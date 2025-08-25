Author’s Preface

Decades ago, philosopher Daniel Dennett came up with the book Consciousness Explained. I read it. I thought, I’m not sure what he’s getting at, but that I read the book stuck with me, even though I remember very little of the contents, other than he seemed to be saying something along the lines of consciousness, awareness, whatever you want to call it, doesn’t exist because there is no such thing as a Cartesian theater. Well, the Cartesian theater metaphor is probably quite strained, but to go from there to say that various assumed causal processes within the human wetware, or the animal wetware, are consciousness makes a claim which I think is conceptually wrong. He confuses causation with identity, and other scholars, much better scholars than I, have made the same observation. These include Thomas Nagel, David Chalmers, and John Searle.

Introduction

This essay looks at a mistake that shows up often in philosophy of mind, especially in Dennett’s Consciousness Explained. Dennett argued that there is no “Cartesian theater,” no inner stage where a little observer watches the show of reality. On that point, he was right. But then he pushed further, claiming that once we explain the brain’s processes, we have explained consciousness itself.

That step is flawed. Causes are not the same as the thing caused. We know what brings about experience, but that is not the same as what experience is. The inner world—the fact that we are aware—cannot be explained away by pointing to the outer world’s machinery.

Discussion

1. The Inner World Cannot Be Denied

Consciousness is the ground of all thought and speech. To deny it is already to rely on it. If someone says, “consciousness does not exist,” they must first be aware in order to form and utter that claim.

Everyday experience reinforces this point. When under anesthesia, awareness disappears entirely—there is no inner movie, no passage of time. People report waking up from surgery with no gap they can recall. This shows how deeply we take consciousness for granted: its absence is absolute, and its return is the only way we even know it was gone. To argue it does not exist while awake is incoherent, because the act of arguing presupposes its reality.

2. The Outer World Shapes the Inner World

The outer world clearly shapes and changes our inner lives.

A concussion can knock someone unconscious, changing or erasing awareness for hours or days.

Psychoactive drugs alter perception, mood, and even the sense of self.

Simple sensory input, like bright sunlight or a sudden loud sound, forces itself into our awareness, whether we invite it or not.

These examples show the causal power of the outer world over the inner. But to say that awareness is “nothing but” brain chemistry is to miss the point. Chemical or physical changes can switch consciousness on or off, or alter its character, but they cannot capture what it is like to experience.

3. Dennett’s Model and Its Problem

Dennett’s “multiple drafts” model describes the brain as a set of competing processes, none of which come together in a single inner theater. This is a useful way of thinking about how information flows in the nervous system. But Dennett then claims that once this model is described, there is nothing left to explain. Consciousness is the story the processes tell, and that’s all.

Everyday experience shows the problem with this move. Consider a dream: during sleep, the brain creates vivid experiences without direct sensory input. Or consider a hallucination: people may see or hear things with full clarity, even when no external cause is present. These examples show that inner awareness is not simply identical to outer causal inputs. The brain’s processes produce experiences, but the experiences themselves are not captured by describing the wiring.

4. Other Philosophers Who Saw the Same Problem

Other philosophers have stressed this point:

Thomas Nagel argued that even if we know all the facts about a bat’s brain, we still cannot know what it feels like to be a bat.

John Searle said that Dennett is “denying the data”—the obvious reality that each of us is directly aware.

David Chalmers distinguished the “easy problems” (explaining brain functions and behaviors) from the “hard problem” (why those processes are accompanied by experience).

All three insist that causes do not exhaust the fact of experience.

5. Denial of Inner and Outer Worlds

Denying the outer world ignores the constant resistance of reality: objects have weight, gravity pulls, pain stings. That kind of denial is delusion. Denying the inner world is worse: it is incoherent. One cannot even make the denial without using the very awareness one is trying to dismiss. This is where Dennett’s position fails.

Summary

Dennett’s Consciousness Explained remains influential, but its key move—reducing consciousness to brain processes—confuses causes with the reality of experience. Consciousness is undeniable: anesthesia shows what its absence feels like, dreams and hallucinations show its independence from outer causes, and every act of thought or denial rests on it. The outer world shapes and triggers awareness, but causes are not the same as identity. Nagel, Searle, and Chalmers all pointed this out in their own ways. To explain the machinery does not erase the reality of inner life.

Readings

Chalmers, D. J. (1996). The conscious mind: In search of a fundamental theory. Oxford University Press.

— Explains the difference between the “easy problems” (functions and mechanisms) and the “hard problem” (why experience exists at all). Shows why Dennett’s claim that causes are identical with experience misses the mark.

Dennett, D. C. (1991). Consciousness explained. Little, Brown and Co.

— The book under discussion. Proposes the “multiple drafts” model and rejects the “Cartesian theater,” but slides into the error of treating causal accounts as full explanations.

Nagel, T. (1974). What is it like to be a bat? The Philosophical Review, 83(4), 435–450.

— A classic essay showing that physical and functional descriptions cannot capture what it is like to be conscious. Highlights the gap Dennett leaves open.

Searle, J. R. (1992). The rediscovery of the mind. MIT Press.

— Argues that consciousness is a real biological feature and cannot be explained away. A direct critique of views like Dennett’s.

Zahavi, D. (2005). Subjectivity and selfhood: Investigating the first-person perspective. MIT Press.

— Explores how consciousness is always lived from the first-person point of view. Strengthens the claim that inner awareness cannot be erased by causal accounts.