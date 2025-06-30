So let me get this straight.

You're going to touch my face—just a few fingers, real soft-like—and suddenly we’re sharing thoughts?

Thoughts.

Feelings.

Memories.

Dreams.

Lunch preferences.

Really? Just like that?

That’s not science fiction; that’s a pickup line.

And the guy doing it? Spock.

The most uptight, emotionally constipated being in the galaxy. Half-human, half-Vulcan, all repressed. But you put on the magic gloves, and suddenly he’s Dr. Freud meets Mr. Rogers: “I feel your pain.”

Let’s talk about Vulcans.

We were told they’re all logic and order. Pure reason. No emotion.

Yeah? What about pon farr?

Pon farr—that’s the Vulcan mating frenzy. Every seven years, they go full Tasmanian Devil. Blood fever, body sweat, and mating or dying. Those are the choices.

So Spock’s walking around like a Zen monk for six and a half years, then suddenly he’s ready to do unnatural things with the warp core.

And that guy is touching people’s faces and calling it a “mind meld.”

Let me ask something.

Where’s the consent form?

Where’s the waiver?

Where’s the line that says, “Yes, I agree to let Mr. Sex-Fever download my trauma while stroking my cheek like a space masseuse”?

Mind meld? Sounds like a polite word for mental groping. It’s not a cognitive exchange—it’s an interstellar Tinder session.

They act like this is the pinnacle of communication. “No words. Just pure thought.”

Oh yeah? Ever try pure thought with another human?

Try it sometime. Sit across from your spouse, your partner, your roommate, and just think at them.

Watch how long it takes before someone yells, “Why are you staring at me like that?”

We can’t even agree on the meaning of silence. You think we’re ready to merge brains?

And if we could—if we could actually link up consciousness—do you really want that?

All the garbage thoughts people have? All the stupid crap floating around in the mind?

You’re not getting wisdom and beauty. You’re getting:

“Did I leave the stove on?”

“I hate Janet in accounting.”

“What if ducks wore tiny shoes?”

That’s what’s in the mind. And now you’ve got someone else’s duck shoes in your head.

Great.

And if it worked, how would you even process it? You think the mind comes in MPEG format? “Oh yes, I’ll just download your essence like a Netflix special. Runtime: forty-two minutes. No ads.”

No, pal. Minds are messy. They’re full of half-finished thoughts, bad jokes, emotional leftovers, and childhood trauma.

You don’t meld that.

You medicate that.

The mind meld is a fantasy. A sci-fi wet dream for people who think therapy takes too long.

“Just touch me and know me.”

Yeah, that’s called dating in Los Angeles.

In the end, the mind meld is just what it sounds like—a big old blob of metaphysical goo smeared between two foreheads.

And everybody pretends it’s noble.

But really, it’s just one alien’s way of saying, “Let’s skip the small talk and get freaky on the psychic plane.”

Now that’s logic.