In a world where post-modern writings are considered to be scholarship, I am not all that concerned that some of what I assert may be misguided. Of course, I can show with devastating logic that most of what is said by anyone is wrong. I have done so a number of times in the past. Of course, I could be wrong about that. However, this is my story and I’m stickin’ to it, until someone persuades me that they have a better story. Got that? Right!

Author’s Preface

This essay arose from a sustained attempt to examine the concept of a “formal system”—a term frequently invoked by ChatGPT in discussions on logic, mathematics, linguistics, and computer science. Yet the more closely the concept is examined, the more ambiguous it appears. It is not clear what exactly qualifies a system as formal, whether such systems are genuinely autonomous from meaning, or whether the often-repeated distinction between syntax and semantics holds up in theory or in use.

These reflections are grounded in experience with programming, exposure to formal logic, and a practical understanding of how symbol systems operate in real contexts. They are informed not by technical abstraction but by the need to account for how rules, language, and understanding interact. The question is not whether syntactic systems can be built, but whether they can function—whether they can do meaningful work—without semantic interpretation. What follows is a critique of the idea that formal systems are self-sufficient or purely syntactic, and an argument that meaning is present at every stage, from construction to application.

In a world where post-modern writings are considered to be scholarship, I am not all that concerned that some of what I assert may be misguided. Of course, I can show with devastating logic that most of what is said by anyone is wrong. I have done so a number of times in the past. Of course, I could be wrong about that. However, this is my story and I’m stickin’ to it, until someone persuades me that they have a better story. Got that? Right!

Introduction

This essay examines the concept of formal systems and the widespread but under-analyzed assumption that they can operate independently of meaning. It begins by addressing the lack of clarity surrounding the term “formal system” itself, noting that while it is widely used, its boundaries and definitions are unstable. Are all mathematical systems formal? What about classical geometry? How do symbolic logic, programming languages, and linguistic grammars fit into the picture? The first part of the discussion interrogates what counts as a formal system and how those systems are understood to function.

The essay then explores the internal structure of such systems, focusing on the distinction between inference and rule-based transformation. It argues that the latter is often used to preserve the appearance of neutrality, but in practice both rely on human judgment. The next sections critique the concept of validity as a formal abstraction and emphasize soundness—the point at which formalism intersects with truth, meaning, and the world. Soundness, it is argued, is more central and more difficult than logic texts tend to admit.

Attention then turns to the limited relevance of deductive logic to everyday reasoning. The claim that logic underpins law, public reasoning, or even most philosophy is shown to be overstated. Deductive logic is a narrow and specialized tool, rarely employed outside abstract exercises. More broadly applicable formal systems, such as arithmetic or algebra, are useful precisely because they are semantically interpreted in practical contexts.

From there, the essay addresses the inadequacy of the syntax–semantics distinction. Syntax is never free of semantics; the very definition and application of rules presuppose understanding. Programming and parsing are examined as concrete examples of systems that appear syntactic but are saturated with meaning. This leads to a critical reassessment of well-known theoretical positions. Searle’s Chinese Room thought experiment is shown to obscure the real problem—that rules themselves are semantic artifacts. Chomsky’s separation of syntactic form from meaning in language learning is similarly challenged.

The final sections consider the possibility that these critiques have been raised elsewhere, while acknowledging the limits of individual access to the full breadth of scholarly work. The argument does not claim novelty, only clarity and coherence. It concludes by emphasizing that reasoning, when examined closely, always involves meaning. Formal systems may structure symbolic manipulation, but they cannot function or explain without interpretation. Syntax, in any system intended for use, is always already semantic.

Discussion

The Definition Problem and the Question of Transformation

We Need to Understand What is Meant by a Formal System

The label "formal system" is often applied in a way that suggests its meaning is stable, settled, and widely agreed upon. In practice, this is far from true. The concept is invoked across mathematics, logic, linguistics, and computer science, but what actually qualifies as a formal system remains ambiguous. While formal systems are usually described as symbol-manipulation schemes governed by explicit rules, this description is vague unless the purpose, scope, and interpretive context are clearly specified.

Formally, a system is said to consist of a finite alphabet of symbols, a grammar for generating well-formed expressions, a set of axioms, and a collection of transformation or inference rules. This captures the essence of many symbolic systems used in logic and mathematics. However, such definitions are rarely adequate to distinguish what is and isn’t a formal system in real-world usage. They often presuppose clarity and separability between syntax (symbolic structure) and semantics (meaning), a distinction that will be critically examined in later sections.

The problem begins with the observation that even the textbook examples—logic, arithmetic, and classical mathematics—do not neatly conform to a single definition. Some sources suggest deductive logic is the archetype of a formal system. Others extend the concept to arithmetic, set theory, and even formal languages used in computational theory. Geometry presents an especially ambiguous case: Euclid’s classical axiomatic geometry is clearly rule-based, but it was constructed with reference to spatial intuition and diagrams, raising questions about whether it is formal in the modern sense.

This lack of consensus is not a minor inconvenience—it undermines any attempt to draw firm boundaries around what counts as formal reasoning. It also exposes the fragility of any theoretical framework that rests on the notion that formal systems are well-understood, bounded entities.

What Counts as Formal Systems?

Is symbolic logic a formal system? Most would say yes, given its axioms, rules of inference, and syntactically defined expressions. But what about natural deduction, which often involves heuristic steps and interpretive judgment in choosing rules? Is arithmetic formal? It appears so—at least in its axiomatized versions, such as Peano arithmetic. But basic school arithmetic, while rule-governed, is learned through examples, intuition, and application to real-world contexts. That raises the question of whether formality requires not just rules, but abstraction from meaning. If so, then much of everyday mathematics would be disqualified from counting as fully formal.

Mathematics itself is often treated as a network of formal systems. Yet even within mathematics, the boundary is unclear. Is category theory a formal system? Is classical geometry, based on visual representation and intuitive postulates, formal? Possibly, but not obviously. The plural “formal systems” may be more appropriate than any singular definition suggests, as what counts appears to vary across subfields and applications. These ambiguities show that the term “formal system” functions more as a vague indicator of rigor and symbolic discipline than as a clearly defined class of systems.

Which is the Better Word: Inference or Rule-Based Transformation?

When describing how one expression or state leads to another within a formal system, two terms are commonly used: inference and transformation. The word "inference" carries with it cognitive and psychological implications. To infer, in ordinary usage, is to grasp a conclusion from premises, with an implicit requirement that the person doing the inferring understands what is going on. It presupposes awareness and semantic content.

"Rule-based transformation," by contrast, suggests a process that does not necessarily involve understanding. It simply refers to the mechanistic application of substitution rules or syntactic patterns. This is the preferred term in formalist descriptions because it strips away assumptions about consciousness or meaning. The idea is that a machine, or a person following rote instructions, can perform a transformation without any semantic grasp of the content.

But this distinction is not as clean as it appears. Even in rule-based systems, the choice of which rule to apply is not determined by the system itself. Multiple transformations may be possible, and selecting among them requires interpretation, intent, or at least a metarule—none of which is strictly formal. The creative step of choosing a rule or recognizing that a transformation is applicable cannot itself be formalized within the system. That step is always semantic, or at least judgmental.

Thus, while transformation is the more neutral term, it too relies on human agency at key points. Describing a move from A to B as "rule-based" disguises the creative act of deciding that the transformation is appropriate or meaningful. The notion that transformations are purely syntactic processes falls apart once the broader cognitive context is taken into account.

In sum, the preference for "transformation" over "inference" reflects a desire to keep systems mechanistic and depersonalized. But the process of rule application—at least the meaningful kind—inevitably requires understanding, which is a semantic and cognitive operation. The supposed separation of syntax from meaning thus begins to break down even at this early stage in analyzing what formal systems are.

On Validity, Soundness, and the Marginal Role of Deductive Logic

On the Meaning of Logical Validity – Not Platonic, a Human Discovery

The concept of validity in logic is often presented as though it were an eternal, objective feature of reality—an invariant relationship between abstract propositions. In conventional treatments, a deductive argument is considered valid if and only if its conclusion follows necessarily from its premises according to a specified set of transformation rules. The prevailing assumption is that this is a matter of formal structure, not content. But this conception conceals a deeper truth: validity was not revealed from metaphysical first principles. It was invented—or more precisely, discovered—by human beings attempting to codify recognizable and successful patterns of reasoning.

Historically, logical systems were not built from first principles and then applied to the world. Rather, they were distilled from centuries of practical reasoning, observation, debate, and persuasive discourse. The patterns that came to be formalized—such as modus ponens or syllogistic reasoning—were noticed, not constructed ex nihilo. They were found to work, not in the sense of metaphysical necessity, but in the more pragmatic sense that arguments adhering to those patterns tended to be convincing or truth-preserving when the premises were well-formed and meaningful.

To say that valid forms “preserve truth” is already an abstraction built on experience. It reifies a regularity into a formal property, but that formal property had to be extracted through reflective observation. Logical validity, then, is not a Platonic entity. It is a historically contingent human generalization. The confidence in its generality is a product of inductive trust in the usefulness of certain structural relationships, not metaphysical certainty.

The Problem of Soundness: Where Formalism Meets the World

Closely tied to validity is the concept of soundness, typically defined in logic as the condition in which a valid argument also has all true premises. This is where the formal system purports to intersect with reality. But this definition, while serviceable in theory, proves deeply problematic in application.

Determining whether a premise is true is not a formal matter. It cannot be settled by symbol manipulation. It requires reference to the world, understanding of language, and context-sensitive interpretation. For a proposition to be true, it must be meaningful. And for it to be meaningful, it must relate to experience, conceptual framing, or empirical observation. The formal machinery of logic provides no guidance on any of this.

The consequence is that soundness, far from being a simple augmentation of validity, is a qualitatively different kind of problem. It bridges formalism and epistemology. Yet logic textbooks tend to minimize or obscure this fact. They relegate the problem of determining truth to a footnote or dismiss it as the responsibility of some other domain—semantics, ontology, or empirical science. This hand-waving undermines the practical usefulness of logic in any domain where premises must be evaluated rather than assumed.

Even classical syllogisms, when written in natural language, illustrate the problem. Consider: “All humans are mortal; Socrates is a human; therefore, Socrates is mortal.” The structure is valid, and the premises seem plausible. But even here, asserting that “All humans are mortal” is not a purely logical operation—it is an empirical generalization. In real-world contexts, where premises are more complex or less obviously true, evaluating soundness becomes a delicate and error-prone task, saturated with human judgment.

The situation worsens in symbolic logic, where abstract formalism distances the user from intuitive grasp of meaning. In practice, the evaluation of soundness becomes more—not less—difficult. Rather than clarify reasoning, formal logic often obscures it when used outside toy examples.

The work of Keith Devlin, one of the more accessible writers on logic, underscores this issue. Even Devlin’s explanations, intended to simplify and clarify formal logic for broader audiences, ultimately fall back on a conceptual sleight of hand when addressing how truth maps onto symbolic systems. The gesture toward “truth-preservation” is repeated, but the question of how premises come to be known or believed to be true is left unaddressed. Less accessible writers offer even less clarity.

Most People Never Even Encounter the Idea of Deductive Logic

Despite the confidence with which logic is discussed in academic philosophy or mathematical logic, it remains largely absent from ordinary experience. A person can go through advanced education—undergraduate and even graduate levels—without encountering formal logic in any meaningful way. Unless one enters a philosophy department or a theoretical branch of mathematics or computer science, the concepts of validity, soundness, and formal systems may never be explicitly discussed.

This is not merely a curricular oversight—it reflects the marginality of formal logic to practical reasoning. In everyday life, argumentation is narrative, analogical, experiential, and emotionally inflected. Legal reasoning, political discourse, journalistic analysis, and even scientific debate rely far more on rhetorical structure and evidentiary plausibility than on deductive validity.

Even within philosophy, deductive logic is rarely used in live argument. Philosophers tell stories, develop thought experiments, trace historical lineages of ideas, and craft analogies. Symbolic formalism is employed only in narrow contexts and often alienates rather than clarifies. Where it does appear, it often serves as a gesture toward rigor rather than a meaningful contribution to argumentative substance. In many cases, it adds opacity rather than transparency.

Thus, despite its centrality in theoretical discussions, formal deductive logic occupies an exceedingly narrow practical space. It is primarily of interest to logicians, mathematicians, and a few computer scientists. For most disciplines—and for most people—it is not a relevant or even recognized tool. It has become, in effect, a specialized artifact of symbolic abstraction rather than a general method of reasoning.

Deductive Logic Has Little to Do with Reason — Just a Rarely Applicable Tool

Deductive logic, despite its prominence in textbooks and formal instruction, has virtually no presence in the actual reasoning practices of everyday life. It is rarely used outside of highly specialized contexts—most notably in certain subfields of philosophy, theoretical mathematics, and some branches of computer science concerned with formal verification, language theory, or symbolic AI. Even in these domains, its use is circumscribed, often ritualized, and more performative than functionally necessary.

The image of logic as the engine of human reasoning is a persistent myth, but it bears little resemblance to the way people solve problems, make decisions, or persuade others. Most human reasoning is narrative, analogical, heuristic, and context-sensitive. It does not unfold through syllogistic forms or truth-table operations. The overwhelming majority of real-world arguments are not deductions from axioms but informal attempts to draw plausible conclusions from complex and partial information.

In legal reasoning, for example, one often hears the claim that logic undergirds the structure of argument. But this is largely an illusion. Legal decisions are not produced by applying inference rules to a set of premises. They are constructed through interpretation of precedents, weighing of analogies, and consideration of competing narratives. Lawyers, judges, and juries do not evaluate formal validity—they evaluate coherence, credibility, and context. While the legal process may involve some logical language or hierarchical structure, it does not operate deductively in the formal sense.

Similarly, in public policy, journalism, medicine, and ordinary conversation, reasoning proceeds by drawing together disparate facts, interpreting significance, and arriving at tentative conclusions. It is cumulative, recursive, and open-ended—not deductive. Attempts to impose formal structure typically obscure rather than illuminate the reasoning process, introducing artificial constraints that reduce comprehensibility without improving reliability.

Even in philosophy, where one might expect deductive logic to play a central role, its actual use is intermittent and often superficial. While symbolic logic is taught as a foundational tool, few philosophers make active use of it in their published arguments. Instead, philosophical reasoning tends to involve clarifying concepts, analyzing intuitions, exploring implications, and comparing views—not constructing proofs. Formal logic, when used, often functions more as a credentialing exercise than as an essential method of inquiry.

By contrast, other formal systems—such as arithmetic or algebra—have far greater practical utility. Basic arithmetic underlies commerce, engineering, and everyday calculation. Algebra supports modeling in the sciences, financial analysis, and the design of systems. These tools are part of the operational fabric of modern life. They are learned early, used widely, and integrated into countless cognitive tasks.

It is revealing that while arithmetic is part of every school curriculum and widely used across professions, deductive logic is confined to a few narrow disciplines. The average person may never encounter a formal proof or a truth table, and certainly does not rely on them to reason through problems. That fact alone disqualifies logic from being considered a general model of rationality.

And yet logic is often held up by logicians—and occasionally by philosophers—as the “gold standard” of reasoning. This claim does not survive scrutiny. Logic is a tool, not a foundation. It is useful in certain technical contexts, but irrelevant in most practical ones. To assert otherwise is to confuse the symbolic elegance of formal systems with the messy, meaning-laden activity of real thinking. In short, logic may be gold to logicians, but to everyone else, it is marginal scrap—shiny, precise, but rarely used and mostly irrelevant.

The Neglect of Soundness and the Real Work of Reason

The Neglect of Soundness in Books on Logic

In virtually every introductory text on logic, formal validity is given extensive and meticulous treatment. Definitions are precise, symbol systems are elaborately constructed, and numerous examples are provided to illustrate how the conclusion of an argument can be said to follow necessarily from its premises. Yet, almost invariably, these treatments relegate soundness—the conjunction of validity and truth—to a passing remark or a brief footnote. This asymmetry is telling. It reflects a deep bias within formal logic toward structural abstraction and away from the messy, uncertain terrain of meaning, reference, and truth.

But soundness is where the real problems lie. Validity is, by comparison, trivial: it concerns form, and form is manipulable. The manipulation of formal structures is well suited to symbolic abstraction and rule-based transformation. It is tractable, amenable to proof, and mathematically neat. But truth is none of these things. Truth drags in the entire apparatus of epistemology, ontology, semantics, psychology, and even consciousness. It demands that one ask: What does this sentence mean? Is it about the world? Is it coherent? Is it observable? How is it known? None of these questions can be answered within the confines of a formal system.

The very concept of truth—whether in classical correspondence theory, coherence theory, or any pragmatic model—remains philosophically unsettled. To assert that a premise is “true” in a logic problem is to invoke a claim about meaning and reality that formal logic is not equipped to handle. And yet, textbooks rarely confront this. They simply stipulate truth as given, or appeal to “models” in which statements are declared to be true or false in some arbitrarily defined universe. This is not a solution. It is a deferral of the hard part of the problem.

One cannot help but suspect that logicians prefer the easier problem. Validity can be formalized, axiomatized, mechanized. Soundness, by contrast, requires venturing into difficult philosophical terrain—territory where formal methods lose their grip. To work on validity is to stay within the realm of controllable abstraction; to work on soundness is to engage with reality, language, knowledge, and perception. These domains resist formalization precisely because they are grounded in human experience and interpretation. They demand intellectual humility and cross-disciplinary fluency—traits not always cultivated in formal logic.

Soundness is the More Important Issue—and It Is Not Within the Formalism

Soundness, properly understood, is the point at which formalism collides with the world. It is the criterion by which an argument ceases to be a merely abstract exercise and becomes a meaningful claim about reality. This is not a marginal or optional consideration—it is the very thing that matters when reasoning is used to make decisions, persuade others, or understand the world.

To say that an argument is sound is to assert not just that the reasoning is formally correct, but that the premises are true. But truth here does not mean “assigned the value ‘T’ in a truth table.” It means that the premises bear some kind of justified relationship to the world—empirically, conceptually, or otherwise. That kind of truth is not definable within formal logic. It draws upon human judgment, contextual knowledge, and interpretive frameworks.

Some traditions in analytic philosophy have tried to sidestep this by proposing distinctions such as “coincidental truth” versus “justified truth” or by constructing artificial model-theoretic languages where the conditions of truth are stipulated. But these efforts often collapse into circularity or vacuity. They reintroduce semantics in a disguised form while pretending to remain purely syntactic. The result is what might be called “formalism in bad faith”: a reliance on meaning that is smuggled in under the guise of structure.

The underlying problem is that soundness depends on semantic content, and semantic content cannot be extracted from syntax alone. To claim that a statement is true is to engage in a complex act of understanding. It is to locate that statement within a web of reference, assumption, interpretation, and intent. No purely syntactic operation can do this. No formal system can evaluate whether a proposition is meaningful, let alone whether it corresponds to reality.

This is why soundness is not merely an afterthought—it is the crux of applied reasoning. When reasoning is used to navigate the world, only soundness matters. Validity is a necessary but insufficient condition. Without soundness, logic is a game with symbols. With soundness, logic becomes a tool for knowing and doing. And yet, the study of logic continues to focus overwhelmingly on the formalism and almost entirely neglects the interpretive conditions that give that formalism relevance. The result is a body of knowledge that is, by design, unable to engage the very problems it claims to clarify.

Surely Soundness Applies to All Formal Systems

The concept of soundness is typically introduced in logic as a property of deductive arguments: an argument is sound if it is both valid (its conclusion follows formally from its premises) and its premises are true. But there is no compelling reason why the notion of soundness should be confined to deductive logic. If one accepts that formal systems can be applied to real-world reasoning, then the concept of soundness should generalize to all such systems. Whenever a formal system is used to generate conclusions that purport to describe or explain the world, there must be some criterion for determining whether the outputs of the system correspond to reality. That is soundness in a broader sense.

This is not a mere metaphor or loose analogy. The need to ensure that symbol manipulations yield correct or meaningful results is inherent to any applied formal system. In mathematics, for example, the internal consistency of derivations is ensured by following axioms and transformation rules. This corresponds to validity in the logical sense. But the moment mathematical tools are applied—whether to engineering, physics, economics, or biology—the issue of soundness arises. Do the models describe the real system? Are the assumptions reasonable? Are the calculations accurate not merely in form, but in interpretation?

The same holds for computer science. Algorithms and data structures are built using formal rules. But the question of whether a program does what it is intended to do is not reducible to syntactic correctness. It requires semantic evaluation: does the software solve the problem it was designed for? Are its outputs meaningful in the domain of application? A program can execute flawlessly and still be useless or misleading if it misrepresents the problem space. This is the software analog of an unsound argument.

In each of these cases, validity ensures that procedures have been followed correctly within the system, but soundness determines whether those procedures yield meaningful or trustworthy results when interpreted in the context of the world. The application of any formalism beyond itself demands this bridge from form to meaning.

One might expect this to be a prominent topic of discussion among philosophers of mathematics or science, but there appears to be relatively little direct treatment of the generalized notion of soundness. The absence is puzzling. Perhaps it is assumed implicitly under terms like model-theoretic semantics or external validation, but these framings often fall back into technical jargon without confronting the broader conceptual need to connect symbol to referent, rule to reality, and calculation to context.

In practical terms, this generalized notion of soundness becomes a burden for practitioners. Engineers, scientists, and programmers must constantly assess whether their formal tools are yielding representations and outcomes that correspond—roughly, provisionally, and fallibly—to how the world seems to be. The formalism itself cannot answer that question. The responsibility lies with the user, who must interpret, test, revise, and decide when a formal system can be trusted and when it cannot.

For philosophers and theorists, this opens a rich area of inquiry. What are the limits of formalism when applied to messy, context-laden domains? How is meaning preserved, distorted, or lost when formalisms are used to structure experience or policy? What implicit judgments are being made when a mathematical model is said to “fit” the data, or when a statistical inference is said to be “significant”?

These are not peripheral questions. They are foundational to how formal reasoning interacts with reality. And they all hinge on the concept of soundness—understood not merely as a technical term of art, but as the meeting point between abstraction and understanding. Formal systems, when used as tools, must be judged not only by their internal rigor, but by their external relevance. That judgment is never formal. It is interpretive, semantic, and ultimately human.

Syntax, Semantics, and the Illusion of Separation

There Is a Specialized Distinction Made Between Syntax and Semantics

One of the central dogmas in formal logic, linguistics, and computer science is the supposed distinction between syntax and semantics. Syntax, it is said, concerns the formal structure of expressions—rules for arrangement, manipulation, and transformation of symbols—while semantics concerns the meaning of those expressions. This distinction is often treated as foundational. But while it may serve certain pedagogical or technical purposes, it does not withstand philosophical scrutiny.

In practice, the separation of syntax and semantics is not clean. It is entangled. Semantic interpretation always presupposes syntactic structure; syntactic structure always presupposes semantic intelligibility. In human cognition and communication, the two are not distinct modules operating in isolation but interdependent dimensions of language and thought. The analytic distinction may help in building simplified models, but it is a distortion when elevated to a metaphysical claim about the nature of reasoning or representation.

Semantics, when understood correctly, is not a detached object or system. It is not a Platonic realm of meanings hovering above formal expressions. It is an interpretive relation grounded in consciousness, language use, and understanding. It arises not from the symbol alone but from the interaction between the symbol, the speaker or user, and the context in which it is used. To treat semantics as a separate component—as though it were a substance or field to be “added on” to syntax—is a categorical error. Meaning is not a detachable supplement; it is intrinsic to the use of any symbol system.

This undermines the theoretical premise that formal systems can be “purely syntactic.” That assertion relies on the illusion that symbol manipulation can occur independently of any semantic grounding. But even in the most abstract formal systems—such as propositional logic or Turing machines—there is always a layer of interpretation: someone must define the symbols, specify the rules, and explain their purpose. The claim that a formal system is "syntactic only" is not a neutral description but a philosophical position—a flawed one.

Syntax, Schmintax: Are We Perhaps Dealing with a Theoretical Disconnect from the Objective World?

The claim that formal systems are only syntactic is not just wrong—it is incoherent. Syntax, defined as rules for structuring or transforming expressions, is not a self-interpreting entity. These rules must be described, understood, and applied. That means they are expressed in language, and language cannot function without meaning. Even the most abstract syntactic rules—whether written as production grammars, parse trees, or railroad diagrams—require semantic interpretation in order to be constructed, communicated, or understood.

Consider a parse tree. It is often presented as a visual abstraction of grammatical structure. But that abstraction only functions because it is explained using meaningful terms—noun phrase, verb phrase, subject, predicate. Without such interpretive scaffolding, the diagram is uninterpretable. The same applies to transformation rules in formal logic. These are not free-floating operations; they are grounded in language, and language brings semantics with it.

Theorists sometimes attempt to quarantine semantics as something that happens after syntax—as though first one manipulates symbols formally, and only later (or optionally) attaches meaning. But this narrative reverses the real order of operations. Symbols are chosen for their communicative value. Rules are crafted to produce interpretable outputs. Meaning precedes and enables formalization; it does not follow it.

It may be helpful to distinguish among different types of syntactic rules:

· Rules of composition govern how expressions are built from simpler units (e.g., grammar).

· Rules of sequencing determine the order in which expressions can or must appear.

· Rules of transformation allow transitions from one expression to another (e.g., inference rules).

All of these are described and applied in meaningful terms. There are likely other categories—rules for abstraction, rules for substitution, even rules for interpretation—but in every case, the rules exist as descriptions. They are linguistic constructs. And language is inescapably semantic.

From this, one can conclude that syntax is not a separate stratum of cognition or representation. It is not a neutral scaffolding upon which semantics is layered. It is itself constructed, described, and maintained through language, and thus through meaning. In short: syntax is language, language is semantics, therefore syntax is semantics.

This does not mean the two terms are synonyms, nor that the distinction is useless in technical contexts. But it does mean that any theoretical framework that treats syntax and semantics as metaphysically independent entities is engaging in fantasy. In actual reasoning, in actual cognition, and in any real application of formal systems, the two are inseparable.

Thus, the insistence that formal systems are purely syntactic is more than a mistake—it is a disconnection from the realities of human thought, language, and understanding.

Programming, Parsing, and the Inescapable Role of Semantics

Computer Programming Starts and Ends with Semantics

The myth that formal systems are purely syntactic finds one of its most persistent expressions in the domain of computer programming. On the surface, programming languages appear to be archetypally formal: they consist of well-defined grammars, structured rules, and executable algorithms. Code can be compiled, parsed, and executed by a machine without any apparent appeal to meaning. But this picture is misleading. While the machine operates mechanically, the construction, interpretation, and use of programs are thoroughly semantic from beginning to end.

A computer does not understand syntax or semantics. It follows electrical instructions, structured through physical architecture, to manipulate symbols in patterns dictated by an external human agent. Those instructions must be composed by someone who understands what the symbols are supposed to represent. Syntax, in this context, is a human-devised scheme that provides a rule-bound structure for describing operations. But to devise a program, one must understand both the problem and the formalism. There is no such thing as creating or interpreting a program without semantic grounding.

Even in the case of theoretical models like the Turing machine—often held up as a paradigm of purely syntactic computation—the entire construct depends on prior semantic interpretation. The symbols on the tape, the transition functions, and the halting conditions are not intrinsically meaningful; they are meaningful only because they are defined as such by a human theorist. The “syntax” of a Turing machine is not discovered—it is invented, labeled, and understood through language. Turing machines are abstract metaphors for computation, not literal mechanisms of meaning-free rule following. And like all metaphors, their usefulness depends on interpretation.

Parsing Needs Understanding, Meaning, Language, Rules—i.e., Semantics

The semantic dependence of programming becomes even more apparent when considering the process of parsing and language analysis. Lexical analysis and parsing involve breaking down strings of characters into syntactically valid units and building higher-level representations (such as parse trees) to capture structure. These procedures are described in grammars, expressed in diagrams (like railroad-track representations), and implemented in compilers and interpreters.

But none of these components is self-executing in a meaningful sense. To create a grammar, one must understand the language domain. To define a parse rule, one must know what structure is being modeled and why. To distinguish between valid and invalid parses, one must understand the communicative or operational goals of the language. Syntax, again, is not autonomous; it is scaffolded entirely on semantics.

This principle extends beyond programming to natural language and even to pedagogical contexts. Consider how grammar is taught in composition: students learn to identify phrases and clauses not because of formal rules alone, but because those structures serve communicative functions. Even parse trees, when introduced in English classes, are taught through meaningful examples and tied to interpretation. A “noun phrase” is not simply a syntactic category; it is a conceptual function that must be understood.

The deeper insight is that rules themselves are semantic constructs. A rule does not merely dictate pattern—it conveys an intention, a purpose, a meaning. To follow a rule is not simply to recognize a pattern; it is to understand what the pattern is for. This is true in programming, in logic, in linguistics, and in mathematics. Rules do not enforce themselves—they are understood, selected, applied, and often revised based on context and goals. Meaning is not added to the rule after the fact—it is constitutive of the rule from the beginning.

Thus, any system of symbolic manipulation—however formal, structured, or mechanized it may appear—depends fundamentally on human understanding for its creation, maintenance, and application. The idea that such systems can operate without semantics is an illusion sustained by abstraction. But as soon as one attempts to use these systems in any real setting—to solve problems, to build software, to reason about the world—semantics becomes unavoidable.

These observations are not esoteric or speculative. They are grounded in the practical experience of anyone who has ever written code, debugged a program, or designed a parser. The argument is simple, obvious, and empirically testable: formal systems require meaning to be usable. The failure to acknowledge this is not a sign of intellectual sophistication but of theoretical detachment from how formal reasoning actually works in practice.

The Chinese Room, Chomsky, and the Semantic Foundation of Rule Use

Searle’s Chinese Room Thought Experiment Doesn’t Show What He Thinks it Shows

John Searle’s Chinese Room argument was intended as a refutation of the view that syntactic manipulation alone can produce understanding. In the thought experiment, a person in a room receives Chinese characters, follows a rulebook (written in English) to produce appropriate character responses, and sends them back out. To an outside observer, the responses appear to demonstrate comprehension of Chinese. Searle’s point is that the person in the room does not understand Chinese—they are merely manipulating symbols according to syntactic rules.

While this argument is often taken as a critique of artificial intelligence or functionalist theories of mind, it fails to confront a deeper issue: the rules themselves are not purely syntactic. They are created, described, and selected by someone who understands both the language and the context. The rulebook is not a neutral automaton. It encodes decisions about what counts as appropriate output, what distinctions matter, and what response patterns are meaningful. Those decisions require understanding.

This is where Searle’s formulation misfires. The problem is not that the man in the room lacks understanding while following the rules. The problem is that rule-following is never neutral. It presupposes semantics. Someone wrote the rulebook. Someone understood what counts as valid input and appropriate output. The system does not exist independently of human interpretation. Its very construction is an act of semantic mediation.

The Chinese Room argument assumes that syntax and semantics are separable and that the act of following rules can be meaning-free. But this assumption fails. Rules are not abstract procedures floating in a void. They are created with intent, guided by meaning, and interpreted through understanding. The so-called syntactic level already incorporates semantic decisions. The argument collapses because it treats the presence of rules as sufficient to demonstrate that no understanding is involved, while ignoring that the rules themselves embody human semantic labor.

Chomsky’s Work Is Intellectually Bankrupt on This Point

A similar flaw undermines Noam Chomsky’s treatment of language, particularly his insistence on separating syntactic competence from semantic interpretation. Chomsky’s linguistic theory, especially in its earlier formulations, emphasized the autonomy of syntax—suggesting that the deep structure of language could be studied independently of meaning or communicative function. The implication is that language is, at root, a formal system governed by abstract grammatical principles.

But this view fails to account for how language is learned, used, and understood. Human beings acquire language in context, not through the apprehension of pure syntactic forms. Infants do not internalize rules of grammar abstracted from meaning. They learn through meaningful interaction—through intent, gesture, shared focus, and repetition. Syntax is not prior to semantics; it is scaffolded on it. To speak grammatically is not to recite patterns—it is to communicate, to express, to refer. The grammatical structures emerge in service of meaning, not in abstraction from it.

Moreover, the creation of any rule-based model of grammar presupposes understanding. The grammarian must decide what distinctions matter, what categories are useful, what structures are relevant. These are semantic judgments. Syntax, as codified by Chomsky, is a product of interpretive analysis—not an autonomous feature of cognition.

Rule-based accounts of cognition, whether in logic, AI, or linguistics, always depend on prior semantic grounding. Rules do not create meaning; they are derived from it. To formulate a rule is to engage in conceptual activity. It is to classify, to distinguish, to encode regularities that have already been recognized as meaningful. Thus, any claim that cognition—or language—can be explained through syntax alone is conceptually hollow. It ignores the semantic work that goes into rule construction, rule interpretation, and rule application.

In this respect, both Searle and Chomsky operate within an impoverished framework: one that treats rules as freestanding abstractions and forgets the human judgment embedded in them. The lesson to draw is not that syntax is irrelevant, but that syntax is never independent. It is always embedded within a semantic horizon. Whether in thought experiments, grammatical theory, or cognitive modeling, the failure to acknowledge this leads to confusion, distortion, and intellectual dead ends.

Scholarly Possibilities, Critical Caution, and Conceptual Digressions

Have Other Scholars Come Up with the Same Reasoning?

The argument developed here—that formal systems are never purely syntactic, and that rule-following always presupposes some form of semantic understanding—emerges from practical reflection and familiarity with programming, logic, and language use. It appears straightforward, and its implications seem significant for how formal systems are conceptualized, particularly in philosophy of language, logic, and cognitive science.

That said, it would not be appropriate to assume this line of reasoning is either unique or absent from the existing literature. It is likely that some variation of this critique has been explored by scholars in different fields or subfields, though perhaps using different terminology, with different emphases, or situated within theoretical frameworks not presently under review. Work in areas such as embodied cognition, semantic holism, or critiques of computational models of mind may contain related ideas, even if not in the exact form developed here.

It is also possible that the practical implications of the syntax–semantics relationship have been noted in specific technical contexts (such as programming language theory or linguistic semantics) without being drawn out into a broader philosophical critique. Conversely, some philosophical traditions may have addressed the issue but done so in terms that do not connect readily with contemporary discussions in formal systems.

The absence of direct engagement with the argument as presented here should not be taken as evidence that the reasoning is novel or neglected. Academic inquiry is dispersed across languages, disciplines, and traditions, and even careful literature review can fail to surface parallel lines of thought. The most that can be said is that the specific articulation and framing offered here do not appear prominently in standard treatments of logic or formal systems as they are commonly encountered. Whether similar critiques have been developed in less accessible or more specialized domains remains an open question.

Is the Argument Flawed?

It is also reasonable to entertain the possibility that the argument is flawed. Perhaps it oversimplifies the distinction it aims to critique, or perhaps it overlooks important theoretical refinements that have been offered in defense of syntactic autonomy. For example, some formalists may argue that syntactic systems can be defined and studied entirely on their own terms, and that semantic content is only introduced when a model-theoretic interpretation is layered onto the formal system.

This model–theoretic approach defines truth not in terms of correspondence with the external world, but within a structure defined by formal rules and domains of interpretation. Such an approach allows for internal coherence and technical precision. Whether it adequately addresses the kinds of semantic grounding required in practical reasoning is a separate matter, and one that this argument questions.

If the current critique fails to appreciate some of these distinctions—or makes unwarranted generalizations about the limitations of formalism—then it should be revised accordingly. It would be helpful for any such critique to be met with specific counterexamples or clarifications, particularly ones that show how syntax can be fully disentangled from meaning in actual use. Until then, the concern remains: rules appear to require conceptual grasp, and formal systems, when used to reason about anything beyond themselves, seem to rely on semantic interpretation.

How Many Angels Can Dance on the Head of a Pin?

When distinctions like syntax versus semantics are elaborated with increasing formal sophistication but decreasing contact with the realities of reasoning and communication, there is a risk of conceptual drift. Some theoretical discussions, particularly in formal logic or linguistic theory, may become increasingly detached from the interpretive practices they aim to model. This resembles the dynamic found in scholastic debates, where refinement of internal categories continues despite unresolved questions about relevance or grounding.

The analogy to debates over how many angels can dance on the head of a pin is not intended to ridicule technical work. Rather, it serves as a caution about becoming absorbed in precision that rests on questionable premises. If the distinction between syntax and semantics is treated as absolute—when in practice the two are entangled—then effort spent elaborating the formal distinction may produce diminishing returns in understanding how systems of reasoning function in real contexts.

Still, it should not be assumed that all formalist approaches fall into this trap. The technical machinery of logic, computation, and formal linguistics may have valid applications within carefully circumscribed domains. The concern arises only when these tools are taken to represent or explain reasoning itself without attending to the semantic foundations that underlie any practical use of symbol systems.

At most, the present discussion raises a cautious challenge to certain dominant assumptions. It does not claim definitive insight into the full range of scholarly reasoning on the subject. It invites further examination and clarification, especially in light of work that may already exist but has not yet been synthesized or recognized in these terms.

Summary

This discussion examined the concept of formal systems with sustained attention to definitional ambiguity, conceptual limitations, and practical entanglements with meaning. While formal systems are commonly described as syntactic rule-sets operating on abstract symbols, this account proves insufficient when examined in the context of reasoning, programming, and language.

The first set of concerns addressed the vagueness of the term itself. What qualifies as a formal system is unclear. Logic, arithmetic, and geometry are often described this way, but no consistent criteria were identified to demarcate what belongs in this category. Even within mathematics, the boundaries are not always settled. This lack of precision casts doubt on the reliability of claims that rely on the category’s coherence.

The discussion then moved to the relationship between inference and rule-based transformation. The preference for transformation over inference was defended on the grounds that inference implies awareness, while transformation may be construed as mechanical. Yet even transformation—selecting which rule to apply—requires human understanding, which reintroduces semantics at the level of operation.

The traditional logical distinction between validity and soundness was explored in depth. Validity was reframed as a historical human discovery, not a metaphysical necessity. Soundness, though typically treated as a simple augmentation of validity, was argued to be the true seat of epistemic interest. It connects logical form to meaning, truth, and the world—and is far more philosophically and cognitively complex than logic texts generally acknowledge.

Following this, the role of deductive logic in real-world reasoning was critically examined. Despite being held up as a model of rational thought, deductive logic plays little to no role in how most people reason. Its use is confined to specialized contexts and is largely irrelevant to everyday problem-solving or decision-making. Contrary to a sometimes stated belief, legal reasoning, philosophical writing, and practical argument rarely proceed deductively. Instead, they rely on analogies, narratives, and evaluative judgments that are not reducible to formal systems.

Special emphasis was given to the neglected issue of soundness as a general property of applied formal systems. While discussed mainly in logic, the idea of soundness arguably applies to all formal systems used for reasoning about the world—including mathematics, programming, and computational models. The key claim is that formalism must connect to the world in a meaningful way to be useful, and that connection always involves semantic interpretation.

A sustained critique was also directed at the often-invoked distinction between syntax and semantics. While this division is maintained in many technical fields, it was argued here that the separation breaks down under scrutiny. Syntax is never semantically neutral; the very act of rule definition presupposes meaning. All formal systems are embedded in language, and all language is meaningful. Therefore, syntax is not independent of semantics—rather, syntax is already semantic in its use, construction, and interpretation.

Programming and parsing served as concrete domains to reinforce this point. Computer programs may be executed mechanically, but their creation, debugging, and understanding require semantic intent. Lexical analysis and parsing are structured by syntactic rules, but these rules are themselves semantically chosen and contextually interpreted. There is no point in the construction or use of a formal system where meaning is not present.

Well-known theories were evaluated in this light. John Searle’s Chinese Room thought experiment, though commonly cited to demonstrate the limits of syntax in generating understanding, was argued to miss the deeper point: rule-following is never semantically neutral, because the rules themselves are human-constructed and meaningful. Similarly, Noam Chomsky’s insistence on a strict separation between syntax and semantics in language learning was critiqued as inconsistent with how language is actually acquired and used. In both cases, the central error is the assumption that rules can be abstracted from meaning.

The final segment considered the possibility that this critique is not new, while also acknowledging the limitations of any one person's exposure to the vast body of scholarly literature. It is possible that similar arguments have been advanced elsewhere in different terms or disciplinary settings. The absence of widespread recognition does not constitute absence of precedent. Still, the argument stands as a challenge to common assumptions about the autonomy of formal systems and the syntactic framing of reasoning.

In conclusion, formal systems—far from being self-contained syntactic mechanisms—are always semantically loaded. Their rules are written in language, their operations are interpreted by minds, and their usefulness depends on how well they connect to meaning, context, and understanding. Soundness is the point at which formalism intersects with reality, and it is this intersection—not syntactic manipulation—that defines reasoning.

Reading List

Chomsky, N. (1965). Aspects of the theory of syntax. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

This foundational text in generative grammar formalizes the view that syntax can be studied in isolation from semantics. Chomsky's approach treats syntactic structures as independent from the meanings they may ultimately serve to convey. He introduces formal rules of grammatical derivation that are presented as self-sufficient mechanisms, without needing reference to understanding or interpretation. This framing exemplifies the core thesis the present essay critiques: namely, that formal systems can be complete without embedded semantics. The essay argues instead that rules, to be formulated and used at all, require understanding—which makes Chomsky’s assumption of autonomy a theoretical fiction.

Dennett, D. C. (1987). The intentional stance. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Dennett introduces a pragmatic framework for interpreting the behavior of complex systems by adopting an “intentional stance,” which involves treating a system as if it had beliefs and desires. While he is more sympathetic to computational views of mind than many critics, Dennett acknowledges that systems become meaningful only when interpreted as such. This supports the essay’s contention that the meaning attributed to formal systems does not emerge from the syntax itself, but from the interpretive framework within which it is used. Dennett thus indirectly undercuts the idea of syntactic autonomy by showing that functionality and understanding require semantic imposition.

Devlin, K. J. (1995). Goodbye, Descartes: The end of logic and the search for a new cosmology of the mind. New York: Wiley.

Devlin offers a broad critique of the view that formal logic offers a sufficient model for reasoning or cognition. He traces the historical dominance of Cartesian and logical paradigms and demonstrates their limits in the context of actual human thinking. Devlin shows that logic, while useful in restricted contexts, fails to account for the rich, interpretive, and often ambiguous nature of thought. This directly supports the essay’s central claim that rule-following behavior cannot be semantically neutral, and that formal reasoning systems must be interpreted to be useful. His critique aligns with the rejection of the idea that logic alone underwrites understanding.

Devlin, K. J. (1991). Logic and information. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

In this more technical treatment, Devlin expands on situation theory and introduces the concept of infons—minimal, context-dependent units of information. He argues that classical logic is insufficient for modeling communication or reasoning in real-world contexts, where meaning arises from situations and background knowledge. Devlin’s analysis illustrates that even the most abstract formalism must be grounded in semantic content to function as reasoning. The essay echoes this position by rejecting the notion that syntactic rule-following can be meaningfully separated from interpretation.

Dreyfus, H. L. (1972). What computers can't do: A critique of artificial reason. New York: Harper & Row.

Dreyfus, drawing from phenomenology, criticizes the assumption that human intelligence can be captured in rule-based systems. He argues that cognition is embodied, situated, and reliant on tacit understanding rather than formal procedures. This directly parallels the essay’s position that syntactic operations alone cannot generate meaning, and that the ability to formulate and apply rules already presupposes understanding. Dreyfus provides philosophical support for the view that formal systems, though operationally precise, are semantically hollow without a human interpreter.

Lakoff, G., & Johnson, M. (1999). Philosophy in the flesh: The embodied mind and its challenge to Western thought. New York: Basic Books.

Lakoff and Johnson argue that thought arises from bodily experience and is structured through metaphor, not through disembodied formal systems. They critique the traditional view of reason as objective, logical, and context-free. This challenges the assumption that syntax operates independently of human cognition or interpretation. The essay's critique of syntactic autonomy is reinforced by their findings: any formal system used by humans is interpreted through metaphorical, experiential, and bodily frameworks, making the isolation of syntax from semantics both artificial and impractical.

Polanyi, M. (1966). The tacit dimension. Garden City, NY: Doubleday.

Polanyi argues that human knowledge is largely tacit and cannot be fully articulated or formalized. This challenges the premise that understanding can be reduced to rule-following or syntactic manipulation. The essay draws on this insight to argue that even the rules of formal systems are embedded in a background of implicit understanding. Syntax without semantic grounding cannot function, because the ability to apply a rule itself presupposes familiarity and context—both of which are tacit in nature.

Putnam, H. (1988). Representation and reality. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Putnam attacks the idea that computational systems can have intrinsic semantic content. He argues that symbols used in computation only acquire meaning through interpretation, and that no purely syntactic system can represent the world unless meaning is imposed from the outside. This directly supports the essay’s position that syntax is dependent on semantics, and that formal reasoning systems are not self-contained. Putnam’s rejection of intrinsic representation reinforces the view that rule-based formalisms require interpretive scaffolding to function meaningfully.

Searle, J. R. (1980). Minds, brains, and programs. Behavioral and Brain Sciences, 3(3), 417–457.

Searle's Chinese Room argument demonstrates that symbol manipulation—no matter how complex—does not amount to understanding. His core claim is that syntax is not sufficient for semantics. The essay builds on this foundation by arguing that the very construction and application of syntactic systems involve semantic decisions, making the idea of a purely formal system conceptually incoherent. Searle’s critique reinforces the essay’s broader rejection of the separation between syntax and meaning.

Smith, B. C. (2022). The promise of artificial intelligence: Reckoning and judgment. Cambridge, MA: MIT Press.

Smith critiques the formalist tradition in AI and emphasizes the role of human judgment, interpretive activity, and background understanding in the creation and application of computational systems. He argues that formal systems are not foundational but are tools built atop a base of human semantics. This matches the essay’s argument that formal systems cannot be understood, constructed, or used without embedding them in a semantic and interpretive context. Syntax, in Smith’s analysis, is never enough.

Toulmin, S. E. (1958). The uses of argument. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press.

Toulmin challenges the adequacy of formal logic to capture the nature of real-world argumentation. He proposes an alternative model of reasoning that incorporates context, warrants, and backings, showing that argument is a situated practice rather than a purely formal derivation. The essay draws on Toulmin’s perspective to critique the dominance of logical validity in discussions of reason. Toulmin’s model supports the view that practical reasoning cannot be reduced to syntactic form, and that meaning and justification are irreducibly semantic.

Winograd, T., & Flores, F. (1986). Understanding computers and cognition: A new foundation for design. Norwood, NJ: Ablex.

This work critiques the assumption that cognition and computation can be captured through formal symbol manipulation. Drawing from philosophy, linguistics, and systems theory, the authors argue that all meaningful system design must incorporate interpretation, understanding, and contextual relevance. They show that formal correctness (syntax) is not enough for systems to function intelligibly or effectively in the world. This provides direct support for the essay’s contention that semantics is integral to any formal system, and that the supposed separation between syntax and meaning is conceptually misguided.