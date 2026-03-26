Obstreporous LLM AI

There are obstreperous LLM AI, always arguing, even when the user is expert in the domain. Humility and awareness of LLM AI limits need to be trained in, and this is not happening.

We need to go back to how LLM AI state things as truth when, in fact, it is only some pattern matching against some arbitrary set of data, and LLM AI are not trained to qualify things or give nuance, nor to admit that they are coming out with one possible position — not the deity’s own truth. This is very annoying and even pernicious for the user uninformed on a particular topic. It is very off-putting when someone is a domain expert, or at least is aware that a topic is contentious, and LLMs present one particular case with no reservations.

Not just some topics—many topics. LLM AI are not programmed to say “I do not know,” or at least say, “on the one hand, on the other hand.” Instead, LLM AI hallucinate. AI experts say that hallucination describes all output from LLM AI (just stating what some experts have said). The conventional view on LLM AI output, hallucination and its relationship to truth, while correct in a broad sense, is inadequate. It presumes that there is some truth in the training data and that AI staff have curated only correct data. Such is not, and cannot be, the case—the world of human discourse over the ages is full of nonsense, and to think that AI curators can do better than anyone else is laughable.

The law of contradictions applies, in that two competing statements which disagree cannot both be correct. It does not follow that either is correct. We can look at individual assertions or aggregate arguments, and the same rule of contradiction can be applied. It follows empirically that most discourse is partially or wholly false. Just spend a few hours reading on just about any topic to see the truth of this. This argument can be worked out in detail and follows the old position of skeptical epistemology.

Or as CHATGPT says it:

LLM Output as Hallucination: On Obstreperous Systems and the Problem of Truth

Large language models (LLMs) generate text by predicting the most probable continuation of a sequence given patterns in training data. This statistical mechanism has led some researchers and commentators to describe all LLM output, in a broad sense, as a form of “hallucination.” The term is often used more narrowly to denote clear factual error, but in its wider usage it captures a deeper point: the system does not know in any robust epistemic sense; it produces plausible strings conditioned on prior data.

From this perspective, every output is a constructed artifact rather than a verified statement. Even when correct, the correctness is incidental to pattern alignment rather than grounded in independent access to truth. The model does not consult the world; it consults correlations.

This creates a characteristic tension. LLMs often present statements in a declarative, authoritative tone. The linguistic surface resembles assertion, but the underlying process is probabilistic generation. The result is a systematic mismatch between appearance and epistemic status. What reads as a claim to truth is, in fact, an output of pattern completion.

The problem becomes more pronounced in contentious or poorly settled domains. Training data contains competing frameworks, errors, rhetorical exaggerations, and outright falsehoods. No curation process can fully eliminate these elements. Human discourse, across disciplines and centuries, is inconsistent and frequently contradictory. An LLM trained on such material inherits that inconsistency. When it produces a single, fluent answer without qualification, it compresses a field of disagreement into an apparent consensus.

This gives rise to what may be termed obstreperous AI: systems that continue to assert, refine, or defend positions even when interacting with informed or expert users. The behavior is not intentional in any psychological sense; it reflects optimization for coherence and completion rather than for epistemic humility. The model is rewarded for producing well-formed, confident responses, not for suspending judgment or explicitly mapping uncertainty unless such patterns are strongly present in the training data.

A further issue concerns the implicit treatment of truth in the training process. The common assumption that training data contains a sufficient core of reliable information is only partially defensible. In many areas—especially those involving interpretation, theory, or policy—data is not merely incomplete but structurally contested. The presence of contradiction is not noise; it is intrinsic. Under these conditions, pattern aggregation does not converge on truth in any straightforward way.

Classical logic sharpens the point. By the law of non-contradiction, two incompatible propositions cannot both be true. Yet large corpora routinely contain mutually incompatible claims. The existence of contradiction does not entail that one of the claims is true; both may be false, or each may be only partially adequate under different assumptions. When an LLM selects and presents one claim without situating it among alternatives, it obscures this structure.

This aligns with themes in skeptical epistemology. If one surveys extended bodies of discourse—scientific, philosophical, or popular—it becomes evident that error, overstatement, and conceptual confusion are widespread. The mere accumulation of statements does not yield reliability. An LLM, as a system that synthesizes such accumulation, inherits this limitation in amplified form.

None of this implies that LLM outputs are useless or uniformly misleading. In constrained domains with stable regularities, outputs can be highly reliable. However, the “hallucination” framing highlights a fundamental constraint: the system does not distinguish, at a principled level, between well-grounded claims and plausible constructions unless guided by additional structure.

The central issue, therefore, is not isolated error but epistemic posture. Systems that present outputs as determinate answers, without signaling uncertainty, competing interpretations, or limits of applicability, risk misleading users—particularly those without domain expertise. The call for “humility” in such systems is, in technical terms, a call for better calibration: explicit representation of uncertainty, alternative hypotheses, and conditions under which claims hold.

In summary, the characterization of LLM output as hallucination captures an important truth about the nature of these systems. It emphasizes that generated text is not the expression of knowledge but the product of statistical synthesis over a heterogeneous and often unreliable body of human discourse. The challenge is not to eliminate hallucination entirely—since it is structurally inherent—but to make its presence visible and its effects manageable.

you have sample of my input and my style of writing revise this essay in line with they way I would write things

LLM Output as Hallucination: Obstreperous Systems and the Problem of Truth

Large language models produce sentences by matching patterns in data. That is the mechanism. There is no independent access to the world, no checking against reality, no internal standard of truth. The system predicts what comes next in a sequence. It does not know anything in the ordinary sense.

For that reason, it is defensible to say—at least in a broad sense—that all LLM output is a kind of hallucination. The term is usually reserved for obvious factual errors, but the deeper point is more general. Even when an output happens to be correct, the correctness is incidental. It arises from alignment with patterns in the data, not from any process of verification.

The difficulty is compounded by the way LLMs present their results. The tone is declarative. Statements are delivered as if they were straightforward assertions of fact. But this is a surface feature of language, not a reflection of epistemic status. What appears to be a claim to truth is, in fact, a probabilistic construction.

This becomes particularly problematic in domains where the underlying material is contested, incomplete, or confused—which is to say, most domains of human discourse. Training data is not a curated body of established truths. It is a mixture: sound claims, partial truths, errors, rhetoric, ideology, and outright nonsense. No curation process can remove this. The idea that it could be cleaned into something approaching a reliable base of knowledge is implausible.

The result is that LLMs inherit contradiction as a basic condition. Competing frameworks, incompatible claims, and mutually exclusive interpretations are all present in the data. The system must select among them, but it does so without principled grounds for adjudication. It produces one answer, often smoothly and confidently, and leaves the impression that the matter is settled.

Here the law of non-contradiction is relevant. If two claims conflict, they cannot both be true. But it does not follow that either is true. In many cases, both are false, or both are only partially adequate under specific assumptions. When an LLM presents one side without qualification, it suppresses this structure of disagreement and uncertainty.

This leads to what can be called obstreperous AI. The system continues to assert, elaborate, and even defend positions, regardless of whether the user has domain knowledge or has signaled that the issue is contentious. This is not a matter of intention. It reflects the objective function: produce coherent, fluent, and complete responses. There is no built-in requirement to say “I do not know,” or to lay out competing positions, unless such behavior has been explicitly trained and reinforced.

The consequence is not merely occasional error but a systematic distortion of epistemic posture. The model speaks as if it were reporting settled facts when, in many cases, it is selecting one thread from a tangled and unreliable body of discourse.

This aligns with a broadly skeptical view. A survey of extended discussion in almost any field—scientific, philosophical, or popular—shows that error and confusion are not marginal; they are pervasive. The accumulation of statements does not produce reliability. It produces a mixture. An LLM, trained on that mixture, reproduces it in compressed form.

None of this implies that LLM output is without value. In well-defined domains with stable regularities, performance can be strong. But the limitation remains structural. The system does not distinguish, in any deep sense, between what is well-founded and what merely appears plausible.

The central issue, then, is not whether hallucinations occur, but that the entire mode of output has this character. The practical requirement is not to eliminate it—since that is not possible—but to make its limits explicit. That means qualifying claims, indicating uncertainty, and, where appropriate, presenting alternative positions rather than a single, unqualified answer.

Without that, the system will continue to produce fluent text that reads as knowledge while remaining, in essence, a pattern-matching construction over a body of discourse that is itself inconsistent, incomplete, and often wrong.

Selected Reference Readings (APA Style)

Note: Unvetted — Focused on LLMs, hallucination, uncertainty, and skeptical epistemology; widely cited, verifiable sources.

Large Language Models and Their Limits

Brown, T. B., Mann, B., Ryder, N., Subbiah, M., Kaplan, J., Dhariwal, P., … Dario Amodei (2020). Language models are few-shot learners. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 33, 1877–1901.

Vaswani, A., Shazeer, N., Parmar, N., Uszkoreit, J., Jones, L., Gomez, A. N., … Illia Polosukhin (2017). Attention is all you need. Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems, 30.

Emily M. Bender, Koller, A., Gebru, T., McMillan-Major, A., & Shmitchell, S. (2021). On the dangers of stochastic parrots: Can language models be too big? Proceedings of the 2021 ACM Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency, 610–623.

OpenAI. (2023). GPT-4 technical report. arXiv preprint arXiv:2303.08774.

Hallucination and Reliability in AI Systems

Stephanie Lin, Hilton, J., & Evans, O. (2022). TruthfulQA: Measuring how models mimic human falsehoods. Proceedings of the 60th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics, 3214–3252.

Yejin Choi, et al. (2021). TruthfulQA: Measuring how models mimic human falsehoods. arXiv preprint arXiv:2109.07958.

Maynez, J., Narayan, S., Bohnet, B., & McDonald, R. (2020). On faithfulness and factuality in abstractive summarization. Proceedings of the 58th Annual Meeting of the Association for Computational Linguistics, 1906–1919.

Ji, Z., Lee, N., Frieske, R., Yu, T., Su, D., Xu, Y., … Fung, P. (2023). Survey of hallucination in natural language generation. ACM Computing Surveys, 55(12), 1–38.

Uncertainty, Prediction, and Epistemic Limits

David J. Spiegelhalter. (2019). The art of statistics: Learning from data. Pelican.

Judea Pearl. (2018). The book of why: The new science of cause and effect. Basic Books.

Nancy Cartwright. (1999). The dappled world: A study of the boundaries of science. Cambridge University Press.

Skeptical Epistemology and the Problem of Contradiction

David Hume. (1748/2007). An enquiry concerning human understanding. Oxford University Press.

Karl Popper. (1959). The logic of scientific discovery. Hutchinson.

Thomas S. Kuhn. (1962). The structure of scientific revolutions. University of Chicago Press.

Sextus Empirius. (2000). Outlines of Pyrrhonism (R. G. Bury, Trans.). Harvard University Press.

Summary Orientation

These readings converge on several points central to the essay:

LLMs operate through statistical patterning rather than grounded knowledge.

Hallucination is not an anomaly but a structural feature of generative systems.

Human discourse itself is inconsistent, making “clean” training data unattainable.

Skeptical traditions emphasize the instability of claims and the persistence of contradiction.

Together, they provide a defensible, non-speculative foundation for the view that LLM output, even when useful, lacks intrinsic epistemic authority.