Introduction

In general, people do not give things such as the following much thought. They are pragmatic, and live in the world and act in the world, and do not bother to question it. However, a few of us, blessedly a few, look at the world through a different lens, and try to understand things in a non-pragmatic fashion. Let me note there are conflicting meanings, polysemy, in the word pragmatic, and hidden confusion. Curious, my own views line up with a tradition of philosophical thought curiously called “Pragmatism,” which is only pragmatic in one sense of the word. I discuss this in the following essay.

Philosophical Alignment With William James

Assuming my views refer to philosophical ideas, they seem to overlap considerably with the views of William James. You would not expect any two philosophers to agree, so why should not my views diverge? Am I not Ephektikoi, the Guerrilla Epistemologist?

Pragmatist Minimal Ontology

This outlines what might be called a pragmatist’s minimal ontology—a foundational set of assumptions about self, experience, and the world that are taken to be preconditions for intelligible discourse. These are not defended by appeal to metaphysical necessity or empirical proof, but are instead presented as axioms whose denial leads to incoherence or contradiction.

Pragmatic Ontology And Objective Reality

My ontological views—my metaphysics—is what I call pragmatic, accepting that there is a physical, objective world, and we can get glimpses of it and interact with it in predictable and causal ways.

Pragmatist Axioms For Life

Here are the pragmatists' axioms for life. And to argue against these axioms is to be unintelligible and self-defeating. These are more than assumptions, and I treat them as axioms. To argue that these do not hold is self-defeating and contradictory. If so you're using words to argue against the reality of the world, felt experience and lived experience. That makes no sense from a pragmatic viewpoint. It's just an absurdity.

There Is An Inner World

There is an I and an inner world. When I go to sleep and wake up again, it's still the same I.

I cannot understand how one could possibly be a pragmatist and disregard consciousness, for instance—since it is the most fundamental ground for understanding.

To argue otherwise is contrary to common sense, lived experience, and is entirely self-defeating.

Can one deny that oneself is conscious? Does one deny that to understand linguistic meaning is senseless without the felt experience? If so, that person is talking poppycock with indefensible views, and that person should not be classed as a pragmatist.

The I consists of a number of features: awareness, consciousness, sensation, perception, cognition, emotion, understanding of language. To deny these is to deny in a self-defeating fashion, since we also have understanding. And we can have understanding of the meaning of words as well.

That's not to say that these are not great mysteries. And if someone doesn't see that they are great mysteries, it means they haven't got the intellectual ability to reason their way out of a wet paper bag.

Mind Is Not An Illusion

I understand that certain metaphysical positions hold that the mind is an illusion. However, that's self-defeating too. An illusion demands that there be a mind.

Or perhaps the claim is not that mind is an illusion, but the objective world is an illusion. Well, that's a metaphysical claim that's neither verifiable nor falsifiable, and essentially incoherent from any real-world understanding.

So, if you argue that you do not exist, then who's doing the talking? It's self-defeating. It makes no sense at all, although millions of people have embraced that as a certainty.

I guess it just shows you how far from reality people can be in their conversations and their beliefs and their understanding. It has to do with the meaning of words, I guess, and the great entangled network that constitutes understanding and meaning, which allows us to make any number of assertions which are totally untethered from reality.

Although typically we can make these assertions and not realize how untethered they are from reality, because within the entangled network, they seem to yield some clear meaning. Even so, when looked at from the point of view of them being grounded in reality, there's no grounding at all. It's not just abstraction. It's nonsense.

Objective World

Then another assumption—an axiom—is that there is an objective world as well as an inner life. And to argue otherwise is self-defeating, and takes you into the realm of illusion and delusion.

Causality

We are able to see causality, although we are limited and cannot always see it. In other cases, it's quite clear to us.

Regularities

There are regularities in the world, patterns in various senses. And our mind allows us to discern these patterns—causality being one of them, shape being another, matter in general, and motion and space and time in the most general sense.

Theories Of Meaning And Abstraction

Theories of language and meaning abound. None of them are totally satisfactory.

A naive view might be that language always refers to the concrete world, the objective world. Then you run into problems when you realize language also pertains to the inner world, and felt sensations and such, which may have some objective reality, but they are also part of the great mystery of consciousness.

Then we get into more abstract words. They take us further and further from a grounding in reality—assuming there is an objective reality, which is the pragmatist's assumption.

But sometimes words do have a meaning that ultimately could be traced to a concrete reality. But words themselves are separate things. They are fuzzy. They define categories and other aspects of the world with imprecise boundaries and multiple meanings.

We get into the notion of abstract meanings, which may have reference to the observable world ultimately, but they are condensed understandings, abstractions, of it. They take us one or two steps removed from it, and sometimes we get so far removed from it that they are basically incoherent. But we still consider them meaningful, and we use them in discourse—at least in some communities of discourse.

So that's a great mystery: how language can allow us to reflect the world, or reflect the world in very abstract terms but still grounded, or allow us to come up with total nonsense and not realize it, or come up with total nonsense and realize it—such as "colorless green ideas sleep furiously," except one can say metaphorically that actually means something.

Minimal Theory Of Linguistic Meaning

I don't give a theory of linguistic meaning, apart from noting that meaning is not some Platonic thing, but that words only mean something with respect to human consciousness and human understanding.

There is, of course, hidden polysemy and equivocation in the term meaning—a lot of conflation of the use of the word is evident—but the essentials of linguistic meaning is that without a conscious being, there is no linguistic meaning.

Beyond that, the structure of meaning lies in a huge associative, recursive, self-referential network.

The Unarguable Structure Of Language

I think that my view—that language forms a recursive, self-referential network—is unarguable. Look at dictionaries as a very inadequate attempt to map such networks. None are complete, none all that right, but still multiple takes on what such networks might be. Not generally thought about that way, I suppose. I am pretty sure that other scholars have made similar observations.

Untethered Language And Abstraction

Some words are very much untethered from grounded experience—we call them abstractions to hold them in place—and some have so little tethering that they cannot be verified or falsified, only given meaning within some subsystem of language, and may refer only even indirectly to an objective world.

Ineffability And Language

Ineffable? That just means you can't find words for it. There are all kinds of things that are ineffable.

Metaphor In Language

So that's another issue: metaphor and language. But not all language is metaphorical. But a lot of it is. A lot of words are actually metaphors.

Fiction, Fantasy, And Invented Worlds

Another mystery is that we can create fictional words and worlds with our language. We call them stories. We call them fiction. We can do it. And, in general, they must have objective reference. But there's a whole genre called fantasy where, arguably, there is no objective reference—although we still create little worlds with assumptions that magic can happen.

But fiction's like that, and language allows us to do that, which is a great mystery. And it's a mystery that poses problems for probably all theories of meaning that exist so far—other than my own theory, which is perfectly vague—which is that language is an entangled network, self-referential, circular network of words and meanings.

That doesn't remove the mystery. It just is probably an accurate description of language. And meaning somehow arises from that, and meaning presupposes understanding, and understanding presupposes consciousness and awareness.

So, if you don't think that's a mystery, you haven't been listening.

Summary: Reason—On Having a Pragmatic Philosophy

This essay outlines a personal philosophical position grounded in what is here called pragmatic philosophy—a framework that begins not with metaphysical speculation or formal deduction, but with the minimal conditions required for intelligible discourse, coherent thought, and meaningful language. These conditions are not argued as empirical conclusions, but treated as axioms whose denial leads to contradiction, absurdity, or performative self-refutation.

At the foundation lies the assertion that there is an “I,” a continuing subject of experience marked by awareness, sensation, perception, cognition, emotion, and understanding. Consciousness is not optional; it is the ground of understanding. Meaning in language, in turn, presupposes conscious comprehension. Without a mind to interpret them, words have no meaning.

The view affirms the existence of an objective world, which we interact with causally and predictably. This world presents regularities—in space, time, matter, motion, and causality—which our minds detect and act upon. While we cannot fully apprehend reality in itself, we engage with it successfully, which justifies treating it as real.

The essay critiques positions that deny the reality of the self, the world, or consciousness as incoherent and self-defeating. It identifies widespread confusions of language, especially where abstract or speculative terms become untethered from experience. It treats language as a recursive, self-referential network, exemplified by dictionaries and natural discourse, and acknowledges that many concepts drift away from experiential grounding, producing the illusion of sense without substance.

Despite rejecting a formal theory of meaning, the author defends a minimal claim: meaning arises only in relation to consciousness, and language functions by navigating a vast, entangled web of associations. Metaphor, fiction, fantasy, and abstraction all reveal language’s generative power, but also its vulnerability to semantic float—where statements become internally coherent but disconnected from the world.

This pragmatic philosophy accepts that mystery remains, particularly in the relationship between language, consciousness, and the world. But it insists that any account worth taking seriously must begin with and remain answerable to felt experience, common sense, and the conditions of understanding itself.