsessed with fitness, clean eating, and regular medical checkups. She argues that much of wellness culture is driven by wishful thinking and commercial interests. Her central point is deeply relevant here: people often act as if their interventions (be they lifestyle changes, screening tests, or mindfulness routines) can control outcomes like illness or death—but this confidence is not backed by real certainty. Ehrenreich’s reflections help expose how wellness culture offers a false promise of mastery over complex biological realities.

Gigerenzer, G. (2014). Risk savvy: How to make good decisions. Viking.

Gigerenzer, a psychologist who studies human reasoning, explains why people—including doctors—frequently misunderstand probabilities, especially in medical settings. Using plain examples, he shows how both professionals and the public can be misled by statistics and inflated claims. For instance, a test that shows a high "positive rate" may still be misleading if the base rate of the disease is low. This directly supports the theme of uncertainty: decisions are often made with poor or misinterpreted information, and results are judged based on misunderstanding rather than evidence. Gigerenzer argues that being truly "risk savvy" means accepting what we don't know, not just what we do.

Illich, I. (1976). Medical nemesis: The expropriation of health. Pantheon Books.

Illich’s classic polemic critiques the medical establishment for overreaching—transforming normal life events like birth, aging, and death into opportunities for intervention. He argues that medicine has taken away people’s natural ability to cope with illness and uncertainty by making health a matter of professional control. Though some of his claims are controversial, his main warning remains relevant: medicine may do as much harm as good, and its reach often exceeds its grasp. Illich anticipates a major concern of this essay: the more medicine intervenes, the more it clouds our ability to tell what actually helped, what didn’t, and what never needed fixing in the first place.

Brownlee, S. (2007). Overtreated: Why too much medicine is making us sicker and poorer. Bloomsbury.

Brownlee investigates how financial incentives, defensive medical practice, and patient expectations lead to excessive treatment. Through real-world examples and interviews, she shows how unnecessary tests and procedures can result in harm, confusion, and wasted resources. Brownlee’s work directly speaks to the question, “Did this really help?” Her answer, backed by case studies, is often “probably not.” She offers a grounded, non-ideological exploration of how too much medicine can increase uncertainty rather than reduce it—because more treatment doesn’t always mean better outcomes, and sometimes obscures the picture entirely.

Moynihan, R., & Cassels, A. (2005). Selling sickness: How the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies are turning us all into patients. Nation Books.

This book exposes how pharmaceutical companies expand their markets by redefining health problems, exaggerating risks, and encouraging regular medication for minor or doubtful conditions. The authors describe how ordinary feelings—like shyness or restlessness—are repackaged as treatable disorders. The key link to this essay lies in how such marketing creates false expectations: it suggests certainty where none exists. Treatments are promoted as necessary and effective, even when the evidence is thin or the condition is poorly understood. As a result, people may undergo interventions with no clear benefit—and walk away believing they were helped, when in fact nothing meaningful changed.

Conclusion on Readings

Each of these books explores, in different ways, the central problem addressed in the essay: the mismatch between our hopes for clear results and the real, messy outcomes of trying to intervene in complex systems like the body or human life more broadly. Whether it's the overconfidence of wellness routines, the misunderstanding of medical risk, the harms of over-treatment, or the marketing of unnecessary drugs, the same truth surfaces: in many cases, we just don’t know if what we did made things better, worse, or left them unchanged. These readings offer plain-spoken insight into how and why that uncertainty persists.