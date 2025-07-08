Some Thoughts

It’s tempting to look at a dog or cat and imagine that, if only they had language, they could reason more clearly or solve problems like humans do. But this idea may rest on a number of questionable assumptions—chief among them, the belief that the mere possession of language would grant an animal the capacity for advanced thought. This overlooks several key distinctions.

First, language is not identical to thought. The presence of language in a species implies a neurological substrate capable of processing it, but it does not follow that language produces thought. Rather, language appears to accompany thought, to scaffold it, or to give it form—but not to generate it from nothing.

Thought seems to precede language. Introspection says it does. A person may have an idea or intention before finding the words to express it. Language can also shape or refine thought after the fact, feeding back into the mental process, but the two are not synonymous.

Not all thinking is linguistic. Humans routinely engage in nonverbal forms of reasoning—such as visual imagery, emotional reactions, motor planning, or intuitive problem-solving. These processes are difficult to describe linguistically, yet they clearly qualify as forms of thought.

So the notion that giving a dog or cat language would unlock some hidden capacity for reasoning may misunderstand the relationship between thought and language. Without the right kind of cognitive substrate, language would not even be an empty overlay. And with the right cognitive substrate, complex thought can already occur in its absence.

The mystery lies not in the presence or absence of language, but in the nature of the underlying processes that give rise to both thought and communication.

If you don’t find that a mystery, turn in your diploma.

About the Picture You May Ask

Looking at a dog staring at a lever-style door handle, one might be tempted to think that if only the animal had language, it could solve the problem—figure out that pressing down on the handle would open the door. Some might without language. But this notion relies on a probably mistaken assumption: that language, by itself, enables problem-solving or higher-order thinking. It presumes that linguistic capacity is independent of the cognitive and neurological foundation that gives rise to it.

In reality, language seems not equivalent to thought. The ability to think about problems, plan actions, and infer solutions arises from neural processes that precede and underpin language. Thought can exist without words—as seen in visual, emotional, or motor forms of cognition—and while language can clarify or refine those thoughts, it is not their source.

So imagining that a dog could suddenly reason like a human if it simply acquired language seems misguided. Without the underlying cognitive architecture, language would be inert. The puzzle the dog faces—how to manipulate the door handle—requires a kind of abstract reasoning that is not made possible by vocabulary alone. The image, then, illustrates the conceptual error of supposing that linguistic ability alone is the key to intelligence.

But, I could be wrong about this. Notice how I did hedge my bets. Call them weasel words if you like.

Readings

1. Dennett, D. C. (1996). Kinds of minds: Toward an understanding of consciousness. Basic Books.

Dennett explores differences in cognitive architectures across species and argues that while animals can exhibit sophisticated behavior, their minds lack the recursive, representational capabilities made possible by language. This book is relevant for its distinction between different “grades” of cognition and its critique of anthropomorphic assumptions.

2. Tomasello, M. (2014). A natural history of human thinking. Harvard University Press.

Tomasello offers a developmental and evolutionary account of how uniquely human modes of thinking arose through social collaboration and language. He shows that the capacity for structured, abstract thought is not just a function of internal processing but of culturally scaffolded communication.

3. Deacon, T. W. (1997). The symbolic species: The co-evolution of language and the brain. W. W. Norton.

Deacon argues that language and the human brain evolved together, making it incoherent to imagine a being simply “given” language without the neurological infrastructure. He makes a strong case for the inseparability of symbolic capacity and neurocognitive development, directly relevant to the dog-and-door-handle example.

4. Pinker, S. (1994). The language instinct: How the mind creates language. William Morrow and Company.

While Pinker defends a nativist view of language acquisition, he also clarifies the distinction between language and general intelligence. His view helps frame why the presence of language alone does not grant reasoning skills—language is an output of certain kinds of mental capacities, not a magic key to them.

5. Carruthers, P. (2002). The cognitive functions of language. Behavioral and Brain Sciences, 25(6), 657–674.

This article outlines various views on whether language is necessary for complex thought, proposing that inner speech serves to integrate information across modular systems. It explores the extent to which language enhances or enables forms of conscious reasoning.

6. Bermúdez, J. L. (2003). Thinking without words. Oxford University Press.

Bermúdez develops a theory of non-linguistic thought in animals and infants. He argues persuasively that many forms of cognition—including perception, intention, and problem-solving—do not require language. His framework reinforces the point that animals may think without being capable of language-accompanied reflection.

7. Sterelny, K. (2012). The evolved apprentice: How evolution made humans unique. MIT Press.

Sterelny discusses how human cognitive complexity emerged through niche construction, apprenticeship, and learning. He emphasizes the social and environmental factors needed to sustain language use, making clear that symbolic communication cannot be separated from the broader human developmental context.

8. Clark, A. (1997). Being there: Putting brain, body, and world together again. MIT Press.

Clark’s work is central to embodied cognition theory. He argues that intelligence is not just internal computation but distributed across the brain, body, and environment. This perspective underlines why language is not a detachable module but part of a whole system—illustrating why giving language to a dog wouldn’t make it humanlike in its reasoning.

These readings collectively reinforce the view that language is not the same as thought, that the capacity for language depends on deeply structured neurological and developmental substrates, and that attributing humanlike reasoning to animals based solely on the imagined presence of language reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of cognition.