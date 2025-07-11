Introduction

This reflection adds a layer to the ongoing analysis of human storytelling, turning from the function of stories in problem solving and understanding to the question of how we assess those stories. It considers the role of assumptions—not as mistakes or oversights, but as the very ground upon which stories stand. The piece recalls a personal anecdote to illustrate how assumptions can be challenged, though not always in meaningful or respectful ways. It concludes with a recognition that most assumptions are invisible to us, embedded in cognition itself. As with earlier entries in the Reason series, the focus is not on theory but on direct observation of ordinary mental life.

Here Goes …

So we tell ourselves stories to explain things. But how do we assess the stories? Well, it seems that we assess them by telling ourselves more stories.

And you might think that ends in infinite regress, but no, it bottoms out at assumptions. Now it may be a somewhat rotten base, but that's where the storytelling stops. The assumptions are the things that we don't bother to question. We don't even recognize that they're assumptions. It's just the way we understand the world to be.

And sometimes we question assumptions because we recognize that they are assumptions. Or maybe we've had them pointed out to us that they are assumptions. But mostly we don't question assumptions.

When I was a young man, I worked in a store as a clerk. One day the assistant manager took me aside after I was interacting with a customer and, in his view, making some unwarranted assumptions. So he drew a little diagram—one that I guess was popular at the time in certain circles—meant to show how I shouldn’t make assumptions, because it made an ass out of u and me.

It was a dumb story, a dumb joke. And the guy was a bit of a creep anyway. But in any case, it stuck with me. Unwarranted assumptions could make an ass out of you and me—with diagram to match.

The trick is, how do you know that you're questioning assumptions? How do you know which assumptions to question? Some assumptions don't matter. They're just the ground of all our thought. Other assumptions are quite tentative and could be disastrously wrong, and they need to be questioned.

But how does the questioning arise? Because all of us are embedded in a world of assumptions that we don't question. I call it cognitive entanglement. The fact that this is an assumption that needs to be questioned doesn't arise. It's just the way we work.

We live in a world of unquestioned assumptions, and how could it be otherwise?

Or maybe I'm just jerking your chain again.

Summary

This passage reflects on the recursive nature of reasoning: stories are used to evaluate other stories, yet the process doesn’t spiral into infinite regress because it terminates at assumptions. These assumptions—unstated, unexamined—form the cognitive bedrock upon which all explanation rests. Most go unnoticed. Some are identified and questioned, often when a disruption occurs or someone else draws attention to them. A humorous and dated anecdote is used to illustrate the experience of having an assumption pointed out, though the reflection also questions the effectiveness or sincerity of that correction. The deeper concern is epistemic: how can we know which assumptions are harmless and which are dangerous? The piece closes with the concept of cognitive entanglement—the idea that assumptions are so woven into our thinking that they escape our notice entirely.

