I hate it when vacuuming day creeps up on me. It reminds me I’m getting older. Not that I work to schedule. I’ve tried. I’m pretty good at creating procedures—just not very good at following them methodically.

My trigger is my wife. She’s the Energizer Bunny. You may be too young to get the reference—or maybe grew up in a different culture. Hard to say from my end. Anyway, when she starts moving around with a rag in her hand, and gets down on her hands and knees, scrubbing and wiping and whatnot—I think, uh-oh. I’d better get to it.

It’s never been stated between us, but I figure if she ever fully realizes how indolent I am, it could cause trouble. So I fake it. I do the vacuuming. Maybe once a week. Usually less. Seldom more.

I’m not a clean freak, but I don’t like a lot of disarray. My tolerance for dust and debris is so-so. Dust, that’s okay. Debris? That’s a no-no.

Still—I hate vacuuming. It’s not like play. No amount of Zen Buddhism is going to make it feel like play to me. It’s always work.

And I don’t like work.

Indolent. Did I mention indolent?

Lazy bugger. That’s fair too.