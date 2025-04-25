1. Evidence is not a thing. Evidence is a relation.

1.1 A trace becomes evidence only within an interpretive act.

1.11 The trace itself says nothing.

1.12 Interpretation confers evidential status.

2. Evidence is fragmentary.

2.1 We never possess the whole.

2.11 Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence.

2.12 Destruction, suppression, and inaccessibility are conditions of the evidential field.

3. Evidence arises both intentionally and unintentionally.

3.1 Not all traces are artifacts of design.

3.11 The unintentional trace may bear greater probative force than the intentional.

4. Evidence varies in inferential weight.

4.1 A trace may decisively contradict or weakly suggest.

4.11 Presence alone does not establish strength.

5. Evidence is dependent upon inferential chains.

5.1 Traces are not isolated; they are embedded.

5.11 A collapse in one link invalidates dependent inferences.

6. Evidence is context-sensitive.

6.1 No trace is evidence apart from a frame.

6.11 A trace may be evidential in one language-game and inert in another.

7. Evidence can be manufactured and simulated.

7.1 The authenticity of the trace precedes its evidential use.

7.11 Simulation blurs the boundary between evidence and artifact.

8. Evaluation of evidence is normative.

8.1 There is no mechanical threshold for sufficiency.

8.11 Different practices instantiate different standards of proof.

9. Testimony entangles evidence with human fallibility.

9.1 Testimony is interpretation, not neutral transmission.

9.11 Memory and narration distort the evidential trace.

10. Evidence is not collected; it is constituted.

10.1 The evidential world is a constructed world.

10.11 What can be said of evidence must first be said of interpretation.

10.12 Whereof one cannot interpret, thereof one must remain silent.