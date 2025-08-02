OK, I admit that I am not as good looking as the model in the illustration, but close, very close. The eye colour is wrong for instance. My chins are a bit different.

Author’s Preface

Life circumstances change, interests change, motivations change. A creative stream that once ran in several channels can slow or dry up in some of them. Sometimes this lasts for a while, sometimes for a long while. Then, without warning, something shifts and the ideas start to flow again. They may arrive in the midst of work, in idle moments, or on waking from sleep. This appearance and disappearance is hard to predict and hard to understand.

This account says nothing about the worth of my ideas, whether as judged by myself or by others. That is a different kettle of fish. I have not become rich from them, nor have I received recognition beyond my immediate circle (and not always even there; could it be that they just don’t understand me?)

The only constant is that we all find things to do to occupy our time, between the moment of birth and the moment of death. That is the only constant. The rest is detail.

Introduction

Over the years, my creative work has taken various forms. These have included songwriting, the building of physical objects, the creation of computer programs, and the writing of essays. These examples are representative rather than exhaustive; they stand for a broader range of pursuits carried out over time (I didn’t say I was particularly good at any of this).

At certain periods, these activities were all in motion at once. Songs were written and recorded, objects were designed and built, programs were developed, essays were drafted and revised. Now, however, only one of these remains active in a continuous way: the writing of essays. The others appear less often, sometimes not at all for extended stretches (I keep hoping that the song writing well will refill).

The narrowing is not easily explained. It may reflect changes in circumstances, shifting interests, or the redirection of energy toward one form over others. But regardless of the form taken, the underlying truth remains: ideas do not arrive on schedule (of course, with LLM AI as an assistant, I can spew out B.S. at an incredible rate.)

Discussion

Multiple Creative Channels in Earlier Years

In earlier years, no single creative activity dominated. Work in one area might run parallel to work in another, or sequentially. There are limitation on time and energy of course. There was variety, and each form made its own surprising appearance.

Gradual Narrowing of Output

Over time, this variety diminished. The writing of essays became the primary channel of sustained creative work. Songwriting became sporadic. Programming interest almost died. Building physical objects was set aside almost entirely. This was not a deliberate renunciation of earlier activities, but a slow realignment.

How Ideas Appear

The moment of an idea’s arrival is never under conscious control. An idea may come in the middle of another task, during a quiet interval, or on waking from sleep. Sometimes there is a traceable link — a phrase heard, a problem considered earlier, a half‑finished project. At other times, the connection is obscure.

An idea may lead to immediate work — a song written, an essay drafted. It may lie dormant until circumstances align. It may prove unusable or less interesting upon reflection. The decisive point is that the instant of illumination resists prediction.

The Role of Past Knowledge and Experience

While unpredictable in timing, ideas do not arise from nothing. They are drawn from what has been learned, heard, seen, and thought about over time. They are recombinations of stored fragments shaped by memory, association, and habit of mind.

Two people with broadly similar experiences will not generate identical ideas, nor will the same person produce the same ideas on repeated contact with a subject. The process is bounded by prior knowledge but remains opaque in its triggering.

The Persistent Mystery

Whether the range of creative activity is broad or narrow, the element of unpredictability is constant. Concentrating on a single form — essays — has not brought the process under greater control.

Summary

Earlier creative work spanned songwriting, building physical objects, programming, and essay writing and more. Over time, this range narrowed, with essays becoming the main continuing form. The reasons for the shift are unclear, but ideas remain unpredictable. They depend on prior knowledge and experience, yet their timing cannot be foreseen. This unpredictability has remained constant, unaffected by the changing balance of creative forms.

Readings with Detailed Annotations

Csikszentmihalyi, M. (1996). Creativity: Flow and the psychology of discovery and invention. HarperCollins. https://psycnet.apa.org/record/1996-97915-000

Explores creativity as an interaction between the individual, a domain of knowledge, and a social field. His chapters on changing patterns of engagement over the lifespan directly illuminate why some creative channels may fade while others persist.

Gardner, H. (1993). Creating minds: An anatomy of creativity seen through the lives of Freud, Einstein, Picasso, Stravinsky, Eliot, Graham, and Gandhi. Basic Books. https://www.amazon.ca/Creating-Minds-Creativity-Einstein-Stravinsky/dp/0465014550

Profiles major creative figures to show how initial breadth of activity often narrows into a more defined form over time. The parallels with the essay’s shift from multiple creative activities to a primary focus on essays are striking.

Poincaré, H. (1913). The foundations of science (G.B. Halsted, Trans.). The Science Press. (Original work published 1908) https://www.gutenberg.org/files/39713/39713-h/39713-h.htm

Includes the famous account of an unexpected mathematical insight that occurred while boarding a bus. A classic, first‑person example of the sudden, unpredictable arrival of ideas, reinforcing the essay’s central claim.

Sio, U. N., & Ormerod, T. C. (2009). Does incubation enhance problem solving? A meta-analytic review. Psychological Bulletin, 135(1), 94–120. https://doi.org/10.1037/a0014212 www.researchgate.net/publication/24001208_Does_Incubation_Enhance_Problem_Solving_A_Meta-Analytic_Review

Synthesizes decades of research showing that a period of stepping away from a task can facilitate sudden breakthroughs. Strongly supports the observation that ideas may appear during unrelated activities or periods of rest.

Wagner, U., Gais, S., Haider, H., Verleger, R., & Born, J. (2004). Sleep inspires insight. Nature, 427(6972), 352–355. https://doi.org/10.1038/nature02223 https://pages.ucsd.edu/~achiba/SleepInsightWagnerNature04.pdf

Provides experimental evidence that sleep can reorganize and consolidate knowledge in ways that trigger sudden insights, aligning with the experience of waking with a fully formed idea.

Wallas, G. (1926). The art of thought. Harcourt, Brace. https://www.amazon.ca/Art-Thought-Graham-Wallas/dp/1910146056

Outlines the four‑stage model of creativity: preparation, incubation, illumination, and verification. The illumination stage matches exactly the “pop into consciousness” phenomenon described here, offering a systematic explanation.