Author’s Preface

This essay draws a distinction between mysticism—claims of personal contact with hidden, transcendent truths—and mystery, the deep and often overlooked strangeness of ordinary existence. It explores how a pragmatist and a skeptic might respond to mystical claims while still acknowledging that life itself is shot through with unanswered, and perhaps unanswerable, questions. It also aims to clarify why some experiences are treated as implausible while others are simply accepted as marvels of being.

Introduction

People throughout history have claimed to experience direct contact with the divine, the absolute, or some hidden dimension of reality. These are the mystics—figures who report visions, revelations, and profound unity with a force beyond ordinary perception. But what are we to make of such claims if we care about evidence, consequences, and the limits of what can be known?

A person grounded in pragmatic reasoning might doubt these claims, not out of hostility, but because they yield no public test, no usable results, and no clear criteria for truth. A skeptic might go further, not declaring them false, but simply suspending judgment until better evidence arrives—if it ever does.

Yet even while setting mysticism aside, one may find mystery everywhere—in the ordinary, the unnoticed, the deeply familiar. Mystery is not the same as mysticism. The world itself is mysterious, not because it is hiding something, but because even when it shows itself, it remains unexplained.

Discussion

Mysticism as Personal Revelation

Mystics do not claim to infer, observe, or reason their way to truth. They claim to experience it—suddenly, directly, without mediation. The language used is often abstract or symbolic: light, union, the One, the void, divine presence. These experiences are usually described as life-altering and beyond language.

But the reports vary wildly by culture, faith, and individual. One mystic says God is love. Another says all is emptiness. Another says there is no self, no world, only awareness. These cannot all be literally true. And there is no shared method for verifying who is right. Their knowledge, if it is knowledge, is private.

From a pragmatic view, such claims are not useful because they lead nowhere verifiable. From a skeptical view, they are ungrounded and therefore not to be believed—though not aggressively denied either. Without a way to test them, there is no clear basis for belief.

Mystery Without the Mystical

Mysticism makes strong claims. Mystery does not. It begins with what is already here and finds it strange, unfinished, or unanswered. Mystery does not speak in riddles. It asks questions for which no complete answers exist.

Some mysteries are built into the structure of experience:

That we are conscious at all . There is no clear account of how matter produces awareness. Brains can be scanned, but consciousness itself is not visible or measurable.

That we can think . Thoughts appear, change, connect, and vanish—where do they come from? How do ideas form? How can one thought lead to another in meaningful ways?

That the world exists . Why is there anything at all, rather than nothing? Physics describes how things behave, but not why anything is here to begin with.

That light exists . Light behaves like a wave and a particle. It moves at a fixed speed regardless of the observer. It makes vision possible. Yet its full nature remains elusive.

That we move . Intention turns into action without any awareness of how. Muscles contract, limbs shift, the body obeys—but how is choice translated into motion?

That language maps the world . A set of sounds or marks can refer to a tree, a feeling, or an event. This happens in every known language, yet the link between word and world is not natural—it is learned, flexible, and astonishingly fluid.

That different sentences can mean the same thing. “The cat sat on the mat” and “On the mat sat the cat” express the same idea. There is no fixed form that meaning must take.

These are not philosophical tricks. They are facts of ordinary life. They are not rare or supernatural. They are part of what happens every day, yet each one points to a depth that escapes final explanation. This is what it means to say that the world is mysterious.

The Light Switch and the Brain

Even something as simple as a light switch reveals hidden layers. One flick of the hand and the room changes. But what lies behind it? Wires, circuits, power plants, combustion, turbines, magnetism, and—further still—the strange behavior of electrons and fields. A simple act leads down to physics, engineering, history, and human invention. And behind the hand that flips the switch is a brain, a will, a decision. And no one fully understands how that brain produces the intention, or how the intention becomes movement.

The example is ordinary. The mystery is not.

The LSD Exception Revisited

Altered states—whether drug-induced or spontaneous—can mimic mystical experiences. They may bring about feelings of unity, loss of self, heightened awareness, or profound emotion. But these states, however intense, do not confirm the truth of what is felt. They show that the brain is capable of remarkable states of consciousness. They do not show that the content of the experience corresponds to anything outside the mind.

A person may see a radiant being and feel a cosmic message. Another may see fractals or hear colors. These events are real as experiences, but that does not make them true as descriptions of the world. Without a way to verify their content, the claims that emerge from them remain implausible.

Summary

Mysticism involves claims of direct knowledge gained through private experience—knowledge of the divine, of unity, of ultimate reality. But such claims are inconsistent, unverifiable, and disconnected from practical use. A pragmatist sees them as implausible. A skeptic reserves judgment.

Yet mystery remains, not in secret revelations, but in what is plainly seen. That language works. That matter exists. That thought occurs. That light shines. That we move, speak, and understand. These are not minor puzzles. They are the conditions of life. No mystical claim is needed to make them strange.

One can live without mysticism and still be amazed by the world. One can deny access to hidden truths while standing in full view of unanswered questions. The ordinary does not need to be pierced by the divine to be profound. It is already—quietly, continuously, and without explanation—a mystery.