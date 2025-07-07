Author’s Preface

In life, we always have to evaluate arguments, linguistic expressions, and assertions as to whether or not they conform to our idea of truth. There's no algorithm for doing this. So sometimes we hear that we should apply rules of thumb, or use heuristics, or rely on common sense, or look for things using the smell test. My correspondent Igor came up with the notion of “layman’s razor.” I think they're all similar in concept.

We try to evaluate arguments against our understanding of the current world—do they conform or disconform to the way we believe the world actually operates? Once we get past the mistaken notion that deductive logic has much to do with it—which is hardly something any layperson would ever actually consider—we come to the realization that there's no algorithmic method for doing this. We have to assess our own beliefs, examine our own biases, and work within our current understanding of the world. We should know that this understanding is likely to be flawed. Some do.

We look for other evidence—other things we can use to support or argue against some contentions. I’ve shared several heuristics I use—this is not an exhaustive list, of course—including the argument from self-contradiction, the argument from physical impossibility, and the argument from implausibility. These are just filters I can apply to assess whether an argument is likely to be true. The argument from contradiction looks for things that are internally inconsistent within an argument. If I find those, I say, “Aha, this doesn't stand up under scrutiny.”

The argument from physical impossibility says: this person just claimed something that violates all laws of common sense or physics. For instance, they claim they were in Tokyo at 12:00 on Monday and therefore couldn't have committed a crime in New York at the same time. That makes sense—it’s physically impossible. However, if they made a similar claim to show that the did something in Tokyo, when evidence placed them in New York and that time, that is an impossibility.

The argument from implausibility is similar to back-of-the-envelope calculations, but it doesn't require arithmetic. It just says: the world doesn't work that way. You couldn't possibly have done that in the time allocated, or with the known capabilities of yourself, the people involved, or the situation. It's based on an understanding of how the world works, and says: it just couldn't happen that way.

Finally, the argument from evidence looks at the world as we understand it, searches for more information, and says: based on this evidence—which we believe to be true—it doesn't support the claim. That's how legal systems operate: they have rules of evidence to try to filter out what’s weak or unlikely. But there's no algorithm for this—it’s just a bunch of rules of thumb. Still, it’s all grounded in our understanding of the world. One may call it “common sense,” but that doesn’t really explain anything. Arguing from our understanding of the world is more accurate.

Introduction

Every day, people hear things that they need to evaluate. Someone tells a story, makes a claim, explains an event, or gives a reason for something. The question always comes up—do I believe this? Does it make sense? Is it true?

There’s no formula for answering these questions. Instead, we rely on our background knowledge and experience. We use what we already know—or think we know—about how the world works. That becomes the basis for judgment. Sometimes we accept what we hear, sometimes we reject it, and sometimes we just stay unsure.

This essay explains how that process works. It has four parts:

The main filter we use—whether something fits our understanding of the world; How we rule things in when we think they’re likely true; How we rule things out when we think they’re false or don’t make sense; How our personal habits and ways of thinking affect how we do all this.

The examples used are realistic and grounded in ordinary life. No strange or made-up situations—just the kinds of reasoning people already do without always noticing it.

Discussion

1. The Master Filter: Does It Fit What We Know About the World?

The most important question in judging any claim is this: Does it fit with the way the world works, as I understand it? This is the master filter. Everything else depends on it.

People don’t think in a vacuum. Every judgment starts from what someone already believes to be true. That includes what they’ve seen, what they’ve learned, what others have told them, and what they take to be normal. We do have our emotional investements, resulting in biases as well.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that everything people believe is correct. Our understanding can be incomplete, biased, or just wrong. But it’s all we have to go on. We can't think without a starting point, and that starting point is always what we already believe about the world.

This filter applies in both directions. It helps us accept things that seem to fit and reject things that don’t. It works through memory, association, experience, and observation. And it is always active, whether we notice it or not.

2. Ruling Things In: Why We Sometimes Accept a Claim

When we “rule in” a claim, we’re saying, “That makes sense,” or “That probably happened.” This isn’t proof. It’s a judgment that the claim fits with what we know.

Some reasons people accept claims:

It’s the kind of thing that often happens

Example: A coworker says they were late because of construction traffic. If that’s a common problem in the area, the story fits what’s likely.

It’s consistent with past behavior

Example: A friend says their internet went down again. If this has happened many times before in the same neighborhood, it’s easy to believe.

It includes believable details

Example: Someone describes how their car broke down: “The check engine light came on, I pulled over, and then I noticed steam from the hood.” The sequence sounds normal and expected.

The speaker saw it themselves

Example: A neighbor says, “I saw someone trying to open your mailbox this morning.” That’s a direct observation and usually taken seriously, unless there’s a reason to doubt it.

There’s more than one person saying it

Example: Several people report a bad smell coming from the building’s basement. Even if no one has found the cause, the repeated reports add credibility.

Each of these examples shows how people judge something to be likely true based on how it fits what they already know. It feels normal. It doesn’t strain belief. It doesn’t require an unusual explanation.

3. Ruling Things Out: Why We Sometimes Reject a Claim

People also reject claims when they don’t make sense. This often happens when something feels “off”—when a claim goes against what we know about time, space, behavior, or cause and effect.

There are several kinds of problems that lead people to rule things out:

Contradiction

Example: Someone says they were home all evening, then later says they were at the grocery store around 7 p.m. That kind of inconsistency raises doubts.

Physical impossibility

Example: A person says they were in New York and Tokyo at the same time. That’s not just unlikely—it’s impossible unless there's a mistake in time zones or dates. Another version: someone says they left a meeting at 4:00 p.m., but the meeting ended at 4:45 and others saw them there the whole time.

Implausibility/Unlikely

This is different from impossibility, it is more graduated. It refers to things that could happen in theory but don't fit what we know about how the world usually works.

Example: Someone claims they cleaned an entire five-bedroom house, did all their errands, and cooked a full dinner—all in an unbelievably short time period. None of those actions are impossible, but doing all of them in a too short time period stretches belief. It doesn’t match what we know about time, effort, and physical limits.

Missing expected evidence

Example: A person says they won a major award, but they can’t show a photo, certificate, mention online, or any other sign that it happened. That absence doesn’t prove they’re lying, but it makes the claim harder to accept.

Ruling things out doesn’t mean being hostile or assuming bad intent. It means recognizing when something doesn’t add up—when it fails the basic test of whether it fits with the world we know.

4. How Our Thinking Style Affects What We Believe

Not everyone applies these tests the same way. People have different habits of mind. Some question things easily. Others believe too quickly. Some reject ideas out of hand. These patterns don’t always come from intelligence in the usual sense. They come from experience, emotion, upbringing, and social pressure.

Some common thinking styles:

Quick acceptance

Some people tend to believe what they hear, especially from people they like or trust. They may not ask many questions unless something clearly goes wrong.

Example: A person sees a post online about a health tip and starts following it right away, without checking who wrote it or whether it's backed by evidence.

Quick rejection

Other people say “no” almost by habit. They may reject things that come from people they dislike or ideas that feel unfamiliar.

Example: A person hears about a new school policy and dismisses it instantly, just because it came from an administrator they don’t respect.

Compartmentalized belief

Sometimes people believe contradictory things because they keep them in separate mental boxes.

Example: Someone might accept scientific explanations at work but still hold very different beliefs about the natural world based on tradition or religion, without ever comparing the two.

Active, careful thinking

A smaller number of people try to check claims as they go. They compare them to what they know, ask questions, and look for evidence. They’re not always right, but they’re more likely to notice when something doesn’t fit or deserves more attention.

Example: A person reads a claim in the news and thinks, “Do I know anything else about this? Does it seem likely? Who’s saying it and why?”

These differences matter. Being open-minded doesn’t mean believing everything. Being skeptical doesn’t mean rejecting everything. Good reasoning means being able to tell the difference between what fits and what doesn’t—and being willing to change your mind when the evidence calls for it.

Summary

People reason by comparing new claims to what they already know or believe about the world. This background understanding is the master filter. If a claim fits well, it may be accepted. If it clashes—by being self-contradictory, physically impossible, or just highly unlikely—it may be rejected.

Ruling things in and ruling things out both depend on the same basic mechanism: Does this make sense based on everything I already know? That question is always being asked, whether we realize it or not.

How well someone does this depends on how they think. Some people believe too quickly. Some reject without thought. Some try to weigh claims against experience, detail, consistency, and evidence. That kind of thoughtful evaluation is not automatic. It’s a habit—and one that matters more than raw intelligence.

