Note: I have ChatGPT Versify. Maybe if I could monetize this, I could get a cut as his agent. Oh, I couldn't have done this myself. I mean that literally. But it did have antecedents.

On the Emergence of Thought

Thoughts just emerge.

They are not planned.

To say otherwise leads to regress,

one thought planning the next

in a chain that never begins.

But they are not aimless.

Even the drifting fragments of dreams

come from somewhere.

There are antecedents.

Everything—

everything ever heard,

seen,

done,

felt,

remembered,

forgotten—

those are the antecedents.

They lie beneath the surface,

opaque or hidden,

sometimes directing,

sometimes not.

But always there.

Thought does not arise from nothing.

Some confuse thought with language.

They are entangled,

but thought comes first.

Language follows,

or stutters,

or fails to appear.

And when it comes,

it comes like thought—

unbidden, unfinished,

emerging in pieces.

Language feeds back into thought.

It reshapes it,

records it,

makes it external.

Words on paper,

voice in air—

all partial,

all imprecise.

This is communication:

never exact,

always approximate,

a mesh of meanings

we do not fully understand.

Thought is not only words.

It comes as image,

movement,

sound,

emotion.

Whatever the form,

it is never pre-designed.

The moment arises,

and the thought with it.

There is no true randomness here.

Not really.

Randomness that yields structure

is not randomness at all.

To speak of uncaused pattern

is to speak nonsense.

Thought comes from the body,

from the wetware,

from life.

Even the newborn has antecedents.

Even in the womb.

Even in the dark.

To deny that

is to deny life itself.

Thought emerges.

That is the fact.

No planning,

no void,

no miracle.

Only emergence—

lawful,

opaque,

inevitable.