Author’s Preface

This essay considers Nancy Cartwright’s views on capacities as the foundation of scientific explanation and places them alongside my own argument that causality, by its very nature, is deterministic. A cause that does not determine its effect is not truly a cause but only a correlation or statistical summary. To preserve the force of causal reasoning, determinism must be implied in the concept itself.

Introduction

Nancy Cartwright’s work has repeatedly questioned whether laws of nature should be treated as universal and exceptionless. In Nature’s Capacities and Their Measurement (1989), she advanced the concept of capacity as central to scientific explanation. A capacity is a real causal power: an ability of a system to bring about a determinate effect under suitable conditions.

Capacities, unlike Popperian propensities, are not inherently probabilistic. They describe what a system can reliably do when not interfered with. From this standpoint, capacities ground scientific laws in causal powers, rather than in abstract regularities or purely probabilistic generalizations.

Discussion

From Propensities to Capacities

In her earlier work, Cartwright explored propensities—dispositional chances that events occur with certain probabilities. But this tied her philosophy too closely to chance. The language of capacities provided a more robust account: one that connects directly to causality. A capacity says not that something “tends to happen with probability p,” but that given the right conditions, this cause produces that effect.

Strict Causal Example: Hammer and Walnut

Consider a hammer striking a walnut on a hard surface with sufficient force. The capacity of the hammer head, under conditions of contact, is to exert mechanical pressure that exceeds the walnut shell’s tensile strength. The result is deterministic: the walnut shell must crack.

There is no probability involved here. The only way the shell would remain intact is if interfering conditions intervene (for instance, if the hammer misses or if the walnut shell has already been hollowed out and offers no resistance). In the absence of interference, the cause determines the effect.

This is what it means to say that the hammer has the capacity to crack walnuts. The language is causal, and the causality is deterministic.

Ceteris Paribus and Determinism

Cartwright emphasizes that scientific laws are ceteris paribus: they hold “all else being equal.” This clause does not introduce indeterminism. It acknowledges that multiple capacities operate simultaneously, sometimes interfering with one another. The hammer’s capacity to crack the walnut is still deterministic, but only realized when other capacities (such as the resilience of the surface beneath, or the angle of the strike) do not block or counteract it.

Why Causality Must Imply Determinism

My argument is that if causality does not entail determinism, the word “cause” loses meaning. To say “X causes Y” must imply that under the appropriate conditions, Y follows from X. If the connection were indeterminate—if Y might follow or might not without explanation—then “cause” is reduced to “sometimes correlated with,” and causal explanation collapses into mere description of frequencies.

Probabilities are epistemic devices: they measure ignorance of the full set of conditions, not metaphysical indeterminacy. In practice, the hammer will always crack the walnut shell if it is sound, if the strike is delivered with adequate force, and if no interfering factors prevent the action.

Thus, capacities are deterministic in principle, and probabilistic accounts merely summarize situations where we cannot trace every operative capacity.

Summary

Cartwright’s philosophical shift from propensities to capacities moves scientific explanation away from probabilistic metaphysics and toward causal determinism. Capacities are causal powers that bring about determinate effects under suitable conditions, though they may be masked or blocked by interfering factors.

My own position presses this point further: causality itself must imply determinism. A cause that does not necessitate its effect is no cause at all. Probabilities in science are practical summaries of complex, deterministic processes that we cannot fully observe, not indicators of indeterminism in nature.

The hammer and walnut illustrate this principle: the hammer’s capacity is strictly causal, and once conditions are met, the outcome is certain. Without determinism, causal explanation collapses into vacuity.

